2020 BMW X4 M40i
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Both available engines are smooth, powerful and fuel-efficient
- Easy personalization thanks to abundant standard and optional features
- Impressive handling for an SUV
- Sloping roofline compromises rear headroom and cargo space
- Android Auto is not available
2020 BMW X4 Review
The 2020 BMW X4 is essentially a more svelte version of the brand's X3 SUV, trading function for fashion. This could be the SUV for you if you are interested in swapping some pragmatism in exchange for more style. It's a "Sport Activity Coupe," if BMW's marketing is to be believed.
The X4's fastback roofline looks cool, but its downward slope in the back erases some rear headroom and cargo space in the process. Relative to the X3, you'll also pay more for the privilege of losing those cubic feet. Fortunately, BMW has seen fit to endow the X4 with slightly sportier road manners than the X3, so there is a bit of substance to go along with the sleeker styling.
Two engines are available — both are turbocharged and linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The X4 xDrive30i uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's suitably powerful, but the M40i, which gets a 3.0-liter six-cylinder good for 382 hp and 365 lb-ft, is a more fitting choice for the X4's sporting character.
Coupe-like luxury SUVs are increasingly popular, and you'll find top rival models in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Porsche Macan. The Mercedes is a little more luxurious than the X4, while the Macan is a little more athletic. If you're looking for a balanced blend of the two qualities, though, the X4 is a good way to go.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The X4's brakes react quickly and are smooth and easy to use in regular driving, but handling is its biggest strength. With its standard M Sport suspension (the regular suspension is a no-cost option), our X4 test car felt solid and composed through quick corners and curves. The steering loads up well in Sport mode during curves. It's well weighted but still sharp and accurate, inspiring confidence when breezing through twistier sections of road.
How comfortable is it?8.0
While the X4's ride is taut, it shrugs off rough roads reasonably well. It's also pretty quiet. There's a touch of wind noise, but the smooth ride, zesty engine and hushed interior make it easy to drive the X4 deceptively fast. It's easy to exceed the speed limit without realizing it.
How’s the interior?7.0
Visibility is pretty compromised all around and especially out the very narrow back window, which is more decorative than it is useful. A nice hi-res backup camera helps here for low-speed maneuvering and parking, but you'll definitely want to make the most of the X4's blind-spot monitoring system on the highway or around town.
How’s the tech?7.0
The X4's included driver assistance systems are nice, but unfortunately they don't include blind-spot monitoring, which should be standard given this car's limited visibility.
How’s the storage?7.5
Plenty of interior storage helps with keeping phones and personal items close at hand. Child seats, even large ones, will fit pretty easily, although securing the top tethers requires removing the cargo cover first.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard7.5
Which X4 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW X4 models
Two trims of the 2020 BMW X4 SUV are available. The xDrive30i comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder offering 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The M40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 382 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. Both are all-wheel drive and use an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Both X4 trims are outfitted with ample standard equipment. Highlights include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a power liftgate, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Standard safety equipment includes a forward collision warning with automated emergency braking.
The M40i also gets slightly sportier exterior trim, plus a few extra features such as an adaptive suspension and keyless entry.
The Driving Assistance Plus Package, which is available on either trim, adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. The Premium Package adds comfort and convenience amenities such as a heated steering wheel, heated seats and a head-up display. The Executive Package builds on the Premium Package with parking sensors, a surround-view monitor and upgraded leather upholstery among other features.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW X4.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- technology
- engine
- comfort
- interior
- handling & steering
- seats
- road noise
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was looking for a mid-sized vehicle that drives more like a car with 'some' of the practicality and utility of an SUV. This 'SAV' sports activity vehicle is phenomenal to drive (M40i engine) with excellent handling and close to sedan like feel. No, it doesn't drive like a pure sedan, but it's closer to a sedan than anything with 8" of ground clearance. And it handles 10 times better than any SUV you've driven. With the M40i engine, it's ridiculously fast and can corner much better than you'd expect. The tech in the car is fantastic and works very well. Seats are comfortable, cabin is quiet. Watch any of the Video reviews and they all praise the driving characteristics and technology in the car. Think 5 series on stilts. The biggest knock against the X4 is the 'coupe' like design and how it reduces headroom in the rear seats and storage. It's a design you either love or hate. I love the design and it's become more and more common. A teenager in my neighborhood said, "That looks cool!" Look at the new Tesla Model Y, it has a similar roof line. For those who complain about lack of Android Auto, that's coming this summer and yes it has Apple CarPlay. The absolute coolest feature is Spotify built into the car. You stream from the car, not from your phone. It's very cool (and you can choose any of your playlists and songs via the main 10" screen or even through the Head Up Display. The X4 does not try to be the perfect sedan or perfect SUV. It sits squarely in the middle but was exactly what I was looking for.
Features & Specs
|M40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$61,000
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X4 safety features:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and allows passengers to notify roadside assistance with a single button.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
BMW X4 vs. the competition
BMW X4 vs. Porsche Macan
Porsche's Macan is the performance sweetheart of the luxury compact SUV segment. But a huge part of its appeal is that its performance doesn't come with any compromise in ride quality. Though Porsche doesn't offer a coupe-like body for the Macan, the reality is that the Macan already has an abridged roofline that compromises rear headroom and cargo space. The Macan's base price is comparable to the X4's, but stripper Porsches are a rarity and the brand is notorious for its long list of costly features.
BMW X4 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
Like the X4, the GLC Coupe is offered with turbocharged four and six-cylinder engines and makes similar compromises to rear headroom and cargo space. In fact, on paper, nearly every version of the X4 and GLC Coupe align perfectly with one another. Every version of the GLC is all-wheel-drive, but it's available with a stomping V8 good for up to 503 horsepower. And anybody considering that monster should probably take a closer look at the X4 M Competition, which produces — you guessed it — 503 hp.
BMW X4 vs. BMW X3
The X3 and the X4 offer very similar driving characteristics thanks to identical engine choices, though a rear-wheel-drive version of the X3 is available while every X4 is all-wheel-drive. Of course, the X3 offers more cargo space. Your decision largely boils down to practicality. Do you want more of that? Then go with the X3.
FAQ
Is the BMW X4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X4:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW X4 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW X4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X4?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW X4 is the 2020 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,000.
Other versions include:
- M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $61,000
What are the different models of BMW X4?
2020 BMW X4 M40i Overview
The 2020 BMW X4 M40i is offered in the following styles: M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW X4 M40i?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW X4 M40i and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 X4 M40i 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 X4 M40i.
