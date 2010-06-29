Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2018 BMW 540i xDrive Long-Term Road Test

2018 BMW 540i xDrive: Monthly Update for September 2018

by Jonathan Elfalan, Manager, Vehicle Testing

Where Did We Drive It?

As the sun starts to set on our time with the 2018 BMW 540i xDrive, it's been a race to hit our goal of 20,000 miles. Desperate to get our odometer moving, our senior manager of vehicle testing operations, Mike Schmidt, grabbed the baton and hit the road before dawn one morning, with the sole purpose of driving until he emptied the tank. Hashtag MVP.

Like previous models we've lived with, our 5 Series lets us know when it's about due for a service, which is covered under BMW's Ultimate Care program for the first three years or 36,000 miles. We also discovered a pending recall set to begin in November (affecting most four- and six-cylinder BMWs), likely after our tester will have returned to the mothership. Read on for more details.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

With our 540i so close to its mileage target, some of our team took the initiative to go the extra mile(s) this month. No new efficiency goals were set, although we came close. We did, however, surpass the 500-mile range mark with fuel to spare. We think 600 miles is achievable.

September was still a relatively fuel-frugal month, averaging 25.1 mpg over 1,976 miles. Our average lifetime mpg increased by a hair, to 23.6 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 23.6

EPA mpg rating: 23 combined (20 city/29 highway)

Best fill mpg: 32.7

Best range: 515.7 miles

Current odometer: 19,392 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

Our 540i prompted us with a service notice just shy of the 20,000-mile mark. We called BMW Santa Monica on a Friday to schedule an appointment for the following Wednesday. The visit itself was easy. The car was dropped off at 9 a.m. and ready by 1 p.m. Service items included an oil change, new oil filter, new cabin air microfilter, and various safety inspections.

Additionally, BMW sent notice of a recall (to begin on November 1, 2018) for our 540i and essentially all other four- and six-cylinder-equipped vehicles. Apparently, incorrect firmware may prevent the crankshaft sensor from functioning properly, possibly resulting in a vehicle stall.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 18V465000

Potential number of units affected: 5,309

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Equally at home on the freeways, in the city or on mountain switchbacks, the 540i is a versatile performer. A friend called me up on a Saturday for a drive through the winding mountain roads of Angeles Crest Highway. How could I resist? Handling feels near effortless despite the BMW being a large family sedan with a fair amount of weight to toss around. The experience is surprisingly fun and rewarding and a real pleasure to drive." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle test technician

Technology

"We are very near the end of our yearlong test of the 540i. I recently realized we were a bit short of our annual mileage goal so decided to help things along a bit. One morning at 4 a.m., I climbed behind the wheel and pointed the BMW east with no particular destination in mind. Perhaps that was a misstep. Without a destination, I got bored after 213 miles and headed back home.

"My impromptu 430-mile drive revealed a few things about the 5 Series that I didn't know before. First, the driver's seat is pleasant for about three hours, by which time its bottom has uncomfortably lulled a part of mine to sleep. Next, drawing letters on the iDrive controller is no easier than turning the dial to select letters on-screen. Finally, its adaptive cruise control is really good. Set to a longer following distance, it's conservative enough for my taste. The shorter distances are less my style and will get into ABS if traffic slows quickly enough." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations

"For a long time, I thought BMW's gesture control was a novelty, but my general laziness has shed more light on its usefulness. I usually listen to my iPhone in shuffle mode and am a habitual song-skipper. In BMWs, you have to use the roller click wheel on the steering wheel to skip, or tap the tiny skip button on the center stack, or move the iDrive dial to the correct on-screen button.

"None of these methods is a quick one-motion thing, and I'm too lazy to be bothered sometimes. Then I found the programmable gesture shortcut of giving the screen the two-finger peace sign. Bingo! Not only is this virtually effortless, but it also works very consistently. I never had to try twice to make it happen. Now that I started using this gesture, I've taken to using the volume gestures, too." — Mark Takahashi, senior reviews editor