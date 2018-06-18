  1. Home
2019 BMW 4 Series Coupe

BMW 4 Series 440i Coupe Exterior. Options Shown.
7.9/10 Expert Rating
(6)

2019 BMW 4 Series Coupe
MSRP Range: $44,800 - $53,200

MSRP$44,800
Dealer Price

Which 4 Series does Edmunds recommend?

While the 440i's six-cylinder power is intoxicating, the 430i will hit the sweet spot for most buyers. Its turbo four-cylinder is a strong performer in its own right, and the money you save can go toward desirable options such as the Convenience package (heated seats, blind-spot warning) or the Driving Assistance package (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking).

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Strong performance regardless of four- or six-cylinder power
  • Ride quality is quiet and comfortable
  • Biased toward comfort, but still excels at high speed on flowing roads
Cons
  • Cargo capacity is smaller than top rivals
  • Rivals offer more innovative in-car tech
  • Some interior trim pieces feel a bit cheap for the price
What's new
  • New standard features: navigation, Apple CarPlay, parking sensors
  • Upgraded gauge cluster
  • Part of the first 4 Series generation introduced for 2014

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

BMW's reputation for making world-class sport coupes and convertibles is hard-earned. The automaker practically invented the segment decades ago with its 2002 and then the two-door 3 Series. It's led the pack ever since. Five years ago, BMW redesigned the two-door 3 Series (coupe and convertible) and rechristened it the 4 Series. Today's 2019 BMW 4 Series continues to deliver the performance, poise and refinement of its predecessor.

As such, the 4 Series can be a bit of everything to everyone. It's more civilized than a true sports car (no cramped interior or bone-jarring highway ride here) yet more sporting than a mainstream family car, the 4 Series offers a satisfying balance of comfort, capability and technology. One of our editors said it best in his test notes: "The 4 Series favors maturity over exuberance."

For 2019, the 4 Series turns a few previously optional features into standard equipment, the better to keep pace with redesigned rivals that now run fully astride with tempting offerings of their own. But while useful, these are minor details that don't give the 4 Series any particular edge. In a category BMW once so thoroughly dominated, the 4 Series is no longer an automatic pick. Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and even Chevrolet and Ford offer compelling coupes and convertibles. So, the competition has grown stronger, but that doesn't detract from the 4 Series' inherent excellence.

Notably, we picked the 2020 BMW 4 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

BMW 4 Series models

The 2019 BMW 4 Series is available as a coupe or convertible in two trims — 430i or 440i that differ mostly by engine type. The 430i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque), while the 440i uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (326 hp and 332 lb-ft). All 4 Series models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, though a six-speed manual is optional with the coupe. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also offered as an option.

Standard 430i features include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, a sunroof (coupe), heated side mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, cruise control, a rearview camera, parking sensors, and emergency notification, roadside assistance and remote services, including smartphone app control over some car functions. Convertible models have a power-operated retractable hardtop with a removable wind deflector.

Inside you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ambient cabin lighting, BMW's iDrive infotainment system with navigation and an 8.8-inch display, Apple CarPlay (one-year subscription), and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB input.

The 440i adds keyless entry and ignition, upgraded steering wheel leather, and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio. (These are offered as options on the 430i.)

Notable options include adaptive headlights, an adaptive sport suspension, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system, and a wireless device charging pad. Additional safety features and driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW 430i Coupe (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual transmission | RWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

8.0
If the mission statement was to create a coupe that's hard to fault, then BMW has done a solid job. Only lack of outright straight-line acceleration and nimbleness can be noted as deficits, but the breadth of the 430i's performance makes it a competent, safe and engaging driving partner.

Acceleration

7.5
The 430i isn't making a lot of power, so a quick getaway requires bringing engine rpm to around 3,500 rpm and quickly letting out the clutch with full throttle. With tall gearing and only 248 horsepower, getting from 0-60 mph takes 6.2 seconds. Don't expect to outrun many family sedans or SUVs.

Braking

8.5
The brake pedal feels a bit on the light side but always effectively communicates what's going on. The brakes respond with confidence in the city or on a challenging road, and during panic stops they were very consistent. We also noted good stability.

Steering

8.5
Steering weight depends on the drive mode with Comfort and Eco Pro offering the lighter weighting, while Sport and Sport+ add an appropriate amount of heft. The steering's accuracy and directness are ideal for a luxury coupe, and the thick M Sport steering wheel feels good in your hands.

Handling

8.0
This is not a sports car, but the 4 Series excels on flowing roads suited to high speeds and acquits itself well even in the Comfort setting. Sport mode firms up the dampers nicely, but Sport+ seems out of character for the car. The optional summer tires grip well enough.

Drivability

8.0
It's best to know up front that this coupe prioritizes comfort and composure over outright speed and pace. The clutch travel is long but smooth, and the gear shift isn't to be rushed. Ample, smooth power is available at higher rpm, but the car can feel a bit flat at lower speeds.

Comfort

8.0
A lot goes into making the 430i a great choice for covering long and interesting distances, but the way the car takes care of its passengers might be the biggest reason. The sport seats aren't that sporty, and the car isn't exceptionally quiet, but it's a nice place to be for hours at a time.

Seat comfort

7.5
Sport seats are part of this car's M Sport package, but they're far from aggressive and might be disappointing if that's what you're after. They're heated but not cooled, and the seat bottoms border on being a bit flat. The rear seats offer an astonishing amount of comfort once you get in them.

Ride comfort

8.0
BMW has this pretty well dialed and only the Sport+ setting seems out of character for the car. Comfort and Eco Pro provide excellent composure around town and at freeway speeds, while Sport mode has decent body control when driving within the car's limits. Sport+ is too firm and seems out of place.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The engine note is a bit nondescript, but it says a lot about how well road and wind noise is muted inside the cabin. Road noise can largely be chalked up to the run-flat tires. Hum from the engine is constant but not unwelcome or unpleasant at elevated speeds.

Climate control

8.0
Automatic dual-zone climate control is standard and effective thanks to the traditional high-mounted and nicely sized vents. Rear passengers have their own center-console-mounted vents, and there's plenty of airflow to go around.

Interior

8.0
The 430i was set up with driving comfort in mind, thanks to a high level of adjustability and very good pedal placement and ergonomics. Getting into the car in a tight spot is another story, and backseat passengers will need reassurance they can get in and out in the first place.

Ease of use

8.0
BMW's iDrive goes a long way toward decluttering the interior while still providing the driver with information and control of the infotainment and a multitude of vehicle settings. It takes some time to explore, but once learned it becomes second nature. Other controls are fairly straightforward.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
Since it's a coupe, the doors are long, so tight parking spots can make it tough to get in and out with grace. The extending seat-belt arm is appreciated. Getting to the back seat doesn't seem worth the effort, but there's space for adults once they make it. Still, they might need help getting out.

Driving position

8.5
As this is a true coupe, you sit low with your legs outstretched, but the generously telescoping wheel makes it easy to get comfortable. The M Sport steering wheel feels great in the hands. The shifter falls readily to hand and the iDrive is nicely isolated. It's easy to use but never in the way.

Roominess

8.0
Not exactly a compact coupe, there's more than enough room all around for both driver and front passenger. Accommodating rear-seat passengers seem improbable, but two adults will have enough room in the back seats assuming the front occupants aren't too tall.

Visibility

8.0
There's a lot of glass, all-around visibility is good, and none of the pillars are intrusive. Thanks to a full-size rear window, rearward visibility is fairly good but the high-resolution backup camera is still helpful. The sloped nose can make it difficult to judge the end of the hood.

Quality

8.0
No squeaks or rattles were noted, and panel gaps inside and out were uniform. There's high-quality leather on the seats and steering wheel, yet on the sides of the transmission tunnel there's coarse, hard plastic where your knee rests. It stands out in an otherwise upscale interior.

Utility

7.5
No one buys a coupe with practicality in mind, but the 430i is large enough to have a decent-size trunk. It's better at accepting longer items than larger ones, though, thanks to the split-folding rear seats and the short trunk opening. Interior storage is sparse, but there's space for the essentials.

Small-item storage

6.5
There are cupholders forward of the shifter and a small rubberized tray just in front of those that will have to hold most small items. The center console is mostly consumed by a cellphone holder, but it can fit sunglasses. The door pockets are sizable but difficult to reach while driving.

Cargo space

8.0
The trunk is fairly generous and free of obstructions. But the body styling restricts the size of the trunklid and prevents certain large objects that could otherwise fit in the trunk from squeezing through the opening. Rear seats use a versatile 40/20/40-split folding layout.

Child safety seat accommodation

LATCH anchors are clearly marked and easily accessible on the rear seats, but getting a car seat back there will definitely take some creativity. Moving the front seats forward requires two steps with separate controls for tilt and slide, so once a child seat is loaded in, it's likely to stay there.

Technology

8.0
Entry-level luxury cars can adopt the pay-to-play mentality with options and the 430i is no different, with optional navigation and Apple CarPlay. iDrive is well-sorted these days and is a thoroughly modern way to explore the technology, but Android users are out of luck.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The standard audio system is quite good, and the graphics on the 8.8-inch display are clear and detailed.

Smartphone integration

7.5
CarPlay comes standard for 2019 but requires an ongoing subscription. Android Auto is not available. Basic USB connectivity is provided via a dash-mounted port or a second port in the center console alongside the phone holder. Bluetooth phone and audio connection is quick and easy.

Driver aids

7.5
Stability and traction control can be slackened in Sport+ or fully disabled. ABS incorporates brake fade compensation, brake drying and brake standby as well as BMW's cornering brake control (CBC) that aids in emergency braking when it happens while turning. A rearview camera is standard.
2019 BMW 4 Series Coupe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 4 Series.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 17%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    430i 2dr Coupe features & specs
    430i 2dr Coupe
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$44,800
    MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    440i 2dr Coupe features & specs
    440i 2dr Coupe
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$51,200
    MPG 21 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower322 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$53,200
    MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower322 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$46,800
    MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 BMW 4 Series Coupe features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 4 Series safety features:

    BMW Assist eCall
    Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also allows passengers to call for roadside assistance with a single button.
    Active Blind-Spot Detection
    Warns if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.

    BMW 4 Series vs. the competition

    BMW 4 Series vs. Audi A5

    Audi has long played catch-up to BMW's vaunted 3 Series and now 4 Series coupes, but no more. In the last few years, Audi's A5 has measured up and in some ways — notably tech offerings, style and driving engagement — surpassed its German rival. The A5 tends to handle with a bit more alacrity than the 4 Series, but does so at the expense of ride comfort. This is a stiff sport coupe.

    Compare BMW 4 Series & Audi A5 features

    BMW 4 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    This is one of the granddaddies of rivalries, and both BMW and Mercedes have staked their claims well with similar kinds of cars. Mercedes has long taken the lead in ride comfort, safety innovation and general luxury refinement, ceding the "sport" end of the segment to BMW. But today's C-Class coupe is nearly every bit as engaging as the 4 Series, and sometimes more so.

    Compare BMW 4 Series & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

    BMW 4 Series vs. Lexus RC 300

    Lexus found an opening among its German competitors by offering tremendous sport coupe value with a minimal pricing and options structure. The base car offers loads of standard features at a lower price, for example. The RC 300 favors comfort over handling or acceleration performance. But if you like to travel in comfort and style, the RC 300 is a great pick.

    Compare BMW 4 Series & Lexus RC 300 features
