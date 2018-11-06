5 star reviews: 100 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 9 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, LOVE MY CAR

Donna , 02/06/2019

M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This is the best. My husband had trouble getting in and out of my Sports Car. But I didn't want to give up having one. Found this to be the best solution. This car is so great. Sporty, easy and fun to drive. Comfort galore and all the bells and whistles equal every option you could have. I would recommend this car to everyone

5 out of 5 stars, Surprisingly good

Joey L , 06/23/2019

M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I got this car to replace a 2009 335i coupe. I really liked the 335 but I promised it to a family member. The 335 was costly to maintain and in my review of that car, I joked about leasing to always have the service contract in place. I thought about it more and more and that is why I leased this one. I have been really happy with this choice. -First, it is strikingly fast, even though it is one of the least costly BMWs overall. BMW's own stats say 4.4 secs to 60mph. It is aggressively quick off the line and I have not even floored it yet since it is the break-in period. Despite relatively aggressive accelerating, the onboard mileage meter shows 23 mpg. The 335 was not nearly as quick and usually gave about 19 mpg. -Second, It handles very well and my testing spots are the 270 degree turn on-ramps for local freeways. Sharp turns feel great at normal speeds. -Looks wise, from the pictures I was indifferent about its appearance. I neither liked it nor hated it. (I decided to get it due to the reviews about it being a great handling car, not for its looks) In person however, I really like it, especially in Black Sapphire. -One feature I have enjoyed is the choice of comfort or sport mode. I have had several cars that have a sport button that basically don't do anything perceptible. The 335 had a sport mode that keeps the gears one notch lower, keeping the turbo in play. In comfort mode, it feels like a luxury cruiser and not harsh at all. BUT, This car's sport mode changes the whole character of the car and I'm pretty sure it is not my imagination. It keeps the gear lower allowing better acceleration, but I am certain the suspension is stiffer, which I tested going over center bumps and a number of potholes in our area. And, the steering takes more effort, which also returns the wheel to center with more force when you let go of the wheel. -The sound of the engine is very good. It is quiet at low throttle, but is sounds very deep approaching 4000 rpm. (However I'm not sure how much is piped in by the stereo system, a common practice for many makers.). -The electronics are ok, but to be fair, I have not played much with them. I am concentrating on the driving, and I am very happy about driving this car. It almost makes me look forward to going to work, and believe me, this is saying something about how good it is. -This is pretty early in the ownership of the vehicle and I will report more later if anything changes.

5 out of 5 stars, Fun to Drive

Mark G. , 10/02/2018

M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

We bought the 2019 BMW M240I to replace a 2004 Buick Regal (still was running great). Obviously, it was like night and day. The car handles great and has great acceleration. The seats, sun roof and entertainment system are all top notch. The only downsides are that the car with the options that we bought doesn't automatically apply the brakes when needed (you do get a warning light) and less than generous drink holders (large water bottles are out.).

5 out of 5 stars, To Old To Be Middleaged

jose , 01/15/2019

M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The vehicle it self is awesome. I feel like a have a new toy. I can feel the G-Force of the vehicle everytime I hit the gas pedal. Only drawback to that is that I have to been on the look out the MAN! I do have one concern. I do not the USB location. The USB should be where the cigarette lighter is located. But than I don't smoke so what do I no. KUDOS to the internet manger at BMWOFAUSTIN. He was a great help in the vehicle purchase.

Write a review

See all 9 reviews