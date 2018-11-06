2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible
What’s new
- Advanced safety features and parking sensors are now standard
- Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Impressive power with strong fuel economy
- Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
- Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
- Back seats are cramped
Which 2 Series does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Over the decades, BMWs have gotten bigger, heavier and pricier. If you compare today's 3 Series with its early predecessors, you wouldn't even think they were in the same vehicle class. However, there is one vehicle in the lineup that maintains a relatively close link to those smaller BMWs of the past: the 2019 BMW 2 Series.
Sold as a two-door coupe or convertible, the 2 Series provides entertaining driving dynamics and relative affordability (for a BMW). At its most accessible price, you won't feel as if you're getting a cheaper car with a BMW badge stuck on it. The base 230i is solidly built and comes with more standard features than ever before. These include a suite of advanced safety features to keep it competitive with most every other car today.
Where the 2 Series really sets itself apart from rivals is in its commanding performance. The 230i's 248-horsepower four-cylinder engine crushes its direct competitors, and the M240i's 335-hp six-cylinder is worthy of that "M" in its name. Both models also deliver sporty handling that doesn't sacrifice comfort.
The main downside to the 2 Series is its two-door layout, which can make getting in and out of the already smallish back seat difficult. Other cars in this price range, such as the Audi A3 and the Mercedes-Benz CLA and forthcoming A-Class, are sedans, making them better choices if you need something more practical. Or, for comparable performance at a lower price, you might want to look at the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang. Overall, though, we love how the 2019 2 Series maintains the spirit of those old BMWs yet provides all of today's innovations.
2019 BMW 2 Series models
The 2019 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i and M240i trims that are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque). The M240i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (335 hp, 369 lb-ft). Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. A six-speed manual is available at no additional cost, but it is not offered with the 230i convertible. All-wheel drive is available as an option for all models and requires the automatic transmission.
The 230i coupe's standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with iDrive control, BMW's ConnectedDrive telematics, Bluetooth, a USB input, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player and HD radio.
Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking at city speeds and daytime pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and a drowsy driver warning system. The 230i convertible comes with a power-folding fabric top and a mesh wind deflector, but the rear seats feature only a trunk pass-through and do not fold flat.
Stepping up to the M240i coupe or convertible adds 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a sunroof (coupe only), sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes and satellite radio.
Many of the M240i's extra features are available as options on the 230i. One major option package to consider is the Premium package, which gets you a navigation system, BMW remote services, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Other add-ons include adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a universal garage door opener, a wireless charging pad and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW M235i Convertible (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD)
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current 2 Series has received some revisions, including some added standard features in 2016, increased power output, new model names (M235i to M240i) and an updated iDrive system in 2017. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2 Series, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking9.0
Steering8.0
Handling9.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.0
Quality9.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
This car is sexy, fast, reliable, and rides like a dream. Don't let the engine 4 cylinder fool you. This car has great pick up, and hugs the road while still going fast. Love the feel and the ride!
Features & Specs
|230i 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,100
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|M240i 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$50,400
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,100
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,400
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 2 Series safety features:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also lets passengers call for roadside assistance by pushing a button.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you with audible and visual alerts if you begin to drift out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 2 Series vs. the competition
BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A3
The Audi A3 is a sedan, but otherwise these two entry-level luxury cars are similar. Both deliver strong overall performance without needlessly sacrificing comfort, and their interiors feature high levels of refinement. On the downside, neither has particularly accommodating back seats. Upgrading to the Audi S3 will keep it competitive against the M240i in terms of price and performance. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Audi A3.
BMW 2 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Like the Audi A3, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class benefits from two additional doors. It's a notable upgrade from Mercedes' CLA, offering a richer interior, a new MBUX infotainment system, and the latest in safety features. It's not as sporty as the 2 Series, but otherwise the A-Class has some notable advantages.
BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A5
If you want a luxury coupe that's a little nicer than the 2 Series, the A5 will work out well. It costs about what you'll pay to get the M240i. You don't get as much power as the M240i, but its luxury presence inside and out is a bit elevated. It also has a roomier back seat.
More about the 2019 BMW 2 Series
BMWs are known for their luxurious interiors, stirring performance and solid build quality. They're also known for being rather pricey. BMW's entry-level coupe, the 2 Series, manages to deliver all of the thrills and refinement at a price that rivals that of a Ford Mustang GT.
The 2019 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i and M240i trims, which are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 248 horsepower, while the M240i gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder with 335 hp.
Standard feature highlights for the 230i include 17-inch wheels, LED and foglights, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with the iDrive control, and BMW's ConnectedDrive telematics.
Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking at city speeds and daytime pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and a drowsy driver warning system. Convertible models come with a power-folding fabric top and a mesh wind deflector.
The 240i coupe adds 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a sunroof, sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes, a universal garage door opener and satellite radio.
Most features are available as options on supporting trims. The Premium package adds a navigation system, an upgraded instrument panel, remote control of some systems through a smartphone app, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Other add-ons include adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
We recommend the 230i for most drivers and the M240i for more performance-oriented pilots. Depending on which model you choose, the 2019 BMW 2 Series competes well against the Mercedes CLA and the Audi S3. Use all of the tools available at Edmunds to find out which one is best for you.
