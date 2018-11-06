  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)

2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible

What's new

  • Advanced safety features and parking sensors are now standard
  • Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive power with strong fuel economy
  • Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
  • Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
  • Back seats are cramped
MSRP Starting at
$41,100
Select your model:
2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which 2 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The 230i will have more power and performance than the typical driver will need. With a long list of standard equipment and advanced safety features, this entry-level BMW doesn't feel like you're just paying for a badge.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Over the decades, BMWs have gotten bigger, heavier and pricier. If you compare today's 3 Series with its early predecessors, you wouldn't even think they were in the same vehicle class. However, there is one vehicle in the lineup that maintains a relatively close link to those smaller BMWs of the past: the 2019 BMW 2 Series.

Sold as a two-door coupe or convertible, the 2 Series provides entertaining driving dynamics and relative affordability (for a BMW). At its most accessible price, you won't feel as if you're getting a cheaper car with a BMW badge stuck on it. The base 230i is solidly built and comes with more standard features than ever before. These include a suite of advanced safety features to keep it competitive with most every other car today.

Where the 2 Series really sets itself apart from rivals is in its commanding performance. The 230i's 248-horsepower four-cylinder engine crushes its direct competitors, and the M240i's 335-hp six-cylinder is worthy of that "M" in its name. Both models also deliver sporty handling that doesn't sacrifice comfort.

The main downside to the 2 Series is its two-door layout, which can make getting in and out of the already smallish back seat difficult. Other cars in this price range, such as the Audi A3 and the Mercedes-Benz CLA and forthcoming A-Class, are sedans, making them better choices if you need something more practical. Or, for comparable performance at a lower price, you might want to look at the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang. Overall, though, we love how the 2019 2 Series maintains the spirit of those old BMWs yet provides all of today's innovations.

2019 BMW 2 Series models

The 2019 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i and M240i trims that are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque). The M240i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (335 hp, 369 lb-ft). Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. A six-speed manual is available at no additional cost, but it is not offered with the 230i convertible. All-wheel drive is available as an option for all models and requires the automatic transmission.

The 230i coupe's standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with iDrive control, BMW's ConnectedDrive telematics, Bluetooth, a USB input, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player and HD radio.

Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking at city speeds and daytime pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and a drowsy driver warning system. The 230i convertible comes with a power-folding fabric top and a mesh wind deflector, but the rear seats feature only a trunk pass-through and do not fold flat.

Stepping up to the M240i coupe or convertible adds 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a sunroof (coupe only), sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes and satellite radio.

Many of the M240i's extra features are available as options on the 230i. One major option package to consider is the Premium package, which gets you a navigation system, BMW remote services, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Other add-ons include adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a universal garage door opener, a wireless charging pad and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW M235i Convertible (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD)

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current 2 Series has received some revisions, including some added standard features in 2016, increased power output, new model names (M235i to M240i) and an updated iDrive system in 2017. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2 Series, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0

Driving

9.0
Acceleration, braking and handling all combine to make the BMW 2 Series an inspiring performer. With the available M Sport adaptive suspension, the poised handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort. There's a great seat-of-the-pants feel, which instills confidence.

Acceleration

9.0
The turbocharged six-cylinder engine gets the 2 Series up to 60 mph in rapid fashion. Whether the 2 Series is storming onto highways or just commuting, shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission are quick and smooth.

Braking

9.0
From 60 mph, our test car needed just 104 feet to reach a stop. The brakes confidently slow the 4,520-pound convertible whether at the track or around town. Pedal feel is firm with short travel. M Sport brakes and summer tires are standard.

Steering

8.0
The 2 Series is very responsive. The steering effort is light at slow speeds and weights up appropriately when going faster. Feedback is a little lacking, but the M steering wheel feels great in your hands.

Handling

9.0
It's an absolute joy to toss the small 2 Series into a series of sharp bends. In Sport Plus mode, the stiffer suspension settings relay all vital information to the driver, and the stability control allows for some thrills.

Drivability

9.0
In Comfort or Eco Pro mode, the softer suspension settings and dialed-back throttle response make the 2 Series well-mannered for everyday driving. The engine stop-start feature is quick to respond and requires no forethought from the driver.

Comfort

7.0
Front seat comfort is excellent. The highly adjustable sport seats will fit most sizes. The plus-two rear seats are considerably less accommodating. Ride quality is sporty-firm and the cabin is a bit loud due to the canvas top.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front sport seats offer adjustments for seat-cushion angle and length, with power side bolsters. Tall and short drivers alike will find a perfect position. The rear seats are cramped and suitable for children only.

Ride comfort

7.0
The M235i has a stiff ride, even with the adaptive suspension set to Comfort mode, but not to the point it's harsh. The Sport setting may be objectionable for some over potholes. But the ride is compliant enough to smooth out smaller bumps.

Noise & vibration

6.0
The M235i is louder inside than most cars, but it gets a bit of a pass due to the convertible top. Still, we expected better. On the plus side, the lack of noise damping allows the exciting exhaust note to freely enter the cabin.

Interior

8.0
The 2 Series uses interior components from larger and more expensive models in the BMW lineup. The design and quality of materials are close to identical, and as a result the car exceeds entry-level expectations.

Ease of use

8.0
The well-placed and clearly labeled controls simplify operation and are intuitive enough that you don't have to look away from the road to use them. The iDrive interface has a slight learning curve, but it's one of the better systems available.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
As small as the 2 Series is, getting in and out of the front seats is relatively pain-free, even in tight parking spaces. There is a long reach back to grab the seat belt, though. The rear seats are best left to smaller passengers.

Roominess

7.0
Headroom, legroom and even elbow room are ample for front passengers. Dropping the convertible top makes everything better. Kids will be fine in the rear seat, but adults will suffer.

Visibility

6.0
It's not so great. The forward roof pillars are on the thick side, and rearward views are obscured by a small rear window and large rear passenger headrests. Putting the top down obviously helps.

Quality

9.0
Everything about the 2 Series has a solid and reassuring feel. The interior materials are top-notch, and all elements are precisely fitted. It is a true BMW from top to bottom.

Utility

8.0
There are plenty of pockets and bins in the cabin to hold your small items, and the trunk is bigger than those of most competitors. There are few sacrifices considering the car's small size.

Small-item storage

8.0
Numerous bins, pockets and cupholders adequately accommodate your personal items.

Cargo space

7.5
At 11.8 cubic feet, the 2 Series loses some trunk volume compare with its coupe counterpart, at 13.8 cubic feet. But the volume is comparatively larger than that of the Audi A3 and TT convertibles it competes with.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 2 Series.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • ride quality
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Sexy Beast!
Ana,
230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This car is sexy, fast, reliable, and rides like a dream. Don't let the engine 4 cylinder fool you. This car has great pick up, and hugs the road while still going fast. Love the feel and the ride!

Features & Specs

230i 2dr Convertible features & specs
230i 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$41,100
MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
M240i 2dr Convertible features & specs
M240i 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$50,400
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$43,100
MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$52,400
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite 2 Series safety features:

BMW Assist eCall
Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also lets passengers call for roadside assistance by pushing a button.
Forward Collision Warning
Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns you with audible and visual alerts if you begin to drift out of your lane.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

BMW 2 Series vs. the competition

BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A3

The Audi A3 is a sedan, but otherwise these two entry-level luxury cars are similar. Both deliver strong overall performance without needlessly sacrificing comfort, and their interiors feature high levels of refinement. On the downside, neither has particularly accommodating back seats. Upgrading to the Audi S3 will keep it competitive against the M240i in terms of price and performance. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Audi A3.

BMW 2 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Like the Audi A3, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class benefits from two additional doors. It's a notable upgrade from Mercedes' CLA, offering a richer interior, a new MBUX infotainment system, and the latest in safety features. It's not as sporty as the 2 Series, but otherwise the A-Class has some notable advantages.

BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A5

If you want a luxury coupe that's a little nicer than the 2 Series, the A5 will work out well. It costs about what you'll pay to get the M240i. You don't get as much power as the M240i, but its luxury presence inside and out is a bit elevated. It also has a roomier back seat.

FAQ

Is the BMW 2 Series a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 2 Series both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about BMW 2 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 2 Series gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 2 Series has 11.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 2 Series. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 BMW 2 Series?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 2 Series:

  • Advanced safety features and parking sensors are now standard
  • Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW 2 Series reliable?

To determine whether the BMW 2 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 BMW 2 Series a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 BMW 2 Series is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 2 Series and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 2 Series is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 2 Series?

The least-expensive 2019 BMW 2 Series is the 2019 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,100.

Other versions include:

  • 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,100
  • M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,400
  • 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,100
  • M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,400
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series?

If you're interested in the BMW 2 Series, the next question is, which 2 Series model is right for you? 2 Series variants include 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 2 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 BMW 2 Series

BMWs are known for their luxurious interiors, stirring performance and solid build quality. They're also known for being rather pricey. BMW's entry-level coupe, the 2 Series, manages to deliver all of the thrills and refinement at a price that rivals that of a Ford Mustang GT.

The 2019 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i and M240i trims, which are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 248 horsepower, while the M240i gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder with 335 hp.

Standard feature highlights for the 230i include 17-inch wheels, LED and foglights, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with the iDrive control, and BMW's ConnectedDrive telematics.

Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking at city speeds and daytime pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and a drowsy driver warning system. Convertible models come with a power-folding fabric top and a mesh wind deflector.

The 240i coupe adds 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a sunroof, sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes, a universal garage door opener and satellite radio.

Most features are available as options on supporting trims. The Premium package adds a navigation system, an upgraded instrument panel, remote control of some systems through a smartphone app, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Other add-ons include adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

We recommend the 230i for most drivers and the M240i for more performance-oriented pilots. Depending on which model you choose, the 2019 BMW 2 Series competes well against the Mercedes CLA and the Audi S3. Use all of the tools available at Edmunds to find out which one is best for you.

2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible Overview

The 2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible is offered in the following styles: 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 2 Series Convertible 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 2 Series Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 2 Series Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 230i, M240i, 230i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

