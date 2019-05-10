5 star reviews: 100 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 TT -A SPORTS COUPE THAT SETS ITSELF APART

RJCAR REVIEWS , 05/26/2019

2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I test drove the 2019 Audi TT with the S-Line Competition Package. I've owned a BMW 1 series with aftermarket suspension tweaks, a Mercedes-Benz C Class coupe with the AMG Sport package Plus, and have driven the new Porsche Cayman, Mercedes SLC, BMW 2 Series, Infiniti Q60, and Jaguar F-Type for comparison. These are all excellent vehicles but I feel the Audi TT with the S-Line Competition Package sets itself apart from its competition in several ways. All of these cars can turn heads but I find that the iconic TT body style has been refined to near perfection with this package and the interior with its digital controls for the AC in its air vents, diamond patterned upholstery with accent stitching, Audi's acclaimed virtual cockpit, interior LED and mood lighting, one of the best feeling flat bottom steering wheels in vehicles south of $100,000, along with 22 cubic feet of luggage capacity with the rear seats down, make the 2019 TT with the S-Line Competition Package feel more modern, provide more luggage capacity, and offer a better ambience at night than its competitors. Being a more GT kind of guy, I prefer the individual settings set to Dynamic with the exception of the exhaust note & suspension set to comfort to provide a more comfortable ride and maximize enjoy enjoyment of the TT's very good Bang & Olufsen 680 watt 12 speaker 14 channel audio system, while still hearing a subtle engine growl when you step on it. The car is adequately fast for my taste and was tested at a 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds before the new being upgraded with the very fast shifting 7-speed DCT transmission. The base TT provides the kind of usable power that's not too excessive so you can fully implement and experience its maximum potential for everyday driving fun! Add to all of this its all wheel drive capability that allows you to be a hooligan even when it's raining and provide additional safety during inclement weather, and relatively low price point compared to its competitors, and the Audi TT truly sets itself apart from everything in its class. It has very precise steering although lacking the heft and road feel of some of its competitors, and phenomenal grip that tested at a lateral acceleration of.98g! Although the TT has two cup holders, one of those is in the center storage compartment. You should be able to hold normal sized water bottles sideways in the door pockets but there's no dedicated cup holders in the door pockets. In summary, driving 2019 Audi TT with the S-Line Competition Package at night with its ambient lighting and wonderful Bang & Olufsen stereo system, provided a very unique and enjoyable driving experience. I highly recommend test driving the 2019 TT with the S-Line Competition Package and make sure to check out the individual Drive Select modes to find your favorite individualized settings.

5 out of 5 stars, Helluva lot of Fun!

Jim Temo , 10/31/2019

2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Yes. You may find similar cars that profess superior 0-60 times but this car will give you a great driving experience and sports car fun in one package. This may be the last year for this model so think hard about buying. I also own an A7 so am pleased with Audi character. Quality, looks and driveability are first rate.

