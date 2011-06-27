2019 Audi TT Convertible
What’s new
- New seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
- New wireless charging pad with signal booster comes standard
- Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
- Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
- Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
- Virtual instrument panel minimizes driver distraction
- Limited interior storage space
- Comically small rear seat in the coupe
- Small cargo capacity hurts practicality
Which TT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Compact, fun to drive and full of modern technology, the 2019 Audi TT is a practical way to have an emotional driving experience. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque and sends power to all four wheels thanks to Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. New for 2019, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic means shifts are swift and sure, and it is the same type of transmission found in many supercars.
A short wheelbase, with even shorter overhangs, means Audi has kept the weighty pieces toward the center of the car. That translates to ideal handling manners so that the TT can corner as good as anything on the road. The all-wheel drive and brake-based torque vectoring system keep the TT on its chosen line and give it four-season flexibility.
On the inside, front-seat occupants revel in a cockpit-like interior, with design cues, digital infotainment and dash displays that are shared with the rest of the Audi lineup. The front seats are firm but also well-bolstered to keep you in place when exercising the TT's cornering capability.
Yes, the TT Coupe does have two rear seats but consider them only for additional cargo room or for small children. But that's better than many of the TT's competitors, such as the Jaguar F-Pace and the Porsche Boxster and Cayman, which don't have rear seats. While they all are fun to drive, they all go about it in slightly different ways. The TT is the only one of the bunch with standard all-wheel drive and a rear seat, so if practicality is a gotta-have feature along with your sports car, the TT deserves strong consideration.
2019 Audi TT models
The 2019 Audi TT is offered in a single trim level as either a four-seat Coupe or a two-seat convertible (Roadster). Regardless of roof, the TT is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system is standard.
Standard TT Coupe features include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED headlights, heated auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a power-deployed rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, selectable drive modes and adaptive steering.
On the inside, you get automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, folding rear seats, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a trace pad and voice control, a rearview camera, an inductive cellphone charging pad, Bluetooth connectivity, and a nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio and two USB ports.
From here, you can add the Technology package, which includes a navigation system, Audi Connect telematics, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a blind-spot monitor, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. The optional S line competition package enhances the TT with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior and interior trim, a sport steering wheel and sport seats. You can also get an S sport seats package with full leather upholstery and diamond stitching.
The TT Roadster eliminates the rear seats but gains a center pass-through ski bag along with a power-folding fabric roof, roll hoops and a power-deployable wind blocker.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi TT Quattro Coupe (turbo 2.0L 4-cyl | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current TT has received more power, a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and additional standard technology features. Our findings remain applicable to this year's TT, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Features & Specs
|2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$48,400
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite TT safety features:
- Audi Side Assist
- Warns the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot and beeps if a turn signal is activated in that direction.
- Audi Connect
- Summons help automatically in the event of a collision or on demand if roadside assistance is needed.
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Alerts the driver to the vehicle's proximity to objects using sensors in the front and rear bumpers.
Audi TT vs. the competition
Audi TT vs. Audi TTS
Sharing the look and feel of the TT, the TTS ups the power from 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque to 288 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. The TTS comes with a faux suede interior as well as a dynamic suspension system for more flexibility over the road. Unlike the TT, the TTS is available only as a coupe.
Audi TT vs. Audi R8
While these two look similar, they're mechanically very far apart. The R8 is a mid-engine supercar, while the TT is a compact front-engine sport coupe. Aside from engine location what's the difference? First off, power. The R8 comes with a heart-stopping V10 engine that produces 532 hp, which is a far cry from the TT's 228 hp.
Audi TT vs. BMW Z4
The TT Coupe offers the benefit of small rear seats, and the TT Roadster fares well against the Z4. It's priced lower and comes with all-wheel drive. Thanks to its bigger engine, the Z4 is faster, but you'll pay for it. It's also only available as a convertible, making a TT Coupe with its standard all-wheel drive appealing to those living in colder climates.
FAQ
Is the Audi TT a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi TT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi TT:
- New seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
- New wireless charging pad with signal booster comes standard
- Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016
Is the Audi TT reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi TT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi TT?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi TT is the 2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,400.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $48,400
What are the different models of Audi TT?
