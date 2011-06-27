  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)

2019 Audi TT Convertible

Type:

What’s new

  • New seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
  • New wireless charging pad with signal booster comes standard
  • Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
  • Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
  • Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
  • Virtual instrument panel minimizes driver distraction
  • Limited interior storage space
  • Comically small rear seat in the coupe
  • Small cargo capacity hurts practicality
Audi TT for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$48,400
Save as much as $6,360
2019 Audi TT Convertible pricing

2019 Audi TT Convertible pricing

Which TT does Edmunds recommend?

Although there are sportier versions of the TT, such as the TTS and the TT RS, the 2019 Audi TT is only available one way. Leave the car alone to get a competent sport coupe, but as with most Audis, you can option up to your heart's content. We recommend the Technology package for its navigation and audio system and the S line Competition package for its 19-inch wheels, gloss-black trim, fixed rear wing spoiler, and Virtual Cockpit digital display.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Compact, fun to drive and full of modern technology, the 2019 Audi TT is a practical way to have an emotional driving experience. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque and sends power to all four wheels thanks to Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. New for 2019, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic means shifts are swift and sure, and it is the same type of transmission found in many supercars.

A short wheelbase, with even shorter overhangs, means Audi has kept the weighty pieces toward the center of the car. That translates to ideal handling manners so that the TT can corner as good as anything on the road. The all-wheel drive and brake-based torque vectoring system keep the TT on its chosen line and give it four-season flexibility.

On the inside, front-seat occupants revel in a cockpit-like interior, with design cues, digital infotainment and dash displays that are shared with the rest of the Audi lineup. The front seats are firm but also well-bolstered to keep you in place when exercising the TT's cornering capability.

Yes, the TT Coupe does have two rear seats but consider them only for additional cargo room or for small children. But that's better than many of the TT's competitors, such as the Jaguar F-Pace and the Porsche Boxster and Cayman, which don't have rear seats. While they all are fun to drive, they all go about it in slightly different ways. The TT is the only one of the bunch with standard all-wheel drive and a rear seat, so if practicality is a gotta-have feature along with your sports car, the TT deserves strong consideration.

2019 Audi TT models

The 2019 Audi TT is offered in a single trim level as either a four-seat Coupe or a two-seat convertible (Roadster). Regardless of roof, the TT is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system is standard.

Standard TT Coupe features include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED headlights, heated auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a power-deployed rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, selectable drive modes and adaptive steering.

On the inside, you get automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, folding rear seats, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a trace pad and voice control, a rearview camera, an inductive cellphone charging pad, Bluetooth connectivity, and a nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio and two USB ports.

From here, you can add the Technology package, which includes a navigation system, Audi Connect telematics, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a blind-spot monitor, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. The optional S line competition package enhances the TT with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior and interior trim, a sport steering wheel and sport seats. You can also get an S sport seats package with full leather upholstery and diamond stitching.

The TT Roadster eliminates the rear seats but gains a center pass-through ski bag along with a power-folding fabric roof, roll hoops and a power-deployable wind blocker.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi TT Quattro Coupe (turbo 2.0L 4-cyl | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current TT has received more power, a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and additional standard technology features. Our findings remain applicable to this year's TT, however.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Previous generations of the TT lagged behind other sports cars in performance and handling precision. But the latest TT, with its strong turbo engine and standard all-wheel-drive system, elevates the dynamics to a level we didn't anticipate. It may not fit the sports-car mold, but it sure acts like one.

Acceleration

The engine's 228 hp isn't a large number, but with 258 lb-ft of torque to exploit, thrust is abundant whether you're driving around town or making a highway pass.

Braking

Great straight-line stability with minimal noise and vibration during panic stops make for a confident braking experience. In our testing, the TT stopped from 60 mph in a short 103 feet.

Steering

Electric assist provides different steering settings tuned to either ease low-speed maneuvering or provide more stability at speed. Road feedback is better than in some of Audi's S models but still falls below what we'd consider ideal.

Handling

Short of putting the TT on a racetrack, its handling is near faultless. The all-wheel-drive system does a beautiful job of keeping the car on the intended line. There's great traction and superb poise through turns.

Drivability

The TT lacks the responsiveness that its non-turbocharged rivals provide, but it operates smoothly overall. The multiple drive modes give distinctly different levels of assist and response, good for cruising to corner carving. Gear changes are quick and smooth.

Comfort

For a car with such a performance bias, there's much comfort to be found in the TT. We wouldn't hesitate to use the TT as a primary commuter vehicle or for a long weekend road trip. But you'll be better served using the TT Coupe's tiny back seats for cargo rather than passengers.

Seat comfort

The optional sport seats have firm but comfortable cushions and a little more lateral support than the base seats. The front seats provide plenty of support and cushioning for hours of comfortable touring.

Ride comfort

The TT's sport-oriented suspension strikes a nice balance between controlling body movement and ride suppleness. An electronically adjustable system, like the one in Audi's TTS model, might provide a more flexible operating range.

Noise & vibration

Summer tires generate some road noise, but otherwise the cabin keeps out the majority of unpleasant sounds. For those who want to hear their machinery's music, Dynamic mode turns up the engine volume channeled into the cabin.

Climate control

The integrated air-vent climate controls are simple yet effective, though the air vane design limits directional adjustability.

Interior

Audi's Virtual Cockpit combines the infotainment screen and gauge cluster into one screen in front of the driver. While this occupies the main stage, the climate controls complete the modern interior look, integrating seamlessly into the air vent bezels on the center of the dash.

Ease of use

A single driver-centric screen helps create a beautifully simple cabin without sacrificing functionality.

Getting in/getting out

The low-slung nature of the TT could provide some challenges for those who aren't used to climbing into sportier vehicles. Otherwise, the narrow doorsills and generous dash clearance provide a wide opening.

Driving position

There are enough adjustments to ensure that tall and short occupants will find a perfect driving position.

Roominess

The TT's 12-way adjustable seats provide a surprising amount of range to accommodate front-seat occupants over 6 feet tall. The coupe's rear seats are for kids only, and even then they'll have minimal legroom. It's best to assume you're buying a two-seater.

Visibility

The front and rear roof pillars are thin, making the TT an impressively easy sport coupe to see out of.

Quality

The TT feels worth every penny of its price. The cabin's design is not only pleasing to the eye, but the switchgear and contact surfaces are noticeably high in quality. You'll want to spend time in this cabin.

Utility

You really can't expect too much in the way of practicality when it comes to cars in this class. And so it is with the TT.

Small-item storage

Interior cabin stowage is sparse, limited to modest-size door pockets, a small covered bin and armrest space shared with a cupholder. Another cupholder is under the armrest.

Cargo space

Trunk space is adequate with 12 cubic feet of capacity (the TT convertible has 7.5 cubic feet). If you fold the coupe's tiny rear seats flat, you can fit two golf bags.

Technology

The virtual gauge cluster not only displays the speed and other vitals, but it also handles audio, navigation and secondary system controls. You control the majority of functions with the MMI knob mounted on the center console, right where your hand normally rests.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi TT.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$48,400
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all 2019 Audi TT Convertible features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite TT safety features:

    Audi Side Assist
    Warns the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot and beeps if a turn signal is activated in that direction.
    Audi Connect
    Summons help automatically in the event of a collision or on demand if roadside assistance is needed.
    Audi Parking System Plus
    Alerts the driver to the vehicle's proximity to objects using sensors in the front and rear bumpers.

    Audi TT vs. the competition

    Audi TT vs. Audi TTS

    Sharing the look and feel of the TT, the TTS ups the power from 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque to 288 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. The TTS comes with a faux suede interior as well as a dynamic suspension system for more flexibility over the road. Unlike the TT, the TTS is available only as a coupe.

    Compare Audi TT & Audi TTS features

    Audi TT vs. Audi R8

    While these two look similar, they're mechanically very far apart. The R8 is a mid-engine supercar, while the TT is a compact front-engine sport coupe. Aside from engine location what's the difference? First off, power. The R8 comes with a heart-stopping V10 engine that produces 532 hp, which is a far cry from the TT's 228 hp.

    Compare Audi TT & Audi R8 features

    Audi TT vs. BMW Z4

    The TT Coupe offers the benefit of small rear seats, and the TT Roadster fares well against the Z4. It's priced lower and comes with all-wheel drive. Thanks to its bigger engine, the Z4 is faster, but you'll pay for it. It's also only available as a convertible, making a TT Coupe with its standard all-wheel drive appealing to those living in colder climates.

    Compare Audi TT & BMW Z4 features

    FAQ

    Is the Audi TT a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 TT both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi TT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the TT gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the TT has 7.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi TT. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Audi TT?

    Is the Audi TT reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi TT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the TT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the TT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Audi TT a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi TT is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 TT is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi TT?

    The least-expensive 2019 Audi TT is the 2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,400.

    Other versions include:

    • 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $48,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi TT?

    If you're interested in the Audi TT, the next question is, which TT model is right for you? TT variants include 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of TT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Audi TT

    2019 Audi TT Convertible Overview

    The 2019 Audi TT Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2019 Audi TT Convertible?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi TT Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 TT Convertible 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 TT Convertible.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi TT Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 TT Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0 TFSI quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Audi TT Convertible here.

