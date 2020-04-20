  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 Audi TT RS Coupe

What's new

  • Mildly redesigned front and rear bodywork
  • Wireless phone charging, Audi's Phone Box, now available
  • Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Snarling, powerful turbocharged five-cylinder engine
  • Inspiring handling from the adaptive suspension and all-wheel drive
  • Lots of easy-to-use high-tech features
  • Thoroughly modern and refined interior
  • Rear seats better suited for cargo than passengers
  • Lackluster interior storage
2019 Audi TT RS Coupe pricing

Which TT RS does Edmunds recommend?

The TT RS is a stand-alone model in the TT lineup, so there aren't any trim levels to choose from. We do, however, recommend the optional Technology package that adds smartphone integration and a 12-speaker premium sound system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

The 2019 Audi TT RS is the most hardcore version of Audi's everyday sport's car, the TT. The TT RS is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder that makes 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque; that's a thumping 166 hp more than what the regular Audi TT's four-cylinder engine puts out. The RS' engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and it comes standard with all-wheel drive. That combo of drivetrain components, along with the TT RS' scant dimensions, means acceleration is incredibly quick. During Edmunds testing, it blasted from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

Mildy refreshed for 2019, the TT RS gets some tweaks to the front and rear fascia, as well as additional tech on the inside, including wireless smartphone charging. Otherwise, Audi has left this excellent sports car alone — and we're thankful for that. The 2019 Audi TT RS continues to be one of the most thrilling cars in its class, capable of taking on all kinds of daunting rivals from BMW, Mercedes and Porsche.

2019 Audi TT RS models

The 2019 Audi TT RS is a four-seat high-performance variant of the standard TT coupe. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder (394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque). It drives all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Standard features include 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, heated and power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive suspension dampers, selectable drive modes, and keyless entry and ignition.

On the inside, you get automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front sport seats, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system, and a nine-speaker sound system with satellite/HD radio and a USB input.

Major options include the Technology package (a Wi-Fi hotspot, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, wireless smartphone charging and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system) and the Dynamic package (20-inch forged wheels, sport exhaust, red brake calipers). Stand-alone options include a fixed sport suspension, OLED taillights and an electronically controlled rear spoiler.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi TT RS Quattro Coupe (turbo 2.5L inline-5 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort6.5
Interior8.0
Utility6.0
Technology7.5

Driving

8.5
The TT RS has explosive power and sticks to the pavement with considerable cornering grip and abundant traction. Despite the computer-controlled all-wheel drive and automatic gearbox, it's involving and capable, if not quite as sublime as a Porsche Cayman S.

Acceleration

9.0
There's a slight delay off the line in everyday driving. After that, acceleration is linear and strong, with quick and smooth gear changes. It hits 60 mph in only 3.6 seconds in our testing, which is quicker than the Porsche Cayman S and the BMW M2 we tested (with manual transmissions).

Braking

8.0
The pedal is moderately firm, and we observed no brake fade after heavy use. Under hard braking, the car remains poised and controllable. Stopping from 60 mph required 105 feet, a very short distance that is typical among sports cars equipped with summer tires.

Steering

8.0
The steering is very precise, and the amount of effort is appropriate for a small sporty car like this one. The steering ratio feels quick, and it responds crisply to subtle driver inputs. Yet on straight highway stretches, it doesn't require the driver to be ever vigilant.

Handling

8.5
This car slices through turns with precision and little drama, which inspires confidence. The car can rotate slightly midcorner, and it's very controllable. It's sharp and stable yet willing to change direction, if not quite as playful as the benchmark Cayman.

Drivability

8.0
In Comfort mode, the gear changes are so smooth that they're rarely felt. Despite its performance capability, the TT RS is quite civilized in everyday driving and maneuverable in tight spaces.

Comfort

6.5
Sports cars generally sacrifice comfort for performance. The TT RS makes more sacrifice than usual due to an abundance of road noise and a stiff-legged ride quality with the optional fixed dampers. The front seats, though, are both supportive and comfortable.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats have a good balance between lateral support when cornering and long-distance comfort. The extendable thigh supports are especially helpful for taller passengers. The leather upholstery can feel sweaty, even in mild weather. Ventilated seats are not available.

Ride comfort

6.0
The ride is rather stiff, with harsh jolts on initial impact with bumps and considerable jostling over undulations. Our test vehicle came with the Dynamic Plus package that replaces the adaptive suspension with fixed-rate damping. It's possible the standard suspension would have a more compliant ride.

Noise & vibration

5.5
You hear a lot of road noise in TT RS on nearly every surface. On coarse asphalt, it's intrusive enough to drown out the stereo. We expect some road noise from sporty cars but not this much. The engine's loud but full of character, and the dual-tone exhaust sounds great, especially in Dynamic mode.

Climate control

6.5
The climate controls look cool and modern, but directing the flow isn't as intuitive as it is with traditional vents. On cold mornings, it takes a while for the system to warm up. On hot days, it blows very cold air almost immediately.

Interior

8.0
Audi's minimal yet functional interior design is impressive. While an intimate space, the cabin is no chore to get into or out of, and the driving position is darn near perfect. The extended Virtual Cockpit instrument panel is clear and presents information logically.

Ease of use

8.0
The virtual instrument panel replaces all other readouts, including the typical center-mounted infotainment display. It takes a short while to get used to but is easy to operate after that. The primary controls and steering wheel buttons are well placed.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
You have to stoop a bit to clear the low roofline, but as far as sports cars go, the TT RS is easy to get in and out of. The narrow sill and large opening between the dash and seat give you plenty of access. No contortions required.

Driving position

9.0
There aren't a lot of adjustments to the seat, but there's enough range to suit drivers large and small. With ample reach and tilt for the steering wheel, we found our preferred driving position almost immediately.

Roominess

6.5
The cockpit feels rather snug but by no means confining. Taller front passengers will have enough space to remain comfortable. The rear seats, however, are so small that you're better off thinking of the TT as a two-seater.

Visibility

9.0
This is one of the best sports cars when it comes to outward visibility. The roof pillars are situated farther away than they are in some competitors, creating less of an obstruction when the car's going through a sharp left curve. The rear glass offers a very good view, requiring little reliance on the rearview camera.

Quality

9.0
Everything inside the TT RS has a substantial build quality with excellent materials. It's quite a bit nicer than the BMW M2's interior and comparable to the Porsche Cayman's. Its design, layout and execution make passengers feel special.

Utility

6.0
It's a small sports car, which means you can't expect much in the way of convenience or utility. The trunk is shallow yet easy to access, and cabin storage is limited. It's not ideal for use with a car seat.

Small-item storage

6.0
There aren't a lot of places to stash your personal effects. You're limited to one tiny cupholder that can't hold a smartphone, a bin in the center stack with a USB port, and small pockets under the armrest and in the doors. A secondary flip-down cupholder is under the armrest.

Cargo space

6.5
With 12 cubic feet of cargo space, the shallow trunk at least has a low liftover height. And the load floor lies flat when the rear seats are folded.

Child safety seat accommodation

5.0
Small cars like this generally aren't family-friendly — no surprise. You can probably get a booster seat in the rear seats or maybe a forward-facing infant seat. A rear-facing seat seems improbable. With the obstructed access, trying to get a kid back there would also be a challenge.

Technology

7.5
Audi's multimedia system handles many functions and can take a little time to get used to. But the system is reasonably intuitive to operate. Native voice controls work well. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone compatibility is offered but isn't ideal to use with the MMI knob. There are few driver aids.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered, and in some cases, easier to use than the already strong MMI system. But using the infotainment controllers to operate Apple CarPlay isn't as easy as a touchscreen and can be a bit more distracting as a result.

Driver aids

6.0
The TT RS does not have much in the way of advanced safety features. Blind-spot monitoring is pretty much all that's available. The cruise control gets points for maintaining speed on steep downhill grades.

Voice control

7.5
Voice recognition in Audi's MMI system is accurate and fairly easy to use thanks to on-screen prompts. It's not as easy as Apple CarPlay, which allows for much more natural speech but also requires an internet connection.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi TT RS.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, the last one
    ken vitale,
    quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)

    great car, they don't make them anymore and mine is one of the last

    5 out of 5 stars, Unique gem of a car.
    Joesph,
    quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)

    Super hard to find and rare. You can get them in almost any color from Audi via exclusive colors. 5 cylinder all wheel drive is great for daily driving in all weather and small foot print makes urban parking a breeze. I’m 6ft and have plenty of legroom. Previous post is incorrect, they are still being made and you can get one for the next couple of years. This is, however, the last generation for the TT.

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    quattro 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
    2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$66,900
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower394 hp @ 5850 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Audi TT RS Coupe features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite TT RS safety features:

    Audi Side Assist
    Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spot and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
    Audi Parking System Plus
    Lets you know how close you are to objects in front of and behind the vehicle when parking.
    Rearview Camera
    Gives you a live visual on what's behind the vehicle when backing into a space.

    Audi TT-RS vs. the competition

    Audi TT-RS vs. Audi TTS

    If the standard Audi TT just isn't exciting enough for you and the TT RS is too rich for your blood, an excellent middle ground is the TTS. The 288-hp TTS is significantly less expensive than the TT RS, yet it comes with the same excellent cabin and many of the same impressive driving characteristics.

    Compare Audi TT-RS & Audi TTS features

    Audi TT-RS vs. BMW M2

    The BMW M2 may be a better choice for the practically minded two-door luxury sports-car buyer. The back seat is significantly larger in the BMW than in the Audi (the M2 has about 4 inches of additional legroom in the rear) and the M2 starts at a lower price than the TT RS.

    Compare Audi TT-RS & BMW M2 features

    Audi TT-RS vs. Porsche 718 Cayman

    One of the TT RS' strongest competitors is the Porsche 718 Cayman S. With 350 horsepower, excellent handling dynamics and top-notch Porsche build quality, the Cayman S has quite a bit to offer. The Porsche only offers two seats, but the Audi's back seats are so small, we wouldn't plan on using them on a regular basis anyway.

    Compare Audi TT-RS & Porsche 718 Cayman features

