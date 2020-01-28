  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S5
  4. 2019 Audi S5
  5. 2019 Audi S5 Convertible
Consumer Rating
(9)

2019 Audi S5 Convertible

What’s new

  • Minor shuffling of features
  • A new base Premium trim has been added to the lineup
  • A wireless charger with signal booster is now available
  • Part of the second S5 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Acceleration is very strong and smooth
  • Superb grip around turns
  • Interior is modern, classy and packed with high-tech features
  • A comfortable ride and seats for all-day trips
  • Interior storage is adequate but not generous
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Audi S5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
MSRP Starting at
$65,100
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Audi S5 Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which S5 does Edmunds recommend?

Odds are if you're considering the Audi S5, you're looking for performance and engagement. For that reason, we suggest the midlevel Premium Plus trim because it's eligible for the S Sport package that adds a sport-tuned adaptive suspension and an upgraded rear differential. If handling prowess isn't quite as important, the new base Premium trim will likely suffice.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The luxury sport coupe class of cars is dominated by German automakers and, among them, the 2019 Audi S5 is an intriguing choice. Coming off a full redesign last year, the S5 is Audi's midrange entry between the more affordable A5 and the higher-performing RS 5.

This year, Audi has introduced an entry-level Premium trim and made minor feature changes and additions. On paper, the engine output figures drop by 5 horsepower compared to last year, but that's only because of a different reporting procedure. Otherwise, the S5 is unchanged, and that's a good thing. It's attractively styled and provides strong performance, a comfortable ride and a well-crafted cabin.

The S5's most direct competitors are the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe. More specifically, the BMW 440i xDrive and the Mercedes AMG C 43, which occupy similar midrange positions within their families. The 2019 Audi S5 benefits from having the freshest redesign, but all three are excellent choices.

2019 Audi S5 models

The 2019 Audi S5 is a high-performance variant of the A5 that is offered in coupe, convertible (Cabriolet) and four-door hatchback (Sportback) body styles. The coupe and convertible seat four while the Sportback accommodates five. It is available in Premium, Premium Plus or Prestige trim levels. All are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (349 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features for the Premium trim include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid, a sport suspension, selectable drive modes, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front sport seats, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

Tech features include Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 7-inch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system. You also get Audi Connect Care emergency telematics and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.

Stepping up to the Premium Plus adds power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free trunklid opener, keyless entry and ignition, a digital instrument panel, driver-seat memory functions, a navigation system, an 8.3-inch infotainment display, a handwriting recognition trace pad, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, satellite radio, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and vehicle exit alert.

The range-topping Prestige trim tops off the list with a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, an automated parking system, a surround-view camera system and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The Cabriolet is only offered in Premium Plus and Prestige and adds a folding cloth top, premium leather upholstery and a wind deflector. It is also eligible for the Luxury package (premium leather, upgraded front seats with ventilation, a neck warmer and a heated steering wheel).

Premium Plus and Prestige trims are eligible for the S Sport package (red brake calipers, adaptive dampers and a sport rear differential), the Warm Weather package (premium leather, ventilated front seats) and variable-ratio dynamic steering. The Black Optic package (20-inch wheels and black exterior trim) is offered only on coupe and Sportback models. Nineteen-inch wheels are also available as a stand-alone option.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The Audi S5 is at the top of the class when it comes to driver engagement and performance. It's a blast to drive on a twisty road yet well-mannered in everyday situations.

Acceleration

There's a brief hesitation when you hit the gas from a stop. But after that, acceleration is incredibly smooth. Upshifts are almost imperceptible. It's deceptive how quickly this car gets up to speed, requiring the driver to show high levels of restraint.

Braking

The pedal is appropriately firm for a performance vehicle such as this. Despite flogging it repeatedly on a challenging mountain pass, we never experienced any fade or softening of the pedal. Under typical conditions, the brakes are easy to modulate and bring the car to a smooth stop.

Steering

Steering effort feels right in each drive mode (lighter in Comfort, heavier in Dynamic), but there's little feedback to tell the driver when grip is at the limit. The optional adaptive steering feels awkward when accelerating and turning from a stop.

Handling

The S5 has impressive road-holding capabilities. It easily navigates through sharp turns at speeds that would overwhelm lesser vehicles. The all-wheel-drive system deftly supplies power to specific wheels to aid the car's handling balance around turns.

Drivability

The initial hesitation is a bit of a letdown, but it's nowhere close to being a deal-breaker. The same holds true for the automatic engine stop-start function, but this is typical in most competitors. Otherwise, the S5 is a joy to drive in any condition.

Comfort

Performance usually comes at the expense of comfort, but the S5 makes no such concessions. The adaptive suspension has a distinct difference between modes to suit your particular mood.

Seat comfort

The standard sport seats are very comfortable over long distances and provide excellent lateral support when cornering. The side bolsters are thick but power-adjustable if you want more space for your torso. Standard massage functions are the cherry on top.

Ride comfort

For a car with this kind of performance potential, the S5's ride quality is very smooth. Even in Dynamic mode, there's enough compliance to keep it from feeling harsh. Note, however, that we have not tested the S5 with the standard (nonadjustable) suspension.

Noise & vibration

The summer tires emit a noticeable amount of road noise on coarse asphalt, but they are quiet on most other surfaces. Engine noise is louder than in most vehicles, but in this car it feels right and sounds pleasantly aggressive. Wind noise is pretty much absent.

Climate control

The tri-zone automatic climate control cools the interior quickly after being parked out in the hot sun. The vent placement is good, providing even coverage. Once a temperature is set, there's little need for adjustment.

Interior

The S5's cabin is a wonderful expression of modern, understated luxury. The materials quality is high, and the smart layout of controls makes operation easy and distraction-free.

Ease of use

There are only buttons for essential controls. You operate everything else through the MMI infotainment system. The simple design and logical placement and grouping of buttons mean you'll rarely have to look down to use them. This is an example of how it's done right.

Getting in/getting out

The long doors make front-seat access effortless, and the seat-belt presenter eliminates the need to reach back. Access to the rear seats is typical for the class, which means it requires an inelegant crouch and side shimmy to get past the roof and front seat.

Driving position

The driver's seat has numerous power adjustments and a wide range of movement. There's extendable thigh support, too. Drivers of just about any size and shape should be able to find their optimal position.

Roominess

As you'd expect from a performance coupe, the S5's cockpit has a sporty wraparound feel, but it never feels tight or confining. Backseat space is cramped for adults, but smaller passengers should be fine.

Visibility

The roof pillars are moderately thick, which is typical for any car today. But they don't obstruct your outward view much, and the optional top-down camera system takes away any guesswork in tight parking spaces. The mirrors offer good coverage, too.

Quality

Even among other great luxury sport coupes, the Audi S5 stands out. All materials are high-quality, and buttons have an identical and precise click. Interior components have a durable heft.

Utility

The S5 is about average for interior storage but gets better marks for its trunk space and the convenience items associated with it. The trunk is bigger than the exterior size suggests, though it's not much bigger than average for the class.

Small-item storage

There aren't many bins or pockets, and they are not particularly large. They offer just enough space for your personal items and not much more.

Cargo space

The trunk has an 11.6-cubic-foot capacity. That's not great, but it's roomy enough for most daily cargo-hauling tasks. The S5's flat load floor, remote seatback releases, anchor points and retractable bag hangers garner it more points for convenience.

Technology

The Audi S5 has a lot of high-tech features and makes them easy to use. The virtual instrument panel is particularly good, with configurable sections and clear graphics in any light. The MMI infotainment system's evolution keeps it among our favorites.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment on all S5 models. For audio control, Apple CarPlay is preferable to Audi's MMI, but it's awkward to control with the dial rather than a touchscreen.

Driver aids

The forward collision warning system is well tuned without being overly sensitive in traffic. The blind-spot monitoring is subtle enough to not be a distraction. Stability and traction control are smartly tuned to give you enough leeway to have fun but not enough to get in trouble.

Voice control

Voice recognition is excellent whether through MMI or Apple CarPlay. Apple CarPlay is a bit easier to use with plain speech but does require an internet connection.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi S5.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • technology
  • value
  • appearance
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • lights
  • warranty
  • interior
  • wheels & tires
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • comfort
  • engine
  • climate control
  • dashboard
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • emission system
  • visibility

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Possibly the best car I have ever owned.
texastoast4,
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Just took delivery of my 2nd S5 Cabriolet. The previous was a slightly used (5k miles) 2015 Premium Plus. This model is a brand new 2019 Prestige fully loaded. I could not find anything quite comparable to my previous S5 after test drives with BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, Porsche, and even Tesla (albeit a completely different concept all-elec). Throwing in all the tangibles and in-tangibles (warranty, maintenance service support, handling, performance, versatility, wet-sexy looks, country-club street cred, durability, and price) I could not find any match. First, the new 2019 S5, although it looks similar, is a completely different car than its predecessor. Audi changed the body lines and design and added a ton of technology and improvements to the 2018 model. The new 2019 comes with a $10-15k higher price point, regardless of options, but I have to say...WORTH IT. The car is packed so tight with high tech customizable features and options, that it is overwhelming. On the Prestige model, there is almost nothing in the cockpit that is not customizable. For example, the stock Milano leather sport seat with quilted cross-hatch stitching have no less than 40 different possible settings. Not the least of which is the back and lumbar massage system which comes standard with three different pressure points with three different levels of intensity each. Not only can you customize the interior LED lighting system, which is elegantly tucked under the the seamless Atlas carbon fiber inlays, foot-wells, and cup-holders, to literally ANY color in the visible spectrum, you can even delineate the "upper" level lights to a different color than the "lower" level lights. The exterior camera system provides 360 degree "top view" of the car when parking and backing up. You can select any individual camera to view for tight-quarter maneuvers when needed. If that is not enough, you can even change the HUD system (Heads Up Display) to rotate up to 5 degrees R-L and position the projection higher or lower on the windscreen, as well as adjust the brightness and actual information projected to include turn-by-turn navigation, road sign information, and the active lane assist. The car is simply astonishing with advanced customizable features. One of my big disappointments in the 2015 was the lack of voice-command microphone for phone operation and other radio and climate features. The Audi (Volkswagen) engineers figured that out in the 2018-2019 model. The acoustic dampening convertible top is a feat of technology in itself. I can tell no difference in the interior road noise from my friend's plush Lexus hard-top sedan, and my sporty coupe convertible. The exhaust note on start-up turns heads. A friend of mine just said, "Whoa-that sounds like a Ferrari engine." Performance In the 2019 is much better. It has a touchy throttle, and when pressed, it sprints. The over-all 0-60mph time may not be significantly different, but it "feels" lighter and more nimble. The wide 19-Inch sport summer tires could probably hold a 1.1+ G lateral on a track, but I'm slightly disappointed Audi didn't recognize that most of us in the U.S. are daily commuters and not formula-one drivers. They should have installed all-season performance tires to hold up under the all-wheel torque and grind of the Quattro system such as Pirelli P-Zeros. Almost as good, with 4x the mileage wear. The dynamic steering is really necessary to avoid wheel rim rash. The rear wheels track far inside front wheels. This car is ridiculously good for what it is. A very high performance luxury convertible with the price tag of a loaded full-size domestic pick-up truck. Unfortunately they ain't making more. Audi has sadly discontinued the S5 cabriolet for 2020 and the foreseeable future. Go grab one while you still can!

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

Features & Specs

3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$68,800
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all for sale
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$65,100
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Audi S5 Convertible features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite S5 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense City
Warns of an impending front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't.
Audi Side Assist
Notifies you if there's a car in your blind spot and alerts you if you activate the turn signal.
Vehicle Exit Warning
Alerts passengers when a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching from behind, to prevent opening the door into traffic.

Audi S5 vs. the competition

Audi S5 vs. BMW 4 Series

The current BMW 4 Series generation has been out for a while but remains a worthy competitor. The 430i is a rival to the Audi A5, while the 440i xDrive battles the S5. Both deliver a good dose of performance without sacrificing too much in the way of comfort. The BMWs' tech features aren't quite as current, and some interior elements aren't as upscale, but these are minor complaints.

Compare Audi S5 & BMW 4 Series features

Audi S5 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The AMG C 43 is Mercedes-Benz's closest rival to the Audi S5, but it takes a slightly different approach to the sport coupe. The Mercedes has more traditional styling inside and out yet has a good amount of current tech. We give the C-Class high marks for its impeccable interior but deduct points for its clumsy infotainment touchpad.

Compare Audi S5 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

Audi S5 vs. BMW M2

The M2 is a bit of an oddball matchup with the S5, but it is much more engaging and exciting to drive than the Audi or any of its primary competitors. It's priced similarly, but it has some drawbacks. There aren't many available advanced driver aids, and there's no option for an adaptive suspension. That's because the M2 is more of a hardcore driving enthusiast's choice.

Compare Audi S5 & BMW M2 features

FAQ

Is the Audi S5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 S5 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi S5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S5 gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S5 has 9.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi S5. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi S5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi S5:

  • Minor shuffling of features
  • A new base Premium trim has been added to the lineup
  • A wireless charger with signal booster is now available
  • Part of the second S5 generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Audi S5 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi S5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi S5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi S5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 S5 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi S5?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi S5 is the 2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,100.

Other versions include:

  • 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $68,800
  • 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $65,100
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi S5?

If you're interested in the Audi S5, the next question is, which S5 model is right for you? S5 variants include 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of S5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Audi S5

2019 Audi S5 Convertible Overview

The 2019 Audi S5 Convertible is offered in the following styles: 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 S5 Convertible 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 S5 Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 S5 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi S5 Convertible?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Audi S5 Convertibles are available in my area?

2019 Audi S5 Convertible Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] S5 Convertible for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Audi S5 Convertible S5 Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi S5 for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,831.

Find a new Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,026.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible and all available trim types: 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi S5 Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2019 Audi S5 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles