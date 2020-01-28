2019 Audi S5 Convertible
What’s new
- Minor shuffling of features
- A new base Premium trim has been added to the lineup
- A wireless charger with signal booster is now available
- Part of the second S5 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Acceleration is very strong and smooth
- Superb grip around turns
- Interior is modern, classy and packed with high-tech features
- A comfortable ride and seats for all-day trips
- Interior storage is adequate but not generous
Which S5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The luxury sport coupe class of cars is dominated by German automakers and, among them, the 2019 Audi S5 is an intriguing choice. Coming off a full redesign last year, the S5 is Audi's midrange entry between the more affordable A5 and the higher-performing RS 5.
This year, Audi has introduced an entry-level Premium trim and made minor feature changes and additions. On paper, the engine output figures drop by 5 horsepower compared to last year, but that's only because of a different reporting procedure. Otherwise, the S5 is unchanged, and that's a good thing. It's attractively styled and provides strong performance, a comfortable ride and a well-crafted cabin.
The S5's most direct competitors are the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe. More specifically, the BMW 440i xDrive and the Mercedes AMG C 43, which occupy similar midrange positions within their families. The 2019 Audi S5 benefits from having the freshest redesign, but all three are excellent choices.
2019 Audi S5 models
The 2019 Audi S5 is a high-performance variant of the A5 that is offered in coupe, convertible (Cabriolet) and four-door hatchback (Sportback) body styles. The coupe and convertible seat four while the Sportback accommodates five. It is available in Premium, Premium Plus or Prestige trim levels. All are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (349 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features for the Premium trim include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid, a sport suspension, selectable drive modes, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front sport seats, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
Tech features include Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 7-inch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system. You also get Audi Connect Care emergency telematics and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.
Stepping up to the Premium Plus adds power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free trunklid opener, keyless entry and ignition, a digital instrument panel, driver-seat memory functions, a navigation system, an 8.3-inch infotainment display, a handwriting recognition trace pad, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, satellite radio, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and vehicle exit alert.
The range-topping Prestige trim tops off the list with a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, an automated parking system, a surround-view camera system and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.
The Cabriolet is only offered in Premium Plus and Prestige and adds a folding cloth top, premium leather upholstery and a wind deflector. It is also eligible for the Luxury package (premium leather, upgraded front seats with ventilation, a neck warmer and a heated steering wheel).
Premium Plus and Prestige trims are eligible for the S Sport package (red brake calipers, adaptive dampers and a sport rear differential), the Warm Weather package (premium leather, ventilated front seats) and variable-ratio dynamic steering. The Black Optic package (20-inch wheels and black exterior trim) is offered only on coupe and Sportback models. Nineteen-inch wheels are also available as a stand-alone option.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Voice control
Sponsored cars related to the S5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi S5.
Trending topics in reviews
- technology
- value
- appearance
- acceleration
- fuel efficiency
- lights
- warranty
- interior
- wheels & tires
- handling & steering
- seats
- comfort
- engine
- climate control
- dashboard
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- infotainment system
- sound system
- emission system
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just took delivery of my 2nd S5 Cabriolet. The previous was a slightly used (5k miles) 2015 Premium Plus. This model is a brand new 2019 Prestige fully loaded. I could not find anything quite comparable to my previous S5 after test drives with BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, Porsche, and even Tesla (albeit a completely different concept all-elec). Throwing in all the tangibles and in-tangibles (warranty, maintenance service support, handling, performance, versatility, wet-sexy looks, country-club street cred, durability, and price) I could not find any match. First, the new 2019 S5, although it looks similar, is a completely different car than its predecessor. Audi changed the body lines and design and added a ton of technology and improvements to the 2018 model. The new 2019 comes with a $10-15k higher price point, regardless of options, but I have to say...WORTH IT. The car is packed so tight with high tech customizable features and options, that it is overwhelming. On the Prestige model, there is almost nothing in the cockpit that is not customizable. For example, the stock Milano leather sport seat with quilted cross-hatch stitching have no less than 40 different possible settings. Not the least of which is the back and lumbar massage system which comes standard with three different pressure points with three different levels of intensity each. Not only can you customize the interior LED lighting system, which is elegantly tucked under the the seamless Atlas carbon fiber inlays, foot-wells, and cup-holders, to literally ANY color in the visible spectrum, you can even delineate the "upper" level lights to a different color than the "lower" level lights. The exterior camera system provides 360 degree "top view" of the car when parking and backing up. You can select any individual camera to view for tight-quarter maneuvers when needed. If that is not enough, you can even change the HUD system (Heads Up Display) to rotate up to 5 degrees R-L and position the projection higher or lower on the windscreen, as well as adjust the brightness and actual information projected to include turn-by-turn navigation, road sign information, and the active lane assist. The car is simply astonishing with advanced customizable features. One of my big disappointments in the 2015 was the lack of voice-command microphone for phone operation and other radio and climate features. The Audi (Volkswagen) engineers figured that out in the 2018-2019 model. The acoustic dampening convertible top is a feat of technology in itself. I can tell no difference in the interior road noise from my friend's plush Lexus hard-top sedan, and my sporty coupe convertible. The exhaust note on start-up turns heads. A friend of mine just said, "Whoa-that sounds like a Ferrari engine." Performance In the 2019 is much better. It has a touchy throttle, and when pressed, it sprints. The over-all 0-60mph time may not be significantly different, but it "feels" lighter and more nimble. The wide 19-Inch sport summer tires could probably hold a 1.1+ G lateral on a track, but I'm slightly disappointed Audi didn't recognize that most of us in the U.S. are daily commuters and not formula-one drivers. They should have installed all-season performance tires to hold up under the all-wheel torque and grind of the Quattro system such as Pirelli P-Zeros. Almost as good, with 4x the mileage wear. The dynamic steering is really necessary to avoid wheel rim rash. The rear wheels track far inside front wheels. This car is ridiculously good for what it is. A very high performance luxury convertible with the price tag of a loaded full-size domestic pick-up truck. Unfortunately they ain't making more. Audi has sadly discontinued the S5 cabriolet for 2020 and the foreseeable future. Go grab one while you still can!
Features & Specs
|3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$68,800
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$65,100
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S5 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Warns of an impending front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies you if there's a car in your blind spot and alerts you if you activate the turn signal.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts passengers when a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching from behind, to prevent opening the door into traffic.
Audi S5 vs. the competition
Audi S5 vs. BMW 4 Series
The current BMW 4 Series generation has been out for a while but remains a worthy competitor. The 430i is a rival to the Audi A5, while the 440i xDrive battles the S5. Both deliver a good dose of performance without sacrificing too much in the way of comfort. The BMWs' tech features aren't quite as current, and some interior elements aren't as upscale, but these are minor complaints.
Audi S5 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The AMG C 43 is Mercedes-Benz's closest rival to the Audi S5, but it takes a slightly different approach to the sport coupe. The Mercedes has more traditional styling inside and out yet has a good amount of current tech. We give the C-Class high marks for its impeccable interior but deduct points for its clumsy infotainment touchpad.
Audi S5 vs. BMW M2
The M2 is a bit of an oddball matchup with the S5, but it is much more engaging and exciting to drive than the Audi or any of its primary competitors. It's priced similarly, but it has some drawbacks. There aren't many available advanced driver aids, and there's no option for an adaptive suspension. That's because the M2 is more of a hardcore driving enthusiast's choice.
FAQ
Is the Audi S5 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi S5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi S5:
- Minor shuffling of features
- A new base Premium trim has been added to the lineup
- A wireless charger with signal booster is now available
- Part of the second S5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi S5 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi S5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi S5?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi S5 is the 2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,100.
Other versions include:
- 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $68,800
- 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $65,100
What are the different models of Audi S5?
More about the 2019 Audi S5
2019 Audi S5 Convertible Overview
The 2019 Audi S5 Convertible is offered in the following styles: 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 S5 Convertible 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 S5 Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 S5 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi S5 Convertible?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Audi S5 Convertibles are available in my area?
2019 Audi S5 Convertible Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] S5 Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi S5 Convertible S5 Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi S5 for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,831.
Find a new Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,026.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible and all available trim types: 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Audi S5 Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi S5 Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2019 Audi S5 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi RS 3 2019
- Audi S4 2019
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- 2019 SQ5
- 2019 Audi SQ5
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Audi R8
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 Audi A8
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 Audi R8
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 F-TYPE
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 C-Class
- BMW i8 2020