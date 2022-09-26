FAQ
Is the Audi e-tron Sportback a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 e-tron Sportback both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the e-tron Sportback has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi e-tron Sportback. Learn more
Is the Audi e-tron Sportback reliable?
To determine whether the Audi e-tron Sportback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-tron Sportback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-tron Sportback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Audi e-tron Sportback a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Audi e-tron Sportback is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 e-tron Sportback is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Audi e-tron Sportback?
The least-expensive 2023 Audi e-tron Sportback is the 2023 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium S line 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,000.
Other versions include:
- Premium S line 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $74,000
- Premium Plus S line 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $81,000
- Prestige S line 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $89,300
What are the different models of Audi e-tron Sportback?
If you're interested in the Audi e-tron Sportback, the next question is, which e-tron Sportback model is right for you? e-tron Sportback variants include Premium S line 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Premium Plus S line 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Prestige S line 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of e-tron Sportback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
