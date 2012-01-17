Used 2004 Audi allroad quattro for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 83,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995
- 91,177 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 79,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Consumer Reviews for the Audi allroad quattro
joedepaul,01/17/2012
Got over 100K miles and drives better than great. Recently forked over a grand to get belts and pump changed as is routine for a vehicle with these many miles. Worth every penny for peace of mind. I can't say enough about the styling. There's no other car out there in this class, new or old, that looks this good. You would think the interior would be dated but looks better than a lot of the newer luxury brands out there. The car looks great both inside and out! Quality superb! Driving dynamics and performance will keep pace with a brand new german or japanese sports sedan any day of the week. \And I have never, NEVER EVER driven a better car or SUV in the snow! AWESOME CAR!
