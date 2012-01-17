Used 2004 Audi allroad quattro for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Audi allroad quattro in Black
    used

    2005 Audi allroad quattro

    83,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Audi allroad quattro in Gray
    used

    2003 Audi allroad quattro

    91,177 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2005 Audi allroad quattro in Gray
    used

    2005 Audi allroad quattro

    79,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details

  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (2%)
AWESOME CAR! nothing like it on the road
joedepaul,01/17/2012
Got over 100K miles and drives better than great. Recently forked over a grand to get belts and pump changed as is routine for a vehicle with these many miles. Worth every penny for peace of mind. I can't say enough about the styling. There's no other car out there in this class, new or old, that looks this good. You would think the interior would be dated but looks better than a lot of the newer luxury brands out there. The car looks great both inside and out! Quality superb! Driving dynamics and performance will keep pace with a brand new german or japanese sports sedan any day of the week. \And I have never, NEVER EVER driven a better car or SUV in the snow! AWESOME CAR!
