2004 Audi allroad quattro Review
- Elegant interior, powerful engines, flexibility of adjustable-height suspension, competent off-road performance.
- High base price, turbo lag in V6 version, suspension can be harsh over bumps, lousy fuel economy in city driving.
$7,950
Edmunds' Expert Review
For luxury car buyers who seek heightened utility without the added bulk of a full-blown SUV, Audi's allroad delivers excellent all-weather capability in an elegantly designed package.
2004 Highlights
A 4.2-liter V8 version of the allroad debuts, sending 300 horsepower through the tall wagon's quattro AWD system. Other changes include an additional console power point and a satellite radio prep package.
Most helpful consumer reviews
joedepaul,01/17/2012
Got over 100K miles and drives better than great. Recently forked over a grand to get belts and pump changed as is routine for a vehicle with these many miles. Worth every penny for peace of mind. I can't say enough about the styling. There's no other car out there in this class, new or old, that looks this good. You would think the interior would be dated but looks better than a lot of the newer luxury brands out there. The car looks great both inside and out! Quality superb! Driving dynamics and performance will keep pace with a brand new german or japanese sports sedan any day of the week. \And I have never, NEVER EVER driven a better car or SUV in the snow! AWESOME CAR!
Stephen,12/22/2009
This is my sixth Audi Quattro. I'm an AWD only person, living in snowy MI. The V8 and the air suspension are wonderful. The interior is gorgeous, and I can drive it all day and feel SO coddled. I feel that this is a "no excuses" car. No matter the weather, the road (no holes in the oil pan due to rocks!) or the occasion (black tie dinner or plaid shirt camping trip), this vehicle delivers. I love this allroad. I have the monochromatic silver body and I really like the sophisticated, yet ruggedly athletic, look of this wagon. My wife's car is a 1995 Audi S6, which is not too shabby, either, but does not have the "no excuses" aspect of this allroad...be careful on rocky roads!
ftauber,02/24/2012
I traded my Lexus RX300 for this 04 Allroad three years ago. The Lexus was wonderful and reliable but the Allroad is so much more fun to drive. The Allroad has 170k and it drives like a new car. I have had some minor problems brake light switch, window regulator, temp sensor, water pump, 1 front ball joint, spark plug coils, 1 cv joint and brake pads. in the last 50k. I have owned a BMW 540i and although I loved it the Allroad is even more fun to drive. My wife drives a Volvo XR-70 which is a wonderful auto but it cannot compare to my Allroad in the fun to drive catagory. My biggest delema now is what to buy next so I have decided to keep this Allroad as long as I can
jdwing17,08/17/2003
this vehicle is trully the "end-all be- all" crossover vehicle. Drives like a proformance car but carries a load. Looks good on the strip or in a stream. versatility makes this a star. Amazing handling on all road surfaces, this car also handles extreme driving conditions with ease. I am not a dealer, or stock owner, but this car fits in tight spaces and feels as solid as a truck. People mover or furniture carrier, this car does everything... trully; "the ultimate driving machine."
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
