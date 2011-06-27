Used 2004 Audi allroad quattro Consumer Reviews
AWESOME CAR! nothing like it on the road
Got over 100K miles and drives better than great. Recently forked over a grand to get belts and pump changed as is routine for a vehicle with these many miles. Worth every penny for peace of mind. I can't say enough about the styling. There's no other car out there in this class, new or old, that looks this good. You would think the interior would be dated but looks better than a lot of the newer luxury brands out there. The car looks great both inside and out! Quality superb! Driving dynamics and performance will keep pace with a brand new german or japanese sports sedan any day of the week. \And I have never, NEVER EVER driven a better car or SUV in the snow! AWESOME CAR!
Best car I've ever owned
This is my sixth Audi Quattro. I'm an AWD only person, living in snowy MI. The V8 and the air suspension are wonderful. The interior is gorgeous, and I can drive it all day and feel SO coddled. I feel that this is a "no excuses" car. No matter the weather, the road (no holes in the oil pan due to rocks!) or the occasion (black tie dinner or plaid shirt camping trip), this vehicle delivers. I love this allroad. I have the monochromatic silver body and I really like the sophisticated, yet ruggedly athletic, look of this wagon. My wife's car is a 1995 Audi S6, which is not too shabby, either, but does not have the "no excuses" aspect of this allroad...be careful on rocky roads!
Adore my allroad
I traded my Lexus RX300 for this 04 Allroad three years ago. The Lexus was wonderful and reliable but the Allroad is so much more fun to drive. The Allroad has 170k and it drives like a new car. I have had some minor problems brake light switch, window regulator, temp sensor, water pump, 1 front ball joint, spark plug coils, 1 cv joint and brake pads. in the last 50k. I have owned a BMW 540i and although I loved it the Allroad is even more fun to drive. My wife drives a Volvo XR-70 which is a wonderful auto but it cannot compare to my Allroad in the fun to drive catagory. My biggest delema now is what to buy next so I have decided to keep this Allroad as long as I can
The "end-all be-all" crossover vehice
this vehicle is trully the "end-all be- all" crossover vehicle. Drives like a proformance car but carries a load. Looks good on the strip or in a stream. versatility makes this a star. Amazing handling on all road surfaces, this car also handles extreme driving conditions with ease. I am not a dealer, or stock owner, but this car fits in tight spaces and feels as solid as a truck. People mover or furniture carrier, this car does everything... trully; "the ultimate driving machine."
2004 Allroad V-8 4.2 L
I bought the car for its looks and engine and having owned another Audi for 10 years. I must admit it was a fun car to drive but then it started to go down slope after I bought it. One day, my wife forgot to turn off the lights, somehow both front air- springs went after 8 hours. That's three grands of repair. Then the windows switch went bad, and together with the transmission seal, another grand. Today took my car in for check engine light, the torque converter needs to be replaced, the cost: $3700. I wanted to keep the car but can't afforest it anymore. Granted I bought the car used, but at 75K miles the car is falling apart. Is it true that you can only lease Audi now?
