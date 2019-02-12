2019 Audi A8 Sedan
What’s new
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- New V6 engine
- Executive rear-seat package includes wireless tablet for control
- Part of the fourth A8 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Impeccably crafted cabin
- Impressive interior appointments and technology
- Responsive steering and cornering for a big sedan
- Exceptionally comfortable seats all around
- Relatively small trunk
- Infotainment interface can be tough to learn
- Powertrain is a little unrefined
- Ride is too floaty at high speeds and bumpy around town
Which A8 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Redesigned for 2019, the A8 signals all sorts of changes for Audi. With a new infotainment interface, more advanced safety features and an updated powertrain with mild-hybrid technology, the A8 should be worth a close look.
The A8's infotainment interface, still referred to as Audi MMI, is completely redesigned. It's a multi-touchscreen system, and there's no longer a controller knob. In our early testing, we've found that using these touchscreen-only controls increases the possibility of causing driver distraction. Luckily, the voice controls work flawlessly. And after some learning, the system can become second nature.
The A8 also gets many of Audi's newest and most high-tech safety features such as Pre Sense Plus, Pre Sense Rear and Pre Sense Side, all of which are designed to protect you even before a collision occurs. Then there's adaptive cruise control, steering assist and an available 360-degree parking camera. Certainly, this A8 is on the cutting edge.
Finally, the A8 has a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This system comes standard, so the A8 is now a hybrid but only in the loosest sense of the word. It's mostly used to smooth out and speed up the engine's stop-start feature and power vehicle accessories in certain situations, such as coasting down from highway speeds.
All of these are significant improvements for the 2019 Audi A8. And thankfully, along the way, the big Audi hasn't lost any of its luxury prowess. It's still a massively comfortable and impeccably built sedan with excellent materials and a strong presence on the road. If you're in the market for high-end luxury, it should be near the top of your shopping list.
2019 Audi A8 models
The 2019 Audi A8 is a flagship luxury sedan available in a single long-wheelbase L body style called the A8 L. It comes standard with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (Audi calls it the 55 TFSI Quattro) that's paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid electric system. This combination provides 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.
A turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (60 TFSI Quattro) is also available and produces 453 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque. Every A8 is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard.
As you'd expect, standard equipment for the A8 is plentiful. It comes with 19-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights and taillights, heated and power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, parking sensors, a rearview camera, power door closers, a power trunklid, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you get four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, 22-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and four-way lumbar adjustment), front-seat memory settings, a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and power rear sunshades.
Standard electronic equipment includes Audi's new dual-screen MMI infotainment interface, a navigation system, Bluetooth phone and audio, voice controls, and a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and satellite radio.
Many of the A8's options are grouped into packages. The Executive package includes multicontour front seats (with ventilation and massage), a heated steering wheel, a top-view parking camera, a head-up display, Audi Pre Sense Basic and Rear (a system that pre-tensions the seat belts and closes the windows if it senses an impending collision), Audi Side Assist (a similar system but for side-impact collisions) with rear cross-traffic assist, and wireless smartphone-charging capabilities.
Nearly every other package requires the addition of the Executive package first, so they build from there. Highlights include the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control and active lane keeping assist) and the Luxury package (simulated-suede headliner, additional leather-wrapped interior surfaces, a multicolor ambient lighting display, and an upgraded cabin air filter with fragrance control).
For enhanced rear passenger comfort, Audi offers the Rear Seat Comfort package (rear-seat heating, ventilation and massage), the Rear Seat Connectivity package (which includes two tablet-style rear displays) and the Executive Rear Seat Comfort package (even more leather, folding tables for the rear seats, and a rear-passenger footrest with a massage function).
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering6.5
Handling8.5
Drivability6.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control7.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality9.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A8.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Absolutely love my new A8. The comfort, ride, and features are exceptional. It is so quiet inside. When talking on the phone, it feels like the person is sitting right next to you. Such clarity. The audio system and navigation system are fantastic. My family love the room and comfort of the rear seats and love having control of their space with their own climate controls. I find reasons to travel just to enjoy the ride and comfort.
My third A8 and seventh Audi, never any issues but this one has been over engineered electronically , buggy and dangerous ( the steering froze up mid-drive with family inside the car), even more painful is dealing with VW group to get it resolved been over 6 months
Exceptional ride, comfort, design, and features.
2019 Audi A8 video2019 Audi A8 Debut
2019 Audi A8 Debut
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey, everybody. We're in Barcelona where we just checked out the unveiling of Audi's 2019 A8, their flagship luxury sedan. And there's a lot riding on it, obviously. The big news, though, is how much technology they packed into it. It's going to be a class three, semi-autonomous vehicle that means it will literally drive itself with little interaction needed from the driver. It's also completely redesigned, nose to tail. All new style that kind of adopts Audi's latest design language, which I'm actually a fan of. It's got these sharp creases from nose to tail. Even though the grill is a little too big, maybe a little too angular for my taste, that's up to you to decide. The interior is also very much Audi, minimalist, sophisticated, but still packed with a ton of features. It's going to have these two large touch screens, and we've had a bit of a love/hate relationship with some of those large touchscreens, but these actually show some promise. There's going to be some haptic feedback and the buttons are actually pretty large and easy to use. Elsewhere in the interior, it's got that lovely simplistic, yet sophisticated look. It's a really wide horizontal look for the dash with impeccable materials. These wonderful matte [? open pore ?] wood trim. As we would expect from any luxury flagship sedan, comfort is paramount. And much like Mercedes magic ride suspension, the Audi will react before it gets to an imperfection in the road, and adapt and counteract whatever action it's going to cause. So if it senses a pothole coming up, it will just glide right over it like it didn't exist. Initially when these come out in 2018, as a 2019 model, they're going to be a mild hybrid, probably with a V-6 that's turbocharged, but there will be other versions to follow. From a plug-in hybrid, all the way to the W12, which probably is going to be my choice, if you ask me. Also available will be a four wheel steering to help this big car maneuver in tight spaces. In addition to four wheel steering, it will also have self-parking capability where you won't even have to be in the car to have it parallel park or perpendicular park itself. So it's been said that [? Fortune ?] favors the bold and Audi is certainly being bold with this new A8. There's a lot riding on it, and I have to say, I'm hopeful that they can fulfill all of these promises. Keep checking back with Edmunds as we get closer to the 2018 launch of the all new 2019 Audi A8. Let us know what you think. Leave us a comment, and hit subscribe to see other videos just like this.
Senior Writer Mark Takahashi takes you on a tour of Audi's flagship luxury sedan, from all the new technology packed into it to its redesigned, angular exterior styling. The new Audi A8, which is slated to arrive in mid- to late 2018, is going to be a Level 3 semiautonomous vehicle, driving itself with little interaction needed from the driver. Fortune favors the bold and Audi is certainly being bold with this new A8.
Features & Specs
|L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$83,800
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|L 4.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$96,800
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A8 safety features:
- Pre Sense Side
- Detects a possible imminent side collision and can roll up the windows or raise the suspension if necessary.
- Pre Sense Rear
- Reacts to an imminent rear-end collision by tensioning seat belts, closing windows, and adjusting the seats for optimal protection.
- Active Lane Assist
- Warns the driver if he or she deviates from a lane without using a signal. Can also apply steering to help maintain lane integrity.
Audi A8 vs. the competition
Audi A8 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is currently Edmunds' top-ranked luxury sedan, with lots to love. It's one of the most comfortable cars on the road thanks to a forgiving suspension and excellent seats. The S-Class also has a range of available powertrains, whereas the Audi A8 is currently only available with the standard V6. Some buyers may prefer the Audi's look or its sporty driving characteristics, but the S-Class is the overall winner in this heat.
Audi A8 vs. BMW 7 Series
The BMW 7 Series and the Audi A8 are evenly matched cars. The BMW is 2 inches shorter than the Audi, but it still provides more cargo space in the trunk and a cabin that's almost the same size. They're both exquisitely equipped with lots of available creature comforts on their options lists. The BMW, however, may have a slight edge in this battle because it has several engines to choose from, including a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a turbocharged V12 powerhouse.
Audi A8 vs. Lexus LS 500
The A8, while comfortable, probably best suits a buyer who wants driving engagement and fun. The LS 500, while capable on the road, is better suited to buyers who prioritize quiet comfort and serenity. The LS 500 lacks some of the Audi's ultra-modern features, too, but it is significantly less expensive in terms of its base price. A choice between these two will come down to buyer priorities.
FAQ
Is the Audi A8 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi A8?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A8:
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- New V6 engine
- Executive rear-seat package includes wireless tablet for control
- Part of the fourth A8 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi A8 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi A8 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A8?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi A8 is the 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $83,800.
Other versions include:
- L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $83,800
- L 4.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $96,800
What are the different models of Audi A8?
