2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the first DBS Superleggera generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Mind-bending acceleration from its 715-horsepower V12 engine
- Exceptional balance of handling prowess and ride comfort
- Genuinely exclusive
- Infotainment could stand to be better, especially at this price
- Transmission lacks finesse at lower speeds
- Rear seats are for decoration
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Review
The Aston Martin DB11 is one of the most tempting luxury sports cars on the market. With a delicately trimmed cabin and choice of two lust-worthy engines, the DB11 deftly balances comfort and performance in true grand-touring fashion. In the realm of high-end supercars, however, there's no such thing as too fast or too expensive. The 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is a DB11 with adrenaline coursing through its veins, as evidenced by the monstrously powerful 12-cylinder engine lurking underhood.
That would be the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12, which pumps out a whopping 715 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque — an increase of 85 hp and 147 lb-ft compared to the DB11 AMR's 12-cylinder. According to Aston, the DBS rockets to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds versus the DB11 AMR's 3.7 seconds. The DBS Superleggera is also equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes to rein in the extra thrust.
The DBS Superleggera's exterior styling is bolder than the DB11 AMR's, with a larger grille and restyled bumpers and fenders. Inside, the DBS Superleggera is largely the same as the DB11. The DBS seats are more aggressively bolstered, and a few items that are optional on the DB11 are standard here. Overall, however, you won't know the difference between the two vehicles until you pin your right foot to the ground.
GT buyers aren't starving for choice — direct rivals include the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the McLaren 720S, with various models from Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Bentley all contributing their own take on the formula. Still, while the DBS Superleggera may not be the best-driving car in its class, it has a unique charm not encapsulated by any of its competitors. Plus, you can't pretend to be James Bond in a McLaren. That alone might be worth the price of admission.
Which DBS Superleggera does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera models
The 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is a four-seat grand tourer available in coupe and convertible (Volante) body styles. It is essentially a high-performance version of the DB11, and — aside from the limited-production Valkyrie hypercar — serves as the pinnacle of Aston Martin's two-door offerings. Under the hood is a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine (715 hp, 663 lb-ft) that drives the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The DBS Superleggera comes in a single well-appointed trim, with a healthy list of options to tailor the DBS to your liking.
Standard DBS Superleggera features include:
- 21-inch wheels
- Carbon-ceramic brakes
- Adaptive suspension dampers
- Heated sport seats
- Leather upholstery
- Imitation suede headliner
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 8-inch central display screen
- Navigation system
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the DBS and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Most DBS Superleggera add-ons allow you to customize aesthetic aspects of the car, such as contrasting upholstery and stitching colors. Other options include:
- Carbon-fiber roof
- Carbon-fiber exterior and interior trim
- Personalized doorsill plates
- Leather headliner
- Ventilated front seats
- Choice of seat quilting patterns
- Heated steering wheel
- Bang & Olufsen premium audio system
Sponsored cars related to the DBS Superleggera
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$311,100
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|715 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite DBS Superleggera safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Alerts you to obstacles in front of or behind the DBS while parking.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Provides a bird's-eye view of the DBS to help you navigate tight parking spots.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Measures the pressure of each tire and informs you when a tire's pressure is too low.
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. the competition
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. Aston Martin DB11
The DBS Superleggera is a sportier version of the Aston Martin DB11. The two share a basic architecture and a nearly identical features list, so you can option a DB11 to look the same on the inside as its more expensive sibling. You can't mimic what's under the hood, though — the V12 in the DBS is much more powerful than the DB11's most potent motor.
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. Ferrari 812 Superfast
Everything about the Ferrari 812 Superfast — from the cabin design to its name — screams performance. With a lighter curb weight and a 788-horsepower engine, the Ferrari rockets from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds — roughly half a second quicker than the Aston.
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. Bentley Continental GT
The Bentley Continental GT lies on the other side of the speed spectrum, providing a sublime driving experience at the cost of ultimate performance. That said, the Bentley isn't significantly slower than the Aston, though you might feel its extra weight in tight corners. Between the two, the Continental GT has a far more sumptuous cabin with a broader range of customization options.
FAQ
Is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the first DBS Superleggera generation introduced for 2018
Is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera reliable?
Is the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
The least-expensive 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $311,100.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $311,100
What are the different models of Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
More about the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Overview
The 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is offered in the following submodels: DBS Superleggera Coupe, DBS Superleggera Convertible. Available styles include Volante 2dr Convertible (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 DBS Superleggera.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 DBS Superleggera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
Which 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggeras are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2020 DBS Superleggeras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $352,136 and mileage as low as 19 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.
Can't find a new 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggeras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,511.
Find a new Aston Martin for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,542.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Related 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan