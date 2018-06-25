5 star reviews: 35 %

4 star reviews: 13 %

3 star reviews: 19 %

2 star reviews: 11 %

1 star reviews: 22 %

Average user rating: 3.3 stars based on 205 total reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Close to Being Perfect Compact Luxury SUV--Not The

Petros Bezirganyan , 01/07/2019

SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

After months of researching and shopping, pulled the trigger on new RDX w/ Tech... After driving it for 3k mi in 2 months, here are my impressions. THE GOOD 1. The leather seats are very soft and comfortable. Beats any latest model Nissan, Volvo or BMW. The real leather is exquisite. Acura makes the best leather seats, period. Better than the latest Volvo XC90 or XC60, BMW X3 or 3 series, Nissans and even Hondas and Audi Q5... The only seat that is better is the one in Volkswagen Passat, but these are synthetic leatherette... The seat is 16-way power adjustable, and on Advance trim it has power thigh extension as well... Love the seats... 2. The ELS 3D Studio premium audio system is sublime. The surround sound is fantastic, and is second only to Volvo's latest Bowers & Wilkins audio system. 3. The style. I really, really love the body styling if the new RDX. It is elegant, agresive, sporty, modern. I really love the 19" shark gray wheels. The cabin is modern, luxurious and I would say, elegant. Love panorama sunroof. 4. Comfort and ride. Very quiet cabin, supple ride. Good rear legroom and headroom 5. Cargo capacity. Is on par with any compact SUV, and is better than almost all luxury compact SUVs. 6. Price point. Very competitive guven the amount of features. 7. Engine power and torque. With 272 hp on tap and low-RPM 280 lb-ft of torque, this SUV has a pick-up of a sporty sedan or a hatchback. 8. Handling. With its wide stance and low profile, coupled with torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, this SUV corners flat, and can handle any curve confidently, feeling sure-footed on any type of pavement. THE BAD 1. Transmission. Acura keeps telling us (since the crappy 6-speed in 2013 RDX and 8, and then 9-speed ZF transmission in Acura MDX 2013-2015, 2016-2019) that they are going to finally fix the rough and jerky gear shifts, especially at low speeds and going uphill, and finally they claimed that they did it with the Honda-engineered 10-speed transmission, debuted in the 2018 Honda Odyssey, and now in 2019 RDX... But let me tell you, this tranny, although much better than 9-speed German-made ZF and the 6-speed in old RDX, still has some serious issues: at low speeds it tends to keep in the middle gears (3-6), instead of downshifting to 2, perhaps--I don't know, but the effect is as if it is in higher gear at lower speeds than it should be, preventing acceleration at speeds at around 25-30 mph, or when coasting to a stop light or parking... This is very annoying, since the vehicle feels underpowered for simple maneuvers, like coasting to a stop light or driving in a parking lot. Pushing the throttle, simply jerks the vehicle forward, as if accelerating from dead stop, which is not what one wants, and is dangerous in traffic or parking garages... Disappointing. 2. Fuel economy on premium 92 grade gas. In the mixed mostly city driving I average only 21 mpg on premium gas. Very disappointing. On regular 87 octane gas, the fuel economy drops to 20 mpg. Disappointing... 3. Small fuel tank, short driving range on a full tank. With only 17 gallon tank, maximum I can drive on premium gas on a full tank is 300 miles, before the fuel gauge light up. Very, very disappointing... My Nissan Rogue would go 359 miles before I had to stop for refueling... 4. Infotainment system. Very, very glitchy and underbaked. Using the precision touch mouse pad is awkward; using navigation is clunky. Voice recognition barely works. The loading of contacts takes a very, very long time... Calls are driooed every now and then; the system hangs intermittently... Nissan's simple Bosch-designed infotainment puts Acura to shame... Android auto is not supported as of yet... No way to look up point of interest phones; no Pandora or Google integration. My Nissan had all that. I miss Nissan's infotainment system... THE UGLY 1. The brake pads already squeal on all 4 as if completely worn out on a brand-new vehicle with less than 3k miles!!! 2. Passenger wiper is not retracting completely. This is a calibration issue, which Acura is looking into. 3. The hatch back-door creaks and moans on opening and closing, just like a whale. 4. Driver vanity mirror cover squeaks when opening. Not nice. 5. The cargo area liftable cover does not stay open, and needs to be held while accessing the underfloor storage compartment. 6. To put in roof-rails and crossbars, Acura is asking for $1,200. Very expensive for almost a necessity on a SUV. CONCLUSION On hindsight, unless you are getting a super killer deal on 2019 RDX (e.g. below invoice), I do NOT recommend buying or leasing it, until Acura addresses transmission and fuel economy issues. Also, note that it is a wide vehicle: 4-5 in wider than a regular sedan or a compact SUV. This may pose a challenge when parking in tight spaces.

2 out of 5 stars, I Traded-In My RDX After 7 Months Of Ownership

Eva , 11/07/2018

Advance Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I had my “dream car” for 7 months and then traded it in for something more reliable. When I first purchased the Acura RDX Advance I was ecstatic. Everything seemed to be customized for me. From the memory seats to the technology, to the safety components. I was in love with my SUV. However, things seemed to go south the longer I owned the vehicle. First it was the constant issues with the Infotainment System. I would exit the vehicle and it wouldn’t turn off. I called the dealership and they either thought I was dumb and didn’t know how to operate a car, or they would say “this is the first time we’re hearing about this...” I found a site called AcuraZine which had a workaround for turning off the frozen system so I wouldn’t get a dead battery. So that was the first issue. The second was the constant brake squealing after about 3 or 4 months of ownership. I drive typically on the interstate, so nothing weird about my driving habits. The last, and most terrifying issue was the electronic issue. I was on my way to work, driving about 65 mph, and everything shut off except for the engine. So I had no dials (since they’re digital) / no GPS / no A/C nothing electronic whatsoever in my car. It was pitch black. I was in the middle lane and there was no way to pull over. I safely made it to work. When I placed the vehicle in park all electronics came back on but they were “strobing.” I called the dealership who told me to bring it in ASAP. After an hour they found nothing wrong and sent me on my merry way. This happened too many times for me to be comfortable with the reliability of the vehicle and the dealership never found any issues so I just traded it in for something more reliable and safe. I really wanted to love this car but for the price I paid (and the thousands of dollars I lost trading it in) it just wasn’t worth my safety. I hope this helps others.

4 out of 5 stars, Navigation system never worked.

Marianne Stolfi , 08/19/2018

Technology Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

From the first time I tried to use the navigation system it would not recognize the input address. I tried every method. ( It was the address for the Bethpage DMV!). I called my sales person and he walked me through the steps, it still did not recognize the address. I drove the car to the dealership. Another sales person tried to tell me that the problem was because Bethpage and Oyster Bay had the same zip code. (They don’t!). I tried to use the navigation to get to a friends house, it took me to a shopping center. I tried to use it to get to my home address. It tried to take me twenty blocks away. When I got fed up and called the service manager, he admitted that they were having problems with the new system and he didn’t know when it would be fixed. It is now over a month since I got the car!

1 out of 5 stars, Trouble From Day One. Now a Lemon

Lynn , 11/04/2018

4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I drove off the lot mid June only to notice 4 flaws before I got three blocks: front windshield crazed between layers, visible only when sun directly on it, Steering wheel unraveling, flaws in clearcoat on hood and faulty rear hatch. After 4 weeks and a loaner for 13 days car seemed fixed and great—-until suddenly I had nothing on computer screen. It’s now working again but frequent messages of LOADING which takes several minutes or FUNCTION NOT NOT AVAILABLE with steering wheel controls. Often I drive miles with no access to screen as it spins. Local dealer and corporate say an update is coming but nobody knows when. I’ve waited 3 months now. So now nearly 5 months in I have no horn. Keeps blowing fuses and nobody knows why. Car been in shop several days. I’m afraid to drive too far from home for fear screen will go out again or I’ll have no horn. Other problems include cracked battery cable, a mysterious mug rolling around under seat which was not mine. Seat had to be removed to get it. Leather on most seats is picked and I’m told it’s normal. But no car in showroom is puckered like that. I’ve been Honda and Acura owner 20 years. Still have a perfect 2012 TSX. But I’m done. Poor quality and poor attitude from corporate in trying to get problems resolved. UPDATE It’s taken 4 months since filing Lemon Law Arbitration paperwork but my 2019 RDX is an official lemon and I’m awaiting buyback check. The issues have been many since the day I left the dealership. I’ve posted before. But the horn that simply kept blowing fuses every time used and the constant malfunctioning Infotainment issues put me at 84 days out of service and 26 trips to the dealer in 6 months. I’ve been shopping and sadly nothing duplicates the great look and handling and amenities for the price. But I can’t go back. Not only do I fear another faulty vehicle but Acura treated this 20 year Honda and Acura owner terribly. At the hearing everything was my fault. I must use the horn too long or too often. I do not but even if I did, so What!, I must not see the obstacle when the collision mitigation engages on an empty road. The screen blinks because I must be using main headlights in the daytime. Seriously!!?? The 62 days out of service for the horn should not count because I could’ve driven the car with no horn. Duh. That’s illegal. The cruise doesn’t work because I used it in the rain. No. I showed videos of the malfunction on a sunny day. I still have to drive the car while awaiting settlement and no dealer will see me to reset my flashing screen. This helps for the short term. Shame on Acura for the delays and treating me like an ignorant owner. My past 4 Honda and Acura vehicles never once saw a dealership but for maintenance. I could list dozens of family members, neighbors, colleagues and friends who have made choices other than Honda products recently. Strangers stop me to see if I love the RDX. I tell them the truth. Had Acura come through with the buyback they said they were evaluating after 31 days out of service (legal definition of Lemon in FL), this would have ended better for all of us. Hoping the money/car exchange happens soon so I can move on and take the road trips I had planned nearly a year ago. The buyback finally took place in June - nearly a year after purchase. Shame on Honda America for the stalling and the insults and the rude treatment at the final arbitration. As a Honda/Acura owner for over 20 years I could not take an exchange. Took the money and now I’m wonderfully happy in my Jeep Grand Cherokee. The computer is dependable and much more efficient than what Acura tried unsuccessfully to do in their 2019 RDX.

