Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(205)
2019 Acura RDX SUV

What’s new

  • The RDX is all-new for 2019
  • Part of the third RDX generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and handling
  • Roomy cabin and cargo area
  • Well-trimmed cabin
  • No choice of powertrain
  • Options are bundled solely into packages
MSRP Starting at
$37,400
Save as much as $5,899
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,899 with Edmunds

2019 Acura RDX SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which RDX does Edmunds recommend?

The Technology package is the sweet spot for the 2019 RDX. In addition to this package's leather upholstery and premium audio, it adds navigation, parking sensors and additional driver assistance features. We recommend the all-wheel-drive variant for those drivers looking for improved handling and enhanced traction.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

The outgoing RDX was long on practicality but came up a bit short of its competition in performance and emotion. Those shortcomings end with the 2019 Acura RDX. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine has much more low-end torque than its predecessor's V6, giving the new RDX a decided edge in off-the-line oomph. Likewise, its quick steering and keen handling make it something that's genuinely capable on twisting tarmac.

There's an all-new infotainment interface that will become the de facto system in future Acuras. Its touchpad-based nature cuts down on the glance time required to operate it compared to touchscreens, and the sharp display and quick responses are promising.

In the bargain, the new 2019 Acura RDX doesn't give up any space inside. Occupants enjoy an airy cabin, and the new in-floor storage of the large cargo area is a terrific bonus. And with Acura's simple strategy of packaging features into four offerings, selecting one that suits your needs is a painless experience. So is paying for it, since it packs a lot of value.

2019 Acura RDX models

Like all Acuras, the new RDX is offered not in trim levels per se but as a single trim available with one of four option packages: base, Technology, A-Spec and Advance.

Acura keeps it simple by limiting stand-alone options to all-wheel drive and a few dealer accessory items.

All RDXs are equipped with the same powertrain, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 280 pound-feet) connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The RDX's all-wheel-drive system is the fourth generation of the company's clever torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. Its ability to route torque across the rear axle (which is itself overdriven compared to the front axle) provides a significant edge in influencing the car's ability to turn into and out of a corner.

Base versions are actually quite well-equipped, boasting 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats, simulated leather upholstery, and 12-way power-adjustable and heated front seats.

Also standard is the AcuraWatch suite of driver aids (includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control) and an infotainment system that includes the new True Touchpad Interface, a 10.2-inch central display, two USB ports, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 9-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The Technology package adds navigation, parking sensors, leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, two rear-seat USB ports and an upgraded 12-speaker sound system.

The RDX A-Spec adds 20-inch wheels and wider tires, some visual flair via blacked-out trim inside and out, and unique cabin treatment. It looks sporty, but the suspension is the same as that of lesser RDXs, so the A-Spec's wheels and tires are its sole dynamic differentiator. The A-Spec, though, does get a stunning 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D surround-sound system and ventilated seats.

The Advance package is the most feature-packed of all. Acoustic front door glass and thicker carpet quiet things down, while its adaptive suspension dampers, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a customizable head-up display give it an edge in comfort and convenience. It also has the ELS stereo and ventilated seats from the A-Spec.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 10-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Driving

7.5
Overall, the performance of the RDX A-Spec is cohesive and not deficient across the board. But little things such as brakes that are a bit on the small side, slightly underwhelming tires, and a sometimes sleepy throttle response take a bit of the shine off a solid performer.

Acceleration

7.0
This turbocharged 2.0-liter engine pulls well thanks to generous low-end torque, but it lacks the top-end power of the six-cylinder X3. Closely spaced gears keep the engine in its sweet spot. At our track, 60 mph came in 7.0 seconds, slightly slower than other four-cylinders in the class, but the engine made a pleasing growl under hard acceleration.

Braking

7.0
No matter what speed, these brakes inspire confidence thanks to predictable engagement and good feel. Our panic-stop test from 60 mph took 121 feet, which is average. But spirited driving on winding roads caused ours to wilt because the stability control system makes routine use of them to trim the car.

Steering

8.0
Effort is well-matched to the drive mode. Comfort mode is light without feeling overassisted, while Sport and Sport+ feel taut with a good amount of heft. The variable steering ratio is well-tuned such that the RDX is easy to maneuver in parking lots yet never feels darty on twisty roads.

Handling

7.5
The RDX A-Spec is conservatively tuned to produce more initial understeer than we'd like, and its wider tires don't seem to offer added grip. That said, it doesn't roll over much, and the SH-AWD system pays dividends when powering out of corners by giving the RDX the feel of a rear-wheel-drive vehicle.

Drivability

8.0
The 10-speed automatic is adept at picking the right gear for the situation. The available Sport setting on the gear shift makes gear selection a half-step more aggressive. We actually sampled two different vehicles, and while one early car shifted clunkily when cold, a newer one felt fine.

Comfort

8.0
Though the A-Spec's 20-inch wheels might not bode well for ride comfort, the RDX makes sure its passengers are well-isolated from bumps at any speed. Combine that with standard active noise cancellation and comfortable seating for front and rear passengers, and the RDX impresses in the class.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front passengers get stylish heated and cooled seats, which are able to accommodate a wide variety of drivers. There's good support for aggressive driving as well as long-haul comfort, too. In the rear seats, adult passengers will find a pleasing amount of room, comfort and visibility.

Ride comfort

8.0
The standard suspension does a respectable job on a variety of road surfaces. (An adaptive suspension is available with the Advance package.) The body is well-controlled over undulations at highway speeds, and it is adept at shrugging off potholes and other square-edge bumps found in the city.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Engine and road noise is reasonably well muted, whether the RDX is idling or cruising at highway speed. Wind noise is minimal, and normal conversation is still possible even when the large sunroof is fully open. Full throttle in the A-Spec lets a bit of engine growl come through, but it's never obnoxious.

Climate control

7.0
It's easy to make adjustments because the controls are made up entirely of physical buttons. That said, the iconography is a little busy, and the buttons are a bit too small to scan at a glance. There's enough power to control the cabin temperature, but the driver's hands get the majority of the airflow.

Interior

7.5
Advanced yet complex, the RDX is a mix of good basic ergonomic practices and some rather different, if not polarizing, ideas for how things should be done. The shifter arrangement and small buttons might fluster the driver, but at least the passengers will be comfortable.

Ease of use

7.0
Depending on your level of technological savvy, the controls of the RDX might be easy to adapt to or slightly busy and a bit intimidating. Only the steering wheel controls are relatively straightforward but still take a bit of study time. The shifter and touchpad interface are an acquired taste.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Front and rear passengers alike will have an easy time entering and exiting the RDX thanks to wide door openings. Stylishly shaped front seats don't get in the way, and rear passengers who wish to slide across the back seat have it easy thanks to the flat rear floor.

Driving position

8.5
Inherently good ergonomics mean that a wide range of drivers should be able to find a comfortable driving position. The steering wheel tilts and telescopes a good amount, and the dashboard sits high enough to make the instrumentation easy to see, but not so high as to interfere with the sight lines.

Roominess

8.0
Front passengers have ample room in every direction. Even with the panoramic sunroof, there's plenty of headroom up front. Taller rear passengers might feel their hair brush against the headliner, but there's more than enough leg- and shoulder room despite what is a nonadjustable rear seat.

Visibility

7.0
The straight-ahead view is not affected by the heavily sculpted hood, but the windshield pillars are a bit on the thick side and can block some visibility when cornering. The rear hatch's power-operated hinges compromise rear visibility. The backup camera is bright with good resolution.

Quality

8.5
Inside and out, build quality is excellent and what you should expect in a luxury SUV. Interior panels are well-integrated, and the power window switches stand out with a smooth actuation. No squeaks or rattles were noted.

Utility

8.5
Acura really has interior packaging figured out, and the RDX is yet another showcase of how much room the automaker manages to find and make useful. From a generous cargo area to flexible interior storage solutions, the RDX makes having a lot of stuff easier than it should be.

Small-item storage

8.5
There's an abundance of storage up front due to a tiered center console that allows phones and media devices to be plugged in and rest on a shelf, out of sight. The cupholders are under a sliding cover, and there's a traditional center console storage as well. Rear door pockets can hold a water bottle.

Cargo space

9.0
At 31.1 cubic feet, the RDX has a higher cargo capacity than the Audi Q5 (26.8 cubic feet) and the BMW X3 (28.7 cubic feet). The load floor is relatively low and wide, and under-floor storage is generous. The split-folding rear seats are easy to fold and lie almost flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
LATCH anchors are marked and exist in space between the seatback and bottom cushion. Rear-seat room is ample, so larger car seats should fit without having to reposition the front seats.

Technology

8.5
This is the tour de force of the new RDX, and it could prove to be the main reason behind people buying or not buying this Acura. With an intriguing new touchpad interface, it will absolutely appeal to the tech-savvy buyer just as the impressive audio system will appeal to the dedicated audiophile.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Apple CarPlay and its plug-and-play connectivity are standard, and we found the Bluetooth connection to be reliable. Both front and rear seats have two 2.5-amp ports for charging modern smartphones and tablets. Mobile hotspot capability is standard. Android Auto is not currently available but will come soon.

Driver aids

8.5
Acura's suite of driver aids, AcuraWatch, is standard equipment and includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, collision warning and emergency braking. Stability control is nondefeatable, but there is a Snow mode for low-grip situations.

Voice control

8.5
Acura uses natural language voice recognition, and we found it to be quite good at deciphering navigation requests, even for often tricky address numbers. Other voice commands were executed similarly well.
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Acura RDX.

5 star reviews: 35%
4 star reviews: 13%
3 star reviews: 19%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 22%
Average user rating: 3.3 stars based on 205 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • seats
  • safety
  • ride quality
  • spaciousness
  • emission system
  • interior
  • infotainment system
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • technology
  • transmission
  • value
  • sound system
  • fuel efficiency
  • road noise
  • engine
  • maintenance & parts
  • brakes
  • dashboard
  • electrical system
  • lights
  • doors
  • acceleration
  • visibility
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • oil
  • towing
  • warranty
  • off-roading

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Close to Being Perfect Compact Luxury SUV--Not The
Petros Bezirganyan,
SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

After months of researching and shopping, pulled the trigger on new RDX w/ Tech... After driving it for 3k mi in 2 months, here are my impressions. THE GOOD 1. The leather seats are very soft and comfortable. Beats any latest model Nissan, Volvo or BMW. The real leather is exquisite. Acura makes the best leather seats, period. Better than the latest Volvo XC90 or XC60, BMW X3 or 3 series, Nissans and even Hondas and Audi Q5... The only seat that is better is the one in Volkswagen Passat, but these are synthetic leatherette... The seat is 16-way power adjustable, and on Advance trim it has power thigh extension as well... Love the seats... 2. The ELS 3D Studio premium audio system is sublime. The surround sound is fantastic, and is second only to Volvo's latest Bowers & Wilkins audio system. 3. The style. I really, really love the body styling if the new RDX. It is elegant, agresive, sporty, modern. I really love the 19" shark gray wheels. The cabin is modern, luxurious and I would say, elegant. Love panorama sunroof. 4. Comfort and ride. Very quiet cabin, supple ride. Good rear legroom and headroom 5. Cargo capacity. Is on par with any compact SUV, and is better than almost all luxury compact SUVs. 6. Price point. Very competitive guven the amount of features. 7. Engine power and torque. With 272 hp on tap and low-RPM 280 lb-ft of torque, this SUV has a pick-up of a sporty sedan or a hatchback. 8. Handling. With its wide stance and low profile, coupled with torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, this SUV corners flat, and can handle any curve confidently, feeling sure-footed on any type of pavement. THE BAD 1. Transmission. Acura keeps telling us (since the crappy 6-speed in 2013 RDX and 8, and then 9-speed ZF transmission in Acura MDX 2013-2015, 2016-2019) that they are going to finally fix the rough and jerky gear shifts, especially at low speeds and going uphill, and finally they claimed that they did it with the Honda-engineered 10-speed transmission, debuted in the 2018 Honda Odyssey, and now in 2019 RDX... But let me tell you, this tranny, although much better than 9-speed German-made ZF and the 6-speed in old RDX, still has some serious issues: at low speeds it tends to keep in the middle gears (3-6), instead of downshifting to 2, perhaps--I don't know, but the effect is as if it is in higher gear at lower speeds than it should be, preventing acceleration at speeds at around 25-30 mph, or when coasting to a stop light or parking... This is very annoying, since the vehicle feels underpowered for simple maneuvers, like coasting to a stop light or driving in a parking lot. Pushing the throttle, simply jerks the vehicle forward, as if accelerating from dead stop, which is not what one wants, and is dangerous in traffic or parking garages... Disappointing. 2. Fuel economy on premium 92 grade gas. In the mixed mostly city driving I average only 21 mpg on premium gas. Very disappointing. On regular 87 octane gas, the fuel economy drops to 20 mpg. Disappointing... 3. Small fuel tank, short driving range on a full tank. With only 17 gallon tank, maximum I can drive on premium gas on a full tank is 300 miles, before the fuel gauge light up. Very, very disappointing... My Nissan Rogue would go 359 miles before I had to stop for refueling... 4. Infotainment system. Very, very glitchy and underbaked. Using the precision touch mouse pad is awkward; using navigation is clunky. Voice recognition barely works. The loading of contacts takes a very, very long time... Calls are driooed every now and then; the system hangs intermittently... Nissan's simple Bosch-designed infotainment puts Acura to shame... Android auto is not supported as of yet... No way to look up point of interest phones; no Pandora or Google integration. My Nissan had all that. I miss Nissan's infotainment system... THE UGLY 1. The brake pads already squeal on all 4 as if completely worn out on a brand-new vehicle with less than 3k miles!!! 2. Passenger wiper is not retracting completely. This is a calibration issue, which Acura is looking into. 3. The hatch back-door creaks and moans on opening and closing, just like a whale. 4. Driver vanity mirror cover squeaks when opening. Not nice. 5. The cargo area liftable cover does not stay open, and needs to be held while accessing the underfloor storage compartment. 6. To put in roof-rails and crossbars, Acura is asking for $1,200. Very expensive for almost a necessity on a SUV. CONCLUSION On hindsight, unless you are getting a super killer deal on 2019 RDX (e.g. below invoice), I do NOT recommend buying or leasing it, until Acura addresses transmission and fuel economy issues. Also, note that it is a wide vehicle: 4-5 in wider than a regular sedan or a compact SUV. This may pose a challenge when parking in tight spaces.

2 out of 5 stars, I Traded-In My RDX After 7 Months Of Ownership
Eva,
Advance Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I had my “dream car” for 7 months and then traded it in for something more reliable. When I first purchased the Acura RDX Advance I was ecstatic. Everything seemed to be customized for me. From the memory seats to the technology, to the safety components. I was in love with my SUV. However, things seemed to go south the longer I owned the vehicle. First it was the constant issues with the Infotainment System. I would exit the vehicle and it wouldn’t turn off. I called the dealership and they either thought I was dumb and didn’t know how to operate a car, or they would say “this is the first time we’re hearing about this...” I found a site called AcuraZine which had a workaround for turning off the frozen system so I wouldn’t get a dead battery. So that was the first issue. The second was the constant brake squealing after about 3 or 4 months of ownership. I drive typically on the interstate, so nothing weird about my driving habits. The last, and most terrifying issue was the electronic issue. I was on my way to work, driving about 65 mph, and everything shut off except for the engine. So I had no dials (since they’re digital) / no GPS / no A/C nothing electronic whatsoever in my car. It was pitch black. I was in the middle lane and there was no way to pull over. I safely made it to work. When I placed the vehicle in park all electronics came back on but they were “strobing.” I called the dealership who told me to bring it in ASAP. After an hour they found nothing wrong and sent me on my merry way. This happened too many times for me to be comfortable with the reliability of the vehicle and the dealership never found any issues so I just traded it in for something more reliable and safe. I really wanted to love this car but for the price I paid (and the thousands of dollars I lost trading it in) it just wasn’t worth my safety. I hope this helps others.

4 out of 5 stars, Navigation system never worked.
Marianne Stolfi,
Technology Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

From the first time I tried to use the navigation system it would not recognize the input address. I tried every method. ( It was the address for the Bethpage DMV!). I called my sales person and he walked me through the steps, it still did not recognize the address. I drove the car to the dealership. Another sales person tried to tell me that the problem was because Bethpage and Oyster Bay had the same zip code. (They don’t!). I tried to use the navigation to get to a friends house, it took me to a shopping center. I tried to use it to get to my home address. It tried to take me twenty blocks away. When I got fed up and called the service manager, he admitted that they were having problems with the new system and he didn’t know when it would be fixed. It is now over a month since I got the car!

1 out of 5 stars, Trouble From Day One. Now a Lemon
Lynn,
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

I drove off the lot mid June only to notice 4 flaws before I got three blocks: front windshield crazed between layers, visible only when sun directly on it, Steering wheel unraveling, flaws in clearcoat on hood and faulty rear hatch. After 4 weeks and a loaner for 13 days car seemed fixed and great—-until suddenly I had nothing on computer screen. It’s now working again but frequent messages of LOADING which takes several minutes or FUNCTION NOT NOT AVAILABLE with steering wheel controls. Often I drive miles with no access to screen as it spins. Local dealer and corporate say an update is coming but nobody knows when. I’ve waited 3 months now. So now nearly 5 months in I have no horn. Keeps blowing fuses and nobody knows why. Car been in shop several days. I’m afraid to drive too far from home for fear screen will go out again or I’ll have no horn. Other problems include cracked battery cable, a mysterious mug rolling around under seat which was not mine. Seat had to be removed to get it. Leather on most seats is picked and I’m told it’s normal. But no car in showroom is puckered like that. I’ve been Honda and Acura owner 20 years. Still have a perfect 2012 TSX. But I’m done. Poor quality and poor attitude from corporate in trying to get problems resolved. UPDATE It’s taken 4 months since filing Lemon Law Arbitration paperwork but my 2019 RDX is an official lemon and I’m awaiting buyback check. The issues have been many since the day I left the dealership. I’ve posted before. But the horn that simply kept blowing fuses every time used and the constant malfunctioning Infotainment issues put me at 84 days out of service and 26 trips to the dealer in 6 months. I’ve been shopping and sadly nothing duplicates the great look and handling and amenities for the price. But I can’t go back. Not only do I fear another faulty vehicle but Acura treated this 20 year Honda and Acura owner terribly. At the hearing everything was my fault. I must use the horn too long or too often. I do not but even if I did, so What!, I must not see the obstacle when the collision mitigation engages on an empty road. The screen blinks because I must be using main headlights in the daytime. Seriously!!?? The 62 days out of service for the horn should not count because I could’ve driven the car with no horn. Duh. That’s illegal. The cruise doesn’t work because I used it in the rain. No. I showed videos of the malfunction on a sunny day. I still have to drive the car while awaiting settlement and no dealer will see me to reset my flashing screen. This helps for the short term. Shame on Acura for the delays and treating me like an ignorant owner. My past 4 Honda and Acura vehicles never once saw a dealership but for maintenance. I could list dozens of family members, neighbors, colleagues and friends who have made choices other than Honda products recently. Strangers stop me to see if I love the RDX. I tell them the truth. Had Acura come through with the buyback they said they were evaluating after 31 days out of service (legal definition of Lemon in FL), this would have ended better for all of us. Hoping the money/car exchange happens soon so I can move on and take the road trips I had planned nearly a year ago. The buyback finally took place in June - nearly a year after purchase. Shame on Honda America for the stalling and the insults and the rude treatment at the final arbitration. As a Honda/Acura owner for over 20 years I could not take an exchange. Took the money and now I’m wonderfully happy in my Jeep Grand Cherokee. The computer is dependable and much more efficient than what Acura tried unsuccessfully to do in their 2019 RDX.

Write a review

See all 205 reviews

2019 Acura RDX video

2019 Acura RDX First Drive

2019 Acura RDX First Drive

The 2019 Acura RDX has a pretty big shoes to fill is replacing the second-generation RDX which was one of the best-selling premium compact crossovers available so acura always knew that the RDX was a practical choice but what they learned was that people wanted something maybe a little bit more emotional which is why they spent a lot of time refining the handling and the performance of it but also giving it this much more aggressive styling compared to the outgoing RDX this is much more aggressive it's more creased it looks more grown-up and more premium the most noticeable features of the new design language can be seen in the five-pointed grille and the multi LED headlights this third-generation RDX is on an all-new platform it's also a little bit bigger than the previous generation RDX it's a little wider longer and rides on a longer wheelbase it has a new four-cylinder turbocharged engine and a 10 speed automatic transmission the turbocharged 2-liter engine makes 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque and it's actually one of the most powerful engines in its class even though the 2019 RDX has one powertrain it's gonna be sold in four trim level configurations base tech a spec and advanced what we have here is the a spec you can tell by the 20 inch wheels that are unique to a spec every other RDX gets 19 inch wheels and the a spec also has a lot of blacked-out trim on the front and the rear of the vehicle the tires are 20 millimeters wider on a spec but otherwise it's basically the same as all the other RDX's with one exception the dual mode muffler in this is a little bit louder so they've tuned this to give it a little bit more exhaust note this has the newest fourth generation of Acuras super handling all-wheel drive system and it's kind of a unique system and it lends a lot of capability to the RDX not just in terms of traction which all-wheel drive systems do but as the name implies it also has a big benefit in handling [Music] one of the changes for the third-generation RDX is a variable ratio steering now this is a fixed variable ratio steering system which probably sounds really confusing what it means is the further you turn the wheel the quicker the steering ratio gets so it's going to feel totally natural when you're driving it around unlike some systems that change the ratio with vehicle speed so for example when you're on the freeway the ratio right around Center is going to be nominal and once you're in a parking lot situation you need to add in a lot of steering angle you're gonna get a quicker and quicker ratio so what that means is you don't have to turn the wheel as far in a parking lot or a tight cornering situation in order to get the steering done you do notice the stiffer chassis just driving around it just feels solid and responsive and the 5linx suspension does a good job picking up its feet over bumps and basically you get responsive handling without a ride that punishes you there's a big silver knob front and center that controls the dynamic mode and with that you can select between the RDX's for driving modes and those are snow Comfort Sport and Sport Plus and among those they allow you to vary the transmission response the throttle response the super handling all-wheel drive torque vectoring capability and a sound level based on the exhaust mode so it changes a whole variety of things and it actually makes a pretty significant difference the new RDX it really strikes a nice balance between ride quality and handling I mean this thing feels pretty sharp pretty nimble on some of these tight turning roads but it still picks up its feet well over bum's that has a nice compliant ride and that's true whether you're sitting in the front or the back so well done now some of you might be wondering about the boost response of the engine and I can tell you it's really good I mean you roll into the throttle and the torque is pretty much immediate you've got 40% more torque at 1600 rpm than the old v6 so you're never wanting for torque and you're never waiting for the turbo to come on boil either and it's got a 10 speed automatic transmission and it seems to make pretty good decisions it doesn't get flustered about gear choice and it seems to always have the right gear for the occasion we've experienced this same powertrain in the Accord and we liked it there we like it here Acura paid a lot of attention to sound insulation in this new RDX and for a couple of reasons first quieter cars are just nicer but also they wanted to make sure the environment was set up appropriately for their new Els studio 3d sound system which is the premium audio system available in a spec in advanced packages and this is a really impressive sound system it's a 16 speaker 710 watt sound system that includes speakers in the headliner front and rear so really does create an experience that an audiophile will really respond well to so check it out if you like music Mac here went all in on technology with the third-generation RDX Acura watch is standard on all RDX's and that consists of adaptive cruise control emergency automatic braking lane-keeping system the whole suite of driver assistance features and those are things that you kind of have to piecemeal in some of the competition and pay more for it on advanced trim levels or super sophisticated head-up display that allows you to customize the menu items and control various aspects of the vehicle apple carplay is available and Android auto is not yet available but it will be they say they're working on it right now so we expect to see the Android auto in a few more months the new RDX also debuts Acuras all new infotainment interface which is called true touchpad interface and it really is unlike any other infotainment interface that is out there today it starts with a 10.2 inch HD screen that's not a touchscreen instead all the action happens here at the base of the center stack with this touchpad down here and it's split into two zones you have this big touchpad to control the main part of the screen and then this smaller touchpad zone to control the right side of the screen and it's it's pretty trick it's called absolute positioning so wherever your finger is on the touchpad corresponds to where you're highlighting the part on the screen so basically it's as though you are directly touching the screen without directly touching the screen it's going to take a little bit of adjustment but I think it holds a lot of promise the new RDX did grow slightly on the outside and on the inside and it's pretty spacious in here man there's plenty of room up front and even the back seat passengers have all kinds of headroom legroom you are not hurting for space in this and that goes for cargo volume as well not only is the cargo area big it's got the typical Honda Acura functional storage it's got in floor storage and they did that without giving up the spare a key remove the spare underneath the car to make more room for cargo on the inside the cabin storage is really well thought through - there's a nice size console bin with cupholders there's this auxilary storage area underneath the floating console door pockets I mean it's like any Acura and Honda they really think through the details of how people use their cars in the real world on a daily basis let's talk value which i think is a real strong point of the third generation RDX the entry-level two wheel drive version starts at 37,000 300 and comes pretty well equipped it has dual zone automatic climate control heated 12-way power seats a power liftgate and a panoramic sunroof which is standard on every RDX and even if you threw caution to the wind and went for the top-of-the-line advanced trim with the super handling all-wheel drive it's forty seven thousand four hundred which is a whole lot less than comparably equipped competitors this vehicle competes with a whole variety of different competitors from the BMW x3 mercedes-benz GLC Lexus NX Infiniti qx50 out eq5 I mean the list is really long Acura decided to set their sights primarily on the Germans and I think they pulled it off this is a nice driving vehicle that's beautiful inside we've got real leather wood metal accents the layout of all of the technology is pretty intuitive it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment to get accustomed to the true touchpad interface but I think that's because it's different not because it's difficult to use this is a pretty solid well-rounded package it doesn't break the bank there's a lot riding on 2019 Acura RDX in a really competitive segment but based on our first impression here we think it's got what it takes to be a success from features to performance to luxury it's kind of a sweet package and to top it off it's thousands less than the competition there's a lot to like here and as a bonus you're not gonna have to wait very long because they reach dealers on June 1st to read our first drive in the 2019 RDX head on over to edmunds.com for more videos click to subscribe [Music]

Edmunds Senior Road Test Engineer Jason Kavanagh drives the all-new 2019 Acura RDX, one of the most popular premium compact crossover SUVs. In this video, we go over the changes ushered in by the new RDX, including the different packages available, its engine and transmission, cargo area and cabin space. Plus, we introduce you to the clean-sheet infotainment interface that Acura is debuting in the RDX.

Features & Specs

See all 2019 Acura RDX SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite RDX safety features:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatically lowers the set cruise speed when you approach slower-moving cars.
Lane Keeping Assist
Detects when the car is approaching the lane's edge and applies a steering torque to help recenter it in the lane.
Collision Mitigation Braking
Automatically applies the brakes when it detects an impending front collision.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Acura RDX vs. the competition

Acura RDX vs. Acura MDX

The MDX is a larger crossover than the RDX. It has seating for seven passengers and more cargo room, so it's a more versatile family hauler. Acura also offers a hybrid version of the MDX that gets better fuel economy than the RDX. In the RDX's favor are its lower price, a newer infotainment system that's easier to use, and nimbler handling.

Compare Acura RDX & Acura MDX features

Acura RDX vs. Honda CR-V

Acura RDX vs. Honda CR-V
If you're looking to spend less on a two-row crossover, the Honda CR-V is worth your attention. It's one of the best compact crossovers out there. It's not as powerful or luxurious as the RDX, but it's a well-rounded choice that will save some money, especially in the lower trim levels. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.

Compare Acura RDX & Honda CR-V features

Acura RDX vs. Lexus NX 300

The Lexus NX prioritizes serenity and convenience more than the RDX. The NX 300 is quite hushed even at freeway speeds, and its back seat is similarly roomy. However, the NX's Remote Touch Interface for the infotainment system is frustrating to use, and cargo space is on the snug side.

Compare Acura RDX & Lexus NX 300 features

Related RDX Articles

2019 Acura RDX First Drive

Crossing Over Done Right

Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerMay 31st, 2018

Whatever you think of the burgeoning crossover segment doesn't matter. The people have spoken and crossovers have won — compact crossovers are the fastest-growing segment in all of automobiledom.

The good news is that the competition among them has resulted in efforts like the all-new 2019 Acura RDX.

All-New Platform

While the RDX's mission as a premium, do-everything two-row crossover hasn't changed, everything else about it has. From stem to stern, nothing carries over from the model it replaces. Acura targeted the high end of a crowded premium compact crossover class — think Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60 — when developing the 2019 RDX, which means a boost in performance and handling while retaining its core values of comfort and space.

The 2019 RDX marks the model's third generation and debuts a new, Acura-specific platform that will underpin some of the automaker's future cars. The new RDX is a shade lighter and quite a bit stiffer than the one it replaces. Larger than its predecessor, the new model gains more rear legroom and cargo volume thanks to a 2.6-inch-longer wheelbase (now 108.3 inches) and 2.4 inches more overall length (186.8 inches). It's also 1 inch wider and 0.7 inch taller. To get an idea of how grown-up the new RDX is, consider that its new wheelbase mirrors that of the previous-generation MDX, its bigger brother.

The RDX's basic hardware isn't revolutionary. A five-link rear suspension replaces the outgoing model's trailing-link setup for more precise handling and better ride control. Up front, all RDXs receive variable-ratio steering that quickens steering as you crank the wheel and reduces the turns needed for maximum steering angle. The steering rack itself is of the dual-pinion variety, which allows engineers to more finely dial in steering characteristics.

Turbo Four-Cylinder Only

Gone is the outgoing model's V6 engine, but that's no cause for concern. In its place is the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sourced from parent company Honda and found in the top-level Accord and, in more juiced-up form, in the Civic Type R.

In the RDX, this engine generates 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and it requires premium fuel. This is a bit less peak power but more torque than the outgoing V6. The difference is particularly stark at low revs; at 1,600 rpm, the turbo-four churns out some 40 percent more torque than the V6. The four-cylinder is the only engine available, and it mates exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission. All RDXs are offered in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (AWD).

Despite a modest weight gain (additional equipment offsets weight savings elsewhere, so front-wheel-drive models gain 46 pounds and AWD variants swell by 112 pounds), the new RDX shaves 0.5 second off the sprint to 30 mph and a few more tenths off the 0-60 mph dash.

Next-Generation AWD

The latest iteration of Acura's optional Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system now acts quicker and can cope with more torque. As before, SH-AWD continuously adjusts the proportion of torque delivered to the rear axle. On, say, a freeway cruise at constant speed, the front wheels do most of the work and the rear wheels essentially come along for the ride. But the system can route up to 70 percent of the engine's torque to the rear if there's sufficient weight transfer-induced traction available, as during a hard launch on dry pavement.

SH-AWD separates itself from other AWD systems by its ability to direct any fraction of the torque arriving at the rear axle to either rear wheel. Combined with a rear differential that's more slightly overdriven than the front, SH-AWD can help make the RDX turn even as it provides more traction. It's a mighty clever system.

One Trim Level, Four Packages

Like all Acuras, the new RDX is offered not in trim levels but as a single trim available with one of four option packages: base, Tech, A-Spec and Advance. The carmaker keeps it simple by limiting stand-alone options to all-wheel drive and a few dealer accessory items.

Standard equipment on the 2019 RDX includes an absolutely colossal panoramic sunroof and the formerly optional AcuraWatch suite of driver aids. Base models are quite well-equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, and 12-way power-adjustable and heated front seats. The Tech package adds a host of creature comforts (navigation, parking alerts, leather upholstery, additional driver aids, upgraded sound system). The A-Spec delivers understated flair with its 20-inch wheels, wider tires (20 mm), ventilated seats, a stunning 16-speaker, 710-watt surround-sound system, plus blacked-out exterior trim and unique cabin trim.

Topping the range is Advance, which offers thicker carpet and acoustic front door glass for more silencing, continuously variable dampers, a hands-free liftgate, 16-way power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a customizable and interactive head-up display, and the surround-sound system.

All-New Infotaiment Interface

Perhaps the most conspicuous aspect of the 2019 RDX is its True Touchpad Interface (TTI), Acura's all-new infotainment interface. First shown at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show as the "Acura Precision Cockpit," this touchpad-based system marks a clean-slate rethink of how to interact with a vast array of in-car features.

A 10.2-inch high-definition display sits high atop the dashboard, out of arm's reach. It's not a touchscreen and there's no knob. Instead, TTI incorporates a Post-it-size, slightly curved touchpad that sits at the base of the center stack. Unlike other touchpad-based interfaces that involve shoving a cursorlike selector around, TTI relies on absolute positioning. In other words, the touchpad area corresponds to that of the screen.

For example, touching the upper-left corner of the touchpad highlights the tile at the upper-left corner of the screen. Release your touch and the highlight disappears. This emulates the intuitive layout of a touchscreen, with the key difference that selections are made by pressing lightly on the touchpad.

Our time spent with TTI was promising. Unlike a touchscreen that requires you to guide your finger to a desired icon, TTI can be operated at a quick glance or even using peripheral vision. It offers the intuitive interaction of a touchscreen with fewer of the "glance time" issues of such a system. It's also very responsive. There's a bit of a learning curve to TTI — we initially kept trying to move the highlighted portion around like a mouse — but only because it is different, not because it's difficult.

Driving the New RDX

We spent a day driving RDX A-Spec and Advance models, all equipped with all-wheel drive. On the road, there's little to fault the decision to abandon the V6. The turbo four-cylinder's quick-spooling turbo generates plenty of oats down low, even from a stop. Gear changes from the 10-speeder are subtle and it makes short work of summoning the right gear for conditions to avoid busy-shifting.

Turning the prominent Dynamic Mode selector knob (front and center on the dashboard) incrementally sharpens various chassis and powertrain functions. In default Comfort mode, the powertrain is willing yet innocuous, just the thing for routine driving. Sport mode is pretty lame; on A-Spec models, it adds some steering heft and makes the exhaust louder, and it also slightly firms up the dampers on Advance models.

Sport+ noticeably ratchets everything up another notch, including a more aggressive shift schedule and a livelier SH-AWD calibration that turns this trucklet into something that can make surprisingly short work of a canyon road.

Steering heft, quickness and on-center stability rate well, but feel is on the mute side. Even with the standard dampers, the RDX keeps body roll at bay and changes direction with an eagerness that belies its size and weight. Yes, this is a crossover that exhibits a degree of precision, yet its ride quality is compliant and isn't upset by midcorner bumps. When it comes to balancing a comfortable ride with satisfying handling, the RDX delivers.

The new cabin is plenty attractive. The Advance package's leather, open-pore wood and metal accents convey a convincingly upscale impression. The seats are terrific, too. Rearward visibility isn't great, however, and forces you to rely on the surround-view camera. Nevertheless, the RDX's practicality remains impressive. The cabin is truly spacious, even in the back seat, and cabin storage options abound. Same goes for the bring-everything cargo area that combines plentiful volume with clever in-floor storage cubbies and back seats that fold nearly flat.

Fuel Economy and Pricing

Fuel economy for front-wheel-drive models is 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway), while AWD costs 1 mpg across the board. The wider tires of A-Spec models reduce highway mpg by 1 mpg further still.

The new RDX's price is a real strong suit. It starts at $38,295 (including destination) for base front-drive models, which is unchanged from the outgoing AcuraWatch-equipped model. Other packages have risen in price, but they include more features. And at $48,395, the most expensive Advance package model equipped with all-wheel drive undercuts many rivals by considerable margins.

That the 2019 Acura RDX doesn't skimp on, well, anything, makes it a heck of a compelling thing. Conveniently enough, it arrives at dealers on June 1.

2019 Acura RDX First Look

Acura Reinvigorates the RDX for 2019

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorMarch 28th, 2018

At this week's 2018 New York Auto Show, Acura debuts its all-new 2019 RDX with fresh styling, new technology, a new powertrain and available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD).

At the core of the 2019 Acura RDX is a new body and chassis architecture, with more than 50 percent of the body structure composed of high-strength steel. The wheelbase has grown by 2.6 inches, increasing passenger room as well as cargo room behind the rear seats — up 3.4 cubic feet from last year's model — with more underfloor trunk storage.

Powering the 2019 RDX is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, not unlike the one found in the Honda Accord. The V6 is no longer offered, but that doesn't mean a drop in power since the four-cylinder engine makes 272 horsepower (down only 7 horses from the V6) and a stout 280 pound-feet of torque (up 28 lb-ft from the V6's 252 lb-ft). Putting that power to the wheels is a 10-speed automatic transmission, and enthusiasts can rejoice as 2019 marks the return of Acura's SH-AWD to the RDX. This newest iteration can now send up to 70 percent of the torque to the rear wheels and 100 percent of that to either the left rear or the right rear wheel.

The front suspension is now a MacPherson strut setup with fluid-filled compliance bushings, while the rear suspension gets a five-link setup with a stabilizer bar and fluid-filled bushings. Adaptive dampers will be available as an option.

The 2019 Acura RDX's cabin undergoes another dramatic makeover, drawing bits of inspiration from the Acura NSX and receiving a thorough injection of technology. Even the seats have been redesigned, built from a lightweight high-strength steel frame. All RDX models will get a panoramic moonroof, and trim options include brushed aluminum, stainless steel, faux suede and open-pore wood. Acura also offers its ELS Studio 3D audio system as an option, packing 710 watts and 16 channels, with four ceiling-mounted speakers.

New featured technology starts at the windshield with an optional 10.5-inch full color and interactive head-up display. There's also a new 10.2-inch dash-mounted HD display, a new natural voice recognition system, Apple CarPlay compatibility and 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Perhaps the biggest news is the inclusion of a touchpad control. Known as True Touchpad Interface, the surface is slightly concave and mapped one to one with the display, which Acura says is a world's first in a driving environment. So a touch on the interface will correspond to the same location on the display, which could be revolutionary or controversial — we'll have to wait and see.

Acura's suite of active and passive safety technology is standard in the 2019 RDX. It features collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation with lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, low-speed follow and lane keeping assist.

Acura will also offer the 2019 RDX in A-Spec trim, which includes the addition of gray 20-inch wheels, a unique lower front fascia and gloss-black accents for the grille, side sills, windows and taillights. LED foglights, larger exhaust tips and, of course, A-Spec badging are also present. A-Spec interiors feature red or black leather-wrapped sport seats with faux suede inserts, a stitched leather steering wheel rim, metal paddle shifters, and a satin-finish instrument panel with red illumination.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but expect the 2019 Acura RDX to start in the upper $30Ks when it goes on sale later this year.

More about the 2019 Acura RDX

