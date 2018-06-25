2019 Acura RDX SUV
What’s new
- The RDX is all-new for 2019
- Part of the third RDX generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Sharp steering and handling
- Roomy cabin and cargo area
- Well-trimmed cabin
- No choice of powertrain
- Options are bundled solely into packages
Which RDX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The outgoing RDX was long on practicality but came up a bit short of its competition in performance and emotion. Those shortcomings end with the 2019 Acura RDX. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine has much more low-end torque than its predecessor's V6, giving the new RDX a decided edge in off-the-line oomph. Likewise, its quick steering and keen handling make it something that's genuinely capable on twisting tarmac.
There's an all-new infotainment interface that will become the de facto system in future Acuras. Its touchpad-based nature cuts down on the glance time required to operate it compared to touchscreens, and the sharp display and quick responses are promising.
In the bargain, the new 2019 Acura RDX doesn't give up any space inside. Occupants enjoy an airy cabin, and the new in-floor storage of the large cargo area is a terrific bonus. And with Acura's simple strategy of packaging features into four offerings, selecting one that suits your needs is a painless experience. So is paying for it, since it packs a lot of value.
2019 Acura RDX models
Like all Acuras, the new RDX is offered not in trim levels per se but as a single trim available with one of four option packages: base, Technology, A-Spec and Advance.
Acura keeps it simple by limiting stand-alone options to all-wheel drive and a few dealer accessory items.
All RDXs are equipped with the same powertrain, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 280 pound-feet) connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The RDX's all-wheel-drive system is the fourth generation of the company's clever torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. Its ability to route torque across the rear axle (which is itself overdriven compared to the front axle) provides a significant edge in influencing the car's ability to turn into and out of a corner.
Base versions are actually quite well-equipped, boasting 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats, simulated leather upholstery, and 12-way power-adjustable and heated front seats.
Also standard is the AcuraWatch suite of driver aids (includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control) and an infotainment system that includes the new True Touchpad Interface, a 10.2-inch central display, two USB ports, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 9-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The Technology package adds navigation, parking sensors, leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, two rear-seat USB ports and an upgraded 12-speaker sound system.
The RDX A-Spec adds 20-inch wheels and wider tires, some visual flair via blacked-out trim inside and out, and unique cabin treatment. It looks sporty, but the suspension is the same as that of lesser RDXs, so the A-Spec's wheels and tires are its sole dynamic differentiator. The A-Spec, though, does get a stunning 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D surround-sound system and ventilated seats.
The Advance package is the most feature-packed of all. Acoustic front door glass and thicker carpet quiet things down, while its adaptive suspension dampers, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a customizable head-up display give it an edge in comfort and convenience. It also has the ELS stereo and ventilated seats from the A-Spec.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.0
Steering8.0
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality8.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage8.5
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.5
Voice control8.5
Consumer reviews
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- seats
- safety
- ride quality
- spaciousness
- emission system
- interior
- infotainment system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- transmission
- value
- sound system
- fuel efficiency
- road noise
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- brakes
- dashboard
- electrical system
- lights
- doors
- acceleration
- visibility
- climate control
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- oil
- towing
- warranty
- off-roading
Most helpful consumer reviews
After months of researching and shopping, pulled the trigger on new RDX w/ Tech... After driving it for 3k mi in 2 months, here are my impressions. THE GOOD 1. The leather seats are very soft and comfortable. Beats any latest model Nissan, Volvo or BMW. The real leather is exquisite. Acura makes the best leather seats, period. Better than the latest Volvo XC90 or XC60, BMW X3 or 3 series, Nissans and even Hondas and Audi Q5... The only seat that is better is the one in Volkswagen Passat, but these are synthetic leatherette... The seat is 16-way power adjustable, and on Advance trim it has power thigh extension as well... Love the seats... 2. The ELS 3D Studio premium audio system is sublime. The surround sound is fantastic, and is second only to Volvo's latest Bowers & Wilkins audio system. 3. The style. I really, really love the body styling if the new RDX. It is elegant, agresive, sporty, modern. I really love the 19" shark gray wheels. The cabin is modern, luxurious and I would say, elegant. Love panorama sunroof. 4. Comfort and ride. Very quiet cabin, supple ride. Good rear legroom and headroom 5. Cargo capacity. Is on par with any compact SUV, and is better than almost all luxury compact SUVs. 6. Price point. Very competitive guven the amount of features. 7. Engine power and torque. With 272 hp on tap and low-RPM 280 lb-ft of torque, this SUV has a pick-up of a sporty sedan or a hatchback. 8. Handling. With its wide stance and low profile, coupled with torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, this SUV corners flat, and can handle any curve confidently, feeling sure-footed on any type of pavement. THE BAD 1. Transmission. Acura keeps telling us (since the crappy 6-speed in 2013 RDX and 8, and then 9-speed ZF transmission in Acura MDX 2013-2015, 2016-2019) that they are going to finally fix the rough and jerky gear shifts, especially at low speeds and going uphill, and finally they claimed that they did it with the Honda-engineered 10-speed transmission, debuted in the 2018 Honda Odyssey, and now in 2019 RDX... But let me tell you, this tranny, although much better than 9-speed German-made ZF and the 6-speed in old RDX, still has some serious issues: at low speeds it tends to keep in the middle gears (3-6), instead of downshifting to 2, perhaps--I don't know, but the effect is as if it is in higher gear at lower speeds than it should be, preventing acceleration at speeds at around 25-30 mph, or when coasting to a stop light or parking... This is very annoying, since the vehicle feels underpowered for simple maneuvers, like coasting to a stop light or driving in a parking lot. Pushing the throttle, simply jerks the vehicle forward, as if accelerating from dead stop, which is not what one wants, and is dangerous in traffic or parking garages... Disappointing. 2. Fuel economy on premium 92 grade gas. In the mixed mostly city driving I average only 21 mpg on premium gas. Very disappointing. On regular 87 octane gas, the fuel economy drops to 20 mpg. Disappointing... 3. Small fuel tank, short driving range on a full tank. With only 17 gallon tank, maximum I can drive on premium gas on a full tank is 300 miles, before the fuel gauge light up. Very, very disappointing... My Nissan Rogue would go 359 miles before I had to stop for refueling... 4. Infotainment system. Very, very glitchy and underbaked. Using the precision touch mouse pad is awkward; using navigation is clunky. Voice recognition barely works. The loading of contacts takes a very, very long time... Calls are driooed every now and then; the system hangs intermittently... Nissan's simple Bosch-designed infotainment puts Acura to shame... Android auto is not supported as of yet... No way to look up point of interest phones; no Pandora or Google integration. My Nissan had all that. I miss Nissan's infotainment system... THE UGLY 1. The brake pads already squeal on all 4 as if completely worn out on a brand-new vehicle with less than 3k miles!!! 2. Passenger wiper is not retracting completely. This is a calibration issue, which Acura is looking into. 3. The hatch back-door creaks and moans on opening and closing, just like a whale. 4. Driver vanity mirror cover squeaks when opening. Not nice. 5. The cargo area liftable cover does not stay open, and needs to be held while accessing the underfloor storage compartment. 6. To put in roof-rails and crossbars, Acura is asking for $1,200. Very expensive for almost a necessity on a SUV. CONCLUSION On hindsight, unless you are getting a super killer deal on 2019 RDX (e.g. below invoice), I do NOT recommend buying or leasing it, until Acura addresses transmission and fuel economy issues. Also, note that it is a wide vehicle: 4-5 in wider than a regular sedan or a compact SUV. This may pose a challenge when parking in tight spaces.
I had my “dream car” for 7 months and then traded it in for something more reliable. When I first purchased the Acura RDX Advance I was ecstatic. Everything seemed to be customized for me. From the memory seats to the technology, to the safety components. I was in love with my SUV. However, things seemed to go south the longer I owned the vehicle. First it was the constant issues with the Infotainment System. I would exit the vehicle and it wouldn’t turn off. I called the dealership and they either thought I was dumb and didn’t know how to operate a car, or they would say “this is the first time we’re hearing about this...” I found a site called AcuraZine which had a workaround for turning off the frozen system so I wouldn’t get a dead battery. So that was the first issue. The second was the constant brake squealing after about 3 or 4 months of ownership. I drive typically on the interstate, so nothing weird about my driving habits. The last, and most terrifying issue was the electronic issue. I was on my way to work, driving about 65 mph, and everything shut off except for the engine. So I had no dials (since they’re digital) / no GPS / no A/C nothing electronic whatsoever in my car. It was pitch black. I was in the middle lane and there was no way to pull over. I safely made it to work. When I placed the vehicle in park all electronics came back on but they were “strobing.” I called the dealership who told me to bring it in ASAP. After an hour they found nothing wrong and sent me on my merry way. This happened too many times for me to be comfortable with the reliability of the vehicle and the dealership never found any issues so I just traded it in for something more reliable and safe. I really wanted to love this car but for the price I paid (and the thousands of dollars I lost trading it in) it just wasn’t worth my safety. I hope this helps others.
From the first time I tried to use the navigation system it would not recognize the input address. I tried every method. ( It was the address for the Bethpage DMV!). I called my sales person and he walked me through the steps, it still did not recognize the address. I drove the car to the dealership. Another sales person tried to tell me that the problem was because Bethpage and Oyster Bay had the same zip code. (They don’t!). I tried to use the navigation to get to a friends house, it took me to a shopping center. I tried to use it to get to my home address. It tried to take me twenty blocks away. When I got fed up and called the service manager, he admitted that they were having problems with the new system and he didn’t know when it would be fixed. It is now over a month since I got the car!
I drove off the lot mid June only to notice 4 flaws before I got three blocks: front windshield crazed between layers, visible only when sun directly on it, Steering wheel unraveling, flaws in clearcoat on hood and faulty rear hatch. After 4 weeks and a loaner for 13 days car seemed fixed and great—-until suddenly I had nothing on computer screen. It’s now working again but frequent messages of LOADING which takes several minutes or FUNCTION NOT NOT AVAILABLE with steering wheel controls. Often I drive miles with no access to screen as it spins. Local dealer and corporate say an update is coming but nobody knows when. I’ve waited 3 months now. So now nearly 5 months in I have no horn. Keeps blowing fuses and nobody knows why. Car been in shop several days. I’m afraid to drive too far from home for fear screen will go out again or I’ll have no horn. Other problems include cracked battery cable, a mysterious mug rolling around under seat which was not mine. Seat had to be removed to get it. Leather on most seats is picked and I’m told it’s normal. But no car in showroom is puckered like that. I’ve been Honda and Acura owner 20 years. Still have a perfect 2012 TSX. But I’m done. Poor quality and poor attitude from corporate in trying to get problems resolved. UPDATE It’s taken 4 months since filing Lemon Law Arbitration paperwork but my 2019 RDX is an official lemon and I’m awaiting buyback check. The issues have been many since the day I left the dealership. I’ve posted before. But the horn that simply kept blowing fuses every time used and the constant malfunctioning Infotainment issues put me at 84 days out of service and 26 trips to the dealer in 6 months. I’ve been shopping and sadly nothing duplicates the great look and handling and amenities for the price. But I can’t go back. Not only do I fear another faulty vehicle but Acura treated this 20 year Honda and Acura owner terribly. At the hearing everything was my fault. I must use the horn too long or too often. I do not but even if I did, so What!, I must not see the obstacle when the collision mitigation engages on an empty road. The screen blinks because I must be using main headlights in the daytime. Seriously!!?? The 62 days out of service for the horn should not count because I could’ve driven the car with no horn. Duh. That’s illegal. The cruise doesn’t work because I used it in the rain. No. I showed videos of the malfunction on a sunny day. I still have to drive the car while awaiting settlement and no dealer will see me to reset my flashing screen. This helps for the short term. Shame on Acura for the delays and treating me like an ignorant owner. My past 4 Honda and Acura vehicles never once saw a dealership but for maintenance. I could list dozens of family members, neighbors, colleagues and friends who have made choices other than Honda products recently. Strangers stop me to see if I love the RDX. I tell them the truth. Had Acura come through with the buyback they said they were evaluating after 31 days out of service (legal definition of Lemon in FL), this would have ended better for all of us. Hoping the money/car exchange happens soon so I can move on and take the road trips I had planned nearly a year ago. The buyback finally took place in June - nearly a year after purchase. Shame on Honda America for the stalling and the insults and the rude treatment at the final arbitration. As a Honda/Acura owner for over 20 years I could not take an exchange. Took the money and now I’m wonderfully happy in my Jeep Grand Cherokee. The computer is dependable and much more efficient than what Acura tried unsuccessfully to do in their 2019 RDX.
2019 Acura RDX First Drive
2019 Acura RDX First Drive
The 2019 Acura RDX has a pretty big shoes to fill is replacing the second-generation RDX which was one of the best-selling premium compact crossovers available so acura always knew that the RDX was a practical choice but what they learned was that people wanted something maybe a little bit more emotional which is why they spent a lot of time refining the handling and the performance of it but also giving it this much more aggressive styling compared to the outgoing RDX this is much more aggressive it's more creased it looks more grown-up and more premium the most noticeable features of the new design language can be seen in the five-pointed grille and the multi LED headlights this third-generation RDX is on an all-new platform it's also a little bit bigger than the previous generation RDX it's a little wider longer and rides on a longer wheelbase it has a new four-cylinder turbocharged engine and a 10 speed automatic transmission the turbocharged 2-liter engine makes 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque and it's actually one of the most powerful engines in its class even though the 2019 RDX has one powertrain it's gonna be sold in four trim level configurations base tech a spec and advanced what we have here is the a spec you can tell by the 20 inch wheels that are unique to a spec every other RDX gets 19 inch wheels and the a spec also has a lot of blacked-out trim on the front and the rear of the vehicle the tires are 20 millimeters wider on a spec but otherwise it's basically the same as all the other RDX's with one exception the dual mode muffler in this is a little bit louder so they've tuned this to give it a little bit more exhaust note this has the newest fourth generation of Acuras super handling all-wheel drive system and it's kind of a unique system and it lends a lot of capability to the RDX not just in terms of traction which all-wheel drive systems do but as the name implies it also has a big benefit in handling [Music] one of the changes for the third-generation RDX is a variable ratio steering now this is a fixed variable ratio steering system which probably sounds really confusing what it means is the further you turn the wheel the quicker the steering ratio gets so it's going to feel totally natural when you're driving it around unlike some systems that change the ratio with vehicle speed so for example when you're on the freeway the ratio right around Center is going to be nominal and once you're in a parking lot situation you need to add in a lot of steering angle you're gonna get a quicker and quicker ratio so what that means is you don't have to turn the wheel as far in a parking lot or a tight cornering situation in order to get the steering done you do notice the stiffer chassis just driving around it just feels solid and responsive and the 5linx suspension does a good job picking up its feet over bumps and basically you get responsive handling without a ride that punishes you there's a big silver knob front and center that controls the dynamic mode and with that you can select between the RDX's for driving modes and those are snow Comfort Sport and Sport Plus and among those they allow you to vary the transmission response the throttle response the super handling all-wheel drive torque vectoring capability and a sound level based on the exhaust mode so it changes a whole variety of things and it actually makes a pretty significant difference the new RDX it really strikes a nice balance between ride quality and handling I mean this thing feels pretty sharp pretty nimble on some of these tight turning roads but it still picks up its feet well over bum's that has a nice compliant ride and that's true whether you're sitting in the front or the back so well done now some of you might be wondering about the boost response of the engine and I can tell you it's really good I mean you roll into the throttle and the torque is pretty much immediate you've got 40% more torque at 1600 rpm than the old v6 so you're never wanting for torque and you're never waiting for the turbo to come on boil either and it's got a 10 speed automatic transmission and it seems to make pretty good decisions it doesn't get flustered about gear choice and it seems to always have the right gear for the occasion we've experienced this same powertrain in the Accord and we liked it there we like it here Acura paid a lot of attention to sound insulation in this new RDX and for a couple of reasons first quieter cars are just nicer but also they wanted to make sure the environment was set up appropriately for their new Els studio 3d sound system which is the premium audio system available in a spec in advanced packages and this is a really impressive sound system it's a 16 speaker 710 watt sound system that includes speakers in the headliner front and rear so really does create an experience that an audiophile will really respond well to so check it out if you like music Mac here went all in on technology with the third-generation RDX Acura watch is standard on all RDX's and that consists of adaptive cruise control emergency automatic braking lane-keeping system the whole suite of driver assistance features and those are things that you kind of have to piecemeal in some of the competition and pay more for it on advanced trim levels or super sophisticated head-up display that allows you to customize the menu items and control various aspects of the vehicle apple carplay is available and Android auto is not yet available but it will be they say they're working on it right now so we expect to see the Android auto in a few more months the new RDX also debuts Acuras all new infotainment interface which is called true touchpad interface and it really is unlike any other infotainment interface that is out there today it starts with a 10.2 inch HD screen that's not a touchscreen instead all the action happens here at the base of the center stack with this touchpad down here and it's split into two zones you have this big touchpad to control the main part of the screen and then this smaller touchpad zone to control the right side of the screen and it's it's pretty trick it's called absolute positioning so wherever your finger is on the touchpad corresponds to where you're highlighting the part on the screen so basically it's as though you are directly touching the screen without directly touching the screen it's going to take a little bit of adjustment but I think it holds a lot of promise the new RDX did grow slightly on the outside and on the inside and it's pretty spacious in here man there's plenty of room up front and even the back seat passengers have all kinds of headroom legroom you are not hurting for space in this and that goes for cargo volume as well not only is the cargo area big it's got the typical Honda Acura functional storage it's got in floor storage and they did that without giving up the spare a key remove the spare underneath the car to make more room for cargo on the inside the cabin storage is really well thought through - there's a nice size console bin with cupholders there's this auxilary storage area underneath the floating console door pockets I mean it's like any Acura and Honda they really think through the details of how people use their cars in the real world on a daily basis let's talk value which i think is a real strong point of the third generation RDX the entry-level two wheel drive version starts at 37,000 300 and comes pretty well equipped it has dual zone automatic climate control heated 12-way power seats a power liftgate and a panoramic sunroof which is standard on every RDX and even if you threw caution to the wind and went for the top-of-the-line advanced trim with the super handling all-wheel drive it's forty seven thousand four hundred which is a whole lot less than comparably equipped competitors this vehicle competes with a whole variety of different competitors from the BMW x3 mercedes-benz GLC Lexus NX Infiniti qx50 out eq5 I mean the list is really long Acura decided to set their sights primarily on the Germans and I think they pulled it off this is a nice driving vehicle that's beautiful inside we've got real leather wood metal accents the layout of all of the technology is pretty intuitive it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment to get accustomed to the true touchpad interface but I think that's because it's different not because it's difficult to use this is a pretty solid well-rounded package it doesn't break the bank there's a lot riding on 2019 Acura RDX in a really competitive segment but based on our first impression here we think it's got what it takes to be a success from features to performance to luxury it's kind of a sweet package and to top it off it's thousands less than the competition there's a lot to like here and as a bonus you're not gonna have to wait very long because they reach dealers on June 1st to read our first drive in the 2019 RDX head on over to edmunds.com for more videos click to subscribe [Music]
Edmunds Senior Road Test Engineer Jason Kavanagh drives the all-new 2019 Acura RDX, one of the most popular premium compact crossover SUVs. In this video, we go over the changes ushered in by the new RDX, including the different packages available, its engine and transmission, cargo area and cabin space. Plus, we introduce you to the clean-sheet infotainment interface that Acura is debuting in the RDX.
Sponsored cars related to the RDX
Features & Specs
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$42,600
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$47,500
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Technology Package 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$40,600
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$39,400
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RDX safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatically lowers the set cruise speed when you approach slower-moving cars.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Detects when the car is approaching the lane's edge and applies a steering torque to help recenter it in the lane.
- Collision Mitigation Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes when it detects an impending front collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura RDX vs. the competition
Acura RDX vs. Acura MDX
The MDX is a larger crossover than the RDX. It has seating for seven passengers and more cargo room, so it's a more versatile family hauler. Acura also offers a hybrid version of the MDX that gets better fuel economy than the RDX. In the RDX's favor are its lower price, a newer infotainment system that's easier to use, and nimbler handling.
Acura RDX vs. Honda CR-V
Acura RDX vs. Honda CR-V
If you're looking to spend less on a two-row crossover, the Honda CR-V is worth your attention. It's one of the best compact crossovers out there. It's not as powerful or luxurious as the RDX, but it's a well-rounded choice that will save some money, especially in the lower trim levels. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Acura RDX vs. Lexus NX 300
The Lexus NX prioritizes serenity and convenience more than the RDX. The NX 300 is quite hushed even at freeway speeds, and its back seat is similarly roomy. However, the NX's Remote Touch Interface for the infotainment system is frustrating to use, and cargo space is on the snug side.
FAQ
Is the Acura RDX a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Acura RDX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura RDX:
- The RDX is all-new for 2019
- Part of the third RDX generation introduced for 2019
Is the Acura RDX reliable?
Is the 2019 Acura RDX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura RDX?
The least-expensive 2019 Acura RDX is the 2019 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,400.
Other versions include:
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $42,600
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $47,500
- Technology Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $40,600
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $39,400
- SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $45,600
- Advance Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $45,500
- A-Spec 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $43,600
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $37,400
What are the different models of Acura RDX?
More about the 2019 Acura RDX
The 2019 Acura RDX is all-new this year. It remains a two-row crossover, and it has more performance and technology than its predecessor. Like most Acura products, its pricing is set by packages that are simulacrums for trim levels. Each package bundles a set of features together, and stand-alone options are nonexistent outside of all-wheel drive and dealer-installed accessories. This strategy simplifies the selection process, although you might end up with features you don't want.
All RDXs have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) is optional for all RDXs. The RDX also marks the debut of the brand's all-new infotainment interface called True Touchpad Interface (TTI). TTI is the sole interface offered on all RDXs.
When it comes to features, the 2019 RDX is offered with a choice of base, Technology, A-Spec and Advance packages. The entry-level base package is quite well-equipped, boasting a huge panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, and 12-way power-adjustable and heated front seats. The formerly optional AcuraWatch suite of driver assistance features is now standard on all RDXs.
The brunt of RDX sales will likely go to those equipped with the Technology package, which happens to be the version we recommend. It adds just enough features for a modest additional outlay to make it the sweet spot of the range. The Technology package adds navigation, parking alerts, leather upholstery, additional driver aids, and an upgraded sound system.
The most visually differentiated RDX is the A-Spec, which has blacked-out trim on the outside and a unique cabin treatment. Despite its 20-inch wheels and wider tires, the A-Spec is more of a sport-look package rather than a truly sport-oriented model — its suspension is the same as the one on lesser RDXs. Though it's more flash than substance, it also includes some tasty features such as a mind-blowing premium audio system and ventilated seats.
Buyers who want every trick in the book and then some should set their sights on the Advance package. Its noise-suppression measures make for more civilized motoring and its continuously variable dampers are exclusive to this package. It also adds a raft of features such as a hands-free liftgate, 16-way power-adjustable front seats and a customizable, interactive head-up display.
All RDXs make a strong value case for themselves, especially when you compare them to similarly equipped German brands in the segment. Go ahead and compare them using Edmunds' first-rate car-shopping tools. We want to help you find the right RDX for you.
2019 Acura RDX SUV Overview
The 2019 Acura RDX SUV is offered in the following styles: SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), A-Spec 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Acura RDX SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura RDX SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RDX SUV 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RDX SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura RDX SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RDX SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SH-AWD, Technology Package, SH-AWD A-Spec, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Acura RDX SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Acura RDX SUV?
2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,595. The average price paid for a new 2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $5,899 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,899 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,696.
The average savings for the 2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 12.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,595. The average price paid for a new 2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $5,098 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,098 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,497.
The average savings for the 2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Acura RDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Acura RDX SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Acura RDX SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 3 new 2019 [object Object] RDX SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $43,595 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Acura RDX SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] RDX SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Acura RDX SUV RDX SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura RDX for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $25,224.
Find a new Acura for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,377.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Acura RDX SUV and all available trim types: SH-AWD A-Spec, SH-AWD, SH-AWD, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Acura RDX SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Acura RDX SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
Related 2019 Acura RDX SUV info
