2021 Acura ILX Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr Sedan w/Premium and A-Spec Packages (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $500 Lender - Expires 01/04/2021
- $750 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2021
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 01/04/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Acura Financial Services.
1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Leasing(0 available)
