2020 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered
What’s new
- New high-performance Polestar Engineered variant
- T8 hybrid model gets small increase in EV range
- 12.3-inch digital dash display is now standard
- Part of the second XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Elegant interior design
- Spacious second-row seating
- Many standard safety technology features
- Available as a plug-in hybrid
- Not as fun to drive as most competitors
- Too many controls are dependent on a frustrating touchscreen interface
2020 Volvo XC60 Review
We'll get this out of the way first: If you're looking for a well-rounded luxury SUV, the 2020 Volvo XC60 should be one of the first to check out. It's available with a variety of powertrains to suit your power or fuel efficiency needs, it's spacious enough for adults and their luggage, and it's got all the standard and optional equipment you'd expect in an upscale vehicle.
For power, you have a choice of three main powertrains in the XC60. The first two are fairly standard: the XC60 T5, which has a 250-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, and the T6, which is turbocharged and supercharged to make 316 hp. Then you have the XC60 T8. It's a sporty plug-in hybrid that makes 400 hp plus gets the best fuel economy of the bunch.
This variety of powertrains would be nice enough on its own, but the Volvo XC60 has one of the most appealing trim-level structures on the market today to make things even better. For the most part, you can select any powertrain with any trim level, which means the nicest of optional features aren't tied exclusively to the most expensive engine. And standard equipment is impressive across the range, no matter which powertrain you go with.
Even the base-level XC60 now gets all sorts of appealing features such as the large 9-inch touchscreen display (and a 12.3-inch driver display), a panoramic sunroof, forward collision mitigation, and lane departure warning with lane keeping assist. There are all the available luxury options you'd expect to see, too, such as LED headlights, wood and leather interior trim, and massaging front seats.
Unfortunately for the Volvo, it isn't the sportiest SUV in its segment, nor is it the quietest. And the T8 hybrid, despite its promises of maximum power and mpg, is a bit of a disappointment because of its cost and drivability issues. But overall we're quite fond of the 2020 Volvo XC60 and think it's a luxury SUV worth your consideration.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Volvo XC60 PHEV as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
While the XC60 is a solid midpack contender, it does have some flaws worth noting. Surges in power from the twin-charged engine mean some issues with low-speed drivability, but a well-tuned transmission helps even things out. Steering and handling are a bit behind the curve for a luxury SUV, though, lacking some of the precision that rivals possess.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Cabin noise in the XC60 is relatively hushed, although you may hear some supercharger whine at low speeds if you've got the stereo turned off. And unfortunately Volvo hasn't optimized the air suspension for ride comfort, and the ride can be busy over broken surfaces.
How’s the interior?7.5
The cabin is pretty spacious, with the exception of a panoramic sunroof eating up a little headroom. Volvo went above expectations when it comes to visibility, with the XC60's thin pillars, excellent (optional) 360-degree parking camera and power-folding rear headrests.
How’s the tech?8.5
Connecting your smartphone is easy, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The voice controls work well to execute navigation and phone-call commands, and they even turn on the heated seats. The XC60's safety systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are easy to access and work well on busy freeways.
How’s the storage?8.5
In-cabin storage is decent, and there are felt- and rubber-lined door pockets that keep items from clanking around while you're on the road. Installing your child's car seat is relatively easy too, with flip-up seat anchors and enough space for two rear-facing seats.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.5
The build quality is excellent, and Volvo matches most segment competitors with its warranties. Scheduled maintenance coverage is typical for luxury vehicles at three years/36,000 miles, but roadside assistance is above average at four years/unlimited miles. Volvo also offers free towing for the life of the vehicle, a unique perk regardless of how much you've paid for your car.
Wildcard8.0
Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Volvo XC60 models
The 2020 Volvo XC60 is available in four trim levels that offer varied levels of luxury and sport-focused amenities: Momentum, R-Design, Inscription, and Polestar Engineered. With the exception of the Polestar Engineered (which only comes as the high-output hybrid model), each trim level is available with any powertrain — T5, T6 or T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. All T5 models come standard with front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional), while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.
The T5 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque), while the T6 upgrades to a turbocharged and supercharged version (316 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque). The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an electric motor and battery pack (combined 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). The XC60 Polestar Engineered gets a high-output version of the plug-in hybrid powertrain that puts out 415 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque.
The base Momentum trim is nicely equipped, featuring LED headlights, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10-speaker audio system. Many advanced safety features are also standard.
The R-Design trim adds to the Momentum with sporty styling differences, a few extra safety features and upgrades such as keyless entry, a Harmon Kardon audio system and navigation. The Inscription trim is similarly equipped to the R-Design but goes with more luxurious styling elements.
Most of the equipment from the R-Design and Inscription trim levels is available for the base Momentum in the form of stand-alone options or small packages.
The Momentum, R-Design and Inscription levels can be equipped with an Advanced package that adds Volvo's Pilot Assist (adaptive cruise control plus extra driving aids) and a 360-degree parking camera system. There's also a Luxury package offered exclusively on Inscription models — it adds premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats.
The Polestar Engineered version of the XC60 gets most of the R-Design and Advanced package equipment, plus it comes with the high-output plug-in hybrid powertrain, a stiffer suspension, Brembo brakes, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.
Features & Specs
|T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$69,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC60 safety features:
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Helps avoid collisions by steering back into the lane if you cross a lane marking in the way of an oncoming vehicle.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist
- Adjusts cruise control speed automatically in relation to the vehicle in front and supports the driver in keeping the car within the lane.
- Driver Alert Control
- Monitors steering inputs and senses if you're driving more erratically or have signs of drowsiness. Provides an audible warning and message.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC60 vs. the competition
Volvo XC60 vs. BMW X3
Much like the XC60, the BMW X3 is a well-rounded luxury SUV. It has plenty of space for adults and a wide variety of powertrains, plus it feels very well-built on the inside. With the available M40i trim level, the X3 is a little sportier than the Volvo. Or if safety is a concern, the BMW also offers several safety packages worth checking out.
Volvo XC60 vs. Audi Q5
The Q5 is a desirable pick thanks to a combination of virtues. Not only is it quiet, comfortable and built with high-end materials, but it's also enjoyable to drive. Unlike the XC60 and the X3, however, the Q5 doesn't offer much in the way of powertrain selection — just a singular turbocharged four-cylinder. For more power, you have to upgrade to the more expensive performance-oriented SQ5. Available features are abundant, though, and as such, the Q5 is worth a closer look.
Volvo XC60 vs. Volvo XC90
If you like the XC60 but wish it had more space, there's always the XC90. The XC90 uses the same three powertrains and has a very similar trim-level breakdown. It offers pretty much all the same equipment as the XC60 but in a bigger package. Interior space and cargo storage are both significantly increased. On the downside, the XC90 does have a relatively stiff ride, and its price is higher than the XC60's.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
