2019 Volvo V60 Wagon
What’s new
- The 2019 Volvo V60 has been fully redesigned
- Part of the second V60 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Sporty performance with SUV-like utility
- Exceptionally comfortable front seats
- Sleek exterior and interior design
- Ride is fairly stiff, even with the adaptive suspension
- Infotainment system isn't as intuitive to operate as rivals
- Limited interior storage space
Which V60 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
As shoppers abandon family sedans in favor of crossover SUVs, there's an often overlooked class of vehicles that offers some of the best traits of both. Compared to smaller SUVs, wagons have similar cargo space and better driving dynamics thanks to their sedan-like ride height. One of the newest wagon models is the Volvo V60, which is all-new for 2019.
The redesigned 2019 V60 wagon is the last model in the Volvo lineup to benefit from the Swedish manufacturer's three-year design and engineering renaissance. As a result, it has the sleek styling, elegantly simple interior, up-to-date technology, and upscale materials befitting an entry-luxury vehicle. The V60 follows the larger V90 wagon to market and is also offered in a taller and more terrain-capable Cross Country version, which is covered in a separate review.
As an attractive and engaging alternative to sedans and SUVs, the 2019 Volvo V60 may surprise you with its combination of convenience and confidence. As an added bonus, it is priced more accessibly than other luxury wagons and upholds Volvo's reputation for safety.
2019 Volvo V60 models
The 2019 Volvo V60 is a wagon with seating for five that is offered in Momentum, R-Design and Inscription trim levels. The T5 engine features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. The T6 engine is optional on the Momentum and R-Design models and standard on the Inscription. It adds a supercharger on top of the turbo (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) and includes all-wheel drive.
Standard features for the Momentum trim include 17-inch wheels (18-inch on T6), automatic LED headlights, automatic high beams, heated and rain-sensing windshield wipers, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, keyless ignition, selectable drive modes, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated 10-way power-adjustable front seats, power-folding rear headrests, power split-folding rear seats with a center pass-through, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Tech features include Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a Sensus infotainment system with a 9-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with two USB ports, satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Forward collision warning and mitigation, intersection cross-traffic collision mitigation, run-off-road mitigation/protection, lane keeping assist, a traffic sign reader, and a driver alert monitor are also standard.
The Momentum trim is eligible for the Premium package (a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and automatic braking, keyless entry, a hands-free trunk opener, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and a universal garage door opener) and the Multimedia package (digital instrument panel, navigation and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system).
The R-Design trim adds 18-inch wheels, unique exterior and interior trim elements, foglights with cornering lights, and sport seats with power thigh-support extensions. The Premium and Multimedia packages are standard with the R-Design trim.
At the top of the lineup, the Inscription trim fills out the features list with chrome exterior trim, quad-zone automatic climate control and a leather-covered dash. A Luxury Seat package is exclusive to this trim, installing ventilated and massaging front seats with power-adjustable side bolsters.
The Advanced package is offered for all V60 models and adds headlight washers, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control with Volvo's Pilot Assist semi-automated driving features, a surround-view camera system and adaptive headlights. It also adds the foglights and cornering lights for the Momentum trim.
Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.5
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.5
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo V60.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Since you can only get the (non-cross country) V60 by special order I can't imagine most people are trying to buy the base model in this luxury segment. The starting price for 2019 on the T5 Momentum was $38,900. I fell in love with the cloth (City Weave) seats only offered on this trim so it wasn't a hard decision. You don't need all the bells and whistles. I saved over $5,000 skipping the Advanced and Multimedia packages. Volvo's navigation is unnecessary now that Apple Carplay and Android Auto allow for Google maps and I honestly don't mind the smaller 8" digital display for the driver. The base stereo wasn't that bad compared to the mid-level HK either. The default auto braking system when backing into traffic was a little startling at first - especially in city traffic. But I had no problem reducing the sensitivity through the touch screen. Then again, I’m the type of guy who really enjoys going through the manual and clicking through every feature until I am familiar with the system. I actually love how many things are customizable. A lot of journalists complain about the HVAC controls in the touch screen however I use the voice command system to adjust the temp. with no issues. This was in the running with the top trim Subaru Outback and VW Alltrack. The Alltrack was a little more tossable in the corners even with its lifted ride height. I really was surprised by how much fun it was to drive - so much so that we test drove it twice! The VW was definitely the runner-up simply for its driving dynamics. The Outback’s CVT was a deal breaker - not mention it’s hideous looking (subjective, I know). The only thing I really enjoyed about the Subaru was how big it felt on the inside - especially the back seats. In the end we chose the base Volvo for a few thousand more. It’s more comfortable, quiet, and luxurious inside. The egress and ingress is what you’d expect compared to a CUV but I don’t have any issues putting my kid in his rear-facing child seat. The cargo is big enough for our family’s needs. I totally get why people hate on the new Volvo touch screen. Having the HVAC on the screen is definitely not my preference but the Volvo voice command system is great. We test drove a lot of CUVs and wagons (Outback, Alltrack, TourX, Hybrid Rav4, etc) and the Volvo screen was by far the most responsive - especially with the new chip update. Luckily there is still a button for max defrost. Would I prefer more physical buttons? Sure. But have you seen the body lines on the V60 wagon? It’s a worthy trade-off. In the end, it’s by far the most beautiful car I’ve ever owned. I’ve never looked back at my car in the parking lot until owning this V60.
First 2500 miles, the T5 Cross Country is quick and responsive. Physically, it's about the size of the XC70 but has more back seat room. You loose a little cargo room, but the kids are happier. The infotanment is an IPad, if you can't use it, give up on tech. By far the easiest system. Grown clearance is close to most crossovers It's fun to drive
Features & Specs
|T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$48,400
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$43,400
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$38,900
|MPG
|24 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,900
|MPG
|24 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite V60 safety features:
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Warns if another vehicle is lurking in your blind spot, and cross-traffic alert lets you know if something is approaching as you back out.
- City Safety Collision Avoidance
- Warns if a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Run-Off Road Mitigation
- Scans the road to detect if the vehicle may run off the road and automatically tightens the seatbelts in preparation.
Volvo V60 vs. the competition
Volvo V60 vs. Audi A4 Allroad
The Audi A4 Allroad is the most direct rival to the V60. Although in many ways, it's a closer competitor to the Volvo V60 Cross Country, with its raised ride height and added off-road ground clearance. As such, the base Allroad costs more than the regular V60, but all-wheel drive is standard. Both wagons deliver a good mix of refinement, performance and convenience that should attract shoppers away from SUVs.
Volvo V60 vs. Buick Regal TourX
The Buick Regal TourX is a relative bargain compared to the Volvo V60, but it involved some compromises. The Buick isn't quite as nice on the inside, nor does it come with Volvo's reputation for safety. The TourX does benefit from a larger cargo capacity, but passenger space seems to have been sacrificed in the process. Still, it's a more affordable alternative to the European-branded wagons and should exceed expectations for a Buick.
Volvo V60 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon is significantly more expensive than the Volvo, and its interior and performance are commensurate with that price increase. It's an established luxury car. The Volvo, meanwhile, represents an entry-level luxury model more for the masses. Amid the dearth of wagons in the marketplace, the E-Class claims the top spot if money is no object.
FAQ
Is the Volvo V60 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volvo V60?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Volvo V60:
- The 2019 Volvo V60 has been fully redesigned
- Part of the second V60 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volvo V60 reliable?
Is the 2019 Volvo V60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo V60?
The least-expensive 2019 Volvo V60 is the 2019 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,900.
Other versions include:
- T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $48,400
- T6 Momentum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $43,400
- T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,900
- T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,900
- T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $49,400
What are the different models of Volvo V60?
