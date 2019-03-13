5 star reviews: 50 %

4 star reviews: 50 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I bought the cheapest V60 in the US and I love it!

Mosswagon , 08/09/2019

T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Since you can only get the (non-cross country) V60 by special order I can't imagine most people are trying to buy the base model in this luxury segment. The starting price for 2019 on the T5 Momentum was $38,900. I fell in love with the cloth (City Weave) seats only offered on this trim so it wasn't a hard decision. You don't need all the bells and whistles. I saved over $5,000 skipping the Advanced and Multimedia packages. Volvo's navigation is unnecessary now that Apple Carplay and Android Auto allow for Google maps and I honestly don't mind the smaller 8" digital display for the driver. The base stereo wasn't that bad compared to the mid-level HK either. The default auto braking system when backing into traffic was a little startling at first - especially in city traffic. But I had no problem reducing the sensitivity through the touch screen. Then again, I’m the type of guy who really enjoys going through the manual and clicking through every feature until I am familiar with the system. I actually love how many things are customizable. A lot of journalists complain about the HVAC controls in the touch screen however I use the voice command system to adjust the temp. with no issues. This was in the running with the top trim Subaru Outback and VW Alltrack. The Alltrack was a little more tossable in the corners even with its lifted ride height. I really was surprised by how much fun it was to drive - so much so that we test drove it twice! The VW was definitely the runner-up simply for its driving dynamics. The Outback’s CVT was a deal breaker - not mention it’s hideous looking (subjective, I know). The only thing I really enjoyed about the Subaru was how big it felt on the inside - especially the back seats. In the end we chose the base Volvo for a few thousand more. It’s more comfortable, quiet, and luxurious inside. The egress and ingress is what you’d expect compared to a CUV but I don’t have any issues putting my kid in his rear-facing child seat. The cargo is big enough for our family’s needs. I totally get why people hate on the new Volvo touch screen. Having the HVAC on the screen is definitely not my preference but the Volvo voice command system is great. We test drove a lot of CUVs and wagons (Outback, Alltrack, TourX, Hybrid Rav4, etc) and the Volvo screen was by far the most responsive - especially with the new chip update. Luckily there is still a button for max defrost. Would I prefer more physical buttons? Sure. But have you seen the body lines on the V60 wagon? It’s a worthy trade-off. In the end, it’s by far the most beautiful car I’ve ever owned. I’ve never looked back at my car in the parking lot until owning this V60.

4 out of 5 stars, V60Cross Country

Tim M , 07/25/2019

T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

First 2500 miles, the T5 Cross Country is quick and responsive. Physically, it's about the size of the XC70 but has more back seat room. You loose a little cargo room, but the kids are happier. The infotanment is an IPad, if you can't use it, give up on tech. By far the easiest system. Grown clearance is close to most crossovers It's fun to drive

