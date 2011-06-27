Used 2004 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews

A family of Volvo drivers- Christopher Chao , 12/07/2015 2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful i bought this car at a Volvo specialist center in 2012 with 125,000 miles for just 7,998. I was going to use it for a year, due to a short term job in New York, so I didn't really care about what it was. My mom drives a C70 and told me to buy the car. It has been absolutely fantastic, now in 2015 we have 156,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. There have been some expensive maintenance costs (150$-550$ services) and also suspension and axle components (1000$ over the years) but the thing to remember is that it's European and our X5 costs 3 times more to maintain. For such a nice car I'm willing to pay some more. It is important to note that I go to a local Volvo service specialty shop, and NOT A DEALER. Prices are about half what I would pay there, and even more savings for used parts. Also this car is ultra safe, my two kids learned to drive in this car, and this holiday season I plan to give it to my oldest... And of course as a replacement I'll be sure to buy the new XC90. The best thing about this car is the amount of small features that really add up: price, gas mileage (I get 35 on i40 even when the epa says 26, and yes I actually calculated it along with the trip computer), safety, (there are 6 giant airbags and stability control is an option fitted to my car), cold starts (never had a problem in -20 weather, AV/heat( the best ever, I'm never hot or cold for more than a minute, and the seats are so supremely comfortable. And that's all for 8,000$!!!! Be advised: the 2004-2006 models have a stronger reliability record than the 1998-2003 (preface lift model) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Would buy again... colby92 , 05/22/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have a 2004, 2.9L straight-6 (no turbo) Volvo S80 with over 94,000 miles. I am getting about 19mpg city and 26mpg highway; not bad for a 4000lb tank. The seats are EXTREMELY comfortable and the vehicle feels very solid all around. I feel very safe in this car and would not drive anything else because Volvo does not cut corners on safety. They had side airbags STANDARD in 1998, WOW! The American and Japanese automakers cannot touch Volvo's safety record. Knock on wood, I haven't had anything major go wrong with it, just a broken popup cup holder. Like most cars, the Volvos will love you if you give them some love. Maintain them and you shouldn't worry about reliability.

Best vehicle made!!! keith , 07/23/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The 2004 Volvo 2.5 turbo is an excellent car. It is a 5 cylinder turbocharged engine with a 5 speed automatic transmission fwd. It gets great fuel economy(31-33) hwy-(20 city) and has wonderful go!I could never say anything but great things about this vehicle. If you ever have a chance to own one buy it, you will never regret doing so. Mine is white with camel leather a beautiful combination loaded with options. Buy one if someone will part with it, mine stays in the garage and is pampered to keep it as nice as possible.

Very happy even years later BWS2010 , 03/09/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful It's unfortunate that these other owners have had a lot of problems. I have had very little problems. My cig lighter will blow every once in a while, but it's when I'm running 2 chargers at the same time so I just keep extra 20 AMP fuses in the car. The drink holders are no the best designs, but overall I have had no serious problems.