2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $47,650 - $53,400
4.1 out of 5 stars(10)
Total MSRP$48,695
Edmunds suggests you pay$44,095
What Should I Pay
  • 7 Trims
2021 Volvo S60 video

MARK TAKAHASHI: When you think of luxury sedans that are a little sporty, you think of the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4, Mercedes C class. It's hard to break into that German trio, but this might actually have a chance. This is the all new 2019 Volvo S60. Before I get too deep into the S60, do me a favor and hit subscribe below. We've got some great Edmond's content coming your way. The S60 is completely redesigned for 2019, and it is the last little puzzle piece in Volvo's Renaissance. It started four years ago with the XC90. And that design language and all of the quality that, quite frankly, was surprising to me carries over to this, the S60. It looks great. It has all the sharpness that the XC90 does. I love these headlights with the signature Thor's hammer. This is the R design, and it has some black accents up front. And I kind of like it. Prices start right around $37,000 for the base T5. That has a two liter, turbocharged, four cylinder, and puts out 250 horsepower. What we have here is that T6 R design. The T6 has a turbo charged and supercharged four cylinder that puts out 316 horsepower. At the very top of the range is the T8, which is a plug-in hybrid it has 415 horsepower. I drove it earlier today. And yes, it has a decent amount of power, but I wasn't a fan of the brakes. The regenerative braking, I could never come to a smooth stop, which is why I think the T6 and possibly the T5 are your best picks. Right off the line, it accelerates nicely. It's smooth. There's no drama. There's no real delay. It's a traditional automatic transmission. You hear a little bit turbo and supercharger whine, but it's actually kind of nice. When you get on the throttle harder, between shifts, you'll hear this little raspy puff, too, which makes it feel a little more sporty, or at least sound a little more sporty. You do have selectable drive modes, as most cars do today. They do have an option for an adaptive suspension. But I don't honestly think it's worth it. It's a really good balance of comfort and performance, as it is. I've been on some rougher roads earlier today, and it handled them just fine, and on some really tight twisty roads, which I'm on the way to hit right now. The T8 was actually really fun to drive. I'm not a very familiar stretch of Pacific Coast Highway right now. And the road noise is really well taken care of. You hear it, sure. You'll hear it pretty much in any car today, but it's not at all intrusive. The wind noise is pretty much absent as well. Visibility is great. I can see all the way around with no real obstructions. When I'm in the turns, I don't have to peek around the left roof pillar right here. And in typical Volvo style, when I don't have rear passengers, I hit a button, and those rear head rests fold flat, as they are right now. Because you can fold those headrests flat, you actually have a better view rearward than almost any other car. Normally, when I think of exciting, sporty little sedans, Volvo isn't at the top of my list. But they've gone and impressed me with this S60. It's actually a lot of fun to drive. It's very confident. This one has all wheel drive. So I do feel like there's an abundance of grip. Steering feels pretty good. And I like that the steering wheel is actually kind of small. Reminds me a little bit of a Lotus Elise, where it had this minuscule, comically small steering wheel, but it also gives you almost this extra directness. We're handling these mid-corner bumps just fine, soaking them up, but there's not a lot of body roll, and it certainly isn't discouraging me from driving harder. Yeah. It's kind of good. It has the mid-grade engine. It's got plenty of beans to get me through and out of turns, and it sounds pretty decent, too. Let's see which mode I'm in. A little roller dial down here. I can go to dynamic. This should sharpen up the response a bit. I'll be damned. It's good. Well, already, it's looking good to compete against BMW and Audi. That question I posed at the beginning, it's going to be a lot easier to answer now. It's encouraging to drive this car. It's almost asking for a little more power, power, power, power, power, power. And that pavement back there is super choppy. And I know that for a fact, because I go through on my motorcycle, and you have to be really careful. This wasn't even fazed by it. So their suspension tuning, spot on. But this R design doesn't really have a lot of performance parts. It's almost more about sporty appearance than anything else. It's not until you get to the Polestar, T8, I think, that comes with a different suspension with the Ohlins dampers and all that good stuff. That means even if you go with a base T5, you're going to have the same experience when it comes to handling. Obviously, not power. But in all fairness, and with past experience with that turbo only T5 engine, it's going to be really good with this S60, because it's in the XC40, which I also like. And this should be even better, a little smaller. It's not a crossover. It's a sedan. Whoo. This is a Volvo that wants to play. Who knew? Let's see how the brakes feel. It's a little soft. Heading into a turn here, getting on the brakes a little hard. Yeah, it's just a little spongy. And I don't have that much feedback to modulate it. But I am really just nitpicking now. When it comes to comfort, I really like the seats Volvo have been putting out. First seat redesign that came out was with the XC90, and they were designed by orthopedists. And man, after hours and hours of driving, I never felt fatigue. I actually felt pretty good getting out of the car. The same with this. I have put many, many hours on this car already, and there's no soreness. I feel really well supported. it just conforms to your body. This car is a joy to drive. If it hasn't become abundantly clear that I'm already a fan of Volvo's exterior design, I'm also a fan of their interior design. It's just as clean. It's just as classy. It's a nice horizontal motif going through the dash with this sharp little lip here, some really nice materials, and the dash is dominated by this vertical touch screen. It's been used in everything since the XC90, with mixed results. But they didn't make improvements for this year. It is apparently 50% quicker to respond, and it does actually work pretty quickly now. It's not quite as intuitive as some other touchscreen systems, but as long as you give it a little time, it becomes pretty intuitive after. It starts with these four tiles here initially. You just swipe one way or the other. Now you have all these choices as far as infotainment, and you get a lot of the systems as far his driver assistance and lane keep and camera systems. It all starts making sense the more you use it. As far as storage goes, well, you have this really nice long bin here with two cup holders and another cubby up there. It's not very deep. But for cup holders, it's just fine. You have another tiny little pocket here that would probably be good for a cell phone and a center bin, which is deep enough. There is a bigger iPhone in there right now, and doesn't seem to be having a problem fitting in their. Door pockets, they're about average if you ask me. It doesn't quite fit larger water bottles, but a medium-sized one will be just fine. One thing I really like about this cabin, too, is the airiness. Now, of course, I mentioned the visibility earlier, but you also have this panoramic sunroof, which is standard throughout the lineup. It really lets the light in, but if you don't want it, you just hit this little button here, and the shade slides forward, and does a good job of keeping the sun off your head. The backseats of the S60 are nicely accommodating. My hair is just barely brushing the headliner, and I'm 5 foot 10. So that means your average male adult will be able to fit back here just fine. There's a good kind of coved out area here for the passenger, and it gives you a little bit of lateral support, and that's something that's unusual in the class, actually in sedans in general. They're usually pretty flat when it comes to seatbacks. I'd be comfortable back here for a road trip, not a problem. Right down here we have a household power outlet, which is a nice touch. Doesn't seem to be USB port back here, but if you have that, well you can get one of those wall outlets with the USB on there. This particular car has quad zone automatic climate control, which means I can control the temperature for each outboard seat here. That's nice. And there are also heated seats back here. This is the R design, probably with a lot of options, as well. So it's expected. But the interface, it's really nice. It's really clean, just like everything else in the S60. While a lot of shoppers are gravitating towards crossovers and SUVs, the S60 shouldn't be overlooked, because it has a decent amount of cargo space. Look at that. You also get some nice little flip down handles for your shopping bags. Maybe not as clever as some of the storage solutions in the XC40, XC60, but for a sedan, it hits the right mark. The question I posed at the top of this video was does this have a chance of squeezing into that German trio of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes? Yes is the short answer. The long answer is absolutely yes. It drives great. It looks great. I mean, look at this, it is sharp and clean. The price is right. You have a choice of three engines. The interior is impeccable. There really isn't a lot to knock it for, and that is a really good sign for a review. If you're looking in this class, I highly recommend going to a Volvo dealer and checking out the S60. For more information on the S60 as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.

2019 Volvo S60 First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Volvo S60, but since the 2021 Volvo S60 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Volvo S60 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 S60 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S60 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo S60. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Volvo S60?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volvo S60:

  • Upgraded LED headlights with automatic high beams
  • The plug-in hybrid T8 is now called the S60 Recharge
  • T6 engine discontinued midway through the model year
  • Luxury Seating package no longer available
  • Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Volvo S60 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo S60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Volvo S60 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volvo S60 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 S60 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 S60 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Volvo S60?

The least-expensive 2021 Volvo S60 is the 2021 Volvo S60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,650.

Other versions include:

  • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $47,650
  • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,400
  • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,400
Learn more

What are the different models of Volvo S60?

If you're interested in the Volvo S60, the next question is, which S60 model is right for you? S60 variants include Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). For a full list of S60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Volvo S60

2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid models are available with a 2.0 L-liter plug-in hybrid engine, with output up to 400 hp, depending on engine type. The 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 S60 Plug-in Hybrid 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 S60 Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Strong acceleration and braking performance
  • Wonderfully comfortable and supportive seats
  • Well-executed Pilot Assist driving aids
  • Exceptional optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system

Cons

  • Frustrating touchscreen interface
  • Optional sport suspension rides a little rough for a luxury sedan

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 S60 Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,695. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $4,600 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,600 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,095.

The average savings for the 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 9.4% below the MSRP.

2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,445. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $5,093 below the manufacturer's MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,093 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,352.

The average savings for the 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 9.4% below the MSRP.

2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,445. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $5,093 below the manufacturer's MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,093 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,352.

The average savings for the 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 9.4% below the MSRP.

Which 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

What is the MPG of a 2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
30 mpg compined MPG,
28 city MPG/33 highway MPG

2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
30 mpg compined MPG,
28 city MPG/33 highway MPG

2021 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
30 mpg compined MPG,
28 city MPG/33 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG30
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume105.0 cu.ft.
Wheelbase113.1 in.
Length187.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.6 in.
Curb Weight4447 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volvo S60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials

