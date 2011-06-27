  1. Home
2021 Volvo S60 Hybrid

What’s new

  • Upgraded LED headlights with automatic high beams
  • The plug-in hybrid T8 is now called the S60 Recharge
  • Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration and braking performance
  • Wonderfully comfortable and supportive seats
  • Well-executed Pilot Assist driving aids
  • Exceptional optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system
  • Too many controls are dependent on a frustrating tech interface
  • No USB ports for rear passengers
  • Optional sport suspension rides a little rough for a luxury sedan
MSRP Starting at
$47,650
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
2021 Volvo S60 Hybrid pricing

2021 Volvo S60 Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 S60

msrp 

$36,050
starting price
See All Trims
VolvoCars.us
Build & price
Build Your S60
Consumer reviews

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volvo S60.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$47,650
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$53,400
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$53,400
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Volvo S60 Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Volvo S60 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 S60 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo S60 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S60 gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S60 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo S60. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volvo S60?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volvo S60:

    • Upgraded LED headlights with automatic high beams
    • The plug-in hybrid T8 is now called the S60 Recharge
    • Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Volvo S60 reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo S60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volvo S60 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volvo S60 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 S60 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volvo S60?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volvo S60 is the 2021 Volvo S60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,650.

    Other versions include:

    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $47,650
    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,400
    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volvo S60?

    If you're interested in the Volvo S60, the next question is, which S60 model is right for you? S60 variants include Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of S60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volvo S60

    2021 Volvo S60 Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Volvo S60 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volvo S60 Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo S60 Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 S60 Hybrid.

