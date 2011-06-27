  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Tiguan Limited
  4. Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2018
2017
Volkswagen Tiguan Limited for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$13,085 - $17,683
Used Tiguan Limited for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited.

5(83%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV for the price
Albert,03/03/2018
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I looked quite a bit for a small SUV that is still roomy but not too big and bulky. The carried over 2017 Tiguan Limited into 2018 is just right. The price was lower than anyone else at less than $23,000. That included a lot of options, like 17" alloy wheels, a large 6.5" infotainment screen, Apple car play and Android Auto, roof rack, first aid kit, all weather rubber floor mats that snap in nicely, rear cargo area carpeted mat, large road kit with jumper cables, rain coat, gloves, universal combo type tool with plyers, another smaller first aid kit, foldable reflector triangle, etc. Also keyless entry with push button start. The back seats have lots of legroom and you can slide them forward or back. Really nice SUV for the price. I highly recommend this model before they are gone. The new model 2018 Tiguan is too big and more expensive.
Just what I was looking for...
P. Anderson,06/26/2018
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The car is solid. And powerful. I have to be careful when accelerating while making a turn from a stop. Road noise is minimal. Vehicle corners well. All of the tech works as advertised. Premium gas... you do what you have to do. Mileage seems slightly better than advertised. Love the premium package add-ons: car-play, key-less entry, push button start, etc. etc. Just enough stuff. Not too much. Recommend the 17" alloy wheel upgrade. Great pricing. All in all, just what I was looking for.
What Happened To The VW Car-Net Option?
Jon K,08/01/2018
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
When I purchased the 2017 VW Tiguan Limited 2.0T with 4 Motion the "sticker" on the car said it comes with the "VW Car-Net" option. After I got the car home I found out the option IS NOT included. I called the dealership who said Volkswagen of America made an error on all the "stickers" for this model and since the option is factory installed noting can be done about it. I contacted Volkswagen of America who said "in this case it is misleading" and said nothing can be done about it. I looked at the "sticker" on another VW car that actually has the option installed and the only difference is on the car "sticker" with the installed option it says "VW Car-Net (equipted)". In addition, the gas millage is very low and the car only can use Premium Fuel! Be very cautious when purchasing this car and ask questions! Update 2/3/2020: VW of America" is still misleading customers buy stating on the car sticker that the "VW Car- Net" option is included when it is NOT INCLUDED! Read and ask questions if you are buying a VW and the car sticker says this option is included - IT IS NOT INCLUDED!
Classy, comfy, and smooth and easy to drive
Strickland family ,09/12/2019
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car handles better than my former MDX. It gets about 20 miles to the gallon on gas. Cargo space is a little tight, but passenger roominess front and back is plentiful.
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited Overview

The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited is offered in the following submodels: Tiguan Limited SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S is priced between $13,085 and$17,469 with odometer readings between 8982 and67011 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion is priced between $15,695 and$17,683 with odometer readings between 17148 and38943 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limiteds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2017 Tiguan Limiteds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,085 and mileage as low as 8982 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited.

Can't find a used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limiteds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Tiguan Limited for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,368.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,394.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Tiguan Limited for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,753.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,826.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Tiguan Limited lease specials

Related Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles