2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited Review
Other years
List Price Range
$13,085 - $17,683
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Albert,03/03/2018
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I looked quite a bit for a small SUV that is still roomy but not too big and bulky. The carried over 2017 Tiguan Limited into 2018 is just right. The price was lower than anyone else at less than $23,000. That included a lot of options, like 17" alloy wheels, a large 6.5" infotainment screen, Apple car play and Android Auto, roof rack, first aid kit, all weather rubber floor mats that snap in nicely, rear cargo area carpeted mat, large road kit with jumper cables, rain coat, gloves, universal combo type tool with plyers, another smaller first aid kit, foldable reflector triangle, etc. Also keyless entry with push button start. The back seats have lots of legroom and you can slide them forward or back. Really nice SUV for the price. I highly recommend this model before they are gone. The new model 2018 Tiguan is too big and more expensive.
P. Anderson,06/26/2018
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The car is solid. And powerful. I have to be careful when accelerating while making a turn from a stop. Road noise is minimal. Vehicle corners well. All of the tech works as advertised. Premium gas... you do what you have to do. Mileage seems slightly better than advertised. Love the premium package add-ons: car-play, key-less entry, push button start, etc. etc. Just enough stuff. Not too much. Recommend the 17" alloy wheel upgrade. Great pricing. All in all, just what I was looking for.
Jon K,08/01/2018
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
When I purchased the 2017 VW Tiguan Limited 2.0T with 4 Motion the "sticker" on the car said it comes with the "VW Car-Net" option. After I got the car home I found out the option IS NOT included. I called the dealership who said Volkswagen of America made an error on all the "stickers" for this model and since the option is factory installed noting can be done about it. I contacted Volkswagen of America who said "in this case it is misleading" and said nothing can be done about it. I looked at the "sticker" on another VW car that actually has the option installed and the only difference is on the car "sticker" with the installed option it says "VW Car-Net (equipted)". In addition, the gas millage is very low and the car only can use Premium Fuel! Be very cautious when purchasing this car and ask questions! Update 2/3/2020: VW of America" is still misleading customers buy stating on the car sticker that the "VW Car- Net" option is included when it is NOT INCLUDED! Read and ask questions if you are buying a VW and the car sticker says this option is included - IT IS NOT INCLUDED!
Strickland family ,09/12/2019
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car handles better than my former MDX. It gets about 20 miles to the gallon on gas. Cargo space is a little tight, but passenger roominess front and back is plentiful.
Features & Specs
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
