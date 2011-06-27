When I purchased the 2017 VW Tiguan Limited 2.0T with 4 Motion the "sticker" on the car said it comes with the "VW Car-Net" option. After I got the car home I found out the option IS NOT included. I called the dealership who said Volkswagen of America made an error on all the "stickers" for this model and since the option is factory installed noting can be done about it. I contacted Volkswagen of America who said "in this case it is misleading" and said nothing can be done about it. I looked at the "sticker" on another VW car that actually has the option installed and the only difference is on the car "sticker" with the installed option it says "VW Car-Net (equipted)". In addition, the gas millage is very low and the car only can use Premium Fuel! Be very cautious when purchasing this car and ask questions! Update 2/3/2020: VW of America" is still misleading customers buy stating on the car sticker that the "VW Car- Net" option is included when it is NOT INCLUDED! Read and ask questions if you are buying a VW and the car sticker says this option is included - IT IS NOT INCLUDED!

