Used 2008 Volkswagen R32 for Sale Near Me

East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey

Take a look at our 2008 Volkswagen R32 4MOTION Hatchback shown in Tornado Red! You'll love the power that comes with the 3.2 Liter V6 that generates 250hp while mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with sport mode. Our All Wheel Drive R32 provides excitement and nearly 25mpg on the open road. Inside, our R32 is stylish, looks comfortable, and has quite a few luxury features, too! Sit back in the heated leather sport front seat, open up the huge sunroof, crank up the tunes on the premium sound system, slide it into drive and you are on your way to one of the sportiest rides you'll find. With this Volkswagen, rest assured that you and your precious cargo will be kept safe with traction control, daytime running lights, ABS, and an army of airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen R32 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWKC71K38W158026

Stock: 158026

Certified Pre-Owned: No