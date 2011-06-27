2008 Volkswagen R32 Review
Pros & Cons
- Muscular V6, fantastic automated manual transmission, comfortable and quiet cabin, excellent steering feel, everything except a nav system is standard.
- Hefty curb weight dulls handling on twisty roads, choosing the optional nav system deletes the CD changer, pricey for a compact hatchback.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
At more than $30 large, the 2008 Volkswagen R32 is pricey for a compact hatchback. But with its standard 250-horse V6, all-wheel drive and abundance of luxury features, it's worth consideration from those who want something different that's fast, comfortable and rare.
Vehicle overview
What would you get if an early '80s Audi Quattro coupe and the current VW GTI found themselves on a deserted island with an endless loop of Barry White's Greatest Hits playing? Well, glossing over that whole icky age-difference part, you'd likely end up with a spawn that resembles the 2008 Volkswagen R32.
That first Audi Quattro coupe packed a powerful turbocharged five-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, offering enthusiasts who had to deal with snow and slush a performance car they could drive all year round. Carrying that spirit on today, the Volkswagen R32 is similar to today's GTI but offers two things that hot hatch doesn't -- a ripping V6 engine and all-wheel drive.
The latest model is a follow-up on the limited-production, Golf-based R32 that VW sold in the United States a few years ago. Of course, with the R32 being a compact sporty car with a muscular engine and all-wheel traction, everybody will want to compare it to the forthcoming redesigned Subaru WRX STI and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. That's not exactly apples to apples, however, as the R32 is more a fast, comfortable GT than a rip-roaring, apex-attacking super compact.
Yes, the Evo will leave the R32 behind on a tight twisty road and will outgun it in a stoplight sprint. But the Vee-Dub is still plenty quick enough (zero to 60 in 6.5 seconds, says Volkswagen), handles better than most drivers will ever need and would make a much better daily driver and road trip companion thanks to its smoother, quieter ride. The R32 is also more mature, as this performance car does without the gaping air intakes and wing-and-spoiler bonanza. It also has a nicer interior that gives off a neatly tailored European vibe typical of the brand.
Priced at more than $30,000, the 2008 Volkswagen R32 occupies a niche in the hot-hatch segment. It's more expensive than natural competitors and lacks the performance one can get from the Evo or Ford Mustang GT. But this super-sporty Vee-Dub's appeal lies outside the norm. With only 5,000 bound for American shores, the R32 is rare and holds obvious appeal to VW fans, making it a worthy über-GTI. Heck, maybe even the dearly departed Barry White would want to own one.
2008 Volkswagen R32 models
The 2008 Volkswagen R32 comes as a two-door hatchback in a single, fully loaded trim level. Highlights of the standard features list include a unique aluminum grille, xenon headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, center-mounted dual exhaust, power sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front sport seats with power lumbar support, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, premium sound system with six-CD changer and satellite radio.
There is but a pair of options: all-season tires in place of the standard performance rubber and a navigation system. Opting for the latter adds an iPod adapter to the sound system but takes away the CD changer.
2008 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A 3.2-liter V6 (hence the "32" in the car's name) with 250 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque powers the R32. It's paired with a dual-clutch sequential automanual gearbox ("DSG") that sends the power to all four wheels via Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. The V6 provides a broad power spread and a hearty exhaust note, while the DSG snaps off shifts as soon as you flick the wheel-mounted paddles. Left to shift on its own, it works just fine, but selecting the "Sport" setting results in it downshifting (often with a "clunk") when it's really not needed.
Performance estimates put the 0-60-mph sprint at an estimated 6.5 seconds, which is respectable considering the R32's rather portly (3,500-pound) mass. Passing maneuvers and high-speed cruising are effortless and relatively hushed, a result of the car's autobahn pedigree. Fuel economy is estimated at 18 mpg city and 23 mpg highway.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front side airbags and side-curtain airbags are all standard. Though no crash tests have been done on the R32, those done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety on the Volkswagen Rabbit (on which the R32 is based) yielded strong scores. In that agency's frontal offset and side impact testing, the Rabbit scored "Good" (the highest possible) for both tests.
Driving
When pressed on a serpentine road, the 2008 Volkswagen R32 is capable, but not as nimble as more sharply focused sport compact cars. With the grip of all-wheel drive and communicative steering that's not calibrated to go-kart spec quickness, the R32 is fairly forgiving when pushed hard, tending toward understeer that diminishes as speed is scrubbed off.
The R32 feels more comfortable when the hairpins turn into sweeping bends. It rolls a little, settles in midcorner and sticks without needing any steering adjustment. Road feel is excellent for an electrically assisted steering system, and the thick rim of the steering wheel provides a satisfying connection between the driver's hands and the hardware.
Thanks to its supple suspension, the R32 feels as at home while cruising on straight roads as it does blasting through canyons. That effortless freeway running character, along with its roomy, quiet cabin and supportive seats make this performance car a great choice for road trippers.
Interior
The R32's sport seats, borrowed from the GTI, grip well without forcing you to climb into them. Scrutinize the well-appointed cabin and it's obvious that VW is related to Audi, given the tight fit and finish, and high materials quality. Burnished metallic accents spice up the cockpit and a flat-bottom steering wheel furthers the sporty feel. Controls and displays are easy to see and use. A roomy rear seat offers decent room for a pair of adults and when flipped down, opens up a massive 43 cubic feet of cargo space.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volkswagen R32.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the R32
Related Used 2008 Volkswagen R32 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI