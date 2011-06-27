  1. Home
Used 1997 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews

Buy It Unless You Are Broke

GTIUNV, 03/08/2007
All I am going to say is 170,000 miles of FUN! That is right, 170,000 miles and all it took was regular maintenance. If you buy it you will need to put money in it (don't buy it if you are broke). Maintenance is pricey, but you can do most of it yourself. BTW, this is one of four VWs I have had.

Fun to drive

slimsalmon, 03/11/2008
I've owned this car from 19K miles to 240K. Overall this car is extremely fun to drive and handles exceptionally. The drive train is solid and at 240K miles my car still doesn't show any signs of weakness or burn any oil. I still haven't needed to replace the clutch or do any transmission work either. The dash and controls are built well and aren't cheap and plasticy like many cars that came out during that time. However, there has been a TON of stuff that needs constant attention outside the main drive train which seemed like it was built so cheaply it was designed to fail.

5 Years of Fun

TAN1848, 06/28/2002
5 Years of fun so far. Nothing to report bad but the body has begun to start making creaking sounds. Thier is 55,000 on the OD and it is time for the timing Belt replacement, Tires and Hoses. I have heard that power steering may become problem in future?

don't get this car!it happens everywhere

John7000, 08/15/2002
We bought this car brand new in Bangkok Thailand and after 30000km just when the car is out of warranty, it start to fall apart. We never drive it hard because of the traffic and then the transmission fail (140,000bath to fixed which is about $3,200), and then the abs fail every month, electrical gone nut.....we have to service it every months!!!

Fun Car to Drive

VW GTI, 09/05/2002
The car is great to drive, the handling is great. The biggest complaint I have with the VWs is the electrical. This is my third VW and everyone of them has had electrical problems, nothing that's to troulesome, just annoying. The rear wiper is flimsy, the side molding came off, again just annoying. Also, like other VWs with abs brakes mine has malfunctioned. Would I recommend the vehicle, easily 'yes'.

