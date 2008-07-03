Used 1990 Volkswagen Corrado for Sale Near Me

This car get a lot of looks from many people. They tend to think that is a lot newer than it is but for being 18 years old, it looks fantastic. you can't beat the feeling og driving one of these cars, it never gets old. Make sure that you take one to the dealer BEFORE you buy it. Small things that aren't noticable at first can go bad quick and be costly. They should bring this car back out, it would sell nicely.

