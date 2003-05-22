Used 1996 Volkswagen Cabrio for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 90,586 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Cabrio searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Cabrio
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Cabrio
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.26 Reviews
Report abuse
JENNIFER cLEMENTS,05/22/2003
I LOVE MY VW. iT IS SO MUCH FUN TO DRIVE. i ESPECIALLY LIKE BEATING EVERYONE OUT OF THE LIGHT, WHEN ALL I HAVE UNDER THE HOOD IS A 2.0 LITER. ALL YOU AMERICAN GAS GUZLERS .....EAT MY DUST!!!!!!