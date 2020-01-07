Used Volkswagen Hatchback for Sale Near Me
- 29,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,800
Checkered Flag Volkswagen - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 24/33 City/Highway MPG ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Includes 12 Months / 12,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. This vehicle offered exclusively at Checkered Flag Volkswagen Virginia Beach!! We are located at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd off of North Lynnhaven Rd.
Dealer Review:
Everyone was nice and patient.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJ17AT4HM612081
Stock: VX124833A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T SE10,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,457
Fred Beans Volkswagen - Devon / Pennsylvania
***SALE PRICE SUBJECT TO FINANCING**PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWW57AU9KM024882
Stock: J00131P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 49,506 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998
CarMax Bradenton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Brandenton / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD7AJ7CW251842
Stock: 18753417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,950
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* Sunroof, Rear Camera, Htd Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lights.This front wheel drive 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Gray exterior with a Black Interior. With 101,899 miles this 2016 Golf GTI with a 2.0 l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Premium Fender Audio System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Single-Disc CD Player, USB Port(s). Your Gray 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Volkswagen today at *(888) 445-0539 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI ! Byers Volkswagen serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 401 N Hamilton Rd Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Volkswagen Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Volkswagen Golf GTI comes factory equipped with an impressive 2.0 l engine, an 6-speed auto-shift manual w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Turbocharged Engine, Front Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Locking Rear Differential, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Spare Tire (Small Size), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Byers Volkswagen is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Volkswagen in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Dual Power Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Cargo Shade, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Floor Mats*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Side Mirror Turn Signals, Back-Up Sensors, Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Volkswagen Financial Financing?* You can use our Volkswagen Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Gray 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI. Our Byers Volkswagen Volkswagen Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Volkswagen Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Volkswagen Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Columbus, Ohio.The Byers Volkswagen used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Columbus, Ohio? We're glad you found this used Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale at our car dealership in Columbus, OH just east of Columbus, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Volkswagen finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale. Byers Volkswagen has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, Ohio consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Volkswagen dealer service, sales and the Byers Volkswagen difference!Byers Volkswagen Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI stock # I203059A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW447AU8GM019819
Stock: I203059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 69,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$10,999$556 Below Market
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California
Boasts 33 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Volkswagen Beetle Coupe boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17" Heritage Alloy, Wheels w/Chrome Accents, Vw Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access.*This Volkswagen Beetle Coupe Comes Equipped with These Options *VW Car-Net Emergency Sos, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System, Tires: 17" AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by WI Simonson located at 1626 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 to make this car yours today!
Dealer Review:
From start to finish, by far the best customer experience I’ve have purchasing a new vehicle. Staff is amazing and accommodating. Very low stress and no pressure. Everyone went out of their way to make sure I got what I wanted
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17ATXFM643998
Stock: TFM643998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 25,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2016 Volkswagen E-Golf SE 100% Electric ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $29,950 ECO AND ECO+ MODES ! REGENERATIVE BRAKING ! PREMIUM 16” ALLOYS ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Night Blue Metallic on Black Cloth Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AUXGW913774
Stock: 913774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,146 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2013 Volkswagon GTI~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ5DW129617
Stock: SA1880U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 13,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,130$1,636 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Red 2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI Unk Cloth.Odometer is 11345 miles below market average! 26/33 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/scottsdale or call us at 480-422-2958.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT6KM711781
Stock: 5511639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,915 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,888
Peters Auto Mall - High Point / North Carolina
Peters Auto Mall was founded by Kevin and Angie Peters in 1993. Over the past twenty years, the business has grown into the Piedmont Triads #1 used car dealership. * GREAT DEAL AT $12,888 * * 2014 ** Volkswagen * * Beetle * For a comfortable and reliable ride, look no further than the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle, which is styled with features like push button start, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation. Get lower maintenance and lower emissions with this diesel vehicle. Drivers love the charming red exterior with a beige interior. Want a 3 dr hatchback you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. Contact Information: Peters Auto Mall, 2857 South Main ST, High Point, NC, 27263, Phone: 3364341600, E-mail: bryano@petersautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJL7ATXEM662604
Stock: 31323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,726 miles
$9,967
Fred Martin Super Store - Norton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT6EM638635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$36,894
Generation Kia - Bohemia / New York
**VIP REWARDS PACKAGE now comes with an industry-leading 10 YEAR 100,000 mile WARRANTY on ALL USED VEHICLES!** Black 2019 Clean CARFAX. Volkswagen CARFAX One-Owner. Arteon 2.0T SEL R-Line 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7245 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGAsk about our preowned superstore one year maintenance, lifetime inspections with every preowned vehicle purchased. Prices only good for day they appear. All prices are subject to change. We cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the online pricing, the in-store price may exceed our special online pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWSR7AN8KE025364
Stock: M11038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 11,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Check out this 2018 Volkswagen Beetle S before it's too late! Get Your Money's Worth for this Volkswagen Beetle with These Options Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 16' Whirl Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tixo Cloth Seating Surfaces, Tires: 16' AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Make a Reliable Purchase According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
Dealer Review:
This was my first time ever buying a car. I had no idea what to expect with financing or anything else. Brent made the experience a breeze as well as all the other dean team members. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I will definitely be back. I love my new Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT7JM721301
Stock: K4925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2019
- 41,388 miles
$17,995
Serramonte Subaru - Colma / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (126 City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKR7AU0HW954703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,728 milesFair Deal
$11,995
America's Auto Mall - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT4EM651352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,080 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,395$766 Below Market
Sam Pierce Chevrolet - Daleville / Indiana
2 Years of Free Maintenance!*We're Open and Ready to Help!The best Chevy deals are in the country!To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.Clean CARFAX. Dark Blue 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Entry FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V PZEV 170hpBlack Cloth.25/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. On select trims, the available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. New for 2014, the Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0-Liter, 140 Horsepower, 4-Cylinder TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. On select trims, the available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, an
Dealer Review:
I always receive top customer service at Sam Pierce Chevrolet! Good customer service is hard to find. Excellent customer service is almost impossible to find. But I find it at Sam Pierce. I live in Indianapolis but always make the drive to go back to Sam Pierce Chevrolet. Joe Pittman has worked with me for several years now and I won't go anywhere else or deal with anyone else. He is awesome! From sales to service, they always treat me like family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT0EM652868
Stock: L0358A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 3,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995
Audi Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Dark Iron Blue Metallic 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S FWD 7-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 18' 5-Spoke 2-Tone Machined Alloy. Recent Arrival! 24/32 City/Highway MPG AUDI RICHMOND IS A MEMBER OF THE PAGE AUTO GROUP, RICHMOND'S PREMIER AUTOMOTIVE FAMILY, AND A NAME YOU CAN TRUST. BE SURE AND CHECK OUT ALL OF THE OPTIONS AND FEATURES THIS VEHICLE HAS TO OFFER. THIS IS THE VEHICLE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR..BUT IT WON'T BE HERE FOR LONG!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!! New Price! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7AU5LM001381
Stock: 200431AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 53,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,597
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWS07AT8GM621789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE30,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,695$1,354 Below Market
Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California
8 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Radio: Composition Media w/6.5" Touchscreen, Wheels: 16" Astona Aerodynamic Alloy.2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SEIncludes 2 Years, 24,000 miles, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get two years of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Reviews: * Outstanding cabin materials and construction; superior ride and quietness; low center of gravity delivers impressive grip and handling; just as much cargo capacity as other Golfs; new lower-price base model. Source: EdmundsClean CARFAX.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (126 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWKP7AU8GW902773
Stock: V200341A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
