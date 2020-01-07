Used Volkswagen Hatchback for Sale Near Me

2,633 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,633 listings
  • 2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE in Red
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE

    29,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,800

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T SE in Black
    certified

    2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T SE

    10,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,457

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    49,506 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package in Gray
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package

    101,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,950

    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic

    69,641 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,999

    $556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    25,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,495

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition

    98,146 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S in Red
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S

    13,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,130

    $1,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI in Red
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI

    63,915 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,888

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    92,726 miles

    $9,967

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION in Black
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION

    1,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,894

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S

    11,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,950

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    41,388 miles

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in Red
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    44,728 miles
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    73,080 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $9,395

    $766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S in Gray
    used

    2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S

    3,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune in Yellow
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune

    53,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,597

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE in White
    certified

    2016 Volkswagen e-Golf SE

    30,018 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,695

    $1,354 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,633 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Volkswagen For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Hatchback
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles