Used Volkswagen Hatchback for Sale Near Me

Clean CARFAX. Dark Blue 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Entry FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V PZEV 170hpBlack Cloth.25/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. On select trims, the available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. New for 2014, the Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0-Liter, 140 Horsepower, 4-Cylinder TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. On select trims, the available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, an

I always receive top customer service at Sam Pierce Chevrolet! Good customer service is hard to find. Excellent customer service is almost impossible to find. But I find it at Sam Pierce. I live in Indianapolis but always make the drive to go back to Sam Pierce Chevrolet. Joe Pittman has worked with me for several years now and I won't go anywhere else or deal with anyone else. He is awesome! From sales to service, they always treat me like family!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

VIN: 3VWF17AT0EM652868

Stock: L0358A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020