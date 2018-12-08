Used Toyota Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 42,569 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,899
Andrew Toyota - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Aluminum Alloy Wheels.Black 1996 Toyota Celica GT 2D Convertible FWD 2.2L I4 16V 5-Speed AutomaticDO YOU WANT TO SAVE TIME AND MONEY? BUILD YOUR DEAL ONLINE WITH ANDREW TOYOTA. Go to any new or used vehicle on andrewtoyota.com and click on the blue "Explore Payment Options" button. Then you can compare and save real-time bank offers, customize your monthly payment, and get an instant trade-in estimate.
Dealer Review:
Although it was a long process I was very happy with my experience with sale Rep I worked with. Andrew Akhahon listened and was very prepared. The first car he showed me I loved it. I felt valued as a customer and look forward to continuing to work him in the future
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota Celica GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT5FG02T8T0034622
Stock: 39609AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 197,720 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,796
Boardwalk Honda - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2008 Toyota Camry Solara.Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want.Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Camry Solara SLE is sure to sell fast.More information about the 2008 Toyota Camry Solara:Available as a coupe or convertible and in three different model grades, the Solara can serve a wide range of needs spanning sporty yet economical coupe to luxurious boulevard cruiser. The Solara has a very comfortable interior, with real space for back-seat occupants, making it one of the most practical coupe or convertible choices, the ride is smooth and refined, and with either engine, it's quite fuel-efficient.Interesting features of this model are ride comfort, fuel efficiency, Back-seat and trunk space, and overall practicality.We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
I got to the dealership around 6pm and left with a new car at 8pm. Julianne was very nice and made the proccess very smooth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P48U146833
Stock: 8U146833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! NEW CONVERTIBLE TOP V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
Dealer Review:
One of the worst dealerships that I've ever been too. I had to go find a salesman since there were none on the floor and apparently they were sitting outside smoking. I applied online for pre approval a day before and got notified to come on down to discuss my options. So I called first thing this morning and left a voicemail. I never recieved a call back. So I went down this afternoon and apparently they don't offer online applications anymore, so I had to redo everything. The sales men on hand were so unprofessional and they were dressed pretty trashy too. The salesman Mitch, or "Big Mitch" as they call him. Just seemed so inpatient and un professional, like he didn't have the time of day for me. So I left a note and walked out. I didn't even get a handshake or offered a business card. They had me sit for over an hour while they ran my credit and I was notified by company within 5 mins after he left to due so.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P87U134053
Stock: VIN4053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000
McDaniel Toyota - Marion / Ohio
Titanium Metallic 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC SLE Odometer is 39934 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P47U124068
Stock: TK6916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Not Provided
$7,993
Jim Hudson Lexus of Augusta - Augusta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P58U147747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,561 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Five Star Ford Lincoln - Warner Robins / Georgia
3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Five Star Ford of Warner Robins is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2006 Toyota Camry Solara. This SE Camry Solara is beautifully finished in silver and complimented by Charcoal w/Sport Cloth Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with !! CLEAN CARFAX!!!, ** NON SMOKER CAR **, TINTED WINDOWS!!, And REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, and Remote keyless entry and gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 20/29 City/Highway MPGKBB Fair Market Range High: $5,406Everyone in our staff here at Five Star Ford / Lincoln of Warner Robins is devoted to helping and serving our customers with all aspects your vehicle needs. We strive to always offer you the highest quality vehicles which undergo an extensive service and safety inspection and then see to it that we offer the most competitive pricing through Real-Time, Market Based Pricing for both our New AND Preowned vehicles. We understand that all customers do extensive research on both the car AND the Store that they choose to do business with and our promise to you is that we will ALWAYS do everything within our power to exceed your expectations with our Vehicles, our Pricing AND our Customer Service!! Please allow us the opportunity to show you why we are your best choice for all your automotive needs! Call, Click or come on by the store today! www.fivestarfordga.com In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Price includes $699 dealer fee and destination/delivery charges. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38PX6U079992
Stock: PF5879A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,487
Walt Sicard Car Company - South Haven / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P77U108950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,950
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2008 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible SLE 3.3L V6 Engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Great Mileage !! Only 78,933 Miles !! Non-Smoker !! Black Exterior with Tan Convertible Soft Top Premium Perforated Ivory Leather Interior !! SLE !! LEATHER !! BLUETOOTH !! HEATED SEATS !! Looking for a Toyota Solara Convertible !! Go Topless in this gorgeous Solara Convertible !! Florida Sunshine is here and begging you to drive with top down !! If you're looking for an attractive and stylish, head-turning convertible that the whole family can enjoy, this 2008 Toyota Solara offers genuine four-passenger seating, a spacious trunk and a velvety-smooth ride. The triple-layered, power-operated convertible top works effortlessly and is padded to help isolate wind and road noise, making the Solara a year-round convertible. !! JBL Engineered AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD-Changer with XM Satellite (May Require Subscription) Audio System !! 8-Way Power Driver Seat !! Multi-Level Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats !! The instrument panel features a swooping center section that flows down to meet a wide center console feature. Beautiful brush silver-faced trim covers the audio and HVAC control panels and a set of metered digital gauges displaying time, outside temperature and driving range. Storage space is generous thanks to the large bin beneath the center armrest and a set of console-mounted cup holders. Convenient features include power driver’s seat with power lumbar, remote keyless entry with trunk release. Auto-dim rearview mirror with compass and vehicle stability control with traction control and brake assist. !! Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Audio and Cruise Controls !! Leather Shift Knob and E-Brake Handle !! 17 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels wrapped with Excellent General Evertrek RTX Radials All-Around !! The engine is an Economical, Powerful & Responsive 225 hp @ 5600 rpm, 240 ft-lbs. @ 3600 rpm, 3.3 Liter 24-Valve, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected V6 mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This 2008 Convertible is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With ONLY 78k MILES this Solara has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2008 Toyota Solara SLE, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry 2 Remote Fobs, 2 Keys !! 4-Piece Factory Floormat Set !! Owners Manuals !! Temporary Spare Tire and Jack !! EPA Mileage Est. (cty/hwy): 18/26 mpg !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P08U148790
Stock: 148790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,752 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,595
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Low miles. Very clean exterior. Average interior for age. Run & drive strong. Good working convertible top. Theft recovery vehicle. we only detailed it. Please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38PX4U030109
Stock: 030109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2018
- 122,667 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,700
Crown Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P98U158489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,578 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900
AutoMartCharleston.com - North Charleston / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara Sport V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P58U153127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,057 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,950
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2007 Toyota Solara Convertible 3.3L V6 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Condition !! ONLY 92,057 MILES !! NON-Smoker !! Blizzard Pearl White Exterior w/Black Soft Top Grey Cloth Interior w/Metallic Accents !! Looking at the Toyota Solara Convertible !! Go Topless in this gorgeous Solara Convertible !! Florida Sunshine is here and begging you to drive with top down !! If you're looking for an attractive and stylish convertible the whole family can enjoy, this 2007 Toyota Solara offers genuine four-passenger seating, a spacious trunk and a velvety-smooth ride. The triple-layered, power-operated convertible top works effortlessly and is padded to help isolate wind and road noise, making the Solara a year-round convertible. This exquisite 2007 Toyota Solara is a non-smoker vehicle that's in excellent condition inside and out. This Solara Convertible does not have any previous accident or damage history. The AutoCheck report is also clean. Please contact us for more info! The exterior is finished in a smooth and glossy Blizzard Pearlcoat complemented with a clean Black soft top. Inside you'll find seating surfaces finished in grey cloth. Carpets, door panels and center console are finished in complementary shades and bright metallic accents throughout the dash and door panels. The dash is in great shape too, with NO cracks, this can be a problem on these cars, but not this one. The instrument panel features a swooping center section that flows down to meet a wide center console. Storage space is generous thanks to the large bin beneath the center armrest and a set of console-mounted cup holders. A handsome silver-faced finish that covers the audio and HVAC control panels, and a set of metered gauges displaying time, outside temperature and driving range. This Solara convertible has a 210-horsepower V6, five-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, air conditioning, glass rear window with defroster, power convertible top, engine immobilizer, fog lights, dual power mirrors, power windows, power locks, power driver seat, power driver's seat lumbar support, front side-impact airbags, cruise control, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, tire pressure monitor, trip computer and more. Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P67U133449
Stock: 133449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,796 miles
$6,995
Toyota of Muncie - Muncie / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P86U078680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,469 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,290
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather, Bluetooth, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE Red SLE FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHCOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P18U154310
Stock: 21092P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 75,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,997$1,112 Below Market
Grand Prize Cars - Cedar Lake / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P98U151235
Stock: 151235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,046 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2007 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA SLE CONVERTIBLE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! BEAUTIFUL GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR! BRAND NEW TOP! THIS VEHICLE RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A TOP! PRICE TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
Dealer Review:
The sales person I dealt with is Justin delta he was very helpful and patience. An did what he could to get me in the right vehicle . And he did I purchased a 2011 caddilac srx through the dealership and proud to say thank you Justin and the sales team there at Cincinnati used auto sales
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P57U125195
Stock: 14444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,391 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,277
Unlimited Motors Westfield - Westfield / Indiana
Clean CARFAX.2000 Liquid Silver Toyota 2D Convertible MR2 Spyder RWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 16VVisit our website www.iumotors.com for more pictures and info, or to apply for financing, rates are incredibly low for approved credit, extended warranties are available and insurance as well. We assure you the best experience at any of our 3 locations and unbeatable prices and quality. At Unlimited Motors we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
Dealer Review:
I set up an appointment to view a BMW, and had all my ducks in a row financing-wise, and was planning to drive the car home, but when it was brought around, it was dirty, and on top of that, had a sopping wet trunk. The tire tools beneath the trunk floor covering were showing rust....this had been going on a while. The brake fluid was old, and it didn't appear the oil had been changed lately. I am a mechanic, and would have probably taken the car had they acknowledged the issues and made me an offer with the problems in mind, but they didn't, so I left. Would not recommend these guys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota MR2 Spyder .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDFR320XY0009301
Stock: STK009301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 117,185 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,988$440 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 117,185 MILES CONVERTIBLE WARRANTY LEATHER V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
Dealer Review:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P18U148281
Stock: VIN8281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
