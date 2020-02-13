Used Tesla Sedan for Sale Near Me

Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah

Text Heather with any questions you have at 801-997-1030 THINK WORRY FREE THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **VEHICLE HAS PASSED A 156 POINT INSPECTION **7 DAY EXCHANGE **FREE LOANER CAR WHILE CAR IS SERVICED **FREE CAR WASHES FOR THE TIME YOU OWN VEHICLE **FINANCING AVAILABLE.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 120/112 City/Highway MPGWHEN YOU THINK PRE-OWNED THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **801-495-3800 **11155 SOUTH JORDAN GATEWAY BLVD JUST OFF THE 114TH SOUTH EXIT OFF I-15 FREEWAY **CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY 801-495-3800 **SEE US AT TIMDAHLESOUTHTOWNE.COM *Must finance with dealer*

Dealer Review:

I have never been given the run around like this place has done. Bought a NVP 4x4 conversation because I liked the fact it was all Nissan and they didn't cut a hole in the floorboards for the transfer case selector. I live 13 hours away and didn't have the time to drive or fly out to visit the dealer. Called a salesman that was very friendly on the phone. Told him what I was looking for and I wanted one already set up if they had one. Was told they had 3, 2 white and one black. I had him price me a white one and gave them my trade in info. The price was right so I gave them some money to, I thought hold one of the white ones. They sent me paperwork to sign and it all looked good. Fast forward a few days and I call to see about a delivery date. Mind you I paid to have it shipped to me and pickup my trade in. I'm told it just has to be checked over in the shop and it will be ready to go. The next day he tells me it's on the lift getting the 4x4 put in. I thought I purchased the one already done and questioned what I had signed papers on. They knew when I signed papers I wasn't getting the van I thought I was but didn't bother to inform me of that. I'm pretty easy going if you are honest with me. Forward a few more days and we are preparing to leave on vacation. The evening before we leave I get a call saying that it shipped that morning and would be at my house before we left. Let's just say it wasn't. It actually shipped that evening and there was no way it was going to make it. We left without it on a Friday. The transport company dropped it off the next day and the person I had sign for it sent me pics. The ones I had been sent pictures of had aftermarket wheels and tires and was the one I originally thought I was buying. Mine has factory rims with highway tires on a 4x4!!!!!!! They also told me the mileage on the van when it came off the trailer was 1726, the odometer statement I signed said 71!!!!! Where did the extra miles come from? After many phone calls and a ruined vacation for me I was told I had said I would do wheels and tires on my own, the only thing I said I would do on my own was trailer brake controller. My girlfriend left a bad review on their FB page and when the dealer found out they told me they could no longer talk to me till the review came down. She took it down and I still can't get a return phone call or text. I looked on FB after I found the review my GF left and it was full of negative reviews. As of this review they have removed that feature from their page. Hey guys just be upfront and honest with your customers and it goes a long ways. I'm sure when they see this review they will also want me to take it down in order to work something out. I offered to buy the tires locally if they sent me the rims I thought I was getting but no call back and it's been right at a week with no response from them. I even called today 8-13-19 because I still have my trade in sitting here and the forecast is for very high wind and large hail. I was checking to see if they wanted me to put it inside somewhere so it didn't get beat up and sand blasted but never received a call back from the salesman or manager after leaving voicemails with both. Be careful when dealing with this place. On a side note: I am very happy with the work the service department did and the van rides great and has lots of power. It’s also very comfortable to drive and the kids love the room.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

116 Combined MPG ( 120 City/ 112 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YJ3E1EB6KF205647

Stock: 65563

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020