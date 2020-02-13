Used Tesla Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this AutoNation Certified Pre-owned 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Battery. Key Features Include: 90 Day/4000 mile limited warranty navigation back up camera dual power seats rear spoiler premium wheels All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
We visited Autonation Chrysler Dodge after visiting and checking out inventory at Autonation Ford. We liked the affordability of the Dodge truck as much as the Ford Truck and with all the rebates it just made sense to buy the truck directly from this dealership. We were a bit worn out from shopping across the street, but once we arrived here, it was completely hassle free and easy, and we were in and out in a reasonable amount of time. The whole staff was friendly and Patrick, our sales person made us feel comfortable right from the start. I'd recommend buying a truck here. I'd work with these people any time!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB6JF082995
Stock: JF082995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 99,614 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,673$1,645 Below Market
Ethan Hunt Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
This 2015 Tesla Model S 4dr 4dr Sedan RWD 60 kWh Battery features a 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric engine. It is equipped with a 1 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Hand-Wrapped Microfiber Cloth/Synthetic Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, 7 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ethan Hunt at 251-639-8989 or ethanhuntauto@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Tesla Model S 60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (94 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1S1XFFP78690
Stock: MP78690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,495
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Deep Blue Metallic Dual Moonroof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection White/Black; Premium Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Includes: WHITE/BLACK, PREMIUM SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats DEEP BLUE METALLIC Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Beautiful color combination with Deep Blue Metallic exterior over White/Black interior making this the one to own! Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
No haggle, great price, delivered to my house. I literally could not have asked for a better buying experience. Hieu Pham was the greatest no pressure sales person to work with. I will definitely recommend him to my friends!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA4LF615145
Stock: LF615145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 19,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$54,999$1,054 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
Dealer Review:
Second time purchasing a vehicle here. I had an amazing experience, Xavier Pena helped me pick out the vehicle and answered all the questions I had. I will recommend anyone to come here and purchase
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E25JF294021
Stock: O306739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 26,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,000$1,516 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** LONG RANGE / DUAL MOTORS / FULLY LOADED / A MUST SEE**
Dealer Review:
"Jason is one the best salesman in the business, excellent service by a top notch professional". Would recommend to anyone looking to buy quality used cars to visit Alpha Motor Sport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0JF114677
Stock: T4677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,193 milesDelivery Available*
$37,990$2,509 Below Market
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
First time with carvana, we bought a RC350. As one of my bank accounts was locked they had a hard time with funds transfer. not their fault. They worked with me over the phone and got everything solved. We wanted to see the jukebox in Phoenix. Interesting but Ill have it delivered next time. Everyone I worked with at Carvana was super friendly and helpful. Now after having the car a few days my short wife was struggling with blind spots and wasn't comfy with the car. They came and picked it up...that simple. I will say that the condition of the vehicle was about perfect. I was sad to see it go and I would definitively use Carvana for any additional purchase. We have been looking at used cars locally also and the quality of what i see at dealers for similar price doesnt compare.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H13EFP35394
Stock: 2000641644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 21,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$56,998
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **NAVIGATION**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **SATELLITE RADIO**.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Black 2018 Tesla Model S 75D AWD 1-Speed Automatic 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!102/105 City/Highway MPGWe do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge. - Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Darrell was professional, courteous, patient, and accommodating during his dealing with me. He made my car buying experience pleasant. I recommend all attempting to purchase a vehicle to stop by.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E26JF294058
Stock: JF294058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 25,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$53,298$1,811 Below Market
Hanna Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina
*Carfax Accident Free*, Navigation, *New Tires*, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera, Collision Avoidance System, 360 Camera, Keyless Entry, Smartphone App Integration, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitors, *Multi Point Inspection*, Model S 75D, Navigation System, Power Liftgate.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Tesla Model S 75D Silver Metallic 102/105 City/Highway MPG What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Raleigh, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience. Model S 75D, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: FM w/Custom Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" Silver.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E25JF281656
Stock: 3009948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 16,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,999$2,304 Below Market
Honda of Serramonte - Colma / California
Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Performance, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Tracker System, Tires: P235/35R20, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Tesla Model 3 has a strong Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Tesla Model 3 Performance Systems Monitor, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Sport Tuned Suspension, Smart Device Integration, Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy and Illuminated Entry, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear Cupholder, Radio: FM w/Premium Audio System -inc: 15' touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, on-demand and internet radio capability, 4 USB ports, docking for 2 smartphones and 1 year Premium Connectivity (satellite maps w/live traffic visualization, in-car streaming media and over-the-air updates via Wi-Fi and cellular), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Power On, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down. Stop By Today Stop by Honda of Serramonte located at 485 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2JF131111
Stock: TJF131111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 10,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,677
Dwayne Lane's Everett Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Everett / Washington
Do you want it all? Well, with this tried-and-trued Vehicle, you are going to get it... New Arrival. All Wheel Drive!! Less than 11k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this admirable 2016 Tesla Model S!!!!... Spotless!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Knee airbags - Driver and passenger...Other features include: Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E26GF154682
Stock: GF154682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 10,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,380$663 Below Market
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
NEW ARRIVAL! LIKE NEW! TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION. SUNROOF. 21 INCH WHEELS. BEATIFUL LIGHT TAN INTERIOR. ELECTRIC POWER ! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H18EFP33706
Stock: 11480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 16,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$55,000$1,375 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **SUN/MOONROOF**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **REAR PARKING AID**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **WIFI HOTSPOT**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **AIR SUSPENSION**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **WOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM**, **POWER DRIVER SEAT**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
Dealer Review:
There was no hidden fees, we were able to tell him exactly what we wanted and he delivered. We're so happy with our purchase, the sales team, the experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E26JF281133
Stock: F45122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 14,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,999$2,143 Below Market
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
Text Heather with any questions you have at 801-997-1030 THINK WORRY FREE THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **VEHICLE HAS PASSED A 156 POINT INSPECTION **7 DAY EXCHANGE **FREE LOANER CAR WHILE CAR IS SERVICED **FREE CAR WASHES FOR THE TIME YOU OWN VEHICLE **FINANCING AVAILABLE.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 120/112 City/Highway MPGWHEN YOU THINK PRE-OWNED THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **801-495-3800 **11155 SOUTH JORDAN GATEWAY BLVD JUST OFF THE 114TH SOUTH EXIT OFF I-15 FREEWAY **CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY 801-495-3800 **SEE US AT TIMDAHLESOUTHTOWNE.COM *Must finance with dealer*
Dealer Review:
I have never been given the run around like this place has done. Bought a NVP 4x4 conversation because I liked the fact it was all Nissan and they didn't cut a hole in the floorboards for the transfer case selector. I live 13 hours away and didn't have the time to drive or fly out to visit the dealer. Called a salesman that was very friendly on the phone. Told him what I was looking for and I wanted one already set up if they had one. Was told they had 3, 2 white and one black. I had him price me a white one and gave them my trade in info. The price was right so I gave them some money to, I thought hold one of the white ones. They sent me paperwork to sign and it all looked good. Fast forward a few days and I call to see about a delivery date. Mind you I paid to have it shipped to me and pickup my trade in. I'm told it just has to be checked over in the shop and it will be ready to go. The next day he tells me it's on the lift getting the 4x4 put in. I thought I purchased the one already done and questioned what I had signed papers on. They knew when I signed papers I wasn't getting the van I thought I was but didn't bother to inform me of that. I'm pretty easy going if you are honest with me. Forward a few more days and we are preparing to leave on vacation. The evening before we leave I get a call saying that it shipped that morning and would be at my house before we left. Let's just say it wasn't. It actually shipped that evening and there was no way it was going to make it. We left without it on a Friday. The transport company dropped it off the next day and the person I had sign for it sent me pics. The ones I had been sent pictures of had aftermarket wheels and tires and was the one I originally thought I was buying. Mine has factory rims with highway tires on a 4x4!!!!!!! They also told me the mileage on the van when it came off the trailer was 1726, the odometer statement I signed said 71!!!!! Where did the extra miles come from? After many phone calls and a ruined vacation for me I was told I had said I would do wheels and tires on my own, the only thing I said I would do on my own was trailer brake controller. My girlfriend left a bad review on their FB page and when the dealer found out they told me they could no longer talk to me till the review came down. She took it down and I still can't get a return phone call or text. I looked on FB after I found the review my GF left and it was full of negative reviews. As of this review they have removed that feature from their page. Hey guys just be upfront and honest with your customers and it goes a long ways. I'm sure when they see this review they will also want me to take it down in order to work something out. I offered to buy the tires locally if they sent me the rims I thought I was getting but no call back and it's been right at a week with no response from them. I even called today 8-13-19 because I still have my trade in sitting here and the forecast is for very high wind and large hail. I was checking to see if they wanted me to put it inside somewhere so it didn't get beat up and sand blasted but never received a call back from the salesman or manager after leaving voicemails with both. Be careful when dealing with this place. On a side note: I am very happy with the work the service department did and the van rides great and has lots of power. It’s also very comfortable to drive and the kids love the room.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB6KF205647
Stock: 65563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 21,673 milesDelivery Available*
$41,590
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
Every person working at carvana, with the exception of Crystal in underwriting and Tracy in Executive Team, have all been mad, negligent, racist, unknowledgeable, unprofessional, and discriminating in the upper mgt level!! My delivery has been postponed 3 times, and will be postponed for 4th time after I call them to file complaint on my nightmare, Lisa!! Lisa has been the most [non-permissible content removed] dealer employee I've encountered, contacted, mssg in the 3 1/2 months on mkt to buy a vehicle thus far!!! She called me twice, mad?? She canceled the 3rd delivery, demanding I re-sign another contract by noon, not taking into consideration that I cannot function physically until or after 3 p.m. My vehicle was scheduled to be delivered until 4:30 p.m. Driver advised me on first embarrassing delivery that as long as contract was signed during delivery, and I had proof that purchased vehicle was on auto insurance policy, he'd leave my car!! I did add it to my auto insurance policy to start by date given, only to find that they never brought the car on that day!! Now I have to go through the troubles to get it off!! Driver was rude, late, and brought car to me at dark, and don't even carry an I pad for customers to e-sign, in case contract not retrievable online to customer!! He was yelling across the street my business and personal information to me!! What was most humiliating was that he brought down the vehicle, with my neighbors watching, to later take it and put it back on flatbed!!! I had purchased the vehicle in full!! The funds were verified with my credit union, which took an hour and 3 attemps due to their lack of organization!! Beware of your MONEY!!! If this happened to me when I was paying for the Mercedes, CASH and in full, imagine with financing!!! It only means that due to their negligence and discrimination against a Disabled, Gay Hispanic, they are only setting Carvana up for lawsuits!!! All of this occurred to me before signing their e-contract!! I'd rather have received my paid in full vehicle in a timely manner as they advertise, then to seek legal remedy!!! My recommendation to the wise and public is, if you are Disabled, Gay or Hispanic, and you want to buy a car from CARVANA is have time for haggling, discrimination and racism!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/123 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5JF015098
Stock: 2000654039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 21,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$53,500$879 Below Market
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
ONE OWNER CARFAX/TRADE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLINDSPOT, SUNROOF/MOONROOF/PANO ROOF, BACK UP SENSORS, NAVIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE, APPLE/GOOGLE PLAY, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, 12 Speakers, 4 Cameras, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Enhanced Autopilot, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane Keeping w/Automatic Steering, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio: FM w/Custom Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Self-Parking, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Wheels: 19" Silver.2018 Tesla Model S AWD AWD Clean CARFAX.102/105 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E2XJF265016
Stock: P8055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 11,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,899
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $76,000*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 02/02/2023 OR 38,911 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Miles per Charge: 259 The 2019 Tesla Model S holds a top spot in most hybrid and electric car rankings. It boasts an astounding all-electric driving range and lively performance, along with comfortable seating and eye-popping technology. The 2019 Model S is an excellent used car. In fact, it's one of the best ways to get into an efficient, all-electric vehicle without sacrificing anything in performance. Technology is another high point of this car. It features a 17-inch touch screen and a wide array of cool, almost-self-driving features. A roomy cabin, lots of cargo space, and high-quality interior surfaces make the Model S very easy to live with on a regular basis. FEATURES One Owner AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dealer Review:
I worked with Jessie and Rose to purchase a vehicle from out of state. The process went very smoothly, and they kept in touch with plenty of updates along the way. Once the sale was finalized, I had the car at my home in Michigan in two days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E27KF304047
Stock: 304047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 18,426 miles
$54,999$1,320 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
Dealer Review:
Very quick to respond!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E24JF294012
Stock: O307763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 16,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,495
Jims Auto Sales - Fontana / California
We have sourced a very nice 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Sedan. She comes equipped with navigation, backup camera and has no accidents reported to AutoCheck. Should you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive please don't hesitate to contact us. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 with Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2JF095279
Stock: SP12679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Tesla searches:
Related Tesla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.