Used Toyota Truck for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 371,854 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Phat's Auto Group - Covina / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBET34145S472703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,609 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$33,995$924 Below Market
Beck Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
THIS BARCELONA RED METALLIC 2019 TOYOTA TACOMA SR5 4X4 DOUBLE CAB ONLY HAS ***14,901 MILES*** AND IS A ONE OWNER! FEATURES INCLUDE: ENTUNE AUDIO PLUS w/6.1' TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, USB, STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER HORIZONTAL REAR WINDOW, POWER WINDOWS/DOORS/LOCKS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT WITH SWAY WARNING SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!Safety equipment includes: Toyota Safety Sense P: Pre-Collision Sys w/Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert w/ Sway Warning Sys, Automatic High Beams Rear Backup Camera Dr & Fr Pass Advanced Airbag System Seat-Mounted Side & Side Curtain Airbags 3-Pt Seatbelts for All Seating Positions Tire Pressure Monitor Sys w/Auto Locate... SAVE at BECK! CALL TODAY! 317-550-2663
Dealer Review:
Fast, friendly very little hassle. So far, so good.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0KX177457
Stock: P7764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 108,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,900$4,064 Below Market
Seth Wadley Ford Lincoln - Pauls Valley / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F16DX279030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Toyota Tundra SR54,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$43,980
Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
--TOYOTA CERTIFIED--, --7YR 100,000 MILE WARRANTY--, **160 Point Inspection**, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, LED HEADLIGHTS w/ LED DRL AND LED FOGLIGHTS, TUNDRA TSS OFF-ROAD SE BLACK PACKAGE w/ 20 in BLACK WHEELS AND TIRE UPGRADE, BLACK STEP TUBES, NAVIGATION, RUNNING BOARDS, BEDLINER, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE, STAR SAFETY SYSTEM(VSC,TRAC,ABS,EBD,BA,SST), PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT WITH STEERING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION/GPS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, SERVICE RECORDS, FULLY DETAILED, SUPER CLEAN, FULL TANK OF GAS, RENTAL CAR ASSISTANCE, 38 Gallon Fuel Tank Capacity, Anti-Theft Immobilizer w/Alarm, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, SR5 Upgrade Package, Urethane Tilt/Telescopic 4-Spoke Steering Wheel. Certified. Certification Program Details: 12-month/12,000 mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty 1-year of Roadside Assistance Towing reimbursement up to $50 per occurrence Substitute Transportation Transferable 160-point inspection CARFAX Vehicle History Report Financing at New Vehicle Rates and Terms Toyota Tundra 2020 SR5 RWD i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V LEV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Midnight BlackRecent Arrival! Odometer is 7014 miles below market average!Easy access from anywhere, 75 and 121!
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a 2020 Toyota Tacoma from your dealership. I had the distinct pleasure of working with one of your sales person's, Rachel Mergott. Rachel is a professional, sincere, and knowledgeable salesperson. She made my recent vehicle purchase from your dealership, Pat Lobby Toyota of McKinney, a very positive experience. She was prepared ahead of time and was very honest about the whole process. Her engaging personality kept the sales process flowing smoothly. She worked very closely with her team to insure that there were no misunderstandings about the process. Once the sales was completed, she went above and beyond to insure I was very satisfied with my purchase and also made sure I understood how my new Toyota Tacoma's new features worked. Rachel represented your team very admirably. Please let her know that she made a positive impression on this customer. When the time comes for me to purchase another vehicle she will be the first person I will contact. Thanks Rachel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEY5F1XLX265628
Stock: 984389A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 18,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,658$530 Below Market
Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 18,198! PRICED TO MOVE $400 below NADA Retail! EPA 22 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! SILVER SKY METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE W/ GUN METAL interior, TRD Off Road trim. NAV, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE (OC), Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESTRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE (OC) Off Road grade package, Entune App Suite, Destination Search, iHeartRadio, MovieTickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Yelp, Facebook Places and Slacker Radio. Toyota TRD Off Road with SILVER SKY METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE W/ GUN METAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 278 HP at 6000 RPM*.AFFORDABLE TO OWNThis Tacoma is priced $400 below NADA Retail.VISIT US TODAYOur dealership has new and used car buyers' best interest in mind with independent, friendly onsite financing that can take care of your transaction from start to finish. We will always work within your budget's comfort zone in our hassle-free environment.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I recently bought a Highlander from Desmond Quinn at this dealership and felt that he listened to my requests in a vehicle and evaluation as a potential new Toyota buyer. I found that he answered all of my questions fully, and was professional and knowledgeable through the process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN9JM140220
Stock: X70090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 193,820 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,251
Boucher Chevrolet of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
*FULLY LOADED TUNDRA CREWMAX LIMITED V8!*CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX* LOCAL TRADE WITH AN INCREDIBLE MAINTENANCE HISTORY* HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR* POWER SUNROOF* BACKUP CAMERA* NAVIGATION* JBL 12 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO* SIDE ASSIST STEPS* 18 ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES* TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE* BEDLINER* TONNEAU COVER* TRAILERING PACKAGE* 5.7L V8 POWER* 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC* AND SO MUCH MORE!*STOP BY BOUCHER CHEVY OF WAUKESHA TODAY!* This Silver Sky Metallic 2007 Toyota Tundra Limited has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Chevrolet of Waukesha ASC Factory Certified Technicians! It is value priced to move using live market data and it includes Boucher's Smart Care Maintenance Package at no additional charge! See dealer for details! *Price excludes tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Tundra Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBDV58127S463643
Stock: 20CB695B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 92,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,998$973 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Valencia - Valencia / California
Trd Off-Road Package Radio: Entune Audio Plus Off Road Towing Package Bluetooth Connection Graphite; Fabric Seat Trim (Fj) Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Very nice and helpful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU4GN2FM184445
Stock: FM184445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2019 Toyota Tundra Limited22,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,770
Rick Hendrick Toyota Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
Limited trim. Toyota Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 22,437! $3,100 below NADA Retail! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, POWER TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF W/SLIDING. Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Local Trade-In, Loaded, Navigation.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESPOWER TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF W/SLIDING SUNSHADE. Toyota Limited with Smoked Mesquite exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*.AFFORDABLEThis Tundra is priced $3,100 below NADA Retail.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECertified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report includedMORE ABOUT USOur dealership has new and used car buyers' best interest in mind with independent, friendly onsite financing that can take care of your transaction from start to finish. We will always work within your budget's comfort zone in our hassle-free environment.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I recently bought a Highlander from Desmond Quinn at this dealership and felt that he listened to my requests in a vehicle and evaluation as a potential new Toyota buyer. I found that he answered all of my questions fully, and was professional and knowledgeable through the process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFFY5F13KX245451
Stock: DL42340A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 23,414 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$42,598$1,293 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Trd Off Road Package Running Boards Skid Resistor Bedliner W/O Deck Rail System Bluetooth Connection Black; Fabric Seat Trim W/Trd Package Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Take home this Toyota Tundra 4WD SR5, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Charlie was great helping find the right truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDY5F15KX835304
Stock: KX835304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 21,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,850
Woolwine Ford Lincoln - Collins / Mississippi
Collins may be a small town, but at Woolwine Ford Lincoln the selection is big and the savings are bigger. If you're shopping for a vehicle give us a call and let us help you find the vehicle that is right for you and your family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMAZ5CN3JM075143
Stock: U5143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 46,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$35,995
Cain Toyota - North Canton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDY5F15GX510983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,750 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,820
Reliable Chevrolet New Mexico - Albuquerque / New Mexico
JUST ARRIVED GET FIRST LOOK, CAN NOT SALE UNTIL INSPECTION IS DONE.
Dealer Review:
I went to this dealership with the sole intent of purchasing a new vehicle, and with all the friendly help and courteous attitudes from all I can in contact with, I did just that. It was a lengthy transaction, but while I waited, I was offered water and snacks, Great job everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU42N79M030866
Stock: 7865755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 39,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,982
Sunrise Ford Fontana - Fontana / California
Take your excitement to another level with our 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Double Cab 4WD proudly presented in Silver Sky Metallic! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 278hp while matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing road authority. Endowed with multi-terrain select, crawl control, and an electronically locking rear differential, our brawny Four Wheel Drive Double Cab helps you tame the toughest trails. Conquer your day in our Tacoma that grabs attention with its muscular fenders, distinct grille, and alloy wheels. The TRD Off-Road cabin is ready for action and helps you stay comfortable and relaxed with push-button start, a multi-information display, and power windows/locks. Maintain a connection thanks to Entune Audio that features a touchscreen display, impressive audio, full-color navigation, voice recognition, wireless smartphone charging, Bluetooth, and more! Named the best resale value by KBB, our Toyota is equipped with the Star Safety System, advanced airbags, and a backup camera to offer you additional peace of mind. Our Tacoma is primed to exceed your demands and is built for fun. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Rocky and Luann were super. They really listened to my interests and conditions. They went over and above to get me the Mustang I wanted for my price point. Rocky even delivered the car to my house and demonstrated its features. I heartily recommend anyone buying a Ford to contact them at Sunrise Ford Fontana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5ANXJM166597
Stock: V57350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 22,128 milesDelivery Available*
$44,990
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
Every person working at carvana, with the exception of Crystal in underwriting and Tracy in Executive Team, have all been mad, negligent, racist, unknowledgeable, unprofessional, and discriminating in the upper mgt level!! My delivery has been postponed 3 times, and will be postponed for 4th time after I call them to file complaint on my nightmare, Lisa!! Lisa has been the most [non-permissible content removed] dealer employee I've encountered, contacted, mssg in the 3 1/2 months on mkt to buy a vehicle thus far!!! She called me twice, mad?? She canceled the 3rd delivery, demanding I re-sign another contract by noon, not taking into consideration that I cannot function physically until or after 3 p.m. My vehicle was scheduled to be delivered until 4:30 p.m. Driver advised me on first embarrassing delivery that as long as contract was signed during delivery, and I had proof that purchased vehicle was on auto insurance policy, he'd leave my car!! I did add it to my auto insurance policy to start by date given, only to find that they never brought the car on that day!! Now I have to go through the troubles to get it off!! Driver was rude, late, and brought car to me at dark, and don't even carry an I pad for customers to e-sign, in case contract not retrievable online to customer!! He was yelling across the street my business and personal information to me!! What was most humiliating was that he brought down the vehicle, with my neighbors watching, to later take it and put it back on flatbed!!! I had purchased the vehicle in full!! The funds were verified with my credit union, which took an hour and 3 attemps due to their lack of organization!! Beware of your MONEY!!! If this happened to me when I was paying for the Mercedes, CASH and in full, imagine with financing!!! It only means that due to their negligence and discrimination against a Disabled, Gay Hispanic, they are only setting Carvana up for lawsuits!!! All of this occurred to me before signing their e-contract!! I'd rather have received my paid in full vehicle in a timely manner as they advertise, then to seek legal remedy!!! My recommendation to the wise and public is, if you are Disabled, Gay or Hispanic, and you want to buy a car from CARVANA is have time for haggling, discrimination and racism!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F18KX790350
Stock: 2000657360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 32,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,659
McDonald Volvo Cars - Littleton / Colorado
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER WITH REGULAR SERVICES *** TOWING PACKAGE * PREDATOR TUBE STEPS * BLACK SATIN ALLOY WHEELS ****2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 4WD, 130 Amp Alternator, 5' Black Oval Tube Steps, ATF Cooler, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Bed Extender, Chrome Rear Bumper, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Color-Keyed Overfenders, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lamps, Engine Oil Cooler, Exhaust Tip, Exterior Package, Front Fog Lamps, Power Steering Cooler, Remote Keyless Entry System, SR5 Package, Tow Package, Trailer Sway Control, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 16' Dark Satin Alloy. McDonald Volvo specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Volvo vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4733 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN5HM095240
Stock: VPHM095240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 19,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,851
Toyota Of Surprise - Surprise / Arizona
One Owner with No Accidents according to the Carfax Vehicle History Report. Properly Maintained and Completely Serviced up to date. Original Books and Service Records included. Includes Bluetooth, TRD Off Road Package, TRD Front Skid Plate and much more. EPA Rated 24 Highway MPG. Outstanding Condition. Clean with No Funny Odors. This is a good one and favorably priced. Thanks for looking. You'll be very pleased. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9KX201562
Stock: TP1495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 28,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,459$1,992 Below Market
Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMDZ5BN6JM044287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,995
Toyota of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
Dealer Review:
Technologically Antiquated - If I could leave zero stars, it would still be too generous. As we live in the 21st century, in a day and age of almost limitless contact via the internet and social media, the opportunity for virtually unlimited buying power is in the hands of the consumer. As such, a recent email exchange with an associate with the dealership left me speechless and embarrassed for the remaining staff at Toyota of Orlando when my request for detailed deal estimates and 'out the door' pricing on two modestly priced Tundra 4x4 trucks was abhorrently denied because: "We do business differently here. We have customers that come from all over the state and even the majority of the South East. In order to receive the out the door pricing you would need to come in personally. We do not discuss othe the door pricing or negotiate via email or phone." I feel sorry that this individual is so opposed to the idea that a deal can be made via telecom (phone, internet, email, fax) that it completely cost him the opportunity to win my business for a brand new truck and projects an image of ignorance and arrogance about the way things are done at Toyota of Orlando. I wish Toyota of Orlando the best of luck with their anachronistic sales model of in person deal negotiations, but I feel that, even if they are currently atop the sales rankings as a result of these methods, they may be denying an unknown number of future car buyers within the 21st century cloud/technological community and they are sabotaging their ability to create an untold number of new and potential sales. My money and my autonomous buying power will be looking to other dealerships who have in the past and currently are satisfying my digital sales needs. Regards, Potential Client
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN0KM228798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota searches:
Related Toyota info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2016
- Used Audi S4 2010
- Used BMW X3 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2011
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2013
- Used Buick Cascada 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2013
- Used Honda CR-Z 2011
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2010
- Used Audi S8 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2013
- Used Volvo XC60 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gilbert AZ
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Bellevue WA
- Used Toyota GR Supra Woodbridge VA
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Seattle WA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Wilmington DE
- Used Toyota Highlander Asheville NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Tyler TX
- Used Toyota Avalon Nashville TN
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Rochester NY
- Used Toyota Camry Ocala FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Prius 2015 Rochester NY
- Used Toyota Avalon 2017 Knoxville TN
- Used Toyota Prius 2012 Greenville SC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.