Good and well spoken folks at the dealership. Saw a decently priced car online and we went in to pick up the specific used car. Without wasting time of the sales person, we finalised the car at the published online price. Being from an average household dealing with inflation, we did ask for any possible discount, and we were told that the online published price was final - Great!. We trusted the following paperwork and swiftly completed documentation without paying much attention to the detailed numbers - Mistake!. Returned home only to observe that the purchase price in the documents was $7,480 more than the online price we agreed upon. This was on and above the Documentary fee of $789. Paid a second visit to correct the discrepancy, but only to learn that a dealership fee was levied or slipped in. Absolutely no memory of any discussion on such additional fee at the time of purchase - Baffled!. No correction, only explanation. We were then handed over with yet more warranties in lieu of $7,480, which everyone hopes we never have to use - Fooled! Moral of the story: Trust people, but pay attention to the numbers!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

VIN: 7SAYGDEF6NF413393

Stock: ALF628

Certified Pre-Owned: No

