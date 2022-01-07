Used Tesla Model Y Performance for Sale
- $68,990Great price15,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF9MF189466
Stock: 2001674771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2022
- $72,990Fair price$1,658 Below Market10,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Cleveland, OH / 280 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF5MF089073
Stock: 2001837605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $72,990Good price$1,797 Below Market9,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF9MF267325
Stock: 2001911663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2022
- $73,990Fair price9,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF3MF239830
Stock: 2001886332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- $75,590Good price$1,710 Below Market10,023 miles303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Cleveland, OH / 280 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 7SAYGDEF4NF312627
Stock: 2001869546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2022
- $73,990Fair price$1,362 Below Market2,507 miles303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF1MF084002
Stock: 2001604215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2022
- $75,990Good price3,530 miles303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 7SAYGDEF4NF380149
Stock: 2001845183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2022
- $64,333Great price$5,922 Below Market23,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeChevrolet of Palatine (Palatine, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Palatine, IL / 594 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD Pearl White Multi-Coat *BACKUP CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH, *HEATED SEATS, *LEATHER SEATS, *NAVIGATION, *PANORAMIC ROOF, *AL...
Dealer Review:
I have traded & purchased multiple cars with Chevrolet dealers at various locations but have not had an experience that exceeded my expectations until I worked with this organization. Outstanding on the sales and service side. When I was researching a new vehicle at their location there was no pressure but assistance when I requested it. Mr. Mark Howard responded to all my questions and concerns and even taught me some things I was not aware of with respect to the new car technology features. Incredible features! Incredible experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF6LF018544
Stock: C1991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $69,698Great price$4,502 Below Market15,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeCurry Honda (Chamblee, GA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Chamblee, GA / 519 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 15,756! Performance trim. Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEFXMF087545
Stock: MF087545DW
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2022
- $67,900Good price23,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangePorsche Grapevine (Grapevine, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Grapevine, TX / 1,170 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Porsche Grapevine Trade-In!2020 Tesla Model Y Performance in Red Multi-Coat and Black Interior. Available at Porsche Grapevine 1280 Texan Trail Grapev...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF6LF009732
Stock: PGT2420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2022
- $70,995Great price$6,905 Below Market6,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeVictory Mitsubishi (Bronx, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Bronx, NY / 232 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 700 cars new and luxury used vehicles. All Used vehicles come with a quality assurance...
Dealer Review:
The people who work are kind and welcoming. They are very helpful. Thank you Arismendy for everything.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 7SAYGDEF9NF328094
Stock: 17707T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2022
- 555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 7SAYGDEF5NF463699
Stock: 2001977567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- 3,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF0MF201942
Stock: 2001955475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- $77,990Fair price$172 Below Market5,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Pittsburgh, PA / 172 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 7SAYGDEF9NF326880
Stock: 2001943525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- $69,989Great price$4,748 Below Market9,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeChevrolet of Palatine (Palatine, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Palatine, IL / 594 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD Red Multi-Coat *BACKUP CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH, *HEATED SEATS, *LEATHER SEATS, *NAVIGATION, *PANORAMIC ROOF, *ALLOY WHEE...
Dealer Review:
I have traded & purchased multiple cars with Chevrolet dealers at various locations but have not had an experience that exceeded my expectations until I worked with this organization. Outstanding on the sales and service side. When I was researching a new vehicle at their location there was no pressure but assistance when I requested it. Mr. Mark Howard responded to all my questions and concerns and even taught me some things I was not aware of with respect to the new car technology features. Incredible features! Incredible experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF8MF251343
Stock: C2051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2022
- $72,495Great price$6,439 Below Market1,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyDirect DriveAuto Lounge of Edison (Edison, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Edison, NJ / 193 miles away from Ashburn, VA
* GREAT DEAL AT $72,495 * * Check out this 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance * * 2022 ** Tesla * * Model Y * This 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance might ...
Dealer Review:
Good and well spoken folks at the dealership. Saw a decently priced car online and we went in to pick up the specific used car. Without wasting time of the sales person, we finalised the car at the published online price. Being from an average household dealing with inflation, we did ask for any possible discount, and we were told that the online published price was final - Great!. We trusted the following paperwork and swiftly completed documentation without paying much attention to the detailed numbers - Mistake!. Returned home only to observe that the purchase price in the documents was $7,480 more than the online price we agreed upon. This was on and above the Documentary fee of $789. Paid a second visit to correct the discrepancy, but only to learn that a dealership fee was levied or slipped in. Absolutely no memory of any discussion on such additional fee at the time of purchase - Baffled!. No correction, only explanation. We were then handed over with yet more warranties in lieu of $7,480, which everyone hopes we never have to use - Fooled! Moral of the story: Trust people, but pay attention to the numbers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 7SAYGDEF6NF413393
Stock: ALF628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $68,950Great price$5,712 Below Market10,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeShift - Bay Area (Oakland, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Oakland, CA / 2,402 miles away from Ashburn, VA
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1891564 -------------- Shift offers delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars...
Dealer Review:
Shift wants to be the next CarMax. Problem is they don't have the Infrastructure, the talent or proper and non-incompetent management. These guys wont be around much longer. Stay away from them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF8MF258244
Stock: c152642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- $69,950Great price$5,027 Below Market6,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeShift - Bay Area (Oakland, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Oakland, CA / 2,402 miles away from Ashburn, VA
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1801043 -------------- Shift offers delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars...
Dealer Review:
Shift wants to be the next CarMax. Problem is they don't have the Infrastructure, the talent or proper and non-incompetent management. These guys wont be around much longer. Stay away from them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEFXMF230672
Stock: c1217834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $66,979Great price$4,697 Below Market17,472 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeHonda of Gainesville (Gainesville, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Gainesville, FL / 702 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WITH HONDA OF GAINESVILLE ADVANTAGE / LIFETIME CAR WASHES , ANTIMICROBIAL SURFACE TREATMENT, RAIN REPELLENT , HEADLIGHT PROTECTION , DOOR EDGE & CUP G...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF0LF000590
Stock: F000590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $69,949Fair price$2,484 Below Market14,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only315mi EPA electric rangeAutoNation Ford Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Scottsdale, AZ / 1,939 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle...
Dealer Review:
Had a great experience with everyone I met at AutoNation Ford Scottsdale. They made the sale easy and helped me with an issue on my truck post sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF9LF022748
Stock: LF022748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $76,994Good price$1,977 Below Market1,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only303mi EPA electric rangeAutoNation Toyota Cerritos (Cerritos, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Cerritos, CA / 2,266 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Solid Black Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Bl...
Dealer Review:
Greg, Zee, and Kevin made the car buying process super easy. I came all the way from Fresno and had the best service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 7SAYGDEF7NF454549
Stock: NF454549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
Related Tesla Model Y info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.