Used Porsche SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 Porsche Macan Turbo31,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,900
Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York
2017 Porsche Macan Turbo 7 Speed PDK Transmission, Volcano Grey Metallic with Black/Garnet Red Interior. 31,948 Miles.111 point inspection; Porsche Certified (CPO) Warranty which will run until September 7, 2023 with unlimited mileage.This vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A57HLB61804
Stock: HLB61804
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 45,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$44,995$289 Below Market
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Porsche Cayenne delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" RS Spyder Design in Satin Platinum, Wheels w/Locks, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Porsche Cayenne Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic -inc: auto start stop, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P275/45R20 AS -inc: sealing compound and electric compressor,, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Spare Tire Mobility Kit.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Stop by BMW of Middleburg Heights located at 6976 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A20HLA72357
Stock: B13704P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 68,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,992
Napleton Cadillac Rockford - Rockford / Illinois
This outstanding example of a 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is offered by Napleton Rockford. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Porsche Cayenne is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. This Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition. Napleton is one of the leading Cadillac, Subaru, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Bentley, Ford, Fiat, Nissan, Audi dealers in north Illinois and south Wisconsin, and we have many repeat customers who tell their friends and family about us. We have a great selection and competitive prices. Our sales team is thorough, knowledgeable, and professional, and you will always be respected and well cared for. If you're looking for a dealer that provides excellent customer service, integrity and honesty, shop Napleton first. And we have over 200 quality, preowned, lightly used cars. We fully inspect all of our used cars before we put them on our lot so that you can buy with confidence. Whether you're looking for a new or used car, shop with Napleton first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A24HKA80575
Stock: P1353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 47,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$46,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Premium Package Plus (Pjy) Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche includes: LANE DEPARTURE WARNING W/LANE CHANGE ASSIST Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor VEHICLE CABLE LENGTH 7.5M/25 FOOT BLACK, PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats FRONT SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) 14-WAY POWER SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar REVERSING CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2017 Cayenne S E-Hybrid has passed the Porsche stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Quality and prestige abound with this Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. One of the best things about this Porsche Cayenne is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Excellent job from Mark Laurenzi and the whole team. This is the third new car that i buy from Mark and he has been absolutely always great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A25HLA74878
Stock: HLA74878
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 87,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,990
Star Motors - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA29P89LA11741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,500
Joe Ricci Automotive - Taylor / Michigan
GREAT MILES 26,819! Macan trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Quite simply, no other compact luxury SUV is more engaging and fun to drive as the 2017 Porsche Macan. No matter which engine you opt for, you're going to get acceleration that either matches the class best or utterly blows it away.". WHY BUY FROM US: We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A51HLB81710
Stock: 3315TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche Macan21,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$42,000$740 Below Market
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2017 Porsche Macan Base SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, PREMIUM PKG, SMOKING PKG, BOSE A AUDIO PKG, PORSCHE CONNECT PLUS, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA), BLACK ROOF RAILS, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, PDLS, AUTO DIMMING EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR MIRRORS, 19 MACAN TURBO WHEELS, 8 WAY POWER SEATS.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description here Odometer is 9840 miles below market average!Reviews: * Quick acceleration regardless of engine choice; most athletic and engaging to drive SUV in its segment; surprisingly comfortable and composed ride; excellent interior quality makes the cabin feel a step above its competitors; long list of options means you can customize every last detail to your liking. Source: EdmundsWE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A54HLB05270
Stock: LB05270A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 19,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$49,995
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Dolomite Silver Metallic Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim W/Alcantara This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Dealing with BMW of Las Vegas was an awesome experience. The dealership is lovely, the salesperson we worked with - Ardie was great. He didn't pressure us and we feel like he worked to get us the best deal on the car we wanted. The Finance guy - Nawabi was also great. We signed all of the paperwork and then we changed our mind and decided to register the car in CA instead of NV. They had to redo all of the paperwork, but they were great about it. Several folks at the dealership followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied. I would highly recommend this dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A5XKLB08472
Stock: KLB08472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 106,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
Dark Blue Metallic 2012 Porsche Cayenne**BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION**, **HEATED SEAT PACKAGE**, **REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF PACKAGE**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **INCLUDES WARRANTY**, **CLIMATE CONTROL PACKAGE**, **AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE**, **ALUMINUM WHEEL PACKAGE**, **AIR CONDITIONED LEATHER SEATING**.Best prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A22CLA01133
Stock: B2583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 24,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,888$591 Below Market
US Motors - San Diego / California
**Our vehicles include a limited warranty. See dealer for more details. A phenomenal blend of performance, utility, and style, our 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition AWD SUV is brought to you sculpted in White. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that unleashes 300hp while perfectly matched to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This All Wheel Drive team rewards you with impressive acceleration that will get your blood pumping along with exceptional handling, precise steering and near 23mpg on the highway. Undeniably Porsche, you'll turn heads in this Cayenne that struts its stuff with an aggressive stance enhanced by platinum silver accents, 19-inch wheels, and a sunroof. Slide into the posh Platinum Edition cabin and pamper yourself with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats with 8-way power adjustments, and the convenience of a reclining 40/20/40 split rear seat. Keep your eyes on the road as you stay safely connected via Bluetooth, full-color navigation, and an easy-to-use touchscreen interface with a Bose surround-sound system. This Porsche Cayenne has been meticulously designed with anti-lock brakes with enhanced brake assist and readiness, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, and many airbags to keep you safe and secure. Go ahead and embrace those twisty roads on your next adventure. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A29HKA88784
Stock: 11806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 123,165 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,990$579 Below Market
Capitol Auto Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P38LA44061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Porsche Macan33,851 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$38,991$2,344 Below Market
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- 2017 Porsche Macan Base Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Balance of Full Certification. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 111 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * Roadside Assistance - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Axle Ratio: 4.13, Wheels: 8J x 18 Fr & 9J x 18 Rr Macan, 8-Way Power Bucket Seats, Partial Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim, Porsche Communication Management, 8 Speakers, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A56HLB81525
Stock: PP3175A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 56,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$32,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2016 PORSCHE MACAN S. V6 3.0 LITER TWIN TURBOCHARGED 340 HP 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS. CLEAN CARFAX. 2 OWNERS. NO ACCIDENTS. 5 SERVICE RECORDS. 61K MSRP!!! TRIPLE BLACK. SPORT CHRONO PKG. INFOTAINMENT PKG.MONOCHROME EXTERIOR PKG. LEATHER & ALCANTARA SEATS. NAVI. PANO SUNROOF. BLACK POLISHED WOOD GRAIN. HEATED SEATS. REAR HEATED SEATS. REAR PRIVACY SHADES. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM. BLUETOOTH/USB/AUX CONNECTIVITY. 20 INCH WHEELS. RED BRAKE CALIPERS. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
Dealer Review:
I purchased a 2010 LS 460 with under 35,000 miles for under $20K. As to be expected, it would likely have shortcomings, mostly superficial or maintenance items. This it did, though Jasmine quickly arranged for new owners manuals to be shipped and a cash reimbursement of $140 in partial reimbursement for missing items. The only serious problem was that steering linkage had torn loose in two places, as determined by the Lexus dealer in Tucson. This means that at speeds common to Interstate driving, the car would likely have undergone a major and perhaps fatal accident. Had I driven the car back to Tucson rather than having it shipped, I might not be writing this review! I had specified that anything that made the car inoperable or unsafe would be corrected. This Ride N Drive did not do, though I don't think it was intentional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Macan S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A54GLB57493
Stock: B57493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Porsche Macan S45,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,995$4,139 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Night Blue Metallic Exterior with Standard Interior in Black Premium Package Plus 21 Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Smoking Package Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A56HLB10841
Stock: PPB10841
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- certified
2014 Porsche Cayenne GTS50,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$44,991$1,691 Below Market
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
GTS trim. Excellent Condition, Porsche Certified. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, REARVIEW CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT & REA... HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: REARVIEW CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, XM SATELLITE RADIO (SDARS) & HIGH DEFINITION RADIO, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF SYSTEM, WALNUT INTERIOR PACKAGE. Vehicles must pass an extensive 111-point checklist and inspection, 2 Year/Unlimited Mile Warranty from the date of sale, when/if New vehicle warranty has expired, Balance of original 4-year/50,000-mile new car warranty, All coverage expires at 8 years/100,000 total miles, $0 Deductible for warranty repairs, transferable to subsequent owners, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, All work done by Porsche-trained technicians, only genuine Porsche parts are used in reconditioning, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included during the Certified Warranty period, Trip-Interruption Services BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AD2A29ELA71724
Stock: ELA71724PCL
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 6,855 miles
$63,999
Bill Jacobs Volkswagen - Naperville / Illinois
Dealer Review:
I don’t normally believe in “signs”. The receptionist had the same name as me, Bill is my brother’s name, the person we talked to on the phone was busy when we got to the dealership, so we were nicely handed off to Chris VerHagen. Turns out his sister works with us and we both know her (about an hour and a half drive North). Then we opened the trunk and saw Weather Tech floor mats for this car. Our daughter had been in a car accident and her car was totaled and she was sadly mourning that she couldn’t find a car like hers to be able to use her Weather Tech floor mats. In addition to all the ‘signs”, Chris and the rest of the staff were very nice to work with and we only spent two and a half hours from the time we got to the Dealership. Best buying experience ever. Carol (& Megan)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Macan GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AG2A57JLB63930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$65,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *FREE NATIONWIDE & LOCAL DELIVERY* Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. This BEAUTIFUL & Tastefully Optioned 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo is powered by a 3.6L Turbocharged V6 motor, and comes equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control,Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, Burmester High-End Surround Sound System, Back-Up Camerar, Front & Rear ParkAssist w/Surround View, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Panoramic Roof System, Porsche Active Suspension Management System, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, Power Liftgate, Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Black, Vehicle Key Painted & Key Pouch in Leather, and 21'' Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color. Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
Dealer Review:
This dealership jacks prices up a lot. After a test-drive we offered to pay the top value that KBB sets. We were told that the most they could do is lower the price by $500. We left as the price was unreasonably high. The next day I saw on all of the websites they advertise that the price was lowered by almost $2000. I sent an email to Christian submitting an offer and never heard back. In a week we called the dealership and were talking to Mike. We asked him about the offer we made and he said he would talk to the manager and call back. After 3 days we still didn’t hear from him and I called again. Mike said that my offer was too low, however, he didn’t even remember the correct amount. I said that my offer was actually $1000 higher than what he remembered it was and I would be willing to pay more if they wanted to work with me. It was my opinion that they were not very interested in selling me the car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A53HLB60228
Stock: B60228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,776 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$32,590
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC2A28CLA82164
Stock: 2000616833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
