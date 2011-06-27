Used Buick Convertible for Sale Near Me
- $24,811Fair Deal | $395 below market
2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring21,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starling Buick GMC - Venice / Florida
2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATING, ALLOY WHEELS, REVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SEAT. Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program At Starling Buick GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingbuickgmc.com or contact us at 941-488-3667.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N50HG072245
Stock: G072245T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $16,895
2016 Buick Cascada Premium92,408 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge JeepRAM - Austin / Texas
�
Dealer Review:
On Thursday September the 13th the time of the test drive before the purchase of a new 2019 RAM 1500 there was 2 issues noticed, The rear seat recliner and the rear tire pressure sensor not working, It was addressed to the salesman and the sales manager I was told and I quote "its nothing it'll be fixed on Monday just bring the truck back and we will take care of everything on Sep 17th". between the purchase date the 13 and 17 the tire pressure sensor caused a leak in the valve and left me with a flat tire which I had to change with the spare and put air in it and switch back again 4 times! At this point I called the dealership and raised my concern once again they said "everything will be fixed when you drop it off on the 17th". I dropped off the truck and they called me a few hours later saying the "truck is ready for pick up the air leak is fixed and they have to order parts for the rear seat recliner and the rear tire pressure sensor" (this is 4 days after the sales why did you order the parts right away?) The ETA the gave me was end of September and then no phone calls! On October 1st I called the dealership 4 times to get a hold of someone and finally I was told the parts are on back order it,ll be another 3 weeks again no phone calls from the dealership I called back on Oct 25 This time the dealership agreed to take the needed parts from another truck and put them on my vehicle to get me going they said and I quote" We have you on schedule for Monday Oct 29th to fix everything we'll give you a call to setup the time" Again no phone calls, I call the dealership 3 times on the 30th of October to get a hold of someone the respond was "I don't know let me check" then they call me back and say Carlos the new car director said were not going to do that the customer has to wait until the parts come in, When I asked for the ETA on the parts they said "It could be end of November or end of December We're not sure" And to top it all I never received my customer survey, Is the dealership holding that back or used the wrong email so I don't give you a bad survey? My question is to Mike Wilson the GM and Nyle Maxwell the owner, How can you allow your staff to misinform and lie to customer just to make a sell move on and then ignore the customer? This was such a small issue on a brand new vehicle and ruined the name of the dealership and the brand for me! If this is what you stand for It's a shame.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WT3N57GG117870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$20,150Fair Deal
2016 Buick Cascada Premium52,597 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Myrtle Beach - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
Local Trade-In Clean Carfax- One Owner , and freshly serviced. Factory Equipped as follows: Driver Confidence Package,Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Parking Assist,Navigation, Rear Camera,Available service contracts with flexible options. Competitive Financing with flexible terms available through a wide portfolio of lenders for all credit tiers! Can't make the trip from out of state? Ask about our front door delivery program (some restrictions may apply).Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Headlamp Control, Navigation System, Security system, Wheels: 20" Dynamic Twin-Spoke Bi-Color.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Carbon Black Metallic 2016 Buick Cascada Premium
Dealer Review:
We had a great experience with this dealership. They went over and above to help us choose a car, finalize the options and exchange the old car. This is our 3rd BMW, and all have been leased through this dealership, we don't even think of going anywhere else.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WT3N5XGG129687
Stock: 7370A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $21,000Good Deal | $1,743 below market
2016 Buick Cascada Premium18,900 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hullman's Ford Lincoln - Falls City / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WT3N50GG004102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,997
2016 Buick Cascada Premium7,840 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Paragould / Arkansas
Bayird Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Paragould is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with 12,190mi. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Those shopping for a sporty convertible would be wise to check out this Buick Cascada Premium. With the versatility to easily switch between open-air and closed-cabin driving, it's hard to ignore the everyday practicality of this Cascada. In addition to being well-cared for, this Buick Cascada has very low mileage making it a rare find. Looking for a Buick Cascada that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This impeccably built Buick Cascada Premium comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Buick. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick Cascada More information about the 2016 Buick Cascada: There aren't many options these days when it comes to compact premium convertibles, but Buick is looking to change that. The Cascada is a lovely, stylish rag top that comes loaded with all the stuff buyers want that would cost $3,500 more to get in the Audi A3 cabriolet. The Cascada outshines the BMW 228i convertible as well, which can't match it for standard features. With room for four adults to cruise top down in comfort, and with more trunk space than either the Mustang or Camaro convertible, the Cascada is a fascinating -- and potentially popular proposition from Buick. This model sets itself apart with fast-opening convertible top, well-appointed interior, standard technology, and Attractive, muscular styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WT3N58GG101371
Stock: U9280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-29-2018
- $24,888
2019 Buick Cascada Premium25,518 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Putnam Buick GMC - Burlingame / California
Ebony Twilight Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Fresh Oil Change. Odometer is 2323 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Serving the entire Bay Area with 'Red Carpet Service' for over 52 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N54KG340345
Stock: XR9639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- $26,990Fair Deal
Certified 2017 Buick Cascada Premium23,395 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stan McNabb Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tullahoma / Tennessee
<b>Equipment</b> Protect this model from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. It has an elegant black exterior finish. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this small car is easy with the climate control system. This vehicle has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle is front wheel drive. With the keyless entry system on it you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. This small car is equipped with a gasoline engine. This unit has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. With the adjustable lumbar support in this Buick Cascada your back will love you. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. <b>Packages</b> LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N56HG059110
Stock: A4977
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $25,419Good Deal | $941 below market
2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring10,407 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Arnold Chevrolet Buick - West Babylon / New York
SENIOR DRIVEN. SUPER NICE CONDITION AND HARD TO FIND. CARFAX One-Owner. Sport Red 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.6L 4-Cylinder **VERY CLEAN AND INSPECTED THOROUGHLY IN AND OUT**, ***MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO GET SPECIAL ONLINE PRICING!**, **ONE ORIGINAL OWNER**, *SCREEN NAVIGATION*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *HEATED SEATS*, *USB / AUX INPUTS TO PLAY MUSIC*, *REMOTE START*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, **SENIOR DRIVEN**, *LOCAL TRADE, NON RENTAL VEHICLE*, **SUPER LOW MILES, UNBELIEVABLE!**. DON'T BE FOOLED BY HIGH MILEAGE CARS AND TRUCKS FOR A LOWER PRICE! Our competitors hope you don't see our low miles AND low prices! We offer very competitive rates and we can even work with your credit union to make your purchase a breeze. Our finance department can make the toughest credit situations and enjoyable experience. Give us a shot and you'll be glad you did. Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Our ONLINE PRICING MISSION at Arnold Chevrolet Buick is to present value pricing to all of our customers. That is achieved by polling many pricing websites daily. This will ensure that you receive real time Value Pricing on EVERY pre-owned vehicle we sell. WE DO NOT ARTIFICIALLY INFLATE OUR PRICES with the hope of winning a negotiating contest with you. We put our best foot forward. We have been around for decades and we realize this is the best approach for our customers. Please call with any questions you may have. Arnold Chevrolet Buick is proud of it's many years of selling quality, pre-owned cars and trucks. Just pop by for a test drive and let's make it happen. Al Dobbs Sales Manager Arnold Chevrolet Buick (631)422-3700 x 118 for quick service. PRICES ONLY GOOD WITH COPY OF THIS AD SHOWING DATE, PRICE AND STOCK NUMBER. PRICES NOT VALID ON PRIOR DEALS WRITTEN. MUST PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL TO RECEIVE INTERNET PRICING.***** Dealer prep fee of $395 gets added to all pre-owned vehicles in stock. MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO RECEIVE THIS SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N53HG161386
Stock: 8509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $24,499Fair Deal
2019 Buick Cascada Premium17,281 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Enterprise Car Sales Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
Dealer Review:
We initially went in with wanting to buy a RAV4 but after test driving so many of their cars we ended going with a Nissan Rogue. Both me and my husband were very satisfied with their services and their patience. Would definitely recommend enterprise for a car purchase. It’s so much easier than being harassed by car dealerships who only care about making a sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N57KG351193
Stock: 7SFVGD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $25,999
2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring23,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hamby Automotive Network - Perry / Georgia
Summer time special!Sport Touring edition,dark effect package(front grille with black gloss finish,body color fog lamps accents,20 black gloss finish wheels,black gloss finish mirror caps,body color rear accent molding,red accent stitching on instrument panel and seats.
Dealer Review:
Overall it was a great experience starting with the website and going through the final paperwork
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N58HG075801
Stock: P9650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,455
2018 Buick Cascada Premium31,591 milesDelivery available*
James Wood Hyundai - Decatur / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N51JG065452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,900
2019 Buick Cascada Premium29,824 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lambert Buick GMC - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Cascada Premium, 2D Convertible, 1.6L 4-Cylinder, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Ebony Twilight Metallic, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7-Speaker Premium Audio System Feature, Automatic On/Off Headlamp Control, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Confidence Package, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Front Seat Air Deflector, Fully automatic headlights, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Piano Black Interior Decor Trim, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Rear Seat Air Deflector, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Ebony Twilight Metallic 2019 Buick Cascada Premium FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.6L 4-Cylinder The Area's largest inventory at one location, with over 800 vehicles available and ready for immediate delivery!!! You may qualify for extra savings or rebates contact us today to find out the details!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N5XKG357070
Stock: R42845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $23,198Great Deal | $1,748 below market
2019 Buick Cascada Premium27,314 milesDelivery available*
Enterprise Car Sales Morrow - Morrow / Georgia
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price includes Processing Fee of $199. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N50KG330668
Stock: 7SXW5K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $23,998
2016 Buick Cascada Premium17,196 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Salit Auto Sales - Edison / New Jersey
�
Dealer Review:
I came to this dealership sight unseen by virtue of their advertising the exact year/make/model for a vehicle I'd been combing the east coast for nearly 3 months. Essentially I was looking to backup a car I love with a newer and much younger (in miles) version. I was concerned: Salit being a small outfit, in a somewhat edgy part of town -- but their ties to CarMax broke the ice. More to the point, they seemed to have what I wanted. And after a bit of chat they offered a 12-hour no-charge hold on the vehicle if I wanted to come down to see it. So, with no worries it would get sold out from under me, I drove on down to NJ from NH and looked over the vehicle and it was EVERYTHING advertised. No brainer: I bought it. Later I learned that there had actually been an earnest cash-in-hand buyer show up while I was enroute, and they kept their word to hold the car for me! As I talked through the sale, I was amazed that every member of the team came out to say hello, tell a story or two -- all infused with much jolliness and bonhomie: I came to understand this shop is the work of love by a small family -- who work and play together and just love to sell exactly the right car to each of their customers. Which explains why, as one member of the team mentioned, they handle cars that range from big boats to small econ cars that will fit in the trunk of the big boats. :-) This is a good place people. If they have what you want, this is a marvelous place to do business with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WT3N54GG007259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,500Fair Deal
2019 Buick Cascada Premium19,028 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lambert Buick GMC - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Premium Package, Heated Seats, Cascada Premium, 2D Convertible, 1.6L 4-Cylinder, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Summit White, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7-Speaker Premium Audio System Feature, Automatic On/Off Headlamp Control, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Confidence Package, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Front Seat Air Deflector, Fully automatic headlights, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Piano Black Interior Decor Trim, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Rear Seat Air Deflector, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Summit White 2019 Buick Cascada Premium FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.6L 4-Cylinder Odometer is 7240 miles below market average! The Area's largest inventory at one location, with over 800 vehicles available and ready for immediate delivery!!! You may qualify for extra savings or rebates contact us today to find out the details!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N54KG305482
Stock: R42893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $15,775Great Deal | $4,147 below market
2016 Buick Cascada Premium47,907 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wallace Genesis - Stuart / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WT3N57GG049750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $26,355
2019 Buick Cascada Premium20,710 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jacky Jones Lincoln - Gainesville / Georgia
CONVERTIBLE! Premium Edition, Power Cloth Convertible Top, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front and Rear Sensing System, Plush Heated Leather Interior, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Collision Warning System, Premium Painted Alloy Wheel, and Much Much More!With ANY Questions and To Take Advantage of this Internet Special, Please Contact Jeremiah Wright! Ask him about Financing, Extended Service Plan, or an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX! Please call us to check availability and to schedule a test drive! Prices do not include GA TAVT, Tag, Title, $56.95 Electronic Tag Registration Fee (GA Residents Only), or $499 Dealer Documentation Fee. Must print ad to receive quoted price and signed by Internet Manager. X_______________. Subject to prior sale. All vehicle specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Not Responsible For Typographical Errors or Vin Generated Errors. Buyers Responsibility to Verify All Listed Equipment is Currently Present and Operational. Please visit our home website to view an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX!
Dealer Review:
I have had good experiences with car dealerships as well as bad to the point of walking out on some. However, this dealership was the most enjoyable I have ever experienced. Everyone from the sales {Nelson} who by far was the very best to the FYI guy, the point guy, general manager everyone friendly extremely professional! I really wish I could send everyone to this dealership they deserve it and customers would love them. Never thought buying a car would.be so nice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N57KG346799
Stock: U13411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $18,914Great Deal | $2,802 below market
2016 Buick Cascada Premium28,789 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nourse Toyota - Chillicothe / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WT3N56GG100235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.