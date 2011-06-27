Close

Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge JeepRAM - Austin / Texas

Dealer Review:

On Thursday September the 13th the time of the test drive before the purchase of a new 2019 RAM 1500 there was 2 issues noticed, The rear seat recliner and the rear tire pressure sensor not working, It was addressed to the salesman and the sales manager I was told and I quote "its nothing it'll be fixed on Monday just bring the truck back and we will take care of everything on Sep 17th". between the purchase date the 13 and 17 the tire pressure sensor caused a leak in the valve and left me with a flat tire which I had to change with the spare and put air in it and switch back again 4 times! At this point I called the dealership and raised my concern once again they said "everything will be fixed when you drop it off on the 17th". I dropped off the truck and they called me a few hours later saying the "truck is ready for pick up the air leak is fixed and they have to order parts for the rear seat recliner and the rear tire pressure sensor" (this is 4 days after the sales why did you order the parts right away?) The ETA the gave me was end of September and then no phone calls! On October 1st I called the dealership 4 times to get a hold of someone and finally I was told the parts are on back order it,ll be another 3 weeks again no phone calls from the dealership I called back on Oct 25 This time the dealership agreed to take the needed parts from another truck and put them on my vehicle to get me going they said and I quote" We have you on schedule for Monday Oct 29th to fix everything we'll give you a call to setup the time" Again no phone calls, I call the dealership 3 times on the 30th of October to get a hold of someone the respond was "I don't know let me check" then they call me back and say Carlos the new car director said were not going to do that the customer has to wait until the parts come in, When I asked for the ETA on the parts they said "It could be end of November or end of December We're not sure" And to top it all I never received my customer survey, Is the dealership holding that back or used the wrong email so I don't give you a bad survey? My question is to Mike Wilson the GM and Nyle Maxwell the owner, How can you allow your staff to misinform and lie to customer just to make a sell move on and then ignore the customer? This was such a small issue on a brand new vehicle and ruined the name of the dealership and the brand for me! If this is what you stand for It's a shame.

