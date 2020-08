Close

Starling Buick GMC - Venice / Florida

2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring, CERTIFIED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATING, ALLOY WHEELS, REVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SEAT. Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program At Starling Buick GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingbuickgmc.com or contact us at 941-488-3667.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: W04WJ3N50HG072245

Stock: G072245T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020