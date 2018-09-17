Used Porsche Diesel for Sale Near Me

Nalley Volkswagen of Alpharetta - Alpharetta / Georgia

Recent Arrival! Cayenne Diesel Mahogany MetallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4169 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGCheck out Push Start @ http://www.nalleyvw.com/ for fast, simple, one click for all purchase. Contact our internet department for more information. This price includes all dealer fee's.

As a personal code of ethics, I like to try to give the business an opportunity to right their wrong before leaving a public review. Unfortunately, we gave Nalley VW a week’s worth of opportunities to do right by us and left today after a half hour meeting with the GM with nothing more than an apology. The new car experience and excitement was taken away from us and on top of that, we now have a repaired vehicle rather than the new vehicle we purchased. If you’re thinking of giving this dealership your business, then buckle your seat belt (hopefully it’s not a VW seatbelt) and listen to the tale of the hellacious first week of owning a new car from Nalley VW. I bought a top of the line Atlas on 1/21. I test drove and purchased the car at night and didn’t notice the scratch all the way across the mirror. I should’ve never driven the car home. Upon arriving home with said new car, the odometer stated that the car had almost 100 more miles than the paperwork stated (the GM would later offer me 20 cents per mile reimbursement stating that as industry standard. Better check with the IRS on that one). I returned 2 days later for installation of upgraded wheels I had purchased and was told this would be a 45 min appt. 6 hours later, I’m leaving the dealership. But wait! The remote start button doesn’t work. Back to service it goes. As I pull off the lot, I notice a gash in the leather steering wheel and immediately return to show them that they’ve damaged the car. As I wait, I hear them arguing over which department’s budget will cover the cost of this damage. No one will call the GM as I’m told he leaves at 5 pm every day and I’m sent home in tears with a damaged steering wheel on my “brand new” car. I sent the GM an email that night and receive a response in the morning full of apologies and remedies so it won’t happen to others. On Friday (after purchasing the car on Tuesday, bringing it in for wheels and paint repair and a fix for the remote start on Thursday), the tire pressure light comes on. Saturday the check engine light comes on. I contact the GM and they offer us a loaner until they can fix my “new” car. Today, exactly a week after purchasing a new car, my husband and I went in to discuss what our options are with the GM. My car buying experience was ruined, my new car is no longer new, and it has depreciated significantly because of the damage and having more miles on it than their paperwork stated. John Prattes asked what would make me feel whole as a customer. I felt that a reasonable ask here was for them to replace my vehicle with a new one just like it or look up the value of my car today and refund the amount that vehicle has depreciated in a week’s time. John responded in a harsh and condescending manner about how I “felt entitled to thousands of dollars” and how he absolutely could not do either of those options for me. He then proceeds to tell me a story about his daughter’s VW stranding her and her children at night in a small town (maybe not the best story to tell customers who already are concerned about the reliability of the car they just purchased) and how even then, his daughter didn’t feel entitled to what I was asking for. Apparently, I have a lot of audacity to pay for a new vehicle and want a new vehicle or want to want a refund making what I pay equivalent to what I own (purchased a new vehicle and was returned a repaired vehicle) . John has equal audacity to offer us a gift card to dinner for our trouble. Nalley VW mission statement is plastered on every wall and I didn’t see a glimpse of what their executives state they’d like for customers to experience. Buying this vehicle has become my biggest regret and I’m not sure how this dealership has stayed in business with the unethical operation they run and the poor experience they give. At the end of the day, they’ve repaired the damage they’ve done and the mechanical issues which are warrantied but have done nothing but offer me an apology for my time invested and their unethical business practices.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AF2A28FLA31081

Stock: FLA31081

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020