Used Porsche Diesel for Sale Near Me

22 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 22 listings
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Silver
    used

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    82,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $29,894

    $2,775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Silver
    used

    2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    39,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $28,995

    $451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Black
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    72,001 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,995

    $1,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    48,597 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,700

    $522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Gray
    used

    2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    63,569 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $26,988

    $1,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Silver
    certified

    2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    95,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,900

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    52,257 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,998

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    68,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $30,900

    $3,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    67,811 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Black
    certified

    2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    45,314 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,995

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel
    used

    2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    69,249 miles
    Good Deal

    $30,256

    $1,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    30,255 miles

    $47,989

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    94,890 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $4,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    98,552 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $29,991

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in White
    used

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    75,982 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,521

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Silver
    certified

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    38,004 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    41,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $37,888

    $1,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

    27,023 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,488

    Details

  Home
  Used Cars For Sale
  Used Porsche For Sale
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Diesel
