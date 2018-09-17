Used Porsche Diesel for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 82,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$29,894$2,775 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 Porsche Cayenne IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
Dealer Review:
I visited Auto Holdings to search for a vehicle and met sales person Levan who truly was a professional person. He listens to what the client needs, doesn’t force to purchase any of their vehicles and he accommodates the client to test drive. I recommend this sales person for his patience and understanding of what the clients needs.. I will definitely come back for future vehicle purchase. Thank you Levan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A28FLA35423
Stock: FLA35423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 39,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$28,995$451 Below Market
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... CLEAN CARFAX ... 2013 PORSCHE CAYENNE DIESEL AWD ... EMISSIONS RECALL COMPLETE ... LOADED WITH CONVENIENCE PACKAGE ... PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT ... NAVIGATION SYSTEM ... BACK UP CAMERA ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... LEATHER SEATS ... REAR PARKING AID ... HID HEADLIGHTS ... BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS with PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM ... HIGH RESOLUTION 7 SCREEN ... AM/FM STEREO with CD DVD MP3 CHANGER ... 18 CAYENNE ALUMINUM WHEELS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2013 Porsche Cayenne 4dr AWD 4dr Diesel features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Classic Silver Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A21DLA26320
Stock: 4301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-17-2018
- 72,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,995$1,681 Below Market
Greater Chicago Motors - Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A25ELA38293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$35,700$522 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1526353 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A29FLA41974
Stock: c147174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 63,569 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$26,988$1,235 Below Market
PNW Luxury Cars - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A2XDLA36523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel95,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,900
Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York
2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Classics Silver Metallic with Black Interior. 75,002 Miles.111 point inspection; Porsche Certified (CPO) Warranty which will start at the time of delivery and run for 2 years with unlimited mileage.This vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A26ELA41543
Stock: ELA41543
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 52,257 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,998
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A27GKA43682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$30,900$3,835 Below Market
Nalley Volkswagen of Alpharetta - Alpharetta / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Cayenne Diesel Mahogany MetallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4169 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGCheck out Push Start @ http://www.nalleyvw.com/ for fast, simple, one click for all purchase. Contact our internet department for more information. This price includes all dealer fee's.
Dealer Review:
As a personal code of ethics, I like to try to give the business an opportunity to right their wrong before leaving a public review. Unfortunately, we gave Nalley VW a week’s worth of opportunities to do right by us and left today after a half hour meeting with the GM with nothing more than an apology. The new car experience and excitement was taken away from us and on top of that, we now have a repaired vehicle rather than the new vehicle we purchased. If you’re thinking of giving this dealership your business, then buckle your seat belt (hopefully it’s not a VW seatbelt) and listen to the tale of the hellacious first week of owning a new car from Nalley VW. I bought a top of the line Atlas on 1/21. I test drove and purchased the car at night and didn’t notice the scratch all the way across the mirror. I should’ve never driven the car home. Upon arriving home with said new car, the odometer stated that the car had almost 100 more miles than the paperwork stated (the GM would later offer me 20 cents per mile reimbursement stating that as industry standard. Better check with the IRS on that one). I returned 2 days later for installation of upgraded wheels I had purchased and was told this would be a 45 min appt. 6 hours later, I’m leaving the dealership. But wait! The remote start button doesn’t work. Back to service it goes. As I pull off the lot, I notice a gash in the leather steering wheel and immediately return to show them that they’ve damaged the car. As I wait, I hear them arguing over which department’s budget will cover the cost of this damage. No one will call the GM as I’m told he leaves at 5 pm every day and I’m sent home in tears with a damaged steering wheel on my “brand new” car. I sent the GM an email that night and receive a response in the morning full of apologies and remedies so it won’t happen to others. On Friday (after purchasing the car on Tuesday, bringing it in for wheels and paint repair and a fix for the remote start on Thursday), the tire pressure light comes on. Saturday the check engine light comes on. I contact the GM and they offer us a loaner until they can fix my “new” car. Today, exactly a week after purchasing a new car, my husband and I went in to discuss what our options are with the GM. My car buying experience was ruined, my new car is no longer new, and it has depreciated significantly because of the damage and having more miles on it than their paperwork stated. John Prattes asked what would make me feel whole as a customer. I felt that a reasonable ask here was for them to replace my vehicle with a new one just like it or look up the value of my car today and refund the amount that vehicle has depreciated in a week’s time. John responded in a harsh and condescending manner about how I “felt entitled to thousands of dollars” and how he absolutely could not do either of those options for me. He then proceeds to tell me a story about his daughter’s VW stranding her and her children at night in a small town (maybe not the best story to tell customers who already are concerned about the reliability of the car they just purchased) and how even then, his daughter didn’t feel entitled to what I was asking for. Apparently, I have a lot of audacity to pay for a new vehicle and want a new vehicle or want to want a refund making what I pay equivalent to what I own (purchased a new vehicle and was returned a repaired vehicle) . John has equal audacity to offer us a gift card to dinner for our trouble. Nalley VW mission statement is plastered on every wall and I didn’t see a glimpse of what their executives state they’d like for customers to experience. Buying this vehicle has become my biggest regret and I’m not sure how this dealership has stayed in business with the unethical operation they run and the poor experience they give. At the end of the day, they’ve repaired the damage they’ve done and the mechanical issues which are warrantied but have done nothing but offer me an apology for my time invested and their unethical business practices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A28FLA31081
Stock: FLA31081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 67,811 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,995
Boyko Motors - Federal Way / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A24FLA37220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel45,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,995
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A20GKA41191
Stock: PA41191
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 69,249 milesGood Deal
$30,256$1,737 Below Market
Morong Falmouth Volkswagen - Falmouth / Maine
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A27ELA49604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,255 miles
$47,989
Harper Porsche - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A22GLA40165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,890 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,995$4,311 Below Market
Lake Norman Auto Exchange - Mooresville / North Carolina
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel AWD. V-6 engine with 8-speed Automatic Transmission. Options include: Bose infotainment 19 Cayenne Design II premium wheels sunroof side window trim in gloss black auto dimming mirrors Lane Change Assist driver memory Rearview Camera and Parkassist Heated Seats and much more. 34 MPG on highway! Just serviced by our Porsche certified mechanic including tune-up oil/filter front and back brakes and rotors and NC inspection. Call today. 980-819-1782
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A21FLA30581
Stock: 2088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,552 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$29,991
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
2015 Porsche Cayenne Black Diesel AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6VIN: WP1AF2A24FLA35581MSRP* $78,285OPTION LIST: *Cayenne Diesel-Moonlight Blue Metallic-Standard Interior Agate Grey-Premium Package Plus-Infotainment Package w/o HD Radio -Trailer Hitch without Tow Ball-Panoramic Roof System-ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera-19" Cayenne Turbo Wheels-Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest-Seat Ventilation (Front)-Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel-Lane Change Assist (LCA)-Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package-BOSE Surround Sound SystemRecent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPGJoin The Circle.Reviews: * Rewarding handling; efficient diesel engine; innovative plug-in hybrid model; ultrafast Turbo trim; exquisite interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds * Now in its second generation, the Cayenne has firmly established its reputation as a pure, no-compromise Porsche. At first glance, the contours of the front section draw the eye, reflecting excellent dynamics. The elongated hood is clearly reminiscent of Porsche race cars from the 1960s, and is perfect for a Porsche lover in need of extra space, as it holds five passengers and plenty of cargo. With a choice of 4 different engines you can opt for including the Diesel with 240hp/406 lb-ft of torque, the 420hp V6 in the S, the 333hp V6 mated to a 95hp electric motor in the s E-Hybrid, or the 520hp V8 in the Turbo. The Cayenne is also outstanding as an off-road vehicle with its nimble acceleration and superb handling. When on such a trip, the refrigerated glove compartment just might come in handy! The front wheel arches are extremely well defined, while the power-domed hood further underlines the sheer power and resolution within. Other distinguishing features include the visibly drawn-in lower door panels and contoured roof spoiler. The interior is both sporty and comfortable. The center console rises to meet the dashboard for an involved drive. Both front seats enjoy 12-way seats with four-way lumbar support. The cavernous rear cabin area features split-folding seats with fore/aft adjustment as well as extra legroom and great comfort. Standard equipment on the Cayenne includes AWD, water-repellent front side windows, a height-adjustable power liftgate, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. For safety, the Cayenne has six airbags, brake pad wear indicators, and start/stop with the automatic transmission options. Finally, this Porsche rocks out with a ten-speaker audio system monitored by a seven-inch touchscreen. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A24FLA35581
Stock: PPN2136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 75,982 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,521
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
DIESEL, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
Dealer Review:
Audi North Miami It was such a pleasure dealing with this dealership. I highly recommend them as they made the process extremely easy. After dealing with 2 other dealerships in South Florida they gave me the best price over the phone. Shout outs to Max and Gene!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A23FLA33692
Stock: FLA33692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel38,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,995
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, ELECTRIC SLIDE/TILT SUNROOF IN GLASS, WHEEL CENTER CAPS with COLORED PORSCHE CREST, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA), SEAT HEATING, 18 CAYENNE S WHEELS, SIRIUSXM RADIO, 8 WAY POWER SEATS.Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description here 20/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 29729 miles below market average!Reviews: * Rewarding handling; efficient diesel engine; innovative plug-in hybrid model; ultrafast Turbo trim; exquisite interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds * Now in its second generation, the Cayenne has firmly established its reputation as a pure, no-compromise Porsche. At first glance, the contours of the front section draw the eye, reflecting excellent dynamics. The elongated hood is clearly reminiscent of Porsche race cars from the 1960s, and is perfect for a Porsche lover in need of extra space, as it holds five passengers and plenty of cargo. With a choice of 4 different engines you can opt for including the Diesel with 240hp/406 lb-ft of torque, the 420hp V6 in the S, the 333hp V6 mated to a 95hp electric motor in the s E-Hybrid, or the 520hp V8 in the Turbo. The Cayenne is also outstanding as an off-road vehicle with its nimble acceleration and superb handling. When on such a trip, the refrigerated glove compartment just might come in handy! The front wheel arches are extremely well defined, while the power-domed hood further underlines the sheer power and resolution within. Other distinguishing features include the visibly drawn-in lower door panels and contoured roof spoiler. The interior is both sporty and comfortable. The center console rises to meet the dashboard for an involved drive. Both front seats enjoy 12-way seats with four-way lumbar support. The cavernous rear cabin area features split-folding seats with fore/aft adjustment as well as extra legroom and great comfort. Standard equipment on the Cayenne includes AWD, water-repellent front side windows, a height-adjustable power liftgate, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. For safety, the Cayenne has six airbags, brake pad wear indicators, and start/stop with the automatic transmission options. Finally, this Porsche rocks out with a ten-speaker audio system monitored by a seven-inch touchscreen. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryWE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A22FLA40911
Stock: LA40911B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 41,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$37,888$1,808 Below Market
AMC Auto Sales - Fremont / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A28FLA43036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,023 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,488
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*PREMIUM PKG..INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM PKG..PANORAMIC ROOF..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..BLIND SPOT..HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS..BLUETOOTH..(BUYBACK/ LEMON LAW)..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
Dealer Review:
Great dealership, friendly staff, very efficient.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A26FLA40927
Stock: FLA40927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche searches:
Related Porsche info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals