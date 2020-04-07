Used Mitsubishi SUV for Sale Near Me
- 13 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,154
Big Two Toyota of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
When you're ready for an automotive upgrade, try this 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT on for size, which features a push button start, blind spot sensors, braking assist, a power outlet, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. We're offering a great deal on this one at $23,154. Looking to buy a safer crossover? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. Contact Information: Big Two Toyota, 1250 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ, 85286, Phone: 4808986000, E-mail: sales@bigtwo.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AP4AW3KU021263
Stock: P10639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,488$1,047 Below Market
Silveira Buick GMC - Healdsburg / California
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES Gray We are a family owned store and have been servicing Northern California since 1954. Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth. 4WD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 152hp Odometer is 545 miles below market average! 25/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (25 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AT3AA0KZ031777
Stock: U3676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 33,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,250$2,141 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
Scores 29 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18" Two-Tone Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Sportronic, Tires: P225/55R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta, 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 to claim your Mitsubishi Outlander Sport!
Dealer Review:
inquired about the car I was interested in and mikaela called me right away. She answered all of my questions and gave me the best price she could from the get go. Really appreciated it and really like the car I got from them
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AR3AU0KU027699
Stock: 110797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 62,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,350$1,273 Below Market
INFINITI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE Rally Red Metallic SE4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC I4, CVT with Sportronic, 4WD, Rally Red Metallic, Black w/Sport Fabric Seat Trim.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 28395 miles below market average! 24/29 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I submitted an Internet lead and spoke with Tom about an INFINITI. He was straight up and direct about everything with me. I came in and was driving away in less than 15 minutes. Easy professional experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR4AU3EE025593
Stock: P2393A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 44,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,921
Ole Ben Franklin Motors Oak Ridge - Oak Ridge / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A39JZ056058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,790 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,594$333 Below Market
Mike Ward INFINITI - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander 4D Sport UtilitySELabrador Black 2.4L I4 SOHC4WD CVTBack-up Camera, 4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Driver door bin, Electronic Stability Control, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.CARFAX One-Owner.Please contact our dealership for more information.
Dealer Review:
I just want to give a shout out to Jeffrey Myers and Kyle Hartman for an amazing stress free experience purchasing a car for my daughter. This was the first time for my daughter and I to purchasing a car on our own. They were extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Jeffrey is an amazing salesman I highly recommend asking form him. They had a really nice cappuccino machine a massage chair you can use while you sit and wait for the financing to be done. The dealer ship was really nice, clean and had a great atmosphere. We drove up from Colorado Springs to purchase a Infiniti G37x. With the service we received it was well worth the drive. Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A30FZ011258
Stock: P8162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 30,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$15,990
Star Chevrolet - Wiggins / Mississippi
ONE OF THE LOWEST PRICED PLUS THE FREE 20 YEAR/250,000 MILE WARRANTY!!, BLUETOOTH MP3, BACKUP CAMERA, ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, POWER PACKAGE, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, MP3. 16" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.386 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 7.0" Touch Panel Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (26 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS3AA4KZ021790
Stock: C5658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 31,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,975$1,825 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta - Murrieta / California
Boasts 29 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18" x 7" 2-Tone Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Sportronic, Tires: P225/55R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Auto Gallery Mitsubishi - Murrieta located at 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta, CA 92562 can get you a tried-and-true Outlander Sport today!
Dealer Review:
inquired about the car I was interested in and mikaela called me right away. She answered all of my questions and gave me the best price she could from the get go. Really appreciated it and really like the car I got from them
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AP3AW0JU013758
Stock: 110834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 43,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,380$848 Below Market
Jerry's Mitsubishi - Baltimore / Maryland
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V LEV3-LEV160 148hpRecent Arrival! 23/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AP3AU0HZ021676
Stock: 20477A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,990
Burlington Mitsubishi - South Burlington / Vermont
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! This Mitsubishi won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A34JZ039055
Stock: M20066A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 31,077 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A4AR4AW7FE031478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$15,491
Beck Chevrolet Buick GMC - Palatka / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SE FWD 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 148hp 24/30 City/Highway MPG Beck Chevrolet Buick GMC is here to serve you with a full line of GM vehicles. We take pride in helping you find the one that's right for you! Whether you're looking for a new or used car, our sales team can help with its no-pressure philosophy. Let us show you how great of a dealership we are through our customer service and the products we offer. We are your #1 choice for new & used cars and trucks. Purchasing any new or used vehicle can be overwhelming. At Beck Automotive, we make the process easy and enjoyable. Stop by our Palatka dealership and find out why people from Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Orange Park, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Palatka, Green Cove Springs, Fruit Cove and Starke are choosing Beck Chevrolet Buick GMC as their preferred new & used car dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AP4AU4KU024459
Stock: GU4110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,995
Apollo Auto Sales - Sewell / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AZ3A32LZ029076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,601 miles
$12,963
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JZ4AXXGZ003016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,999
Stokes Brown Toyota of Hilton Head - Bluffton / South Carolina
***Stokes Toyota Hilton Head*** Local Trade** Smart Key** 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Diamond White Pearl, Factory Equipped With: Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Integrated Back Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Smart Key, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Rear window wiper, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner.Professionally Serviced and Detailed for your Peace of Mind. CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT 843.815.0240 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.STOKESTOYOTAHILTONHEAD.COM OR VISIT US AT 100 FORDING ISLAND ROAD, BLUFFTON SC 29910.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A39HZ001460
Stock: 4786A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 38,111 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$16,899
Murdock Manhattan Chevrolet-Cadillac - Manhattan / Kansas
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE FWD 2.4L I4 SOHC CVT Black ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 25/30 City/Highway MPG Outstanding prices and great service are why Murdock Manhattan has been your Manhattan - Junction City - Fort Riley dealer for over 35 years. We value your time so we only stock the very best used vehicles and do extensive price shopping to make your buying experience quick and easy. You've done the research, now give us a call at ***785-776-1950***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AD3A31JJ004051
Stock: SA1203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 9,376 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,411$406 Below Market
South Park Mitsubishi - Bethel Park / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SP with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (25 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AT4AA0KZ028125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,113$277 Below Market
Max Ford of Harrisonville - Harrisonville / Missouri
Welcome to Max Ford of Harrisonville, where we make deals the other dealers just won't. We are located just minutes south of Kansas City on Interstate 49. This Outlander Sport is equipped with the following options:.ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 6906 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AP3AU0KU019009
Stock: 20796A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
