Used Mitsubishi SUV for Sale Near Me

Big Two Toyota of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona

When you're ready for an automotive upgrade, try this 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT on for size, which features a push button start, blind spot sensors, braking assist, a power outlet, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. We're offering a great deal on this one at $23,154. Looking to buy a safer crossover? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. Contact Information: Big Two Toyota, 1250 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ, 85286, Phone: 4808986000, E-mail: sales@bigtwo.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA4AP4AW3KU021263

Stock: P10639

Certified Pre-Owned: No

