Used Mitsubishi Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 15,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,599
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A4HJ9JH004791
Stock: 19196224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$1,086 Below Market
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2017 Grey Mitsubishi Mirage ES FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: STICK SHIFT TRANSMISSION! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location, STICK SHIFT TRANSMISSION!. Odometer is 23661 miles below market average! Reviews: * Impressive fuel economy with CVT one of the least expensive cars available generous warranty. Source: Edmunds Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ9HH018291
Stock: 20800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 51,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Pearl White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. The interior of this Mitsubishi Mirage ES has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This impeccably built Mitsubishi Mirage ES comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Mitsubishi. This car enjoys a laser-perfect paint finish. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
One of the least stressful and seamless experiences I’ve had when purchasing a car. My awesome sales woman Karla was very patient, transparent, and professional with her service. It honestly felt like a friendly neighbor was helping me get a car, not an employee of a dealership. Thank you again to the great team at Autonation of Katy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ0JH010358
Stock: JH010358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 53,244 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Mirage is compact 4 door car with clean interior & exterior. run & drive strong. Clear title car came run and drive we only changed front bumper and hood when purchased from an insurance auction. please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE with USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (37 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ0FH038460
Stock: 038460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2019
- 34,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Panic alarm, Radio: AM/FM Display Audio, Rear window defroster. Burgundy 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES FWD CVT 1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVEC37/43 City/Highway MPGFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ2JH004478
Stock: 107648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2019
- 5 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$12,923
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
Fully Detailed, Nitrogen Filled tires. Orange 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES FWD CVT 1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVEC The Don Franklin Family of Dealerships have been serving Kentucky since 1968 and we are your premier pre-owned dealer! We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 4,000 vehicles to choose from, if you find a vehicle at any of our locations, we will bring it to your local Don Franklin Dealership.* Most of our vehicles qualify for our '15yr/500,00mi Powertrain Coverage'. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJXLH003436
Stock: LH003436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 42,509 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,995$1,709 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Check out this 2018! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! With fewer than 45,000 miles on the odometer, this hatchback hits the mark with consumers demanding economical versatility! Mitsubishi prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: variably intermittent wipers, tilt steering wheel, and more. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and an efficient 3 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Dealer Review:
Friendly sales staff. I processed application online. This was quick. I made an appointment to go see the cars. I did come out with my new 2020 Mitsubishi. I am happy with what I got.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (37 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJXJH009864
Stock: PH1594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 8,764 miles
$10,995
Courtesy Mitsubishi - Attleboro / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ6KH010155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
WOW!! Look at these pics!!! This car is as nice in person as it is in the pics!! This car is beautiful and comes in a very rare color!! It's called platinum white. Silverish yet white depending how you look at it. It was VERY VERY well cared for. Inside and out is PERFECT!! Super clean seats, carpet and dash. It has the powerful V6 motor and a 6 speed manual transmission!! It is LOADED with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with CD and SUBwoofer, aux port, power windows and locks, COLD AC, premium wheels with newer matching tires all the way around, and so much more!!!! a MUST SEE to appreciate how nice this car really is!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
Dealer Review:
The team at choice auto goes above and beyond to make your deal as painless as possible. I have an existing loan on my credit from an accident I was in and that didn't stop them from getting me a new loan. I would recommend choice auto to anyone looking for a new car. After the pickup of my new car I had a light come on and the owner didn't hesitate to take the vehicle for a drive and scanning it to make sure everything was 100% safe. I truly feel they care about their customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34TX6E026019
Stock: 206019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,160 milesDelivery Available*
$8,990
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (126 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3215H12CU014946
Stock: 2000639031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 9,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,599$607 Below Market
CarMax Boise (Meridian) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Meridian / Idaho
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in ID, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 Dealer Documentation Service Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ4KH011983
Stock: 18880199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$12,925
Big Two Toyota of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
Featuring a braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, be sure to take a look at this 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES before it's gone. We're offering a great deal on this one at $12,925. Looking to buy a safer hatchback? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. Contact Information: Big Two Toyota, 1250 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ, 85286, Phone: 4808986000, E-mail: sales@bigtwo.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ1KH015652
Stock: P10656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$13,100
Harrison Mitsubishi & Imports - Sandy / Utah
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage Pearl White1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVECFWD36/43 City/Highway MPG***Certified Pre-Owned***Come to www.utahmitsubishi.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (801) 572-3100 For help with any of our departments! We are the largest Utah Mitsubishi Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A4HJ6KH003048
Stock: 10513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-29-2019
- 32,048 milesDelivery Available*
$10,999$514 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Vista - Vista / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ1KH013805
Stock: 7SHPJ8
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 45,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
Bob Utter Ford Lincoln - Sherman / Texas
Clean CARFAX. *CARFAX ONE OWNER*, 14" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27969 miles below market average!You can view all of our inventory at www.bobutterford.com, www.bobutterlincoln.com, or www.bobutterkia.com. Contact the Internet Sales Dept. at 903-813-5048 or sales@bobutterford.com. 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE
Dealer Review:
We live out of state and needed to trade a family member's car on a new "used" car purchase. We researched all the local dealerships and their available auto choices. Reached out to the Bob Utter Ford Lincoln Kia dealership and their salesman Adam Hulsey. Adam made our visit, test drive and purchase the easiest we've experienced. We spoke on the phone, emailed and then met in person and never once felt pressured to purchase or to purchase anything we weren't asking for. We would work with Adam again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE with USB Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (34 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ5FH041399
Stock: KT10048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 28,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,800$2,095 Below Market
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee* This ES has less than 29k miles* NEW LOW PRICE.. This impressive 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES would look so much better out doing all the stuff you need it to instead of sitting here unutilized on our lot! Online Special on this fabulous Vehicle!!! Hold on to your seats! Safety equipment includes: ABS Traction control Passenger Airbag Curtain airbags Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Power locks Power windows Air conditioning Tilt steering wheel 1.2 liter inline 3 cylinder DOHC engine... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ9HH012880
Stock: A4940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-16-2019
- 75,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,288
AutoNation Chevrolet Waco - Waco / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Sport Fabric Seating Surfaces Mystic Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Waco today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES. This 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Mitsubishi Mirage. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage: If your idea of basic transportation is a no-frills economy car with five doors, a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, the best non-hybrid fuel economy on the market, a base price under $13,000, and a fun color palette, then look no further than the 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. With its diminutive size, the Mirage is also quite nimble, allowing for excellent maneuverability in tight spaces. It may not win any drag races, but it will get everywhere it needs to go, and it will save money the whole way. Interesting features of this model are Excellent fuel economy, agile handling and maneuverability, terrific warranty, low starting price, and good standard features for the price All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My husband and I bought a car at Autonation. It was my 3rd time and his 1st time! We really enjoyed Art and he listened to all of our needs. I recommend this place to anyone
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (37 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A4HJXFH033028
Stock: FH033028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 17 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$12,925
Big Two Toyota of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
Featuring a braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, be sure to take a look at this 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES before it's gone. We've got it for $12,925. This safe and reliable hatchback has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. Contact Information: Big Two Toyota, 1250 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ, 85286, Phone: 4808986000, E-mail: sales@bigtwo.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (36 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ML32A3HJ3KH015653
Stock: P10657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi searches:
Related Mitsubishi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.