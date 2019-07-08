Used Mitsubishi Hatchback for Sale Near Me

432 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 432 listings
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage SE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage SE

    15,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,599

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Gray
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    25,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $1,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in White
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    51,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,983

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    53,244 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    34,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Orange
    used

    2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    5 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $12,923

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    42,509 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $1,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    8,764 miles

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in White
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    91,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE in White
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV SE

    29,160 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    9,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,599

    $607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Red
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    16 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $12,925

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage SE in White
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage SE

    50 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $13,100

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in White
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    32,048 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,999

    $514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE in Red
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE

    45,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    28,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,800

    $2,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Black
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    75,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,288

    Details
  • 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES in Silver
    used

    2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

    17 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $12,925

    Details

