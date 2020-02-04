Used Lexus Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 112,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,090$960 Below Market
Java Auto Sale - Raleigh / North Carolina
2 Owner vehicle No Accidents or DamageHybridAM/FM RadioNavigationAuxCD PlayerBackup CameraWarranty includedFinancing availableMilitary Discount
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8C2063707
Stock: 13300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,850$498 Below Market
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*DESIRED FEATURES:* MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LAMPS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $1,317 worth of serviced items into Stock# D2141879 including Installed Four New Tires, Resurfaced Front Rotors and Replaced Brake Pads, Completed Used Car Detail, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, Replaced Wiper Blades, and Performed State Emission TestThis sharp 2013 Lexus CT 200h 200h is priced below KBB Market Value!Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Lexus CT 200h Includes, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player along with Automatic Climate Control, Power Moonroof, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Knee AirBag, Dual Air Bags, Head Restraints, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 40.0 highway, 43.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH9D2141879
Stock: D2141879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 91,837 miles
$13,889
Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA4A2001393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,319 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,990$856 Below Market
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2015 Lexus CT 200h 4dr 5dr Sedan Hybrid features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Stuff on the lot is overpriced. I think the down pymt. posted is likely what they paid for it at auction. Why no car fax? Feels shady.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH6F2213608
Stock: P213608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- 77,776 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,500$289 Below Market
Heritage Toyota Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. 2014 Lexus CT 200h **POWER DRIVERS SEAT**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, 12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED**, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Continuously Variable (ECVT). Mile One 12/12 Warranty Certified, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Continuously Variable (ECVT), 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, NuLuxe Seat Material, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
Dealer Review:
We purchased a very nice Toyota Camry at Heritage Toyota in Owings Mills. We were very pleased and satisfied with our salesperson Stephanie Shi. She was very helpful, courteous, took care of us throughout the whole negotiation. Stephanie and the team (Sales Manager Darrin Porter & Finance Manager Carlos Guzman) made it a smooth and money worth buying experience. Great team work. We would definitely rate this dealership as the best to do business with and highly recommend Stephanie Shi.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXE2178148
Stock: 7U178148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 42,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,500
BBC Motorsports - Dallas / Texas
Dealer Review:
My experience with BBC Motorsports left me feeling satisfied. And, I do not say it lightly. On the other hand, most if not all my previous car buying experiences left me feeling exhausted and disgusted. I am simply not wired for the mind games, the haggling, the hidden fees and warranty pressures that are so typical of the “regular” car buying experiences that it makes me scared. So much so that this time around I had almost made my mind up to get a used vehicle from Carvana or CarMax. Fate, it seems, had other plans. My searches resulted in a couple of vehicles with low mileage, clean Carfax and all the options I wanted, albeit from an unknown-to-me dealer in the Dallas area. I have had bad experiences with “unknown” dealers before. The website is not a fancy one but had all the relevant information. I submitted a web form and received a prompt and concise reply from one of the owners -Jason. I asked him a lot of questions via email and received responses in a timely manner. Not once did he intrude or impose, and I appreciated that. He even agreed for me to take the vehicle out to a mechanic of my choice for a pre-purchase inspection. And, so I took off from work on a weekday and we went to check the car out. The dealership is in a warehouse-style building close to the Dallas medical district next to I35E. The office is simple but tasteful. Nothing screamed extravagance as you see at some “modern” dealerships these days. Guess who is paying for those décor and amenities? The staff seemed busy and laid back at the same time. During the test drive, my wife noticed some water spots which were removed very quickly. We liked the car and we really liked Jason! He was patient and attentive and overall very nice. And so, we bought the car and was out the door in less than 3 hours total! After about a week I found the original sticker inside the manuals which indicated a cargo net was installed from the factory – which we did not find in our car. Also, there was a bit crooked rubber seal in one of the windows. I emailed Jason and he immediately offered to fix the window seal and install a cargo net for us! I took some pictures on my second visit there. While looking at their inventory, you will notice that they are pretty picky about the cars they buy and offer for sale. Most if not all of them are low mileage one owner lease return vehicles loaded with options. And, then they price them right. On top of that their customer interactions are no-pressure, no-gimmick and upfront. This makes BBC one truly hidden gem of a car dealership. So that is my car buying story and when I need to buy another car, the first place I will look will be bbcmotorsports.com Who would have thought I would go gaga over a car dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8G2256686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,999
All American Ford in Old Bridge - Old Bridge / New Jersey
All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, CD Player, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Premium Synthetic Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
Dealer Review:
From beginning to end the team at All American Ford were exceptional! Jennifer, Kimberly, Don and Bruce were highly professional, courteous and friendly - all key factors in making our experience of getting a vehicle seamless, easy and enjoyable. We really appreciated their frank and open communication, their responsiveness to every question and their ability to give us the space to decide what we really wanted. Our first contact was with online sales-person Jennifer, who was knowledgeable, patient and excellent in tracking down what we were looking for quickly and efficiently and putting us on the track to getting into our vehicle. Don, who was training someone when we went in, is extremely knowledgable, friendly and the type of sales person that is not pushing a product but instead wanting the customer to feel comfortable that they are getting the features and vehicle they really want. He was a joy to work with compared to what we had experienced elsewhere. Kimberly, our sales manager, helped us arrive at a deal that really worked with little fuss and no hidden costs that appeared along the way. We really appreciated her frank and open negotiation style. Bruce was equally transparent and helpful in finalizing the paperwork part of the whole process and again was not bent on selling us extras. We ran into a problem with getting our permanent plates and registration since we would be out of town when it would arrive. This is where the excellent customer care of the Sales Team really kicked in. They worked with us to expedite and get the plates to us where we were with the car. I must include Frankie here who was the sales manager who kicked this process off on behalf of Kimberly. All in all we have been exceptionally happy with our experience with All American Ford. We have access to another large Ford dealer in NYC from which we have purchased and leased in the past, but the All American Ford Team has made converts of us because of their customer centered service and the quality of care and attention they give their customers. Congrats on that and we have been and will definitely continue to recommend All American to our friends and family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus UX 250h Luxury with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHU9JBH8K2017294
Stock: US1459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 4,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$41,998$427 Below Market
CarMax Parker - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Parker / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJGJRDZ0L5000500
Stock: 19273224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Travers GMT Auto Sales - Florissant / Missouri
Look at this 2013 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid. Its Variable transmission and Gas/Electric I4 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Lexus CT 200h features the following options: Water-repellant front door glass, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Vehicle proximity notification system, Variable intermittent wipers w/mist cycle, UV reducing window glass, Traction control (TRAC), Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic leather wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel -inc: audio & display controls, Theft deterrent w/engine immobilizer, and T125/70D17 temporary spare tire.
Dealer Review:
Everything was fine with Tony Cobbs until I closed the deal. After that he barely responded to anything I needed in regard to the vehicle like the title, which is very important. Prior to the closing of the sale he seemed to be open, upfront, and honest. Thereafter, he didn't respond. Not until I went to the Mangers. He told them I was basically lying about what he told me about the seat needing stitching and the mats. He told me that he would take care of that, but told them he didn’t say that. I don’t appreciate being called a liar and his lower class attitude of blaming the customer as well as him running me around. Customer, I like the car I purchased, but Tony Cobbs is lowering the dealerships standards with his shady practices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2D2147314
Stock: G06961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 196,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,993
Encore Motorcars - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Super nice RX450h Aurora white pearl with dove gray interior clean car fax non smoker garage kept all serviced and safety checked AWD full power heated and cooled seats navigation with back up camera Mark Levinson audio with hands free bluetooth steering wheel controls home link park ass. moonroof roof rack rear spoiler newer Michelin tires must see for more pictures and info please visit shopencoremotorcars.com and call Shannon 616-292-5262 Encore Motorcars 2455 29Th. St. SE Grand Rapids, Mi. 49512 thanks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA0A2005455
Stock: A2005455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,057 miles
$18,788
Autos Mobiles - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus RX 450h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBC1BA5D2051383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,999$1,443 Below Market
101Budget Auto Sales - Coos Bay / Oregon
Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on the ES 300h are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This unit has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This mid-size car is front wheel drive. Bluetooth technology is built into this model, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. The ES 300h features a HomeLink System. Save gas and help the environment with the gas/electric hybrid drive system on the vehicle. With the adjustable lumbar support in this unit your back will love you. This vehicle looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. It gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. The ES 300h has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: 6 disc, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Regenerative braking system, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: side mirrors, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, St
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG4E2046540
Stock: BC429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 92,670 miles
$17,952
Sewell Lexus of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus RX 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (32 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJZB1BA5E2009881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,990$2,584 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Heavily optioned with only 25K miles * Navigation * Back up camera * Heated / Cooled seats * Blind spot monitoring system * Bamboo interior trim * Clear title * Carfax certified * Only 1 previous owner - carfax shows 2 due to title transfer * Please note, a rear end accident was reported to Carfax back in 2016 APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
Dealer Review:
Our son purchased a beautiful BMW 335i in the summer of 2017, with tan leather interior and wood grain trim. Mike had explained everything about the car and our son was very happy with the purchase. Here it is two years later and our sons car runs perfectly. In November 2018, our Toyota was totaled by a car passing a red light. We went to MDK first because of our sons positive experience. We purchased a beautiful Toyota Sienna Limited, with the same color scheme (tan and wood grain interior) like our son has, and the car is great for our grandchildren with the video, during our long trips that we regularly take. Mike took care of everything we had concerns about and Darya was so nice taking care of the financial end. These people are very honest and do their best to please the customer. We will always go to them first if we need another car. We wanted to wait and see how the car was before we wrote this review, and now it is 8 months since we purchased it and it runs beautifully. We are very happy with this purchase and this Company, and highly recommend MDK.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7E2053756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,700$2,679 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Nuluxe Seat Material Redline This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: REDLINE BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus CT 200h Hybrid. More information about the 2014 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. Strengths of this model include performance-oriented hybrid technology, high-value pricing, fuel economy, and Premium 5-door compact All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
This is the second Lexus I’ve purchased at Cerritos and it was a great experience. Steven Huh was our sales associate and he was personable, knowledgeable and not pushy at all. I absolutely love my NX 300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4E2174547
Stock: E2174547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 23,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$23,485
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
EPA 40 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Very Nice, CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, GREAT MILES 23,812! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE . Call Us Today! Rear SpoilerOPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Lexus Insider, HDD Navigation System, Bluetooth hands free phone and phonebook download capabilities, remote touch navigation controller and voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination , Radio: AM/FM Premium Audio w/In-Dash CD/DVD Player, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, remote touch navigation controller, voice command casual-language voice recognition system, 7-inch color multimedia display, subscription-free traffic and weather information, 10 speakers and 1 additional USB port, Lexus Enform App Suite, Yelp, destination search, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTableBUY WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWHO WE AREOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0H2290137
Stock: L2290137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 149,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,699$1,537 Below Market
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2007 Lexus RX RX 400h Sport Utility 4DDRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! AWD!ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENT!We are proud to present this beautiful 2007 Lexus RX. Looks great, runs great, ready to go!'Along with its superb levels of fit and finish, the 2007 Lexus RX 350 provides an impressive combination of comfort, utility and technology. For a midsize crossover luxury SUV, it doesn't get much better than this.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Well-appointed cabin - luxury sedan ride - practical high-tech features - rock solid reliability history - excellent dealer service.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus RX 400h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHW31U372028813
Stock: 31-3583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,798$1,941 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
Dealer Review:
Bash ABDUL Qadir was wonderful to work with. He was efficient and courteous, I would certainly like to work with him again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ4H2059202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
