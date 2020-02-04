Used Lexus Hybrid for Sale Near Me

1,162 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,162 listings
  • 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium in Red
    used

    2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium

    112,384 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,090

    $960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    102,575 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,850

    $498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus RX 450h in White
    used

    2010 Lexus RX 450h

    91,837 miles

    $13,889

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus CT 200h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus CT 200h

    71,319 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,990

    $856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus CT 200h

    77,776 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,500

    $289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    42,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus UX 250h Luxury in Black
    used

    2019 Lexus UX 250h Luxury

    12,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2020 Lexus NX 300h in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Lexus NX 300h

    4,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $41,998

    $427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    62,887 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus RX 450h in White
    used

    2010 Lexus RX 450h

    196,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,993

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus RX 450h in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Lexus RX 450h

    97,057 miles

    $18,788

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    40,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    $1,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus RX 450h in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus RX 450h

    92,670 miles

    $17,952

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus ES 300h

    25,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,990

    $2,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus CT 200h

    96,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,700

    $2,679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    23,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $23,485

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus RX 400h in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus RX 400h

    149,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,699

    $1,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    50,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,798

    $1,941 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus searches:

