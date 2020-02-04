Used Lexus Hybrid for Sale Near Me

BBC Motorsports - Dallas / Texas

�

Dealer Review:

My experience with BBC Motorsports left me feeling satisfied. And, I do not say it lightly. On the other hand, most if not all my previous car buying experiences left me feeling exhausted and disgusted. I am simply not wired for the mind games, the haggling, the hidden fees and warranty pressures that are so typical of the “regular” car buying experiences that it makes me scared. So much so that this time around I had almost made my mind up to get a used vehicle from Carvana or CarMax. Fate, it seems, had other plans. My searches resulted in a couple of vehicles with low mileage, clean Carfax and all the options I wanted, albeit from an unknown-to-me dealer in the Dallas area. I have had bad experiences with “unknown” dealers before. The website is not a fancy one but had all the relevant information. I submitted a web form and received a prompt and concise reply from one of the owners -Jason. I asked him a lot of questions via email and received responses in a timely manner. Not once did he intrude or impose, and I appreciated that. He even agreed for me to take the vehicle out to a mechanic of my choice for a pre-purchase inspection. And, so I took off from work on a weekday and we went to check the car out. The dealership is in a warehouse-style building close to the Dallas medical district next to I35E. The office is simple but tasteful. Nothing screamed extravagance as you see at some “modern” dealerships these days. Guess who is paying for those décor and amenities? The staff seemed busy and laid back at the same time. During the test drive, my wife noticed some water spots which were removed very quickly. We liked the car and we really liked Jason! He was patient and attentive and overall very nice. And so, we bought the car and was out the door in less than 3 hours total! After about a week I found the original sticker inside the manuals which indicated a cargo net was installed from the factory – which we did not find in our car. Also, there was a bit crooked rubber seal in one of the windows. I emailed Jason and he immediately offered to fix the window seal and install a cargo net for us! I took some pictures on my second visit there. While looking at their inventory, you will notice that they are pretty picky about the cars they buy and offer for sale. Most if not all of them are low mileage one owner lease return vehicles loaded with options. And, then they price them right. On top of that their customer interactions are no-pressure, no-gimmick and upfront. This makes BBC one truly hidden gem of a car dealership. So that is my car buying story and when I need to buy another car, the first place I will look will be bbcmotorsports.com Who would have thought I would go gaga over a car dealership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHKD5BH8G2256686

Certified Pre-Owned: No

