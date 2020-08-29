Used Mazda SUV for Sale Near Me

Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York

During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

I tried to purchase a Sierra Denali from Carvana. I was approved thru my credit union at a lower rate than what Carvana offered and my credit union mailed me my check. Carvana sold the vehicle while I was processing my purchase and I ended up buying another truck locally at a dealer. On Black Friday I tried to give them another chance and tried to purchase a Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen for my son. I filled out all the bank info with a $2000 deposit and the balance $12000 would come from my credit union. I signed all the paperwork online and scheduled a delivery date for 2 weeks later. 3 days after my online purchase, I kept getting texts stating that I would lose the $1000 Black Friday discount if they didn't have a copy of my check from the credit union sent over to them by 8pm that evening. I had already provided Carvana with my credit union information, account, as well as authorized them to verify my fund for both the deposit and the balance. They stated some bogus "guideline in underwriting," that this wasn't enough. So I said no problem, in the morning, we can get on a 3 way call and speak to both my bank and my credit union and they can provide verification. They said unfortunately, the price would go up $1000 if this was the case as there was an expiration date on the black Friday discount. I even offered, a screen shot of my credit union account, showing my loan was already funded via a check and my first payment was due in January, but they still said this was not acceptable. It seems they make it hard for you to complete a transaction with a discount and wanted to revert back to a no discount transaction stating there was not enough time to verify funds (really? I didn't set up delivery for 2 weeks exactly because I knew it would take time for my credit union to mail me a check). Their customer service rep Ally escalated the conversation to TJ her "manager" who was very smug and thought that when he strutted his "manager" title I would be impressed. I explained that I was buying from Carvana for the "convenience and hassle free process they claim to have" but yet will not hold a car even with a $2000 deposit for more than 24 hours unless you finance though them and since you are using a "3rd party" credit union (that has much lower rates than them for folks with great credit), their guidelines were different. To me it was simply a bait and switch, "buy at this price one day but the price will change a few days later after they had extracted all your personal financial information. Never again. I requested they cancel my order. Their prices are the same as car dealerships and as much as some folks think dealerships are tough to deal with, Carvana employs people who know nothing about customer service. There is no advantage in buying from them than from a dealership. In fact I would much rather deal with real people whom I can evaluate if they are trustworthy and be able to choose to do business with them or not. The fact that they are an internet dealership only empowers them to hide in anonymity when they try to treat you unscrupulously. Do yourself a favor buy your next vehicle the old fashioned way, find someone who you can meet in person and trust. Buying a car are stressful to some, Carvana will only make you more stressful and offer no advantage in pricing or service. If this is how you are treated when you are trying to buy a vehicle from them, imagine what will happen if there is a problem with your car/truck! Poor service in the beginning will translate to worse service when you need it. I hope you read all the other negative reviews on Yelp and other rating sites and see Carvana for what it really is.

Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 31 Highway)

VIN: JM3KFADM4J1343374

Stock: 2000648754

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020