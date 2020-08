Used Mazda SUV for Sale Near Me

Russell & Smith Mazda - Houston / Texas

Certified.Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2020 Mazda CX-30 Select Package 6-Speed Automatic ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 25/33 City/Highway MPGWhat is a Certified Pre-Owned Mazda? This car has earned eligibility into Mazda certification program. Earning Mazda certified status defines the condition and quality of the vehicle you are looking at. For a vehicle to be eligible for Certification it must pass a vigorous 150-point inspection by a certified Mazda technician. The vehicle must also be in excellent running condition and with all the scheduled maintenance performed by the dealer. Only a certified Mazda dealer can apply a Mazda vehicle for certification status. The benefits of certification are: an extension of the standard factory warranty from 3 years or 36,000 miles to 4 years or 48,000 miles. Enjoy a complimentary 3 month subscription with SIRIUS XM if vehicle is equipped. You also have the opportunity to have access to better finance options, when choosing a Certified vehicle. The warranty coverage alone is worth close to $2,000. Certified gives you best of both worlds, the savings of a pre-owned vehicle and the piece of mind of the certification protection.Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 160 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0When it comes to purchasing a vehicle, we know you have high standards. As a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of exceeding those standards each and every time. Our team at Russell & Smith takes pride in providing you with exceptional service and an unmatched experience. Being a family owned and operated business, you can trust you will be treated as one of our own. We have been committed to this promise since 1917. How we can Help Online: Our web experience takes the hassle out of finding the perfect vehicle that is within your budget. We pride ourselves on being completely priced by adjusting our inventory pricing to real market conditions. When you’re ready to take a look at an option in person, we can even bring the vehicle to you for a test drive at your home or office. Simply call or submit a request online to schedule an appointment.

On January 11th I came in to look at one of the new CX-5 and Lorenzo was more than accommodating during the process. He knew all of the details and facts about the vehicle and went above and beyond to make sure I was happy with my decision. Recently I went in for my first oil change and once again, I was greeted by him on the showroom floor and was treated with complete respect. Nothing but great things to say about the whole experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 Mazda CX-30 Select with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

VIN: 3MVDMACL2LM101266

Stock: 0M25244A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-10-2020