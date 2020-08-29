Used Mazda SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring3,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,995$670 Below Market
Browning Mazda - Cerritos / California
PRIOR RENTALCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Jet Black Mica 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! 25/31 City/Highway MPGMazda Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Transferable Warranty* 160 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFACMXL0724494
Stock: R12024000
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 63,260 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,694
Darrell Waltrip Subaru - Franklin / Tennessee
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice. REDUCED FROM $16,997! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Aluminum Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 InputKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE BOSE 7-Speaker Premium Sound System, Power Glass Moonroof, Cargo Cover, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, free 4 month subscription. Mazda CX-3 Touring with Jet Black Mica exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 146 HP at 6000 RPM*. .EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "The 2016 CX-3's cabin shows excellent execution overall, with high-quality materials and a sleek dashboard that conveys style and sophistication.".EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $16,997. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $23,200*.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSWe are one of the largest dealers in the state of Tennessee with over 2000 pre-owned vehicles available.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFC7XG0140073
Stock: H507052Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2020 Mazda CX-30 Select3,280 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$21,988
Russell & Smith Mazda - Houston / Texas
Certified.Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2020 Mazda CX-30 Select Package 6-Speed Automatic ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 25/33 City/Highway MPGWhat is a Certified Pre-Owned Mazda? This car has earned eligibility into Mazda certification program. Earning Mazda certified status defines the condition and quality of the vehicle you are looking at. For a vehicle to be eligible for Certification it must pass a vigorous 150-point inspection by a certified Mazda technician. The vehicle must also be in excellent running condition and with all the scheduled maintenance performed by the dealer. Only a certified Mazda dealer can apply a Mazda vehicle for certification status. The benefits of certification are: an extension of the standard factory warranty from 3 years or 36,000 miles to 4 years or 48,000 miles. Enjoy a complimentary 3 month subscription with SIRIUS XM if vehicle is equipped. You also have the opportunity to have access to better finance options, when choosing a Certified vehicle. The warranty coverage alone is worth close to $2,000. Certified gives you best of both worlds, the savings of a pre-owned vehicle and the piece of mind of the certification protection.Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 160 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0When it comes to purchasing a vehicle, we know you have high standards. As a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of exceeding those standards each and every time. Our team at Russell & Smith takes pride in providing you with exceptional service and an unmatched experience. Being a family owned and operated business, you can trust you will be treated as one of our own. We have been committed to this promise since 1917. How we can Help Online: Our web experience takes the hassle out of finding the perfect vehicle that is within your budget. We pride ourselves on being completely priced by adjusting our inventory pricing to real market conditions. When you’re ready to take a look at an option in person, we can even bring the vehicle to you for a test drive at your home or office. Simply call or submit a request online to schedule an appointment.
Dealer Review:
On January 11th I came in to look at one of the new CX-5 and Lorenzo was more than accommodating during the process. He knew all of the details and facts about the vehicle and went above and beyond to make sure I was happy with my decision. Recently I went in for my first oil change and once again, I was greeted by him on the showroom floor and was treated with complete respect. Nothing but great things to say about the whole experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mazda CX-30 Select with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MVDMACL2LM101266
Stock: 0M25244A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2019 Mazda CX-9 Touring36,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,580
McDonald Mazda West - Lakewood / Colorado
McDonald Mazda West has Colorado's largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mazda's! *** CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!!! *** AWD * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * SUNROOF * 18" WHEELS * POWER TAILGATE * RADAR CRUISE CONTROL! **** CERTIFIED!! Call now! Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 160 Point Inspection * Roadside AssistanceMcDonald Mazda West specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Mazda vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 720-449-9900 for more information.
Dealer Review:
I went to test drive a vehicle super randomly on a day off so that I could get a feel of it as I was looking at getting one through third party. The drive was great (up to Lookout Mountain), got back to the dealer and Ben (salesmen) was an amazing help in seeing if they could get me financed.. low and behold they were able to make it happen and I walked out with new car. Fast forward 8k miles later to my first maintenance and the service there was just as easy and great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TCBCY5K0309863
Stock: WPK0309863
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 17,725 milesDelivery Available*
$19,990
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFB74J1321981
Stock: 2000661430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 86,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,795$1,609 Below Market
Ganley FIAT of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DY6E0338423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,412$913 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFC70H0146501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,354 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
I tried to purchase a Sierra Denali from Carvana. I was approved thru my credit union at a lower rate than what Carvana offered and my credit union mailed me my check. Carvana sold the vehicle while I was processing my purchase and I ended up buying another truck locally at a dealer. On Black Friday I tried to give them another chance and tried to purchase a Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen for my son. I filled out all the bank info with a $2000 deposit and the balance $12000 would come from my credit union. I signed all the paperwork online and scheduled a delivery date for 2 weeks later. 3 days after my online purchase, I kept getting texts stating that I would lose the $1000 Black Friday discount if they didn't have a copy of my check from the credit union sent over to them by 8pm that evening. I had already provided Carvana with my credit union information, account, as well as authorized them to verify my fund for both the deposit and the balance. They stated some bogus "guideline in underwriting," that this wasn't enough. So I said no problem, in the morning, we can get on a 3 way call and speak to both my bank and my credit union and they can provide verification. They said unfortunately, the price would go up $1000 if this was the case as there was an expiration date on the black Friday discount. I even offered, a screen shot of my credit union account, showing my loan was already funded via a check and my first payment was due in January, but they still said this was not acceptable. It seems they make it hard for you to complete a transaction with a discount and wanted to revert back to a no discount transaction stating there was not enough time to verify funds (really? I didn't set up delivery for 2 weeks exactly because I knew it would take time for my credit union to mail me a check). Their customer service rep Ally escalated the conversation to TJ her "manager" who was very smug and thought that when he strutted his "manager" title I would be impressed. I explained that I was buying from Carvana for the "convenience and hassle free process they claim to have" but yet will not hold a car even with a $2000 deposit for more than 24 hours unless you finance though them and since you are using a "3rd party" credit union (that has much lower rates than them for folks with great credit), their guidelines were different. To me it was simply a bait and switch, "buy at this price one day but the price will change a few days later after they had extracted all your personal financial information. Never again. I requested they cancel my order. Their prices are the same as car dealerships and as much as some folks think dealerships are tough to deal with, Carvana employs people who know nothing about customer service. There is no advantage in buying from them than from a dealership. In fact I would much rather deal with real people whom I can evaluate if they are trustworthy and be able to choose to do business with them or not. The fact that they are an internet dealership only empowers them to hide in anonymity when they try to treat you unscrupulously. Do yourself a favor buy your next vehicle the old fashioned way, find someone who you can meet in person and trust. Buying a car are stressful to some, Carvana will only make you more stressful and offer no advantage in pricing or service. If this is how you are treated when you are trying to buy a vehicle from them, imagine what will happen if there is a problem with your car/truck! Poor service in the beginning will translate to worse service when you need it. I hope you read all the other negative reviews on Yelp and other rating sites and see Carvana for what it really is.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADM4J1343374
Stock: 2000648754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 39,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,765$1,105 Below Market
Toyota of New Orleans - New Orleans / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFACMXK0553728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999$1,051 Below Market
Honda of Westport - Westport / Connecticut
Honda of Westport has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Mazda CX-5. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Mazda CX-5. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Mazda CX-5. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mazda CX-5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2016 Mazda CX-5: The 2016 Mazda CX-5 competes with the likes of the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape. Even in this crowd, it's one of the sportiest-driving models, with surprisingly good fuel economy ratings considering that. The Mazda CX-5 also stands out for offering a great ride quality and a flexible, spacious interior. The Mazda CX-5's infotainment system, with Bose sound, is one of the most feature-packed in its competitive set, too, with things like well-integrated Pandora internet radio. Interesting features of this model are good set of safety features, full-features audio and infotainment, Perhaps the best-handling in its class, excellent fuel economy ratings, stylish exterior, and perky powertrain (Touring and Grand Touring)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE4DY7G0605796
Stock: 24672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 46,452 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,799$1,123 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+. Crystal White Pearl 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV?? 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V26/33 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Sporty driving feel that makes you feel secure while cornering; engines earn great fuel economy; spacious seating in both rows; many desirable safety features. Source: Edmunds* Introducing a feat of engineering previously thought to be impossible: the crossover without compromise. Not only does the CX-5 offer confident driving, all-weather capability, spaciousness and advanced features, but it does so with amazing highway MPG. CX-5's aerodynamic curves and sloping roofline reduce wind turbulence and allow for the vehicle's weight to be distributed toward the rear axle for increased stability. CX-5 is packed with advanced features that adjust to your driving needs, such as available rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated side mirrors, and 17 to 19 inch aluminum alloy wheels fitted with all-season tires. CX-5 features two transmission options: the ultra-responsive 6-speed manual and the 6-speed Sport automatic. With CX-5's SKYACTIV-G 2.0L engine it produces 155hp and an impressive 150 lb-ft torque delivering up to an EPA estimated 35 MPG hwy with manual and 32 with automatic transmissions. For extra power and torque, upgrade to the surprisingly fuel-efficient 2.5L SKYACTIV-G with 184hp. The 2.5L also allows for the option of AWD. The CX-5 blends sophisticated details, like available double stitched premium leather trimmed seats, a power moonroof, and ample passenger and cargo volume (64.8 cubic feet) to create a stylish all-purpose cabin. Crisp, immersive sound is delivered through an available 9 speaker Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System with AudioPilot noise compensation technology. Connect your iPod or other MP3 device with the USB audio input or auxiliary jack. CX-5 offers available HD Radio, Pandora Internet radio connectivity and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. The available fully integrated navigation system is above dash and can be easily controlled by the conveniently located knob by the armrest. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CY9G0602047
Stock: 108743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-19-2019
- 43,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,181
Roger Beasley Hyundai Kyle - Kyle / Texas
2016 Mazda CX-5 model is equipped with Leather, Navigation, Air Conditioning, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column with Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, plus much more that is all moved down the road by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 184 Horsepower allowing you to get the performance you want while still being able to get an estimated 33 miles per gallon hwy. Also, this vehicle is a one owner vehicle with a clean car fax and no accidents. Financing is available and we pay top dollar for trade-ins. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Call one or our Product Specialist at (512) 262-2020 or come visit with us at 24795 IH 35 in Kyle Texas for more details. You will leave with a smile after visiting with us here in Kyle!
Dealer Review:
This is the second vehicle I have purchased from her and once again went above ans beyond for me. She make the sometimes not so pleasant experience of buying a car so much better:) We are customers for life!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2CY1G0847487
Stock: H5413A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 5,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,390
Mazda Vacaville - Vacaville / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 Mazda CX-3 TouringMazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 160 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Vehicle HistoryWise Auto Group dealerships inventory includes over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details (888)538-7212.As your premier Solano County Mazda dealer, we here at Mazda Vacaville provide for every automotive need for drivers from Vacaville to Vallejo. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for drivers in the Vacaville, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Fairfield areas. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Dealership personnel. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1DKFC77K0432028
Stock: M1879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 61,344 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,955
Red McCombs Ford - San Antonio / Texas
Look at this 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-5 comes equipped with these options: METEOR GRAY MICA, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 19 x 7J Aluminum Alloy -inc: dark graphite w/machine finished face, Trip Computer, Tires: P225/55R19 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, and Side Impact Beams. Stop by and visit us at Red McCombs Ford, 8333 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78230.
Dealer Review:
After doing a lot of research and calling several other dealerships, I got in touch with Philip Marlowe at Red McCombs. I was originally searching for an F-350 to haul my fifth wheel. However, he told me about an F-450 he had on the lot. I scheduled an appointment, and Philip and I took it for a test drive. I immediately fell in love with the truck. After negotiating for a few days, Philip delivered the truck to me about 45 min south of his dealership in San Antonio and I handed over the check. From the very beginning and throughout the whole buying process, Philip was extremely helpful, informative, willing to go out of his way to satisfy his customer, and overall a real pleasure to work with. I would highly recommend Red McCombs Ford, and more specifically, Philip Marlowe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KE2DY9G0784962
Stock: 101412A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 172,590 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Best Buy Motors - Lafayette / Indiana
RUNS GREAT LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED SEATS SUNROOF AWD 3RD ROW NAVIGATION MUST SEE!!INTERESTED CALL MARCO 765-449-0490 OR TEXT 765-201-5355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3MV8A0229730
Stock: 4007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,075
Dallas Lease Returns - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFADL7H0213063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,995
M J McGuire Company - Rugby / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3KFBDM8K0629533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,495
CarMatch NY - Bay Shore / New York
AWD leather and a third row! Excellent vehicle for the family!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CV5C0341034
Stock: 341034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda searches:
Related Mazda info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.