Used Mazda Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 93,790 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$8,541
Pasadena Pre-Owned - Pasadena / Maryland
Visit us at www.pasadenapreowned.com to view your free CarFax or call us today at 410-360-0400.2007 Mazda Miata Touring CRUISE CONTROL, FRESH OIL CHANGE.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!We proudly serve Pasadena, Glen Burnie, Severna Park, Annapolis, Gambrills, Odenton, Fort Meade, Severn, Anne Arundel County and beyond. It takes more than just one happy Pasadena customer to earn the trust of drivers throughout central Maryland... It takes a friendly and energetic staff just like the one at Pasadena Pre-Owned. Let us help you find the perfect car at the perfect price.
Dealer Review:
I would like to give a big shoutout to the staff at Pasadena Pre-owned for their integrity, honesty and professionalism. They are a first class establishment and a pleasure to work with, no time wasted in and out in less than an hour. I have purchased two vehicles from them in a weeks time and the vehicles look better in person than on the website. I just take a look and I am reaching out to them to hold the vehicle until I get there." If you snooze you will loose". Tyrone
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F970129421
Stock: P2238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,998
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2LF0E0235790
Stock: 18287617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995
Parker's Used Cars - Blenheim / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM72H0106226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,899
Germain Lexus of Naples - Naples / Florida
** ONE OWNER **, ** LEATHER **, ** CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS **, Black w/Leather Upholstery. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2010 Mazda Miata PRHT Grand Touring For your peace of mind we have included over 35+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Germain Lexus of Naples offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a Market report on how we arrived at the price. Call 239 592 5533 or Stop by Germain Lexus of Naples at 13491 Tamiami trail, To schedule a test drive today. Serving Naples and Southwest Florida . Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
Dealer Review:
Jeff Smith was a pleasure to work with and took the time to help us find the perfect car for us. He made the entire process enjoyable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2FF6A0205523
Stock: X68381XAA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring36,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,988
Mall of Georgia Mazda - Buford / Georgia
Mazda Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, ONLY 36,016 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! MX-5 Miata Grand Touring trim. Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Alloy Wheels, ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY SYSTEM, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat. MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Brake Assist.OPTION PACKAGESMazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soul Red Metallic exterior and Black w/Red Stitching interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT160-point Inspection and Reconditioning by factory-trained technicians, Extended Coverage Available, 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty for additional peace of mind, 24-hour Roadside Assistance included during the warranty period, Mazda Certified Warranties are transferable should you sell your vehicle, Remaining balance of New Vehicle Limited Warranty, plus 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Warranty, Every vehicle includes a free AutoCheck Vehicle History Report, 3-month SiriusXM Satellite radio trial is included for all vehicles equipped with satellite radio, $0 Deductible on covered repairsMORE ABOUT USRick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda specializes in New Mazdas and Used Cars, and Mazda Certified Preowned vehicles. We have thousands of satisfied customers because we are among the most reliable of car dealers and they know we consistently exceed expectations. If you value low prices and a variety of high-quality vehicles, then Rick Hendrick Mall of Georgia Mazda is the only place you will need to visit.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I have been looking so long for a replacement car for the old one I've been driving around in. I finally found time to stop in at mall of ga Mazda to see what they had and I'm so glad I did! From the moment I drove onto the lot I was welcomed and invited inside. I couldn't decide between a sedan or suv so we tried a few different things and settled on a new 2020 CX- 5. 0 percent APR is too good to pass up. We can't wait to get out and drive this year!! Thanks Marcus and Dylan for the help. This store is an awesome find among those other dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAD78G0110344
Stock: P30236
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 80,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,887
Grainger Honda - Savannah / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner. MX-5 Miata Touring trim. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMulti-CD Changer Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHY BUY FROM USAt Grainger Honda, our goal is to sell the best vehicles at the lowest prices and treat our customers with respect. As a Georgia Honda dealer, we believe when you choose Grainger Honda you are making the right choice. Grainger Honda has founded its reputation on customer trust and satisfaction. We know that trust isn't simply given, so we have dedicated ourselves to earn yours. Grainger Honda is committed to superior service in all departments, from sales to finance to service.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Ashley Lefevers is a great professional saleperson alway smiling will never forget great personality she is willing to make sure here customers are satisfied and happy greatjob Ashley Lefevers keep up the good work, you are a hard working young lady. Thank you!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F880152612
Stock: L2224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 6,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Only 6780 miles, Road trip season is here! Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
Dealer Review:
The "Vehicle Specialist" (Salesman) for this purchase was Kaz Zahrieh. Kaz was professional, knowledgeable, easy going, and the used Acura MDX purchase was done with minimal "haggling". Would recommend Kaz to anyone considering an Acura. Eddie in financing was also cordial and helpful. Slight negative, The detailing of the car was done without attentions to "detail". Areas just adjacent to chrome and rubber around windows, and gas tank port, etc were not cleaned,. A consideration for future detailing operations. (not enough to lose a star.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2JF6C0222686
Stock: P15473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,490
Matt Slap Subaru - Newark / Delaware
LOW MILES ON THIS SPORTY CONVERTIBLE FROM MAZDA. TOP DOWN FUN AND SPORTY DRIVE MAKES THIS ONE AN EASY CHOICE.
Dealer Review:
My wife and I were in the market for a new vehicle and I was dreading the sales process but had a great experience with the people at Matt Slap. We made our initial request online and were quickly contacted by Mary Thompson. We then test drove an Outback and a Forester with Jeremy Heydemann who did a great job of pointing out the differences between the two vehicles and became our primary point of contact after that and was very nice to deal with. We ended up with a great price on a new Forester and financed through Subaru with Chris Montelongo who was very helpful. We have bought several cars in the past and this is the first time we walked away feeling good about the experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F770135170
Stock: P3072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 28,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,196$731 Below Market
Conley Buick GMC - Bradenton / Florida
**CONLEY CERTIFIED**, **3 Month / 3000 Mile Limited Warranty**, **125 Multi-point Inspection**, **125 Multi-Point Inspection**, LOCAL TRADE**, NON-SMOKER**, FULLY DETAILED**, Fresh Trade** More Photos Coming**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Keyless Entry System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Four wheel independent suspension, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo w/CD Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. 27/34 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAC70G0113479
Stock: SQ113479N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 54,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Hello Mazda of Valencia - Santa Clarita / California
Hello Mazda of Valencia is offering this rare, 1991 British Racing Green Miata. The BRG, as this model has become known to be, was the first limited production model in the proud Miata heritage. they made 3,997 units, each individually numbered. Our little gem is optioned with a factory hardtop and all of the standard BRG features including air conditioning, power windows, leather wrapped steering wheel, Nardi shit knob and e-brake handle, tan leather interior, compact disc player, limited slip differential and more. Original MSRP was 20,983 on this collectible classic. This offering has a clean accident history has been professionally inspected and detailed. If you want a chance to own a rare example of a car that rejuvenated the roadster, this is it. The BRG Miata is already recognized a sports car classic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NA3518M1227801
Stock: UM0046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 18,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAD76G0112707
Stock: 19442022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,840 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,295
Pinellas Park DriveTime - Clearwater / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC2PF1B0216770
Stock: 1060177724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999
Bradshaw Mazda - Greenville / South Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Soul Red Metallic 2016 Mazda Miata Grand Touring RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V Fully detailed, New Tires, Blind Spot Protection.27/36 City/Highway MPGThis 2016 Mazda Miata Grand Touring will not make it to the weekend!! CALL NOW to reserve your test drive appointment!! (864) 458-3500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAD79G0101636
Stock: MP1275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 39,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,998
CarMax Wichita - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wichita / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM73J0202081
Stock: 19127365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,469 milesTheft history, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
Affordable Auto Credit - Saint Louis / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F580139235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,833 milesDelivery Available*
$26,990
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
Every person working at carvana, with the exception of Crystal in underwriting and Tracy in Executive Team, have all been mad, negligent, racist, unknowledgeable, unprofessional, and discriminating in the upper mgt level!! My delivery has been postponed 3 times, and will be postponed for 4th time after I call them to file complaint on my nightmare, Lisa!! Lisa has been the most [non-permissible content removed] dealer employee I've encountered, contacted, mssg in the 3 1/2 months on mkt to buy a vehicle thus far!!! She called me twice, mad?? She canceled the 3rd delivery, demanding I re-sign another contract by noon, not taking into consideration that I cannot function physically until or after 3 p.m. My vehicle was scheduled to be delivered until 4:30 p.m. Driver advised me on first embarrassing delivery that as long as contract was signed during delivery, and I had proof that purchased vehicle was on auto insurance policy, he'd leave my car!! I did add it to my auto insurance policy to start by date given, only to find that they never brought the car on that day!! Now I have to go through the troubles to get it off!! Driver was rude, late, and brought car to me at dark, and don't even carry an I pad for customers to e-sign, in case contract not retrievable online to customer!! He was yelling across the street my business and personal information to me!! What was most humiliating was that he brought down the vehicle, with my neighbors watching, to later take it and put it back on flatbed!!! I had purchased the vehicle in full!! The funds were verified with my credit union, which took an hour and 3 attemps due to their lack of organization!! Beware of your MONEY!!! If this happened to me when I was paying for the Mercedes, CASH and in full, imagine with financing!!! It only means that due to their negligence and discrimination against a Disabled, Gay Hispanic, they are only setting Carvana up for lawsuits!!! All of this occurred to me before signing their e-contract!! I'd rather have received my paid in full vehicle in a timely manner as they advertise, then to seek legal remedy!!! My recommendation to the wise and public is, if you are Disabled, Gay or Hispanic, and you want to buy a car from CARVANA is have time for haggling, discrimination and racism!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAB76K0304155
Stock: 2000642222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 190,046 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Fun in the Sun/Open Road/Track is this ones objective. And it is willing to provide all 3 or simply enjoy it as a Daily Driver It is far above average condition for its mileage. it is an absolute blast to drive. its been outfitted Adjustable coil overs and urethane suspension components a short shifter makes quick work out shifts. it has been carefully moded to insure reliability and performance. It is without doubt a must see & drive to fully Appreciate. New Inventory CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.
Dealer Review:
We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata with Soft Top.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NB353830306582
Stock: 11823A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,753 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
Triumph Auto Sales - Memphis / Tennessee
This Miata runs and drives great and was just freshly serviced with new brakes all the way around. The car runs very smooth and shifts great. All it needs is a new home. Come see it before it's gone!!!!!Call JIM 901-647-1550 Call JIM 901-647-1550 Call JIM 901-647-1550View all of our inventory at TRIUMPHAUTOSALES.COM. Call Jim for more details at 901-647-1550 or come by 4875 Elmore Rd. All cars are pre-owned and sold 'As Is' and are available for a pre-purchase inspection. Price excludes $495 doc fee, state and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees and the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser. Financing is available at full list price W A C. Financing and rate subject to lenders terms. Errors and Omissions Disclaimer: Our dealership is not responsible for voided factory warranties. Dealer is not responsible for any option listed in the ad. Please verify the options at the time of purchase. Ads are placed by decoding VIN numbers and some options may get automatically selected. No intention of misleading the customer. We do trade-Ins, provide financing and offer extended vehicle warranties on most vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NC25F780148745
Stock: YW17121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
