Used Mazda Convertible for Sale Near Me

308 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 308 listings
  • 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Silver
    used

    2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    93,790 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,541

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    37,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    12,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    29,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,899

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    certified

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    36,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,988

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    80,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,887

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    6,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring

    46,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,490

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club

    28,544 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,196

    $731 Below Market
    Details
  • 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    54,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    18,099 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    72,840 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,295

    Details
  • 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

    34,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    39,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    131,469 miles
    Theft history, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in White
    used

    2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    12,833 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Red
    used

    2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    190,046 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,777

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport

    99,753 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 308 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Mazda For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
Convertible
to
to
