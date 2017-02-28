Used Volvo SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 2,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,888
Volvo Cars of Huntington - Huntington / New York
2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum AWDOdometer is 870 miles below market average! Non-Smoker, Navigation, Moonroof, Complimentary Loaner Car, Unlimited Oil & Filter Changes, AWD, Charcoal w/Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Outer Positions, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System.America's #1 VIP Plus Program, Always Included - Complimentary Oil Changes, Loaner Vehicles, and No Charge New York State Inspections!CARFAX One-Owner.20/27 City/Highway MPGGray
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102PK6L1576369
Stock: P2069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum56,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,995$4,334 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
The best CPO warranty around!!! ** 5 year/unlimited mile warranty from first in-service date ** Plus, VCFS finance specials will save you even more!!! ** Local Trade-in! ** One owner, Clean Carfax ** T6 AWD Momentum ** Climate Package ** Convenience Package ** Momentum Plus Package ** Great Color Combination ** This is the one you have been looking for!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK8G1037140
Stock: C4155A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum34,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,581$3,646 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Edison - Edison / New Jersey
Momentum trim. Volvo Certified, ONLY 34,503 Miles! PRICE DROP FROM $37,981, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'From the extra classy exterior styling to the impressively well-appointed interior, the XC90 exudes panache. More than a good-looking car, though, the 2018 XC90 drives well and has precise handling and a sense of stability on the road.' -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABILITY Was $37,981. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE Each vehicle has to pass a rigorous 170-Point Comprehensive Inspection and Reconditioning, $0 Deductible for covered warranty repairs, Cars model year 2015.5 and newer include complimentary 1-year subscription to Volvo On Call, Volvo Roadside Assistance is included for the duration of the vehicle's warranty, Roadside assistance includes towing, lockout assistance, jump start, flat tires and fuel delivery, Trip interruption benefits are also included if 150 miles or more from home, 5-year/unlimited mileage Warranty from the original in service date, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102XK9J1196150
Stock: P1083
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 19,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$38,300
Paramount Volvo Cars of Hickory - Hickory / North Carolina
2019 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Push Button Start, XC60 T6 Momentum, AWD, 19 Alloy Wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1191 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22RK7K1328752
Stock: V8510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 15,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,995
Smith Volvo Cars - San Luis Obispo / California
HURRY DOWN TO SMITH VOLVO FOR THIS 2019 VOLVO XC90. THIS VOLVO XC90 IS A CALIFORNIA LEASE RETURN, HAS A CLEAN AUTOCHECK REPORT AND IS STILL COVERED UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY. IT IS ONYX BLACK OVER CHARCOAL LEATHER AND COMES EQUIPPED WITH BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PILOT ASSIST SEMI AUTONOMOUS DRIVING, BLIND SPOT WARNINGS, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PARKING SENSORS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, MOON ROOF, POWER TAILGATE, QUAD ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ROOF RACKS, BLUETOOTH, LED HEADLIGHTS, DUAL POWER SEATS, VOLVO ON CALL, WIFI, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, MEMORY SEAT, VOICE RECOGNITION, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, AUTO START/STOP, SELECTABLE DRIVE MODES, CITY SAFETY COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, RAIN SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS, USB AND AUXILIARY PLUGINS, SATELLITE RADIO, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! CALL 888-419-8320 FOR ANY QUESTIONS, OR TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK5K1445863
Stock: 8793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 5,614 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$51,505
Volvo Cars of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program. How about this great vehicle! This vehicle is a triumph, continuing to deliver top-notch execution in its segment! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Volvo infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: power moon roof, turn signal indicator mirrors, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102PK8L1549660
Stock: V20057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-19-2019
- 27,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,997
North Point Volvo Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
This vehicle has Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth hands free, 20" Premium Alloy Wheels and more. Dynamic Equip. Pkg. that includes BLIS (blind spot information system) and more. With the Preferred Option Package you get Active Dual Xenon Headlights, Power Retractable Mirrors and more. The Volvo XC60 compact crossover is one of the brand's best sellers. Volvo XC60 T5 models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 240 horsepower, while yielding up to 30 mpg in highway driving, a satisfactory estimate for this class. The standard City Safety system includes low-speed crash mitigation. Also on the safety front, visibility is excellent in the XC60. At North Point Volvo we provide everything automotive, with great prices and award winning customer service. Please see our customer testimonials under the About Us section of our website. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDR3H2141272
Stock: P4649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$47,888$4,286 Below Market
Washington Ford - Washington / Pennsylvania
LOW MILES!!! - T6 MOMENTUM - PREMIUM WHEELS - LEATHER INTERIOR - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - MOON ROOF - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - MUST SEE!!!
Dealer Review:
I have purchased two vehicles at Washington and very please until today! I called and spoke with sale letting them know what I was looking for and that I had a trade. In addition; I told the salesman I was driving from Penn Hills after work an should arrive by 6:30 pm. When I arrived I walked into the dealership and was greeted by a salesman. After possibly a five minute Conversation I was told this! “I am not going to price a trade for you so you can go somewhere else and I’ll never see you again “! WOW! With a VERY BAD TASTES IN MY MOUTH I WALKED OUT stating you just lost a sale my credit is good and I have a very good income! Within a few minutes I called to complain to the General a Manager and the conversation wasBy much better! All I received is I wasn’t there so I don’t know what was said ! AGAIN WOW! The correct and only response should be , I am sor very sorry can you came back and can we can help get into a new vehicle. My husband then called the asking for the general manager and he has yet to return his call. I wanted ratre this 9 starts but I had to place a start to post!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK8L1597380
Stock: 000X7483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 21,155 miles
$35,812
Bob Penkhus Mazda - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Experience the legendary reliability, energetic ride, and sporty good looks of our One Owner 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design AWD that takes practicality to a new level in this gorgeous Fusion Red Metallic finish! Powered by a Turbo and SuperCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generates 248hp with its 8 Speed Automatic transmission for incredible road manners. This All Wheel Drive SUV will excite your senses with the smart, purposeful styling emphasized by expressive headlights, a bold Black matte grille, R-Design dual tailpipes, and unique 20-inch Ixion alloy wheels, power lift-gate, and a sport-tuned suspension all while helping with near 31mpg on the highway.Inside the cabin of our T5 R-Design, the interior has been tastefully designed with everything perfectly in place, and the leather heated front seats with memory functions are incredibly supportive and contoured. A dark tinted laminated sunroof, remote ignition, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats add to the comfort and convenience. All of your information accompanies you on your travels courtesy of Bluetooth, a prominent infotainment display, Sensus Connect with available navigation/mobile apps, Harman Kardon audio with USB/auxiliary audio input, and available satellite radio.Our Volvo received superb safety ratings and is outfitted with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, traction/stability control, advanced airbags, front collision/mitigation, and Volvo On Call emergency telematics. The pinnacle of automotive excellence and practicality, our XC40 R-Design is the intelligent choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Located in Colorado Springs, and also serving Canon City, Pueblo, Pueblo West, La Junta, Castle Rock, Alamosa, southern Colorado, and the greater Denver area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4162XZ8K2005843
Stock: 20MC113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 30,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$39,990
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL1H1146033
Stock: 10424621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 20,576 milesDelivery Available*
$39,990
Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4162UM4K2057849
Stock: 2000645012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum11,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$50,000
Bill Gray Volvo Cars - McMurray / Pennsylvania
Check out this 2020! Breathtaking performance, sumptuous accommodations and jaw dropping good looks! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Volvo prioritized handling and performance with features such as: a power seat, power moon roof, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK2L1569767
Stock: 2646V
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum30,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$40,677
Volvo Cars Marin - Corte Madera / California
NICE ONE OWNER....VOLVO CPO COVERAGE.....MOMENTUM EDITION....CONVENIENCE PACKAGE * Pilot Assist -- Semi Autonomous Drive System with Adaptive Cruise Control *....... Park Assist Pilot * Front Park Assist ....* Lane Keeping Aid * HomeLink? * ....Compass (Interior Rearview Mirror.....MOMENTUM PLUS .... * Active Bending Lights (ABL), added to standard LED Headlights with Thor's Hammer DRL Auto Highbeam (AHB) .....* Headlight High Pressure Cleaning..... * Dark Flame Birch Wood Inlays *.... lluminated Sill Plates * ....Interior High level illumination ....* Apple CarPlay and USB Hub *.... 12.3-inch Driver Display...CONTOUR SEATS. . .... . Cushion Extension - Driver.... Cushion Extension - Passenger
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK1J1204803
Stock: P7899
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum31,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$37,991$1,103 Below Market
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
CarFax 1-Owner, Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Leather -Bluetooth -Push Button Start -Auto Climate Control -Power Lift Gate -Panoramic Sunroof -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Volvo XC60 is sure to sell fast. -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -CARFAX 1-Owner
Dealer Review:
My sales rep and the finance rep made me feel very taken care of, from looking at all the vehicles that fit what I was looking for, a monthly lease payment in the range I was looking for, and on into taking care of lining up all the paperwork before I got to the dealership so it'd be a fast and seamless visit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYVA22RK2JB097401
Stock: FC4004
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 28,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$46,117
Holmes European Motors - Shreveport / Louisiana
Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Lift Gate, Side View Assist / Blind Spot Warning, Aux Plug, Forward Collision Warning, Navigation System. Gray 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL9J1196751
Stock: 9243P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 30,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,800
Poquet Auto Sales - Golden Valley / Minnesota
WARRANTY START DATE: 2/28/2017
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK3H1155047
Stock: 19203504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 16,709 miles
$47,950
Kentson Car Company- Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PK0L1546696
Stock: 546696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2017 Volvo XC6050,113 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,099
Auction Direct USA - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo XC60 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDJXH2097278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo searches:
Related Volvo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.