Used Volvo SUV for Sale Near Me

Washington Ford - Washington / Pennsylvania

LOW MILES!!! - T6 MOMENTUM - PREMIUM WHEELS - LEATHER INTERIOR - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - MOON ROOF - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - MUST SEE!!!

I have purchased two vehicles at Washington and very please until today! I called and spoke with sale letting them know what I was looking for and that I had a trade. In addition; I told the salesman I was driving from Penn Hills after work an should arrive by 6:30 pm. When I arrived I walked into the dealership and was greeted by a salesman. After possibly a five minute Conversation I was told this! “I am not going to price a trade for you so you can go somewhere else and I’ll never see you again “! WOW! With a VERY BAD TASTES IN MY MOUTH I WALKED OUT stating you just lost a sale my credit is good and I have a very good income! Within a few minutes I called to complain to the General a Manager and the conversation wasBy much better! All I received is I wasn’t there so I don’t know what was said ! AGAIN WOW! The correct and only response should be , I am sor very sorry can you came back and can we can help get into a new vehicle. My husband then called the asking for the general manager and he has yet to return his call. I wanted ratre this 9 starts but I had to place a start to post!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: YV4A22PK8L1597380

Stock: 000X7483

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020