Used Chevrolet Minivan for Sale Near Me

- 139,891 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,877
Murdock Manhattan Chevrolet-Cadillac - Manhattan / Kansas
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT 1LT FWD 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Slate Metallic LEATHER, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, * Local Trade *, * Leather *, Deluxe Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System. Outstanding prices and great service are why Murdock Manhattan has been your Manhattan - Junction City - Fort Riley dealer for over 35 years. We value your time so we only stock the very best used vehicles and do extensive price shopping to make your buying experience quick and easy. You've done the research, now give us a call at ***785-776-1950***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33W18D137609
Stock: GM1190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 153,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,300
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Chevrolet Uplander 4dr 4dr Ext WB LT with 1LT features a 3.9L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Integrated Child Seat, OnStar, Power Sliding Door, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Underbody Hoist, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33WX7D142497
Stock: AAW-142497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 89,785 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,996
Miller-Starnes Chevrolet Buick - Rockdale / Texas
Dealer Review:
Loved my experience at Miller Starnes. Lee helped me & answered all questions that I had
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet City Express LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N63M0ZN8GK695926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2000 Chevrolet Venture 4dr 4dr Ext WB LT 1SD Pkg features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brown with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Underbody Hoist, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture LT with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E0YD140923
Stock: YC-140923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 80,365 miles
$10,279
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
This rear wheel drive 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger Ext 111 WB RWD features an impressive 4.3l Engine with a Summit White Exterior with a Neutral Fabric Interior. With only 80,365 miles this 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger is your best buy in Columbus, OH. STOCK# 5B112937 Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger Ext 111 WB RWD ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger Ext 111 WB RWD! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 21.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Chevrolet Astro Passenger comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4.3l engine, an 4-speed auto w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Third Passenger Door, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Cloth Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Floor Mats, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Privacy Glass, Steel Wheels, Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 128 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
Dealer Review:
My experience at Layman Cadillac was beyond excellent. From learning about the different models available to understanding all the financing option, the team at Layman Cadillac was so easy to work with, so responsive to MY needs, and tailored the transactions to my particular requirements. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDM19X55B112937
Stock: 5B112937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 173,502 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,000
Kents Custom Cars And Trucks - Collinsville / Oklahoma
2015 Chevrolet City Express Cargo LT, 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, (Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission) Cloth Seats, Vinyl Floor Material, AM/FM Stereo with CD Player, Aux Port and Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth for Phone, AC, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Windows and Mirrors, Power/Heated Exterior Side Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Tinted Windows, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, front disc, rear drum, Traction control and vehicle stability systems, Nexen 185/60R15C Tires, 15 inch Steel Wheels. For more information give us a Call at 918-371-8888 or send us a Text Message at 918-302-1417.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N63M0ZN7FK724220
Stock: FK724220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,152 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,000
Victory Auto Group - Stuart / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N63M0YN7FK697716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,874 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,998
Duplessis Buick GMC - Gonzales / Louisiana
This 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger Van is in excellent condition, has only two previous owners and features a 4.3L V6 engine , automatic transmission, power windows locks and mirrors, high-back front bucket seats, AM-FM radio, CD player , 8-speaker sound system, front and rear air conditioning, deep tinted glass, cruise control, 8-passenger seating and more! Stop in for a test drive today or call for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDM19X65B114132
Stock: 3-A5049A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 123,824 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,990
Daniels Chevrolet - Swainsboro / Georgia
Only 123,824 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Chevrolet Venture delivers a Gas V6 3.4L/207 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SPEED CONTROL W/RESUME SPEED, SECURITY SYSTEM, REAR SEAT AUDIO CONTROLS -inc: earphone jacks.*This Chevrolet Venture Comes Equipped with These Options *PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 2 -inc: deep tinted glass, pwr windows w/driver express down, remote keyless entry, speed control w/resume speed, LS trim pkg, aluminum wheels, AM/FM stereo w/cassette, auto tone control, premium front/rear speakers, luggage carrier,overhead console w/driver info center , REAR AIR CONDITIONING, PWR WINDOWS W/DRIVER EXPRESS DOWN, PASSENGER SIDE PWR SLIDING DOOR, P215/70R15 TOURING SBR BSW TIRES, LUGGAGE CARRIER, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/REMOTE COMPACT DISC PLAYER, CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: auto reverse, seek/scan, theft lock, speed compensated volume, digital clock, premium front/rear coaxial speakers, CUSTOM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, 7-PASSENGER SEATING W/SECOND-ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS, SPLIT REAR BENCH.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Daniels Chevrolet, 365 East Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401 to claim your Chevrolet Venture!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDX03E0XD198108
Stock: 117801B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 161,533 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, Uplander LT 1LT, Extended Passenger Van, 3.5L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Dark Blue Metallic, Medium Gray Cloth, 125 Amp Alternator, 17' Aluminum Wheels, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auxiliary Rear Air Conditioning, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Door Handles, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Climate Package, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe DVD Entertainment System, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Front, 2nd & 3rd Row Carpeted Floormats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intermittent Rear Wiper w/Washer, MP3 decoder, Non-Locking Covered Storage, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Black Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Rear Quarter Vent Windows, Power steering, Power windows, Programmable Remote Keyless Entry, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Cargo Net, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Removable Overhead Storage Console, Roof rack: rails only, Side-Folding Front Seat Utility Tray, Soft Ride Suspension, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33L76D130957
Stock: 6-22523PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 148,947 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
Bob Hart's Chevrolet - Vinita / Oklahoma
WHOLESALE TO PUBLIC! Sold AS IS! Buy it at auction price! You won't find a deal like this anywhere else, hurry before it's gone! Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Summit White FWD 18/25 City/Highway MPG 'With over 45 lenders to choose from, We will get you APPROVED & Save you MONEY!!!', We LOVE Trade-Ins! We take ALL trades, no matter what it is or what you owe!, WE DELIVER NATIONWIDE!. Come see us at Bob Hart Chevy today! Visit us online at www.bobhartchevrolet.com and view all of our inventory online. We are a friendly, small town dealership with the best prices and easiest buying process in Oklahoma! Market based pricing subject to change, as prices fluctuate based on market conditions and availability. We have a $399 documentation fee in addition to our advertised price.
Dealer Review:
I want to start by saying they have been ultra-responsive and quick to answer questions. The problem was not from a lack of respect stand point. Here is my buying experience with them: I sent an email late in the night and they contacted me 1st thing on the morning. I have been working with sales and the sales manager on and off for roughly 6 hours! We had worked everything out, down to the floor mats. I had contacted my bank and had my credit run for the approval, i contacted insurance and set everything up for this specific car with the VIN. Only to be called by another manager or the GM (not sure which) to be told "There is nothing in this for me, I'm not making money on your trade, I won't be able to make money on you from service and you're not financing with me" He then offered $3k less on my trade-in than we had previously agreed to. I asked why this wasn't said up-front and he said he just didn't like the deal when it came to his desk. I asked how it would feel if i showed up after agreeing to a price via phone and txt only for me to tell him i will be paying less. He then laughed and said "that’s how everyone does it". I wouldn't even write this review if I had been told that the deal wouldn't work from the beginning but to spend all day going back and forth, run my credit for the bank approval and set up insurance only for them to cancel the deal is bad business practice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV23157D118929
Stock: P3593A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 108,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Murdock Chevrolet - Woods Cross / Utah
***1-Owner. Actual Miles! Dual Power Doors. DVD System. 2nd row captains chairs. Amazing Condition. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Blue Granite Metallic 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT 2LT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel Recent Arrival! Contact one of our 'No Regrets' Sales Professionals for more info!!! (801) 298-8090.
Dealer Review:
This was a great experience. The whole team was cordial and pleasant to work with. Easiest and least stressful vehicle purchase I have experienced. I would definitely return.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV33W27D144969
Stock: T39493A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 29,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,500
Green Cove Auto Sales - Green Cove Springs / Florida
***SPECIAL CARS FOR SPECIAL PEOPLE*** ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX REPORT, 29000 ORIGINAL MILES!!!!!!!.Clean CARFAX.This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, with no warranty or claims made by the dealer. Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $99 Electronic Filing Fee and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $499 which charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting and adjusting used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale As-Is, our way of selling higher mileage vehicles and passing the savings on to you. Come see why we have the cleanest cars in the Cove! Call us today at 904-531-9484 or visit us on the web at www.greencoveautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDV03L35D187671
Stock: GP5D187671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 48,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990
Mathews Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Marion / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N63M0ZN2HK697561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,078 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota
** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, ** AWD / 4WD / 4X4 **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Astro Cargo with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDL19X32B130330
Stock: 20281Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 150,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,950
George White Chevrolet - Ames / Iowa
Recent Arrival! Dark Carmine Red Metallic **Tow Package**, **3rd Row Seating!**, *V6 - Powerful and Efficient*, *AWD*, Medium Gray w/Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces, Air Conditioning, Power windows. 2004 Chevrolet Astro LT Passenger Passenger Van AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI GEORGE WHITE CHEVROLET - PRE-OWNED INVENTORY FOR AMES & ANKENY CHEVROLET CUSTOMERS George White Chevrolet is also your source for pre-owned Chevy cars and trucks. We have a large pre-owned inventory available. For used cars near Ankeny, paired with amazing service, visit our Ames Chevrolet showroom for a test drive today. You can use our site to view inventory, find a quick quote, or research leasing and financing options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEL19X14B104257
Stock: A7750B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 119,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988$2,304 Below Market
Route 22 Nissan - Hillside / New Jersey
The Smart Way to Buy! Are you tired of hidden fees and bogus rates ruining your search process? Now there's a way to avoid all of the nonsense Introducing the smart way to buy from Route 22 Nissan the most trusted and respected Nissan dealer in New Jersey serving Hillside, Newark, Irvington ,Elizabeth, Union ,Springfield, Woodbridge, Roselle Park, Linden and North Plainfield. Advantages of the smart way to buy are endless. There is no pressure throughout your search. You can finally feel at ease when purchasing a car since there are no hidden fees, there are no surprises no gimmicks revealed when you finally make a decision. Route 22 Nissan salespeople are direct and value your time, so there is no back and forth or confusion we know it's necessary for you to feel comfortable during the buying process and want to earn your trust. AS IS This vehicle is being sold As Is, there is no warranty or guarantee implied or written. See dealer for details. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chevrolet City Express Cargo Van LS is a perfect addition to any home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Thank you for giving us the Opportunity for helping you with your New or Used Car purchase. Route 22 Nissan makes every effort to verify all equipment and features on each and every vehicle.Please understand this may be provided by 3rd parties please verify with the dealership for accuracy.
Dealer Review:
The best experience EVER!!! Okay, to make a very long story short I have to say the patience, persistence and willingness to make wonders happen sums up my experience. Harold Pierre (Salesman) and Anthony Amorin (Finance manager). I'm still here in disbelief at how wonder these 2 guys have been to me. I have never had this type of 5 star treatment. I recommend these guys for whatever the highest recognition is, that they receive it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N63M0YN6FK702940
Stock: 391563A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 136,301 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2004 Chevrolet Astro LT ABS brakes, Convenience Package, Illuminated entry. Clean CARFAX. Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
Dealer Review:
Everyone in this dealership is very friendly and very helpful. I flew all the way from the east caost to buy this specific car and it was everything they said it was. After speaking to nia, jose and Frank on the phone they got everything ready for me the day I came and got the paperwork done. they pick me up from the airport had the car ready and deal was done just like that.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNDM19X64B126585
Stock: 4B126585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
