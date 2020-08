Used Chevrolet Minivan for Sale Near Me

Murdock Manhattan Chevrolet-Cadillac - Manhattan / Kansas

2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT 1LT FWD 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Slate Metallic LEATHER, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, * Local Trade *, * Leather *, Deluxe Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System. Outstanding prices and great service are why Murdock Manhattan has been your Manhattan - Junction City - Fort Riley dealer for over 35 years. We value your time so we only stock the very best used vehicles and do extensive price shopping to make your buying experience quick and easy. You've done the research, now give us a call at ***785-776-1950***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDV33W18D137609

Stock: GM1190A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020