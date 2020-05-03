Used Chevrolet Minivan for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Gray
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    139,891 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,877

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    153,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet City Express LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet City Express LT

    89,785 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,996

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Venture LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Venture LT

    107,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    80,365 miles

    $10,279

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LT

    173,502 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    78,152 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    87,874 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Venture
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Venture

    123,824 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    161,533 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet

    148,947 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT

    108,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Uplander in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Uplander

    29,416 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet City Express LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet City Express LT

    48,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

    167,078 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Astro in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Astro

    150,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    119,167 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    $2,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Astro in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Astro

    136,301 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    Details

