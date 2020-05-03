Used Chevrolet Minivan for Sale Near Me

Bob Hart's Chevrolet - Vinita / Oklahoma

WHOLESALE TO PUBLIC! Sold AS IS! Buy it at auction price! You won't find a deal like this anywhere else, hurry before it's gone! Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Summit White FWD 18/25 City/Highway MPG 'With over 45 lenders to choose from, We will get you APPROVED & Save you MONEY!!!', We LOVE Trade-Ins! We take ALL trades, no matter what it is or what you owe!, WE DELIVER NATIONWIDE!. Come see us at Bob Hart Chevy today! Visit us online at www.bobhartchevrolet.com and view all of our inventory online. We are a friendly, small town dealership with the best prices and easiest buying process in Oklahoma! Market based pricing subject to change, as prices fluctuate based on market conditions and availability. We have a $399 documentation fee in addition to our advertised price.

I want to start by saying they have been ultra-responsive and quick to answer questions. The problem was not from a lack of respect stand point. Here is my buying experience with them: I sent an email late in the night and they contacted me 1st thing on the morning. I have been working with sales and the sales manager on and off for roughly 6 hours! We had worked everything out, down to the floor mats. I had contacted my bank and had my credit run for the approval, i contacted insurance and set everything up for this specific car with the VIN. Only to be called by another manager or the GM (not sure which) to be told "There is nothing in this for me, I'm not making money on your trade, I won't be able to make money on you from service and you're not financing with me" He then offered $3k less on my trade-in than we had previously agreed to. I asked why this wasn't said up-front and he said he just didn't like the deal when it came to his desk. I asked how it would feel if i showed up after agreeing to a price via phone and txt only for me to tell him i will be paying less. He then laughed and said "that’s how everyone does it". I wouldn't even write this review if I had been told that the deal wouldn't work from the beginning but to spend all day going back and forth, run my credit for the bank approval and set up insurance only for them to cancel the deal is bad business practice.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1GNDV23157D118929

Stock: P3593A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020