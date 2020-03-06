Used Kia Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 12,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$13,777$433 Below Market
DCH Kay Honda - Eatontown / New Jersey
Base trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 12,410! PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, "2017 Automotive Best Buy Award" -Consumer Guide KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. Kia Base with Shadow Black exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6300 RPM*. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Consumer Guide explains "2017 Automotive Best Buy Award". A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Soul is priced $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: DCH Kay Honda will tailor a shopping plan to your needs and budget, so talk to us about the vehicle you're after! We'll introduce you to all the affordable trim models available, getting you behind the wheel of your top choices. Our finance department can explore your loan options, providing you with assistance if need be, so make your way over from Neptune, NJ to our Eatontown location. .
Dealer Review:
This review is going to be rather mixed. My most recent interactions with DCH Kay Honda were excellent. However, the car purchasing experience was not and I would warn potential car buyers that these guys will say anything to get you into a vehicle without giving you the best price possible. I bought a 2019 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid exactly a year ago from DCH. Over the past year I have had nothing but issues with the infotainment system. If you search the Internet, you will find wide-ranging issues with this system and the fact that it constantly reboots. Contacting Honda and DCH to fix the issue resulted in nothing but wasted time. Honda does not stand behind their vehicles when issues like these arise and DCH refused to answer my inquiry when I wanted to sell the car back to them. I got so disgusted with the vehicle that I sold it to my local Lincoln dealer and got an MKZ hybrid. I am never looking back. I will say that in the past few days, Kal Ismail in the finance department did an excellent job of helping me get refunded on my extended tire warranty after I ditched the vehicle. I will also say my visits for general service issues were excellent thanks to people like Tiffany Wessler, who was very accommodating and energetic. There should be more people like Tiffany working for dealerships. However, my experience with my salesman, Ronald Marino, and manager Mike Lyttle was anything but satisfying. Both of them were absolutely willing to see me walk out of there with the worst deal possible. Not knowing much about leasing, they excitedly agreed to a leasing proposal which I found out later that day was highway robbery. I decided instead to purchase the vehicle but walked out of the dealership unsatisfied with the price I was being offered. Mike Lyttle and I had a phone conversation where he laid on some heavy BS to me about how great the deal he was giving me was, and that since he was from my home town, he would never give me anything less than the best price. Well, I fell for that BS, bought the vehicle, and was aghast to find that the very next day, DCH was advertising the same hybrid touring model for $1,000 less than what I paid. Similar negative Google reviews about DCH confirm that this is not the first time these guys have lured customers into sales with this kind of sales tactic. While DCH has a wealth of positive reviews, I am sure the negative ones come from people like me that walk into the dealership, have no idea what they are getting into, and are taken full advantage of by the salesmen. I have a friend that leased her vehicle from DCH in Freehold, and she said the salesmen there were completely different and much more willing to make an honest deal. For that reason, if I ever consider purchasing a Honda again (which I probably won't), it certainly won't be from DCH Kay Honda. The fact that they lied to me about getting a great deal and would not even respond to inquiries when I was having great difficulties with one of their vehicles tells me this is not a place to do business with again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJN2A22H7437373
Stock: KHP3891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- used
2020 Kia Soul S6,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,949$1,458 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**S**HATCHBACK**BLIND-SPOT WARNING**LANE KEEP ASSIST**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**SCOTTSDALE TRADE**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ELIGIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**REMAINING KIA WARRANTY**TRADE WELCOME**FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH NO MONTHLY PAYMENTS UP TO 90 DAYS**)) 2020 Kia Soul S FWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 147hp 27/33 City/Highway MPG, 6-Way Adjustable Drivers Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
Dealer Review:
Customer service was fantastic very warm and helpful staff. Helped us in every way possible to get my family a new car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Soul S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AUXL7025405
Stock: K19318A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2018 Kia Soul +41,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$12,948
Clay Cooley Kia - Irving / Texas
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Security System, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port.Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Kia Soul Plus 4D Hatchback Alien II I4 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWDKia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 164 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryClay Cooley Auto Group proudly serves pre-owned car and truck buyers from Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Richardson, Mesquite, Lewisville, Plano, Irving, Park Cities, Rockwall, and all surrounding areas throughout the Metroplex! We strive to always provide the highest quality of customer service and keep a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles in stock. All pre-owned vehicles must undergo extensive inspections and the Clay Cooley Connected & Protected package allows you all the benefits of ELO GPS, Anti-Theft Protection, Interior and Exterior Protection, and Interior Repair Protection. Clay Cooley Auto Group is the home of the Clay Cooley Family Guarantee and offers a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE which means you can return the brand new vehicle to us within 3-DAYS or up to 150 miles and Clay Cooley gives you all your money back, guaranteed. DFW's first ever Clay Cooley Family Guarantee Program also offers a 7-DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE, where you can exchange the vehicle for up to 7-DAYS or up to 250 miles. ClayCooley.com has access to over 2000 new cars, trucks, vans and suv's. Shop me first, Show me last, either way come see Clay! Visit us at https://www.claycooleykia.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Soul + with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3A54J7903854
Stock: KI2988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 64,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,999
Billion Auto Kia in Sioux City - Sioux City / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJN2A24H7420574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2014 Kia Soul +108,875 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,589$273 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Sanford - Sanford / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Bluetooth Connection Black; Seat Trim Spare Tire Titanium Gray This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2014 Kia Soul + and many others like it at AutoNation Ford Sanford. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2014 Kia Soul. The look is unmistakably Kia, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Kia Soul + will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2014 Kia Soul: The Soul remains one of the more affordable vehicles on the market, priced in line with compact sedans, very well-equipped and quite fuel-efficient. With the Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's very easy to maneuver and park, still packing impressive interior space thanks to the boxy profile. Adults can fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the new Soul-- the stronger structure has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick status plus a federal 5-star overall rating. Strengths of this model include improved ride and handling, boxy design opens up lot of passenger space, versatility for cargo, a feature set like few other compact cars, and Trend-setting style All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Was a great, easy and efficient purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Soul + with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3A5XE7043626
Stock: E7043626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- used
2020 Kia Soul S3,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,999
Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Kennett / Missouri
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! With less than 4,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle stands out from the competition! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: lane departure warning, rear wipers, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Soul S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU6L7107616
Stock: KU5960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- certified
2020 Kia Soul S7,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$18,885$296 Below Market
Olathe Kia - Olathe / Kansas
* ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * 2020 ** Kia * * Soul * * S * Get ready to go for a ride in this 2020 Kia Soul S, which comes equipped with a backup camera, blind spot sensors, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and digital display. It has a classic mars orange exterior and a black interior. It also includes Roadside Assistance, Travel Breakdown Coverage. This vehicle also comes with 100,000 warranty miles, and 10 warranty years and has been subjected to a rigorous, 150 -point inspection for condition and appearance. This crossover scored a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment. Contact Information: Olathe Kia, 130 N. Fir ST., Olathe, KS, 66061, Phone: (913) 390-6800, E-mail: marki@olathekia.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Soul S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU8L7068138
Stock: R4096
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- used
2018 Kia Soul +38,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,395
Judson DriveTime - Live Oak / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Soul + with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3A52J7597656
Stock: 1040228067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2019 Kia Soul EV10,089 milesDelivery Available*
$19,990
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (124 City/93 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE6K7038872
Stock: 2000652089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- used
2020 Kia Soul LX2,627 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,658
World Kia Joliet - Joliet / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Soul LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU1L7111072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2015 Kia Soul32,881 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,395
Atlantic DriveTime - Jacksonville / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJN2A24F7775614
Stock: 1120171533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,962
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJN2A22H7489005
Stock: P22050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- used
2019 Kia Soul55,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,882
South Point Hyundai - Austin / Texas
Don't miss out on this 2019 Kia Soul Base! It comes with a braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation for an even better ride. This one's a deal at $12,882. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Flaunting a gorgeous black exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Contact Information: Jeff Allen, 4610 Interstate 35, Austin, TX, 78745, Phone: (512) 937-1404, E-mail: jeff@southpointauto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJN2A27K7641867
Stock: HU641867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2016 Kia Soul38,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$10,995
Larkin Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC - Eaton / Ohio
ONLY 38000 MILES ON THIS 5 SPEED 2016 KIA SOUL !! EQUIPPED WITH POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS Carfax vehicle history report available upon request.
Dealer Review:
Takes all the time you need, knowledgeable, friendly, great dealership overall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJN2A2XG7241163
Stock: T2163C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- used
2018 Kia Soul32,846 miles
$14,606
Team Hyundai - Lexington Park / Maryland
�
Dealer Review:
I was very impressed by Jamie Pizzo at Team Hyundai. She earned my business by being an honest salesperson and being upfront with pricing. I felt I received a fair price and was in and out of the dealership in less than two hours with my new vehicle. Thank you for an easy car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJN2A23J7505461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2014 Kia Soul122,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998
CarMax Gainesville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gainesville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJN2A23E7033686
Stock: 17966350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Kia Soul15,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,997
Fort Bend Kia - Rosenberg / Texas
This gas-saving Vehicle will get you where you need to go!!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!! Want to stretch your purchasing power? Well take a look at this fun Vehicle... This Vehicle has less than 16k miles!!! Kia CERTIFIED.. Move quickly!!! Optional equipment includes: Carpeted Floor Mats, Cargo Net...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJN2A26G7833093
Stock: P3156
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- used
2019 Kia Soul +40,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$15,276
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mat, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.2019 Kia Soul PlusClear WhiteI46-Speed Automatic with SportmaticHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Soul + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3A50K7665020
Stock: PRT37697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.