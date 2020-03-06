Used Kia Wagon for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Kia Soul in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Soul

    12,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,777

    $433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Soul S in White
    used

    2020 Kia Soul S

    6,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,949

    $1,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Light Green
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    41,424 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $12,948

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Soul

    64,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in Gray
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    108,875 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,589

    $273 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Soul S in Silver
    used

    2020 Kia Soul S

    3,141 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Soul S in Orange
    certified

    2020 Kia Soul S

    7,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,885

    $296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    38,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,395

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Soul EV in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Kia Soul EV

    10,089 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Soul LX in Silver
    used

    2020 Kia Soul LX

    2,627 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,658

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Soul in Silver
    used

    2015 Kia Soul

    32,881 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,395

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Soul

    31,181 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,962

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Soul in Black
    used

    2019 Kia Soul

    55,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,882

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Soul

    38,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Soul

    32,846 miles

    $14,606

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul in White
    used

    2014 Kia Soul

    122,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Soul in Light Green
    certified

    2016 Kia Soul

    15,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,997

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Soul + in White
    used

    2019 Kia Soul +

    40,389 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,276

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia searches:

