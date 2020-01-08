Used Kia Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 27,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,399
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
Auto-Dimming Mirror Snow White Pearl Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Subaru West is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Kia Forte 5-Door EX with 27,539mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Kia Forte 5-Door EX, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Kia Forte 5-Door. You can tell this 2016 Kia Forte 5-Door has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 27,539mi and appears with a showroom shine. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Sarah Foster sold us the perfect car. She was great and we couldn't be happier with her. Highly recommend her and her vast knowledge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A86G5633099
Stock: G5633099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Forte EX13,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,200
Parkside Kia - Knoxville / Tennessee
Of course this is a ONE-OWNER car with a CLEAN CARFAX! 2016 Kia Forte EX Black 4D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 DOHC Dual CVVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black, *One Owner*, *Recent Oil Change*, 17 x 7.0 Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Certified. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* 164 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase dateFWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Dual CVVTAt Parkside Kia we offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. 25/33 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I purchased a 2017 Sedona from Parkside. I was looking for a vehicle that was comfortable and reliable. I needed a vehicle that could be comfortable on long rides for traveling between my children in Georgia , Tennessee and Ohio. The Sedona had all the features and then some I needed for the trips.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A80G5587835
Stock: T587835
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- used
2020 Kia Rio S7,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,990
Coral Springs Kia - Coral Springs / Florida
Coral Springs Auto Mall is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2020 Kia Rio. This S Rio is beautifully finished in Deep Sea Blue and complimented by black Cloth and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with black Cloth and gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 33/41 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 5352 miles below market average!33/41 City/Highway MPGCoral Springs Auto Mall is a family owned dealership that has served the South Florida community with quality new and used cars since 1985. During this time we’ve had the chance to grow and learn with our community and sharpen the skills of our staff to provide better customer service while saving you money. The sales, service, and finance specialists are more than knowledgeable and eager to provide you with top notch car buying experience. Coral Springs Auto Mall wants to set the bar a bit higher when it comes to taking care of our customers and their new, used, or certified pre-owned .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Rio S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD6LE270567
Stock: KLE270567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 15,521 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,998
CarMax Knoxville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Knoxville / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A89H5704358
Stock: 19108207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,895
DCH Honda Of Nanuet - Nanuet / New York
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
DCH provided a competitive quote within 10 minutes of my submitting my request. They fit me in on short notice on a busy Saturday morning. Our salesman Carlos was very helpful and knowledgeable. We drove out with a new CR-V less than 3 hours after we arrived including a test drive and using Honda financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A82G5626991
Stock: HNP1143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 42,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,500$1,038 Below Market
Jenkins Kia of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 34 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Kia Forte5 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. GRAPHITE STEEL, EX PREMIUM TECH PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Supervision Meter Cluster, 4.2-inch Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) color LCD screen, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, rear vents and auto-defog system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Power Sunroof, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/two memory presets, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/HomeLink, Radio: UVO Geo AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM w/Navigation, SiriusXM Traffic, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch color touchscreen, 6 speakers w/door-mounted tweeters, USB/auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth wireless technology, CARPETED FLOOR MATS.* This Kia Forte5 Features the Following Options *BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Sportmatic shifting, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Kia Forte5 come see us at Jenkins Kia of Ocala, 2305 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34471. Just minutes away!
Dealer Review:
Cedric has been awesome to deal with. He was friendly and took the time with me to help me make the best decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A86H5688766
Stock: K6312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- used
2018 Kia Rio LX52,498 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,300
Coughlin Automotive Group - London / Ohio
2018 KIA RIO LX- FRONT WHEEL DRIVE- 1.6L ENGINE- 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION- 52K MILES, CLEAN CAR FAX, FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL OR STOP IN, ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
Dealer Review:
Went to purchase a truck. Salesman spent more time telling us what he could not do than trying to negotiate a deal with us. This dealer has every stereotype from the old Kurt Russel movie Used Cars. You feel dirty talking to them. They do the let me go talk to my manager game but will not budge. We were 500 dollars apart on 35K and they were apathetic towards working out a deal. Bottom line run like hell to another dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AB5JE067472
Stock: N9884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Forte EX25,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$13,691
Vanguard Kia of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Contingent upon dealer acceptance of terms. Terms may vary. Certification and additional reconditioning fees may apply.Kia Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knit & Woven Cloth Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks.Certified. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 164 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A87G5618613
Stock: P2354
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,944
Baraboo Motors - Baraboo / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A82H5668027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,290 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$14,399
Auto Team Delaware - Wilmington / Delaware
** BUY IN-DEALERSHIP OR OPT FOR HOME DELIVERY - WE ARE AVAILABLE! **Fully Detailed and Sanitized!!**Fully Serviced - - Brand New Fluids and Filters!!**LX 5DR Popular Plus Package: **16" Alloy Wheels **AM/FM/MP3 with 7" Touchscreen (Deletes CD Player) **UVO eServices Infotainment System **Rear Camera Display **Push Button Start w/ Smart Key **Cruise Control **Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors **Front Door Handle Pocket Lights **Fog Lights **Auto-On/Off Headlights **Outside Mirrors w/ LED Turn-Signals **Engine Immobilizer **Carpeted Floor Mats**Forte LX Package: 1.8L 4 cylinder engine with 145 HP ** Bluetooth for Phone ** Bluetooth Audio Function (for iPhone, Smart Phone, and other Bluetooth equipped MP3 players) ** Tilt/Telescoping Steering column ** Power Windows with Driver one-touch auto Up/Down ** Power Locks with two-turn entry system ** Remote Keyless Entry ** Steering Wheel Audio Controls ** In Dash CD Player with AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo with AUX/USB input ** Air Conditioning ** Electronic Power Steering ** Body-color, power adjusting heated exterior mirrors ** 6-way adjustable driver seat ** Trip computer ** Electronic Stability control ** Vehicle Stability Management ** Hill-start Assist Control ** Front and Side Impact Airbags ** Anti-lock Braking System ** 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats ** **FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic ** PLUS PLUS PLUS!!! We are a Cadillac, Subaru and Kia New Car Dealer, offering Pre-Owned and Certified vehicles as well! We perform Safety inspections, run Carfax Vehicle History reports, and fully Detail all of our vehicles! Contact us, and ask for one of our Sales Associates!Certification Program Details: ***Cadillac Certified Warranty Eligible!!! Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Coverage Not included in Advertised Price. Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Available for an additional fee. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Warranty includes 6 Years or 100,000 Miles of BUMPER to BUMPER Coverage -- ONLY AVAILABLE AT CADILLAC CERTIFIED DEALERS!! Warranty Coverage Included: Balance of Factory Pre-Paid Maintenance Program!! Balance of Factory Bumper to Bumper and Powertrain Warranties!!Odometer is 21746 miles below market average!25/34 City/Highway MPGWe take pride in our daily monitoring of pricing to ensure we offer the BEST value for all of our clients. In order to avoid funding issues with outside lenders, and in order for us to meet contract objectives for our lending partners, we ask that you take advantage of dealer-arranged financing to qualify for advertised price. Contact us for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A86H5730786
Stock: KT0362B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 24,065 milesFair Deal
$12,950
Bruce Titus Port Orchard Ford - Port Orchard / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A84H5692166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2013 Kia Rio LX49,526 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,470
Nimnicht Buick GMC - Jacksonville / Florida
Sturdy and dependable, this Used 2013 Kia Rio LX packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. This Kia Rio has the following options: CARPETED FLOOR MATS, BEIGE, SEAT TRIM, AURORA BLACK PEARL, Woven Cloth Seat Trim, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist function, UV-reducing solar glass, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tire mobility kit, and Tailgate trim. Pilot the whole group in luxurious comfort in this tried-and-true Kia Rio. Come in for a quick visit at Nimnicht Buick GMC, 11503 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256 to claim your Kia Rio!
Dealer Review:
Needless to say after a long drive and my wife were disappointed. Sale manager took the car for a week without coordination so it was not available. Salesman tried to make a deal starting with an inflated sales price, a lot funny numbers especially with dealer fees (called hidden profit). Be aware that FL has no regulation on maximun fees and this dealership is the highest in Fl.. Shop elsewhere, you will save dollars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A35D6250099
Stock: 250099V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 37,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$10,991$721 Below Market
Lexus of Woodland Hills - Woodland Hills / California
LX Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 25/33 City/Highway MPG Thanks for Looking ,If you would like any additional Information, Such as a copy of the Free Car Fax History Report or Additional Photo's , We are here to help ! Give us a call at 855-943-1776 , visit our website at www.LexusofWoodlandhills.com , or come visit us out our easy to get to location right off the 101 in Woodland Hills CA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A89G5640465
Stock: B2769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$14,495
Kia of Sussex - Newton / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A81G5548090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2015 Kia Rio LX52,906 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,462
Jordan Ford - Mishawaka / Indiana
Looking for a Compact car that can deliver nimble handling, haul 5-passengers and deliver fantastic fuel economy? Look here.CLEAN CARFAX 2015 Kia Rio LX 4-Door Hatchback with a 1.6L I4 DGI 16V engine matted with an Automatic FWD 6-Speed transmission. Finished in Clear White with a Black woven interior. Local Trade-in. The Kia Rio is a good choice for budget-minded buyers who want great fuel economy. A local trade in that will deliver fuel efficiency too haul you and your cargo around town or on the open road. Best of all, you will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. We simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured, you will be satisfied with your purchase. We offer an exclusive 48-hour money back guarantee or a 5-day exchange policy. Remember, it's not a new way to buy a car, it's the ONLY WAY to buy a car! It's The Jordan Way!
Dealer Review:
Two months ago my wife and I bought a 2014 Ford ESCAPE SE. Shawndel Gordon was our salesman,in our opinion, he was excellent and very helpful. We are very satisfied. Highly recommended.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A37F6517892
Stock: FLFB81352B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 53,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,992$1,755 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$21,410.00 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Floor Mats, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knit & Woven Cloth Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A82G5627235
Stock: 627235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 44,460 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,472
Hassett Subaru of Wantagh - Wantagh / New York
NO PREP OR DELIVERY FEES,NO FILING FEES,NO TRANSPORTATION FEES,NO FORCED FINANCING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR INTERNET PRICES!CLEAN CARFAX!Look at this 2012 Kia Forte 5-Door EX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Kia Forte 5-Door features the following options: STONE, SEAT TRIM, REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE, PWR TILT SUNROOF, CLEAR WHITE, CARGO TRAY, CARGO NET, Ventilated front/solid rear pwr disc brakes, Trip Computer, Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, monotube shock absorbers, and Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Test drive this vehicle at Hassett Ford Lincoln, 3530 Sunrise Hwy, Wantagh, NY 11793.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFU5A2XC5596931
Stock: 21798U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- used
2012 Kia Rio LX101,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,673
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2012 Kia Rio5 LX Bright Silver 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V CVVT 6-Speed Manual FWD 29/37 City/Highway MPG black Cloth. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
Dealer Review:
Excellent customer service all the way! Friendly staff and my sales guy Daniel took care of me. Thanks again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A36C6082164
Stock: C6082164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
