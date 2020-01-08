Used Kia Hatchback for Sale Near Me

427 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 427 listings
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    27,547 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,399

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    13,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,200

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Rio S in Light Blue
    used

    2020 Kia Rio S

    7,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    15,521 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    21,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,895

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte EX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Forte EX

    42,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,500

    $1,038 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Rio LX in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Rio LX

    52,498 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,300

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in Silver
    certified

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    25,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,691

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,944

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    9,290 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,399

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Forte LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Forte LX

    24,065 miles
    Fair Deal

    $12,950

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Rio LX in Black
    used

    2013 Kia Rio LX

    49,526 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,470

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte LX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Forte LX

    37,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,991

    $721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    33,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,495

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Rio LX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Rio LX

    52,906 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,462

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Forte EX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Forte EX

    53,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,992

    $1,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Kia Forte EX in White
    used

    2012 Kia Forte EX

    44,460 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,472

    Details
  • 2012 Kia Rio LX in Silver
    used

    2012 Kia Rio LX

    101,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,673

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 427 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Kia For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Hatchback
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles