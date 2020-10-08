Used GMC SUV for Sale Near Me
- 89,620 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$10,406
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# C6131463C FEATURES NO LESS THAN $821 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2012 GMC Terrain reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Replaced rear brake pads & resurface brake rotors, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, Drained and filled transmission fluid, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 features an impressive 2.40 Engine with a Quicksilver Metallic Exterior with a Jet Black Fabric Interior. With only 89,620 miles this 2012 GMC Terrain is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2012 GMC Terrain represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# C6131463C* Honda Marysville has this 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 32.0 Highway MPG and 22.0 City MPG! This GMC Terrain comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.40 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Power Drivers Seat, Compass, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Emergency communication system, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 392 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 3 GMC Terrain suvs like this Quicksilver Metallic 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GKALMEK6C6131463
Stock: C6131463C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 38,356 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,990$593 Below Market
Summit Chevrolet Buick GMC - Auburn / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! *** 1 Owner ***, *** New Tires ***, AWD, Driver Alert Package I, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist. Red 2018 Acadia SLE-2 AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT At Summit Chevrolet Buick GMC we want to earn your business and trust! We want to be you one stop shop for all your vehicle needs (Sales, Service, Parts, Accessories and more)! For easy driving directions, click here http://www.summitgm.com/HoursAndDirections.
Dealer Review:
Overall good experience
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKNSLS9JZ104989
Stock: G183335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 34,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,293
David Chevrolet Buick - Niagara Falls / New York
This 2018 Ebony Twilight Metallic GMC Terrain SLE FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: *** DAVID CHEVROLET BUICK**, **TEXT 716-698-4375 FOR IMMEDIATE APPT!!****, **ALL VEHICLES FULLY SANITIZED**, **GREAT MPG**, ***NEW TIRES***, **AUTOCHECK 1 OWNER**. 26/30 City/Highway MPG At David Chevrolet Buick, our entire team works together to provide you with the ultimate Chevrolet, Buick shopping experience. We are here to exceed your expectations, deliver the best service possible, and make car shopping fun again.
Dealer Review:
I was looking for a truck and actually went to Paddock on Delaware also. There was a salesman at Paddock that didn't seem overly interested in selling anything and even kept using the (strike) as a reason they "probably wouldn't be able to find the exact truck I was looking for". I then went to Davids and talked to sales associate Mark Jones. Mark right off the bat made everything easy. He told me he'd do his best to find one whether it was on their lot or not. In the end we found a great truck and came to a deal. There werent any problems, evything went smooth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALMEV0JL393210
Stock: X3899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 191,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,945
Kokomo Auto World Ford - Kokomo / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK13068J128503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$34,778$2,578 Below Market
University Motors (TN) - Nashville / Tennessee
Dealer Review:
Purchased a 2014 Camaro from University Motors. Wonderful staff from the salesman, loan manager and owner. Highly recommend this local business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2JKJ7FR586140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,990
Zimbrick Buick GMC West - Madison / Wisconsin
Excellent Condition. Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic exterior and Light Titanium interior, SLE trim. EPA 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SP, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIU, Edmunds.com explains 'Particularly noticeable is the attention to sound-deadening in the Terrain. An acoustic windshield and other noise-killing measureswork wonders in muting tire and wind noise, even during high-speed cruising.', Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned Trade, One Owner. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) remote start and (KA1) heated front driver and passenger cloth seats, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK includes 7' diagonal color touch-screen display, USB and AUX port and iPod support (STD) (Includes IntelliLink. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). GMC SLE with Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic exterior and Light Titanium interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6700 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned Trade, One Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
A fine Experience as usual. All Zimbrick staff is friendly and sensitive to the purchasers needs whether a new vehicle purchase or a lease. I love my new red Envision!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Terrain SLE-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GKALREK0F6144548
Stock: 86775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 32,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,500
Valley Buick GMC - Auburn / Washington
7-Passenger (2-3-2 Seating Configuration), Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Back Up Camera, Front dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry. CARFAX One-Owner. We price our cars to be competitive so there's no haggling to get a good deal. Valley Buick GMC. Where you're a neighbor, not a number. http://www.valleybuickgmc.com 253-275-0573 2017 GMC Acadia SLE-1 in Summit White with jet black Cloth. This vehicle has the following features and options: Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, 7-Passenger (2-3-2 Seating Configuration), Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Back Up Camera, Front dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, 17 x 7.5 Aluminum Wheels, 3.87 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/7 Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia SLE-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKNKLA4HZ157973
Stock: 14672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 20,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,249$1,166 Below Market
Champion Chevrolet Of Avon - Avon / Indiana
Bluetooth, Hands-Free connection, Is a one owner vehicle with a CLEAN CARFAX!, FWD, Jet Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certification Program Details: This vehicle qualifies for our WARRANTY FOREVER powertrain limited warranty 100% Parts coverage 100% Labor coverage.- Unlimited Mileage- Unlimited Time - No Deductible Simple and easy Just follow recommended maintenance at selling dealer or pre-authorized facility of your choice and your power train components are covered FOREVER.Tax, title, license and $149 document preparation fee are extra. Pricing may not include additional installed accessories.
Dealer Review:
Friendly staff, straightforward, clean facilities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKNKLAXKZ192041
Stock: LZ101035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 42,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,492$389 Below Market
Ourisman Chevrolet of Bowie - Bowie / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2017 GMC Acadia Limited Limited *ONE OWNER*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *BLUETOOTH*, *DUAL SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *HEATED SEATS*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *ONSTAR*, Navigation System. AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI Interested? Call or Text Mike G at (202)527-5125. Used & Certified Vehicle Prices exclude addendum, tax, tags and a dealer processing fee of $500.
Dealer Review:
I am so happy with my Honda CRV purchase! The sales person, Joe knew what type of car I was searching for and didn't waste my time. The manager, Jordy was very helpful and went over and beyond throughout the car buying process for me. Chad in finance worked to answer all of the my questions. They are a professional team and I am happy with my purchase. Thanks for all of your help, guys!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD9HJ201721
Stock: B5117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 92,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,900$666 Below Market
Prostrollo Motor Sales - Huron / South Dakota
We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. Call 800-766-6411 today to schedule your test drive! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2015 GMC Acadia Denali AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI White Diamond Tricoat DVD Entertainment Syste, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, Trailer Package, Local Trade, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Navigation System, Rear air conditioning, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Wheels: 20' x 7.5' Chrome-Clad Aluminum (4). Serviced and Inspected by our award winning service department!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVTKD1FJ151495
Stock: 9033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2019
- 34,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$25,999$2,963 Below Market
Silverthorne Chevrolet - Robinson / Illinois
Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $28,425, $3,500 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Seats GMC SLT with Pepperdust Metallic exterior and Jet Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 6600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]), AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, advanced phone integration featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice-activated technology for radio and phone, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com's review says 'A strong all-around performer, the Acadia is well-suited to its mission as a comfortable, easy-to-drive family hauler. The overall feel from the steering, the brakes, the pedal A GREAT TIME TO BUY AutoCheck One Owner Was $28,425. This Acadia is priced $3,500 below NADA Retail. VISIT US TODAY No matter what road you're on, all roads lead to Silverthorne Chevrolet Buick GMC. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKNMLS5KZ223247
Stock: C4278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 47,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,989
Berglund Chevrolet Buick - Roanoke / Virginia
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At Berglund Chevrolet we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2019 GMC Terrain! Call 540-344-1461 to come see it for yourself! Power Door Locks. Power Windows. This one comes with a drivers seat that allows anyone whether you're Tall or Short to be comfortable driving. Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! A/C is a must have during summer. Getting comfortable behind the wheel of this one is easy. It has a Tilt Steering Wheel. Got a long road trip planned Cruise Control can help keep your speed under control! This one also has Rear Defrost! Make changing the Radio Stations and Volume a piece of cake....with the Controls right on the Steering Wheel. Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Warm up everything in your car on those cold winter mornings, including the seats! No more arguing over the temperature in your car! You can both pick with the Passenger Temperature Control! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Almost as good as sitting in the recliner...comfortable leather seats are what this one has. Need extra room for luggage?? No problem use the Luggage Rack! When having to slow down in inclimate weather don't worry you have ABS to stop you safely. This vehicle also has Privacy Glass. Talk to one of our professional sales representatives today to get more information on this one! Call 540-344-1461 now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Terrain SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALPEV6KL181866
Stock: BCP46335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 40,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,802
Howard Bentley Buick GMC - Albertville / Alabama
Odometer is 18677 miles below market average! BLUETOOTH / MP3, AUDIO PACKAGE, POWER PACKAGE. It's always worth the drive to Howard Bentley...We save you money!!! Howard Bentley Buick GMC is very proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2017 GMC Yukon SLT in Onyx Black. Beautifully equipped with: Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking), Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA (17' Disc/Disc VAC Power Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Passive Entry System, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Universal Home Remote, and Wireless Charging), Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, 20' x 9' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD Player, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Bright Machined Aluminum! 2017 GMC Yukon SLT
Dealer Review:
Great people!! very nice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1BKC9HR205143
Stock: P1028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 79,339 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,047$1,259 Below Market
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Westland - Westland / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. Quicksilver Metallic 2015 GMC Terrain SLE-2 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and youâ ll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
Dealer Review:
Lou was able to find me the best deal with the model I was set on.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Terrain SLE-2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GKFLRE3XF6267269
Stock: QW01711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 45,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$44,900
Dominion Chevrolet - Bridgman / Michigan
2017 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD with all the bells and whistles, and only 45k miles! New tires on the 22' GMC Denali wheels that are sure to catch your eye! Black leather interior, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, heated second row seats, power folding third row seat, power and memory drivers seat. Front and rear park assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, power adjustable pedals, push button start, running boards, power rear liftgate, navigation, backup camera, universal home remote, remote start, and more!Clean CARFAX! Experience big city deals and small town feels with the Dominion Auto Group! No pressure sales and financing to help you get the best deal; three locations to better serve you! DOMINION CHEVROLET BRIDGMAN 269-465-3325 DEALS ON WHEELS BENTON HARBOR 269-925-3325 DEALS ON WHEELS DOWAGIAC 269-783-3325
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC5HR182148
Stock: 21514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$24,999$856 Below Market
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, 2 USB Data Ports, 2 USB Data Ports w/SD Card Reader, 3.47 Axle Ratio, 4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio data system, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/8" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 7" Machined Aluminum w/Gray Accents.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKALPEV4LL114281
Stock: 114281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 115,990 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,150$249 Below Market
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX** **LOCAL TRADE** **EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE** ** AWD ** ** LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS ** ** WELL MAINTAINED ** ** SUNROOF ** ** NAVIGATION ** ** REMOTE START ** ** DVD PLAYER ** ** LEATHER ** ** HEATED SEATS ** ** 3RD ROW SEATING ** ** CAPTAIN CHAIRS ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ** POWER LIFT GATE ** ** AUX PORT / MP3 / IPOD ** ** TOW PACKAGE ** **GREAT RATES & TERMS** ** APPLY TODAY ** **LOW MILES** ** MUST SEE ** ** GREAT PRICE ** AWD Heated rear seats. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 51145 miles below market average!Why Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
Dealer Review:
I've been buying vehicles from Priced Right Auto almost ever since it started and in all that time I've never had a bad experience. In fact, I can only think of one car in the last 25 years or so that didn't come from Priced Right and that was one that I bought from a friend of a friend from church who needed the money. The last three vehicles went through Holly. I've dealt with John and Chris and Holly and each time I leave the lot, I'm confident all the paperwork is perfect and I can't wait to start bragging to my friends about the deal I got. I've never really dealt with Scott, but I can't imagine he'd be there if John had any funny feelings about him, so I'd say you can be confident that you've been dealt with honestly if you've bought a car there.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK63877J388152
Stock: 9310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT35,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$42,950
Reynolds Buick GMC - West Covina / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1GKC9KR406772
Stock: P5232S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
