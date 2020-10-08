Used GMC SUV for Sale Near Me

Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio

*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# C6131463C FEATURES NO LESS THAN $821 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2012 GMC Terrain reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Replaced rear brake pads & resurface brake rotors, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, Drained and filled transmission fluid, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 features an impressive 2.40 Engine with a Quicksilver Metallic Exterior with a Jet Black Fabric Interior. With only 89,620 miles this 2012 GMC Terrain is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2012 GMC Terrain represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# C6131463C* Honda Marysville has this 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 32.0 Highway MPG and 22.0 City MPG! This GMC Terrain comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.40 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Power Drivers Seat, Compass, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Emergency communication system, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 392 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 3 GMC Terrain suvs like this Quicksilver Metallic 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GKALMEK6C6131463

Stock: C6131463C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020