Used Mazda Hatchback for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Hyundai 104 - Northglenn / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Eternal Blue Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai 104 has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 5-Door. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Mazda Mazda3 5-Door. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. The Mazda3 5-Door Sport is well maintained and has just 29,153mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2017 Mazda Mazda3 5-Door: Mazda's goal with the Mazda3 has always been to offer the most fun-to-drive compact car on the market. The Mazda3 directly competes with some of the best-selling cars on the road, including the Honda Civic, the Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. With a starting base price below $18,000, the Mazda3 is competitively priced while still maintaining enough upscale features to feel like a much more expensive car. With a sportier and more direct driving feel than its competitors, the Mazda3 is able to do everything typically asked of a compact, while still putting a smile on the face of drivers. Strengths of this model include Efficient, powerful drivetrains, good use of space, loaded with features, and unique styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

I had an amazing purchasing experience. Zee my salesman, Bob the general manager and Jenny in finance were the best ever!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mazda 3 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MZBN1K77HM102508

Stock: HM102508

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020