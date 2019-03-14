Used Mazda Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2020 Mazda 32,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,320
Romano Mazda - Syracuse / New York
ROMANO MAZDA COMPANY OWNED VEHICLE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, HIGH BEAM CONTROL, LANE KEEP ASSIST, DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT. 7 YEAR/100k MILE CPO WARRANTY INCLUDED. ORIGINAL MSRP 26320. All pre-owned vehicles at Romano Mazda come with an AutoCheck Vehicle History Report in the glove box, and a repair order that indicates all service repairs that have been performed by ASCE Certified technicians on the vehicle. All of our pre-owned vehicles are gassed and ready for test drive. All of our pre-owned vehicles undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection to help you save time and money.. $0 cash down and no payments for 90 days available with all discounts below book value and must finance through Mazda Capital Services. All trades are welcome. You mean business and so do we! Stop into our dealership today and see why Romano Mazda has been a Gold Cup Award winner 6 years in a row. In 2014 we were New York State's only 2014 Mazda President's Club awarded dealer, and in 2015, 2016, and 2017 we were awarded the Mazda President's Club award for Superior Dealership Sales And Customer Satisfaction.
Dealer Review:
It was such a pleaser to work with Dan! He did everything he could to get us a car that would fit our family and didn’t stop looking until he found the perfect fit. Thank you so much Dan!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mazda 3 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BPBLM7L1160129
Stock: 3550P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-01-2020
- 79,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,999
Kelley Sales & Service - Springfield / Vermont
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed3! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback still has less than 80,000 miles! Mazda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: turn signal indicator mirrors, cruise control, and power windows. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.3 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Touring with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1L40D1819076
Stock: Z3379A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 29,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,819$1,115 Below Market
AutoNation Hyundai 104 - Northglenn / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Eternal Blue Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai 104 has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 5-Door. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Mazda Mazda3 5-Door. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. The Mazda3 5-Door Sport is well maintained and has just 29,153mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2017 Mazda Mazda3 5-Door: Mazda's goal with the Mazda3 has always been to offer the most fun-to-drive compact car on the market. The Mazda3 directly competes with some of the best-selling cars on the road, including the Honda Civic, the Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. With a starting base price below $18,000, the Mazda3 is competitively priced while still maintaining enough upscale features to feel like a much more expensive car. With a sportier and more direct driving feel than its competitors, the Mazda3 is able to do everything typically asked of a compact, while still putting a smile on the face of drivers. Strengths of this model include Efficient, powerful drivetrains, good use of space, loaded with features, and unique styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I had an amazing purchasing experience. Zee my salesman, Bob the general manager and Jenny in finance were the best ever!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda 3 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBN1K77HM102508
Stock: HM102508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 43,375 miles
$17,499
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
Dealer Review:
Bash ABDUL Qadir was wonderful to work with. He was efficient and courteous, I would certainly like to work with him again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBN1M35JM173576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Stevenson Hendrick Mazda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Non-Smoker vehicle, Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input.WHY BUY FROM USThere are numerous reasons why drivers choose Stevenson Hendrick Mazda Wilmington. Proudly serving Wilmington, Leland NC, Boiling Spring Lakes and Hampstead NC, our teams of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com says - Entertaining yet sophisticated in demeanor, the Mazda 3 doesn't look, feel or drive like an economy car. If you're shopping for a small, inexpensive sedan or hatchback, this car should be at the top of your list. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK343981145990
Stock: DL14884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 98,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerFair Deal
$11,500
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
Dealer Review:
Amazing to buy from great selection of cars and the people are very helpful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BM1N7XG1308743
Stock: 308743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,492$578 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Roseville - Roseville / California
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Dolphin Gray Mica AutoNation Subaru Roseville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Mazda Mazda3 i Touring only has 124,223mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Mazda Mazda3 is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this MazdaMazda3 i Touring cannot be beat. This Mazda Mazda3's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. More information about the 2012 Mazda Mazda3: The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, representing nearly half of Mazda's U.S.-market sales, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. And this year's addition of the economical SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY makes it an even more inviting alternative to the Hyundai Elantra Touring, Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf. This model sets itself apart with Small size, sporty performance from S and MazdaSpeed 3 models, excellent fuel economy thanks to new SkyActiv technology.
Dealer Review:
Melissa is the best employee at any car dealership that i have ever encountered. She cares about you and is happy to work with you no matter what circumstances. She was down to earth about everything and very honest. She wanted to find the best fit for me personally, not just sell me anything to meet a quota.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1L87C1686107
Stock: C1686107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 30,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,690$856 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Charge Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leatherette Seat Trim Snowflake White Pearl Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Mazda Mazda3 5-Door. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Mazda Mazda3 5-Door makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2017 Mazda Mazda3 5-Door: Mazda's goal with the Mazda3 has always been to offer the most fun-to-drive compact car on the market. The Mazda3 directly competes with some of the best-selling cars on the road, including the Honda Civic, the Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. With a starting base price below $18,000, the Mazda3 is competitively priced while still maintaining enough upscale features to feel like a much more expensive car. With a sportier and more direct driving feel than its competitors, the Mazda3 is able to do everything typically asked of a compact, while still putting a smile on the face of drivers. Strengths of this model include Efficient, powerful drivetrains, good use of space, loaded with features, and unique styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
We bought our first suv 3 years ago and now had to upgrade to a bigger one. Franco has been our go to guy for all our car buying needs. He goes above and beyond and tries to get us the best deal possible! Thank you so much!! The whole team is great to work with. Will definitely always go back here for our car buying needs!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda 3 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BN1L76H1130136
Stock: H1130136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- used
2005 Mazda 3 s70,649 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,284$325 Below Market
Boch Honda - Norwood / Massachusetts
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! GREAT MILES 70,649! Mazda3 s trim, Lava Orange Mica exterior and Black/Red interior. Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, ABS, SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAG & SIDE AIR CU..., MOONROOF & 6-CD PKG, Automobile Magazine All-Star, Edmunds.com's review says "Athletic handling and performance, plenty of standard and optional features, well-constructed interior". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: MOONROOF & 6-CD PKG pwr sliding glass moonroof w/interior sunshade, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, ABS, SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAG & SIDE AIR CURTAIN PKG anti-lock brake system w/electronic brake force distribution & brake assist, driver/front passenger seat mounted side-impact airbags, front/rear side air curtains. Mazda Mazda3 s with Lava Orange Mica exterior and Black/Red interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Automobile Magazine All-Star. "The hatchback in particular should appeal to young families or college-aged folks in need of the occasional dorm moving van." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Come on down and visit Boch Honda in Massachusetts, we offer great deals on high quality new and used vehicles. Dealer's advertised price does not include $495 doc prep fee, tax, title, or registration. New vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Tax, Title and Tags not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. While great effo
Dealer Review:
I was coming off a Honda lease and wanted to pick up a new Odyssey. I contacted all the dealers in the Boston area and Boch was quick to respond and very competitive with pricing. I came in on a weekday afternoon and met Amine Abad who walked me through the process, no haggling, no headache and got me in exactly the car I wanted. Amine is a top notch guy who is very knowledgeable about his product as well. I worked with Boston Cars, Cambridge, Herb Chambers and because of guys like Amine to me Boch is the best.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda 3 s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK343551333756
Stock: P87156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 133,426 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, 1-OWNER, HTD SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX, MOONROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.This front wheel drive 2007 Mazda3 s features an impressive 2.3l 4-cylinder smpi dohc Engine with a Rally White Exterior with a Black Interior. With only 133,426 miles this 2007 Mazda3 is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Mazda3 in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 71622262 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2007 Mazda3 s ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Mazda3 s! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 33.0 Highway MPG and 26.0 City MPG! This Mazda3 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.3l 4-cylinder smpi dohc engine, an 5-speed manual with overdrive transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s), Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK343871622262
Stock: 71622262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- Not Provided
$15,999
Power Cadillac - Newport / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda 3 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BM1M79G1300165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,249 miles
$9,972
Manahawkin Kia - Manahawkin / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 3 i Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBM1L76FM190093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,990
LEONARD EVANS CARS - Wenatchee / Washington
Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the vehicle. This unit features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. This unit looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. Light weight alloy wheels on this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Average MPG city 28 / hwy 37
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda 3 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBN1L71HM129170
Stock: 129170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2019
- certified
2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring39,678 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,775$669 Below Market
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
MAZDA FACTORY CERTIFIED 7 YEAR/100,000 MILE WARRANTY WITH SPECIAL APR 2.9% FOR 60 MONTHS - MAZDA3 S GRAND TOURING - KBB RETAIL $17,852 - HATCHBACK - AUTOMATIC - UPGRADED 2.5L ENGINE/ LEATHER/MOONROOF/POWER SEAT/HEATED SEATS/BOSE SOUND SYSTEM/ADVANCE SAFTEY(BLIND SPOT AND REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERTS, SMART CITY BRAKING, BACKUP CAMERA, ACTIVE DRIVING DISPLAY, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AND SO MUCH MORE)/SPORT MODE/DUAL USB AND AUX JACK/BLUETOOTH/AND A LOT MORE - NO RECON FEES - ONE OWNER - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS FRONT AND REAR -**Grand Touring upgrades over Touring includes: SKYACTIV-G 2.5L gasoline engine, automatic transmission with manual shift and Sport mode, Power sliding-glass moonroof, Black metallic front grille trim, LED fog lights, Shark fin antenna, Perforated leather-trimmed sport seats, Full-color Active Driving Display, Bose 9-speaker Surround Sound system with Centerpoint and AudioPilot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Overhead console with sunglasses holder, Illuminated driver and front-passenger vanity mirrors****This Mazda3's is a Top Safety Pick Plus by IIHS and 5-Star Rated by NHTSA for 2017 safety ratings.****CPO 12-Month / 12,000 Mile Vehicle Limited Warranty 7-Year / 100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 24hr Roadside Assistance, 160-Point Detailed Inspection, Zero Deductible, Special APR available****At Chantilly Mazda we promise you'll have a great experience. All you add is your state's tax, tags, and processing fee. No other fees and we mean it!! (No reconditioning fees, no dealer prep, no CPO fees, no testing fees). For more information or to schedule a test drive, call (855)423-9049. Buy Happy!**
Dealer Review:
After the horrible customer service experience with Brown’s in Alexandria, I was hesitant about going to Chantilly. I am very happy I gave a different location another try. Working with Daniel, Nick, and Matt was very pleasant and their customer service was exceptional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBN1M31HM132470
Stock: P7042
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,795
Car Sho - Corona / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda 3 i Touring with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1LP3D1797875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$17,977
Auburn Toyota - Auburn / California
TOURING, HEATED SEATS, SPORTY! This fantastic 2018 Mazda 3 touring is the perfect hatchback for your everyday commute! Enjoy a smooth and refined ride while saving at the pump with fuel efficient FWD, 2.5L 4-cyl SKYACTIV engine, 6-speed automatic transmission and sport mode! Travel safely with BACKUP CAMERA and blind-spot monitor, while traveling in comfort with soft LEATHER SEATS, power driver seat, front HEATED SEATS, keyless entry, push button start, CRUISE CONTROL, power windows, power door locks! Turn up the brisk air conditioning with front dual zone climate controls and connect your cell phone to Bluetooth wireless to make hands-free phone calls or stream your favorite music or tune in to the AM/FM/HD radio or SiriusXM Satellite capability. This Mazda comes in a stylish Sonic Silver Metallic with daytime running lights, front fog lights, rear spoiler and alloy wheels! Come checkout this sporty hatchback today! This vehicle is a previous daily rental. No accidents/damages have been reported to Carfax. Auburn Toyota is proudly family owned and operated since 2016. Exceed the expectations of every person we touch - every time - through exceptional communication, attention to detail and unwavering integrity Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge ($85), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. This vehicle comes with a 3-month/3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. All offers expire at the end of the business day it is posted.
Dealer Review:
Such fine people from the moment I took a test drive to the final payment in finances. This is a very honorable Dealer with superb cars and people. I highly recommend anyone looking for a car to go to them first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda 3 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBN1L34JM180245
Stock: SR42188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 39,684 miles
$17,998
CarMax Jensen Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jensen Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda 3 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBN1M37JM164149
Stock: 19327644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,122 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,495$1,492 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Group - West Chester / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda 3 i Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBM1J79GM271397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
