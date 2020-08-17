Used Jaguar Hatchback for Sale Near Me

  • 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE in Black
    used

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE

    395 miles

    $88,350

    Details
  • 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE in Black
    used

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    1,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $62,760

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S in Black
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE S

    7,363 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S in Gray
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE S

    9,249 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,999

    Details
  • 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE in Silver
    used

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE

    30 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $88,394

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition in Red
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition

    9,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,998

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE in Black
    certified

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE

    7,535 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $57,990

    $3,747 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE in Silver
    used

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    537 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $61,000

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S in Gray
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE S

    337 miles

    $59,907

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE in White
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    34 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $61,459

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE in Black
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    3,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,962

    $3,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition in Gray
    certified

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition

    11,326 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,501

    $1,644 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE in White
    used

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE

    28 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $90,282

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE in Gray
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE

    2,349 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,500

    $1,083 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S in Black
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE S

    5,029 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $55,995

    Details
  • 2020 Jaguar I-PACE S in White
    used

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE S

    30 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $78,879

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE in Black
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    2,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,000

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S in White
    used

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE S

    2,668 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $49,888

    Details

