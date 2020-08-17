Used Jaguar Hatchback for Sale Near Me

Galpin Volvo Cars - Van Nuys / California

Dealer Review:

Came to Galpin Volvo after a horrendous experience at another Volvo dealer in Los Angeles and had the pleasure of working with Todd Kessler. He created an incredible lease deal with my dream car, XC90 2019 Inscription - an even better version than i was Ready to lease at the other dealership. With Todd's magic, incredible service, and the help of Shaun Shahar, my husband and I had an amazing experience. Buying a car is always a daunting experience because how long it could take but Todd and Shaun made the experience easy and smoothe. No question we will be coming back for our cars in the future as well as recommending Todd and his team to our friends and family!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

76 Combined MPG ( 80 City/ 72 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SADHD2S13L1F79208

Certified Pre-Owned: No

