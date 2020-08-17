Used Jaguar Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 395 miles
$88,350
Galpin Volvo Cars - Van Nuys / California
�
Dealer Review:
Came to Galpin Volvo after a horrendous experience at another Volvo dealer in Los Angeles and had the pleasure of working with Todd Kessler. He created an incredible lease deal with my dream car, XC90 2019 Inscription - an even better version than i was Ready to lease at the other dealership. With Todd's magic, incredible service, and the help of Shaun Shahar, my husband and I had an amazing experience. Buying a car is always a daunting experience because how long it could take but Todd and Shaun made the experience easy and smoothe. No question we will be coming back for our cars in the future as well as recommending Todd and his team to our friends and family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHD2S13L1F79208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$62,760
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S13L1F83858
Stock: 10430174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 7,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,995
Land Rover Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Narvik Black 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S AWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 394hp Power Package, Backup Camera.Recent Arrival! 80/72 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHB2S15K1F73804
Stock: VLK1F73804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 9,249 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,999
Land Rover Minneapolis - Golden Valley / Minnesota
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 9,249! WAS $53,999. Corris Grey exterior and Ebony interior, S trim. Navigation, Sunroof, Electric Fuel System, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation System, Electric Fuel System, All Wheel Drive. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle A GREAT VALUE Jaguar S with Corris Grey exterior and Ebony interior features a Electric Motor with 394 HP at 4250 RPM*. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHB2S1XK1F68954
Stock: P7342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 30 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$88,394
Galpin Jaguar - Van Nuys / California
Come down to Galpin Premier Collection to see this 2020 Jaguar I-Pace HSE. It's an excellent vehicle at an affordable price that won't last much longer! We've done our research and priced this vehicle fairly. The price currently sits under the average market price listed for similar vehicles in the area. Coming well equipped with options such as All Wheel Drive, Sunroof/Moonroof, Stability Control, Navigation System, WIFI Hotspot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors, Power Side Mirrors, Rain Sensing Front Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Power Lift Gate and Cooled Driver Seat. With a INDUS SILVER METALLIC exterior, this vehicle will stand out from all the others. We are ready to answer any questions you may have. The Team at Galpin has outstanding customer service that will leave you completely satisfied. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Come by the dealership today to find the vehicle you have been searching for at the price you can afford!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHD2S15L1F79078
Stock: J200198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 9,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,998
CarMax Savannah - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Savannah / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHD2S11K1F64320
Stock: 18947561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE7,535 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$57,990$3,747 Below Market
Jaguar Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
This 2019 Jaguar I-PACE is featured in Farallon Pearl Black Metallic with Siena Tan interior. This stunning vehicle is equipped with the following features: 20 5 Spoke Gloss Black Wheels, Black Exterior Package, Front Fog Lights, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Aluminum Weave Carbon Fiber Trim Finisher, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Leather Seats and Premium Rear Seats Convenience Package.Jaguar Approved Certified vehicles are covered up to 7-years / 100,000-miles limited warranty*, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance w/ $0 Deductible and 165 Point-Inspection. *Under the Jaguar Approved Certified Limited Warranty, your Jaguar vehicle will be covered for up to 7 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Warranty coverage and roadside assistance start at the conclusion of the Jaguar New-Vehicle Limited Warranty so you have continuous coverage. Contact Jaguar Palm Beach for full details.Jaguar ELITE CARE offers 5-YR/60K-MILE, BEST IN CLASS COVERAGE*. Every 2016 or newer Jaguar vehicle comes with 5-year/60,000-mile coverage*, bumper-to-bumper warranty, complimentary scheduled maintenance, roadside assistance and Jaguar InControl(R) Remote & ProtectTM.Jaguar Palm Beach- Serving Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Visit JaguarPalmBeach.com 24/7 for our complete new and pre-owned luxury listings or call 866-296-7709 for more details.
Dealer Review:
My buying experience with Jaguar Palm Beach was exceptional. Special thanks to my sales rep Don Cody for his consistent professionalism and their management team (Jim Horton and Britt Henriksen) for going above and beyond to put together a really fair deal. This is my 3rd Jaguar purchase from this dealership and it is easy to see why Jaguar Palm Beach is the #1 Jaguar dealer in the country. They always have a great selection at very competitive pricing backed by a great service department.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHD2S10K1F63885
Stock: JPG10325
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 537 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$61,000
Vanguard Kia of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Vanguard Pre-Owned is prod to present this almost NEW 500 mile 2020 all electric Jaguar I-Pace SE. Save $25,000! Original MSRP of $86,234!10-Way Powered Memory Seats, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9.04 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20 6 Spoke (Style 6007)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S19L1F82746
Stock: P2309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 337 miles
$59,907
Galpin Volvo Cars - Van Nuys / California
�
Dealer Review:
Came to Galpin Volvo after a horrendous experience at another Volvo dealer in Los Angeles and had the pleasure of working with Todd Kessler. He created an incredible lease deal with my dream car, XC90 2019 Inscription - an even better version than i was Ready to lease at the other dealership. With Todd's magic, incredible service, and the help of Shaun Shahar, my husband and I had an amazing experience. Buying a car is always a daunting experience because how long it could take but Todd and Shaun made the experience easy and smoothe. No question we will be coming back for our cars in the future as well as recommending Todd and his team to our friends and family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHB2S14K1F75382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$61,459
Jaguar Huntington - Huntington / New York
Feel free to call, email or visit us if you need help finding a model, or would like to request a quote and discuss financing or leasing terms. We also invite you to schedule a test drive, or come in for a no-obligation trade appraisal. We look forward to helping you find your perfect vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S13K1F75970
Stock: 12629H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-19-2019
- 3,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,962$3,151 Below Market
Audi Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 3,500! Sunroof, NAV, Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, MARS RED/FLAME RED STITCH, WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate Jaguar SE with Cosmic Black exterior and Mars Red/Flame Red Stitch interior features a Electric Motor with 394 HP at 4250 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE (STYLE 5056): Diamond turned finish, Tires: 255/40R22 Summer, COSMIC BLACK, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, EBONY SUEDECLOTH HEADLINING: suedecloth sunvisors, 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, MARS RED/FLAME RED STITCH, WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleVISIT US TODAYAt Audi Omaha, we are here to help you find the perfect Audi vehicle that fits your luxury, capacity and performance needs. Audi vehicles are engineered to provide an exhilarating driving experience with the best high-class characteristics and technology.Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S14K1F76562
Stock: A902756A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition11,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,501$1,644 Below Market
Jaguar Land Rover St Petersburg - Saint Petersburg / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 80/72 City/Highway MPG Grey 2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition Electric ZEV 394hp CALL OR TEXT THE GENERAL MANAGER, MICHAL NIEZBECKI, DIRECTLY AT 727-452-7070. WE SELL, REGISTER AND DELIVER TO THE ENTIRE U.S. All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
Dealer Review:
Skye Martens was the quintessential salesman. He was all the things he should be - polite, communicative, punctual, knowledgeable, honest, and helpful. Just as important he wasn't overbearing and he didn't employ the stereotypical trickery that many car sales people are known for. I drove away more than satisfied in a Jaguar F type R. Skye is top shelf. I recommend him without hesitation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHD2S14K1F66272
Stock: K1F66272
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 28 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$90,282
Galpin Lincoln - Van Nuys / California
Come down to Galpin Premier Collection to see this 2020 Jaguar I-Pace HSE. It's an excellent vehicle at an affordable price that won't last much longer! Coming well equipped with options such as All Wheel Drive, Sunroof/Moonroof, Stability Control, Navigation System, WIFI Hotspot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors, Power Side Mirrors, Rain Sensing Front Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Power Lift Gate and Cooled Driver Seat. With a YULONG WHITE METALLIC exterior, this vehicle will stand out from all the others. We are ready to answer any questions you may have. The Team at Galpin has outstanding customer service that will leave you completely satisfied. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Come by the dealership today to find the vehicle you have been searching for at the price you can afford!
Dealer Review:
Very happy with this experience. I traveled from out of state because of the customer service that Todd Kessler and the rest of the team at Galpin provided. This made the car buying experience very easy and Todd was even kind enough to pick me up from the airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHD2S15L1F79436
Stock: J200223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- 2,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,500$1,083 Below Market
Jaguar Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Windsor Leather Seat Trim. Odometer is 3320 miles below market average!Land Rover Jaguar Oklahoma City is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Land Rover Jaguar Oklahoma City has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHD2S10K1F60291
Stock: X20106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 5,029 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,995
Jaguar Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
Clean CARFAX. Certified. 80/72 City/Highway MPG Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 165 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 The Fields Auto Group works hard to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service. All of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our FIELDS MATTERS Loyalty Program which entitles you and your vehicle to a wide array of exclusive amenities: Complimentary Car Washes Free Service Loaners Local Shuttle and Train Service Free Paintless Dent Repair within 90 days of purchase Access to Internet Work Stations Complimentary Ice Cream and Gourmet Coffee Bar 10% Senior Discount on Services (65 and older) 10% Student Discount on Service (with valid student ID) 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SThis vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.
Dealer Review:
Alan, Nikole and Karol did a fantastic job for us on our first time Land Rover and Fields experience. Completely satisfied and plan to come back in the future for another LR!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHB2S10K1F68512
Stock: J19027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2019
- 30 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$78,879
Galpin Lincoln - Van Nuys / California
Come down to Galpin Premier Collection to see this 2020 Jaguar I-Pace S. It's an excellent vehicle at an affordable price that won't last much longer! Coming well equipped with options such as All Wheel Drive, Sunroof/Moonroof, Stability Control, Navigation System, WIFI Hotspot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rain Sensing Front Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Dual Climate Control, Traction Control, Backup Camera and Keyless Start. With a YULONG WHITE METALLIC exterior, this vehicle will stand out from all the others. We are ready to answer any questions you may have. The Team at Galpin has outstanding customer service that will leave you completely satisfied. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Come by the dealership today to find the vehicle you have been searching for at the price you can afford!
Dealer Review:
Very happy with this experience. I traveled from out of state because of the customer service that Todd Kessler and the rest of the team at Galpin provided. This made the car buying experience very easy and Todd was even kind enough to pick me up from the airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar I-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHB2S18L1F79498
Stock: J200201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 2,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,000
Jaguar Greensboro - Greensboro / North Carolina
2019 Jaguar I-PACE SEFlow Auto Center is delighted to offer this gorgeous 2019 Jaguar I-PACE Ultimate Black Metallic SE with the following features:CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.** All of our cars go through a comprehensive QRP Quality Renewal Process. Come check out Flow Auto Center's No haggle, No Pressure, Transparent, Easy, Fun, car shopping experience!! We have the most professional and courteous sales staff in North Carolina. Call Internet Sales Dept at (336) 299-1500 to set schedule a test drive, or visit us at https://www.flowauto.com Thank you for allowing us to serve your automotive needs over the past 50 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S16K1F72464
Stock: 9JP944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 2,668 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$49,888
Jaguar Land Rover Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
REDUCED Fuji White 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S! AWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 394hp Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3042 miles below market average! 80/72 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHB2S19K1F70257
Stock: J19056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar searches:
Related Jaguar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals