Used Hyundai Hatchback for Sale Near Me

* Check out this 2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX * * 2013 ** Hyundai * * Veloster * This Dark Blue 2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX might be just the coupe for you. It has a timeless dark blue exterior and a gray interior.

I was in the market to lease 2019 Honda Odyssey. I was contact by Corey from Priority Honda. I lived over an hour away from the dealership. I made sure with Corey that I don’t want to do the typical sale process of back and forth and serious about leasing the car and don’t want to waste any time. He ensured me that it will be smooth process and I don’t have to come to the dealership just to talk, and it will be a finalized deal. I provided him all the details ( Trade Payoff, vin, miles, credit score etc). He assured me in writing (Via Text message) about the deal and we agreed upon the final numbers. He texted me that he has confirmed the deal with his General Manager and it’s all good to go and all the deal been entered in the system. All I had to go to sign the paperwork. I made an appointment with him for the next day at between 10 am to 11am. I went to the dealer around 10:50am. Corey texted me around 10:40 that he had to step out of the dealership and one of his peers will assist with the deal and all the information is entered in the system already. When I arrived there, there was nothing in the system. I was told that they are not aware of any deal and I had to start everything from the scratch. I had no choice but to do it there. But the problem started when they didn’t want to honor the deal which was presented to me in writing by one of their employees. I spoke to the sales manager Chris Hall and he presented me with a ridiculous deal. After wasting about an hour of my time, Chris Hall told me that he will speak with the GM and Corey and will get back to me the next day. Its been over 10 days that Chris Hall hasn’t call me yet. I have left more than 6 messages for Chris Hall and 2 messages for General Manager to return my call but nothing as of today. This is exactly I was trying to avoid. If a deal can not be made then be honest and let the customer know. Why you had lie and cheat the consumer. And not only that, Chris Hall kept on defending his sales person even after I showed him the communication between me and Corey. Maybe this is the way this dealership trains their employee to cheat and defraud consumer. I will caution everyone to be aware of these cheaters. There are many other good dealerships that will treat you with respect. Don’t let these fools to cheat you.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

VIN: KMHTC6AD9DU128949

Stock: X000006A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

