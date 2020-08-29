Used Hyundai Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 63,483 milesGood Deal
$11,300$1,285 Below Market
Banner Ford of Monroe - Monroe / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD7GU253548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,490$629 Below Market
Smart Motorz - Kent / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE3HU307691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,672 milesDelivery Available*Good Deal
$15,499$560 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Fayetteville - Fayetteville / North Carolina
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHH35LEXKU102895
Stock: 7SMB4H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 34,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,997$301 Below Market
Heather Cannon Honda - Ponca City / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH0HU384451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,385
Spradley Chevrolet - Pueblo / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Summit Gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHC25/32 City/Highway MPGAt Spradley Kia, you will always receive the best price upfront. Here, we value you not only as a customer for just now but for life and your satisfaction is our goal and all of us here at Spradley Kia will make that happen. Spradley Auto Network's multi-franchise lines of dealerships, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, Lincoln, Kia all located on Highway 50 West in Pueblo, is the premier dealer group in the Southwest area of Colorado, Southern Colorado and Colorado Springs. Spradley Auto Group celebrating over 40 years of the best customer service in Southern Colorado! Where you will always hear Oh Yes You Can!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHH35LE9KU091663
Stock: P55945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 58,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,954$1,008 Below Market
Wilson Cadillac - Stillwater / Oklahoma
carbon gray mist metallic GLS 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVVT FWD Bluetooth. 23/30 City/Highway MPG We make every effort to provide accurate information, including, but not limited to PRICE, MILES and VEHICLE OPTIONS, but please VERIFY with Wilson Chevrolet GMC Buick Cadillac before purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE2BU089675
Stock: PT38668A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 93,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
Doug Justus Auto Center - Louisville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDB8AE0CU155631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,241 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,170
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Buick GMC - Richmond / Virginia
Serviced here, 34 Point VA State Safety Inspection, Locally Owned and Driven Trade-In, Hendrick Affordable, Excellent Condition. Veloster trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, OPTION GROUP 01, RED EXTERIOR FRONT SPLITTER & SIDE BL.WHY BUY FROM USRick Hendrick BGMC has an incredible selection of hundreds of new Chevy, Buick & GMC models. We also have a wide variety of pre-owned vehicles including many low mileage, one-owner vehicles to choose from.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyOPTION PACKAGESAUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/HOMELINK: compassEXPERTS CONCLUDEKBB.com's review says 'In base form, the Veloster is all about style, comfort and a low price.'.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
We contacted our Client Advisor, Ricky Bryan, in reference to a vehicle for our teenage son. Our son liked my Buick Encore and we saw a Chevy Trax online that had an excellent price. Ricky took the time to research pricing, possible interest rates and payments and contacted us back. My husband came up, took the car home, let our son drive it and he loved it! We then came up and went into the finance office fairly quickly. John Stoner took really good care of us in finance and also helped us order an all weather tray for the cargo area. Ricky delivered the car and it looked clean inside and out. From start to finish, the process was pleasant and smooth. Everyone wore masks, the dealership was very clean and everyone was extremely helpful. Thanks Ricky and John, for making this such a smooth transaction. When we buy here, we always feel that we are being taken care of by true professionals. Mr. Hendrick should be proud of his staff!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD9GU289869
Stock: R20667B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 40,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LC7HU021078
Stock: 19207078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$13,999$531 Below Market
Star Hyundai - Bayside / New York
After you get a look at this beautiful 2016 Hyundai Veloster, you'll wonder what took you so long to go check it out! This Veloster has been driven with care for 12349 miles. It strikes the perfect balance of fun and function with: We won't sell you a vehicle that we wouldn't sell our family. Adventure is calling! Drive it home today. Welcome to the premier Certified Hyundai Dealer in New York! For more information about our Star Hyundai dealership, visit us at 201-17 Northern Blvd in Bayside or give us a call at 718-224-3742. Same price, cash or finance.
Dealer Review:
Recently leased a brand new car and everyone I encountered there was knowledgeable and pleasant. Seems to genuinely enjoy what they do and people. Very refreshing as most car dealerships I visited were seedy and lived up to the many stereotypes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD1GU283760
Stock: HU05001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- 63,154 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,695
Hwy 240 DriveTime - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH6FU236298
Stock: 1040227602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,295
W. Colfax DriveTime - Lakewood / Colorado
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LHXHU364630
Stock: 1230038311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,998
CarMax Fort Bend - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHRC8A30LU029254
Stock: 19114424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,477
San Leandro Nissan - San Leandro / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LE6DU068942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,504 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,695
Gastonia DriveTime - Gastonia / North Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCT5AE4HU341798
Stock: 1190152945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$26,255
Joe Pecheles Hyundai - Greenville / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Hyundai Veloster Turbo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTH6ABXMU032425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,732
Priority Honda - Huntersville / North Carolina
* Check out this 2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX * * 2013 ** Hyundai * * Veloster * This Dark Blue 2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX might be just the coupe for you. It has a timeless dark blue exterior and a gray interior. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. Priority Honda Includes at No Additional Cost with the Purchase of any New or Used Vehicle...Priorities for Life-FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE / FREE TOWING FOR LIFE/ FREE STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE! Below Market Pricing and Priorities for Life make Priority Honda the Easy Choice. Call or Email to set up a VIP appointment 704.875.3232! Priority Honda Huntersville where our Customer's are our Priority.
Dealer Review:
I was in the market to lease 2019 Honda Odyssey. I was contact by Corey from Priority Honda. I lived over an hour away from the dealership. I made sure with Corey that I don’t want to do the typical sale process of back and forth and serious about leasing the car and don’t want to waste any time. He ensured me that it will be smooth process and I don’t have to come to the dealership just to talk, and it will be a finalized deal. I provided him all the details ( Trade Payoff, vin, miles, credit score etc). He assured me in writing (Via Text message) about the deal and we agreed upon the final numbers. He texted me that he has confirmed the deal with his General Manager and it’s all good to go and all the deal been entered in the system. All I had to go to sign the paperwork. I made an appointment with him for the next day at between 10 am to 11am. I went to the dealer around 10:50am. Corey texted me around 10:40 that he had to step out of the dealership and one of his peers will assist with the deal and all the information is entered in the system already. When I arrived there, there was nothing in the system. I was told that they are not aware of any deal and I had to start everything from the scratch. I had no choice but to do it there. But the problem started when they didn’t want to honor the deal which was presented to me in writing by one of their employees. I spoke to the sales manager Chris Hall and he presented me with a ridiculous deal. After wasting about an hour of my time, Chris Hall told me that he will speak with the GM and Corey and will get back to me the next day. Its been over 10 days that Chris Hall hasn’t call me yet. I have left more than 6 messages for Chris Hall and 2 messages for General Manager to return my call but nothing as of today. This is exactly I was trying to avoid. If a deal can not be made then be honest and let the customer know. Why you had lie and cheat the consumer. And not only that, Chris Hall kept on defending his sales person even after I showed him the communication between me and Corey. Maybe this is the way this dealership trains their employee to cheat and defraud consumer. I will caution everyone to be aware of these cheaters. There are many other good dealerships that will treat you with respect. Don’t let these fools to cheat you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHTC6AD9DU128949
Stock: X000006A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,928 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH8GU273399
Stock: 19279092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
