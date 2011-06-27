Used Hyundai SUV for Sale Near Me
- $14,990
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T81,840 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZW4LA0FG263979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,960Fair Deal
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base35,983 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMZUDLB9HH042890
Stock: 10425828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $17,777Fair Deal | $478 below market
Certified 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE39,246 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson Hyundai - Cary / North Carolina
NO ACCIDENTS!!!, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim. 23/30 City/Highway MPGHyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles come with a manufacturer warranty, are high quality and in like-new condition!
Dealer Review:
Nothing more to say really besides this is our third purchase from Johnson Hyundai. Any problem we have, they strive to make it right. The deals are great and we have use the same salesperson every time. I could not say enough good things about our relationship with this dealer. When the time comes, we will be back for our fourth purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J23A44KU923686
Stock: HYP1794
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$20,998Fair Deal
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.418,880 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Parker - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Parker / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMS2CAD8KH124235
Stock: 19242077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,992
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE35,631 milesDelivery available*
Brandon Mitsubishi - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J23A42HU443445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,991Good Deal
2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited123,007 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limitedbeige Leather.Boulder Gray Metallic 2012 Hyundai 4D Sport Utility Veracruz Limited 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 DOHC CVVT 17/22 City/Highway MPG FWDOdometer is 2969 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
The sale process was hassle free. I am impressed to say the least. I was not pressured at all. I really enjoyed the sale process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8NU4CC0CU186185
Stock: 186185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- $22,998
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.420,520 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Norcross - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norcross / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMS2CAD9KH111753
Stock: 19226125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,977
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE33,588 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Henderson Nissan - Henderson / Nevada
Clean CARFAX. Various 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic I4Recent Arrival! 23/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J23A43KU942553
Stock: P4301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,987Fair Deal | $487 below market
2019 Hyundai Tucson Value35,950 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hertz Car Sales Cincinnati - Loveland / Ohio
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Certified. Molten Silver 2019 Hyundai Tucson Value AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic I4 AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Value with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA44KU856469
Stock: 49719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,648Good Deal | $427 below market
2019 Hyundai Tucson Value36,704 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hertz Car Sales Sacramento - Sacramento / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Certified. Coliseum Gray 2019 Hyundai Tucson Value FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic I4
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Value with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J33A42KU860147
Stock: 2499267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,594Fair Deal
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited42,103 milesDelivery available*
Reed Hyundai - Merriam / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA2XHU596750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,979Fair Deal
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base48,046 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center - Durango / Colorado
Summary Welcome to Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. Vehicle Details Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. This small suv has lots of cargo space. The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great vehicle for families. Equipment Anti-lock brakes are standard on this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is equipped with all wheel drive. It is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. Easily set your speed in this unit with a state of the art cruise control system. This model has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. It is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. This unit shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. This small SUV will zip through traffic. This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZTDLB9HG468902
Stock: 11025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $13,950Fair Deal
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base67,361 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunnyvale Ford - Sunnyvale / California
**FRESH ARRIVAL 2014 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT SUV **PRICED AGGRESSIVELY TO SELL QUICKLY *Priced below KBB VALUE *VERY WELL MAINTAINED with LOW MILEAGE LOCAL TRADE-IN *FULL 150-POINT SAFETY INSPECTION *Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report *3 MONTHS/3,000 MILES WORRY FREE WARRANTY COVERAGE **Nicely Equipped with 4-Wheel Disc ABS Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic Headlight Control, Brake assist, CD player, Fog Lights, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Popular Equipment Package 02, Power Driver Seat w/4-Way Lumbar Control, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Roof Side Rails, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Twilight Black 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Odometer is 3850 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZU3LB3EG231776
Stock: 27368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $19,800
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus44,410 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
R & B Car Company Warsaw - Warsaw / Indiana
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson, DESIRABLE FEATURES: LEATHER, ANDROID AUTO, HTD SEATS, NAV, APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAM, HD RADIO, AWD, VOICE CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, SIRIUS XM, HID HEADLIGHTS, USB, DUAL CLIMATE, AUX PORT, KEYLESS ENTRY. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus AWD features a Gray (coliseum Gray) Exterior with a Black Leather Interior and has only 44,410 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Hyundai Tucson Includes Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Premium Infinity System, GPS System, Navigation System, Keyless Start, Voice Command Features, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, Homelink System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Android Auto by Google, Apple CarPlay Capable, Steering Wheel Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Information Display, Anti Theft System, Electronic Messaging Assistance, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Digital Instruments, Bluetooth Connection, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge, MP3 Compatible Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, USB Port(s), Digital Clock
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA48HU509445
Stock: 31196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $33,999Fair Deal
Certified 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T12,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Billingsley Hyundai of Lawton - Lawton / Oklahoma
Win a deal on this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate while we have it. Spacious but easy to maneuver, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its durable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine have lots of zip for a low price. It's outfitted with the following options: SCARLET RED, OPTION GROUP 01 -inc: standard equipment, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACE, Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, and Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NMS5CAAXKH109765
Stock: 6744H
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $21,998
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE39,019 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Sanford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sanford / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
Dealer Review:
Unfortunately, this was an absolutely horrible experience. From the time I went to purchase this vehicle in Davie, FL (4 hours away) on 2/9/2020 until now. I have driven the car less than 2 days! I was lied about the condition of the vehicle, what would be done to fix it, and god only knows what else. When I went to purchase the vehicle, I asked how much damage was on the car. (Rock chips, scratches, dents, dings, etc) I was told by the sales lady at the Sanford location that they did a walk around and stated no issues. (She later stated it was impossible for a 2014 to not be damaged) which we all know is an IGNORANT response. When I arrived in Davie, FL at the CarMax there I met with a salesman. who seemed rather nice (Toooo nice) and wanted to speed through the process. (Redflag 1). The car that I WAS PURCHASING was in the dark, not washed, and looks like it was done on purpose. The first thing I noticed was the headlights being foggy, then hairline scratches underneath the clear coat. I know this kind of damage can't be repaired by buffing but I bring it up to **** who states he would have it all fixed (including headlights) when I arrive back in Central Florida. He assured me and over and over that it went through the 125+ point inspection and it was a GREAT CAR! I asked him again about the vehicle as I need something dependable to take my mother to cancer treatments etc.. Upon going over the car, there were a few other things and he stated the same thing. Great, as much as I'm peeved by it, I have been wanting this M235i for quite some time. After the paperwork was done, I walk outside and they drove my car through a carwash tunnel vs handwashing it and detailing it. (Talk about lazy!) I was told by **** that CarMax was cheap and they got rid of the detail department as a whole. He was not lying! They had to aim headlights at my car from another vehicle so they could see it to dry it! Glass was still dirty, the interior was disgusting, it was a mess and there was no offer to get it detailed. Fast forward. The following day I am on my way home from picking my mother up at her treatment. It was at this moment I have one of the scariest moments driving a vehicle. We are cruising the speed limit when the vehicle immediately loses almost all of its power and goes into what they call limp mode. The car goes from around 65 miles an hour to 40. Scarier yet is I have a fully loaded dump truck behind me which almost slams into my mother and I in this car. Now, I would have possibly survived with severe injury by my 70-year-old mother would have been hurt critically! Scared the he** out of me! Immediately following this I reach out to my sales lady in Sanford and tell her what happened and asked when service would be open? She doesn't give a **** if we are okay, how my mother is, just that the service center is open at 7 pm. So, I share some words with her and then take the vehicle in at around 7:30 am the next morning. Around 2/3 hours later the service advisor comes out and tells me the charge pipe was destroyed and it was common. I asked her if it was so common, why did they not check it as part of the 125 point inspection. She hinted that they should have but didn't put the dealership into complete liability mode. Now, as I have 7 days to return it I reached out to CarMax and it's the executive team to see if they could help locate me a car that has actually been checked. I had several people reach out and none of them would help. Enter the CARMAX EXPERIENCE. During the time that I am reaching out to them, they advise me that since they are helping me with this car that they would not help locate me another car. Then in one email, I was told they WOULD help me with finding a car then 1 paragraph later told they would not. (I can provide the email). They then agreed to fix the car properly (bodywork) etc... so I went to pick up my vehicle. LOW AND BEHOLD my car was damaged on the rear deck lid, front right wheel, the headlights they were supposed to repair they did a horrible job, I had scratches on the door handle and side of the car, and WAIT FOLKS - IT GETS BETTER (They had wet sanded and BURNED BY PAINT) trying to get the hairline scratches out of the paint! To bad, I can't provide my YT to see the videos, its hideous what they did. I asked the sales manager to take a look and he refused to take a look at it. He was a complete ***. I immediately send the video and photos to the service manager who stated he would fix all of the issues, have this in email. The car is now at the body shop where it's been since last week. I also received a call the next day after dropping it off. They had pulled the underbelly off and oil poured out all over the place from various points on the car. They advised me that seals were incorrectly installed and they could not explain where the rest of the leaks were coming from. THIS is a CARMAX car that went through this rigorous 125+ inspection! There are no cars at the moment that have the same equipment as mine and that aren't destroyed. I have asked that my vehicle be made safe, have the frame checked to make sure it's not bent, and for CARMAX to perform all the repairs they promised in email that they would perform. At this time they have refused to do so only telling me to make a decision RIGHT NOW on what to do. I did make a decision, as long as the car comes out straight on the machine and the body shop feels they can make it right, they send it to BMW for all of the oil pouring out from under my car, then ill stay with my vehicle. I have received nothing but threatening emails telling me I better return or else. I have been treated like I did something wrong when it's their fault. The fact they sold me an unsafe vehicle that wasn't checked properly, in my opinion, speaks volumes. A car buying experience is supposed to be fun and enjoyable. This has been an utter nightmare. I have not included everything here because I only have so many characters, but trust me it gets worse!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF7HU226890
Stock: 19186943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE34,462 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fenton Family Dealerships - East Swanzey / New Hampshire
*FENTON SIGNATURE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE* *CLEAN CARFAX* *ONE OWNER* *BRAKES SERVICED RECENTLY* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY* *AUX/USB INPUT* *BACK UP CAMERA* *STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA4XHU394282
Stock: Y20GP01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$18,299Fair Deal | $437 below market
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE28,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fairfax Hyundai - Fairfax / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA44HU522709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
