Unfortunately, this was an absolutely horrible experience. From the time I went to purchase this vehicle in Davie, FL (4 hours away) on 2/9/2020 until now. I have driven the car less than 2 days! I was lied about the condition of the vehicle, what would be done to fix it, and god only knows what else. When I went to purchase the vehicle, I asked how much damage was on the car. (Rock chips, scratches, dents, dings, etc) I was told by the sales lady at the Sanford location that they did a walk around and stated no issues. (She later stated it was impossible for a 2014 to not be damaged) which we all know is an IGNORANT response. When I arrived in Davie, FL at the CarMax there I met with a salesman. who seemed rather nice (Toooo nice) and wanted to speed through the process. (Redflag 1). The car that I WAS PURCHASING was in the dark, not washed, and looks like it was done on purpose. The first thing I noticed was the headlights being foggy, then hairline scratches underneath the clear coat. I know this kind of damage can't be repaired by buffing but I bring it up to **** who states he would have it all fixed (including headlights) when I arrive back in Central Florida. He assured me and over and over that it went through the 125+ point inspection and it was a GREAT CAR! I asked him again about the vehicle as I need something dependable to take my mother to cancer treatments etc.. Upon going over the car, there were a few other things and he stated the same thing. Great, as much as I'm peeved by it, I have been wanting this M235i for quite some time. After the paperwork was done, I walk outside and they drove my car through a carwash tunnel vs handwashing it and detailing it. (Talk about lazy!) I was told by **** that CarMax was cheap and they got rid of the detail department as a whole. He was not lying! They had to aim headlights at my car from another vehicle so they could see it to dry it! Glass was still dirty, the interior was disgusting, it was a mess and there was no offer to get it detailed. Fast forward. The following day I am on my way home from picking my mother up at her treatment. It was at this moment I have one of the scariest moments driving a vehicle. We are cruising the speed limit when the vehicle immediately loses almost all of its power and goes into what they call limp mode. The car goes from around 65 miles an hour to 40. Scarier yet is I have a fully loaded dump truck behind me which almost slams into my mother and I in this car. Now, I would have possibly survived with severe injury by my 70-year-old mother would have been hurt critically! Scared the he** out of me! Immediately following this I reach out to my sales lady in Sanford and tell her what happened and asked when service would be open? She doesn't give a **** if we are okay, how my mother is, just that the service center is open at 7 pm. So, I share some words with her and then take the vehicle in at around 7:30 am the next morning. Around 2/3 hours later the service advisor comes out and tells me the charge pipe was destroyed and it was common. I asked her if it was so common, why did they not check it as part of the 125 point inspection. She hinted that they should have but didn't put the dealership into complete liability mode. Now, as I have 7 days to return it I reached out to CarMax and it's the executive team to see if they could help locate me a car that has actually been checked. I had several people reach out and none of them would help. Enter the CARMAX EXPERIENCE. During the time that I am reaching out to them, they advise me that since they are helping me with this car that they would not help locate me another car. Then in one email, I was told they WOULD help me with finding a car then 1 paragraph later told they would not. (I can provide the email). They then agreed to fix the car properly (bodywork) etc... so I went to pick up my vehicle. LOW AND BEHOLD my car was damaged on the rear deck lid, front right wheel, the headlights they were supposed to repair they did a horrible job, I had scratches on the door handle and side of the car, and WAIT FOLKS - IT GETS BETTER (They had wet sanded and BURNED BY PAINT) trying to get the hairline scratches out of the paint! To bad, I can't provide my YT to see the videos, its hideous what they did. I asked the sales manager to take a look and he refused to take a look at it. He was a complete ***. I immediately send the video and photos to the service manager who stated he would fix all of the issues, have this in email. The car is now at the body shop where it's been since last week. I also received a call the next day after dropping it off. They had pulled the underbelly off and oil poured out all over the place from various points on the car. They advised me that seals were incorrectly installed and they could not explain where the rest of the leaks were coming from. THIS is a CARMAX car that went through this rigorous 125+ inspection! There are no cars at the moment that have the same equipment as mine and that aren't destroyed. I have asked that my vehicle be made safe, have the frame checked to make sure it's not bent, and for CARMAX to perform all the repairs they promised in email that they would perform. At this time they have refused to do so only telling me to make a decision RIGHT NOW on what to do. I did make a decision, as long as the car comes out straight on the machine and the body shop feels they can make it right, they send it to BMW for all of the oil pouring out from under my car, then ill stay with my vehicle. I have received nothing but threatening emails telling me I better return or else. I have been treated like I did something wrong when it's their fault. The fact they sold me an unsafe vehicle that wasn't checked properly, in my opinion, speaks volumes. A car buying experience is supposed to be fun and enjoyable. This has been an utter nightmare. I have not included everything here because I only have so many characters, but trust me it gets worse!

Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: KM8SM4HF7HU226890

Stock: 19186943

Certified Pre-Owned: No

